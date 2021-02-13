You are here

British human rights lawyer elected new ICC chief prosecutor

British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.
British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
Reuters

British human rights lawyer elected new ICC chief prosecutor

British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Khan, 50, led a UN probe into atrocities by the Daesh group
LONDON: Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britain’s Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting on June 16.
Khan won a secret ballot against three other candidates to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The 123-member Hague-based court, which began work nearly 20 years ago, handles war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.
British barrister Karim is best known for heading the United Nations’ special investigative team looking into Daesh crimes in Iraq.
In his 27-year law career Khan, who is also Queens Counsel, has worked for almost every international criminal tribunal in roles in prosecution, defence and as counsel for victims. At the ICC Khan is best known for being a lead defense counsel who has worked on cases from Kenya, Sudan and Libya.
There was intense political jostling for the top ICC job at a time of heightened scrutiny of the prosecutor’s office.
Former US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions last year on court staff including Bensouda over investigations by her office into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, including by American troops. The United States is not a member of the court.
New US President Joe Biden’s administration will "thoroughly review" the sanctions on ICC officials, a State Department spokesman said last month.
Then last week the court said it has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, which could lead to an inquiry strongly opposed by non-ICC member Israel and the US.
One of the first decisions by Khan could be whether to press ahead with a full investigation into the Palestinian territories, where Bensouda said there is a reasonable basis to conclude war crimes may have been committed by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups.
“Karim’s extensive experience in international law will be pivotal in ensuring we hold those responsible for the most heinous crimes to account and gain justice for their victims,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab posted on Twitter. 

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India
Commuters make their way along a road amid foggy conditions on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 40 min 54 sec ago

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India

New policy makes it possible for Pakistanis to invest in India
  • Equity investment policy allows Pakistani fintechs and startups to establish holding companies to raise capital abroad and exporters to establish subsidiaries outside Pakistan
  • While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to dealing with the country
Updated 40 min 54 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A new policy designed to encourage startups and financial technology (fintech) companies will make it possible for Pakistanis to make direct investments in India, a market long inaccessible to them because of the troubled relationship between the two countries.

“The new policy for equity investment abroad will attract foreign direct investment through the establishment of holding companies by Pakistani fintechs and startups,” Pakistan’s central bank said. It added that the policy will make it possible for exporters to establish subsidiaries or branch offices outside Pakistan, and allow Pakistanis to acquire sweat equity, a non-monetary benefit.

While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to India.

“In the case of India, it will have to look at what other rules and regulations dictate,” central bank spokesman Abid Qamar told Arab News on Friday. “It is not that you go and make investment … it may be you need permission.

“If there are any other India-specific rules and regulations, they will have to be met.”

Relations between the South Asian neighbors have been tense since the partition of British-ruled India into Muslim Pakistan and majority Hindu India in 1947. Two of the three subsequent wars between the two nations were fought over the disputed Kashmir region, which both nations claim in full but rule only in part.

The relationship has been particularly tense since August 2019, when India revoked the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it controls and implemented curfews and communication blackouts. The diplomatic relations deteriorated further in recent months, as India and Pakistan each ordered half of the other’s diplomats to leave.

India granted most favored nation (MFN) status to Pakistan in 1996, which granted it non-discriminatory access to the Indian market. The move was never reciprocated. New Delhi withdrew Pakistan’s MFN status in 2019 after an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that nearly sparked a full-blown war.

 

