You are here

  • Home
  • Central African Republic war crimes suspect Mahamat Said surrenders to ICC

Central African Republic war crimes suspect Mahamat Said surrenders to ICC

Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, on June 9, 2014. (Reuters file photo)
Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, on June 9, 2014. (Reuters file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnk7g

Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

Central African Republic war crimes suspect Mahamat Said surrenders to ICC

Seleka fighters stand in their base before a mission in the town of Lioto, Central African Republic, on June 9, 2014. (Reuters file photo)
  • Said was the commander of the “Seleka” faction, which seized power in March 2013
  • Their brutal rule gave rise to the opposing “anti-balaka” militias, whose former leaders also face charges at the ICC
Updated 25 January 2021
Reuters

THE HAGUE: The International Criminal Court on Sunday said it had taken into custody a former Central African Republic commander of the “Seleka” faction suspected of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In a statement the court said Mahamat Said Abdel Kain had surrendered to the court on Sunday and had been arrested under a warrant issued under seal on Jan. 7 2019, relating to alleged crimes from 2013. A date for his initial appearance in The Hague has not yet been set.
The arrest comes against the backdrop of a state of emergency in the Central African Republic, with fighting between the country’s army, backed by UN, Russian and Rwandan troops, and rebels seeking to overturn a Dec. 27 vote in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera was declared the winner.
A judge for the court said there was reasonable grounds to believe that Said, 50, was responsible for crimes including torture, persecutions, enforced disappearances and other inhumane acts.
The Central African Republic has been mired in violence since a coalition of mostly northern and predominantly Muslim rebels known as Seleka, or “alliance” in the Sango language, seized power in March 2013. Their brutal rule gave rise to the opposing “anti-balaka” Christian militias, several of whose former leaders also face charges at the ICC.
“I welcome today’s transfer of the suspect, Mr.Mahamat Saïd Abdel Kani ... to face justice for his alleged crimes as charged before the ICC,” said prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement.
“As I have previously stated, my office will relentlessly pursue justice for the victims of atrocities in the Central African Republic ... irrespective of which side of the conflict they may be on.”

Topics: International Criminal Court war crimes Seleka Central African Republic

Related

Yemen calls on UN to take stand on Houthi war crimes in Taiz
Middle-East
Yemen calls on UN to take stand on Houthi war crimes in Taiz
Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing
World
Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace

China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace
Updated 14 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace

China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace
  • China has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships getting close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea
Updated 14 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to “flex its muscles” and this is not good for peace, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a US aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway.
The strategic South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade flows each year, has long been a focus of contention between Beijing and Washington, with China particularly angered by US military activity there.
The US carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt and accompanied by three warships, entered the waterway on Saturday to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said, just days after Joe Biden became US president.
“The United States frequently sends aircraft and vessels into the South China Sea to flex its muscles,” the foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, told reporters, responding to the US mission.
“This is not conducive to peace and stability in the region.”
China has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships getting close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea, where Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan all have competing claims.
The carrier group entered the South China Sea at the same time as Chinese-claimed Taiwan reported incursions by Chinese air force jets into the southwestern part of its air defense identification zone, prompting concern from Washington.
China has not commented on what its air force was doing, and Zhao referred questions to the defense ministry.
He reiterated China’s position that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and that the United States should abide by the “one China” principle.
Biden’s new administration says the US commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid.”
The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is the democratic island’s most important international backer and main arms supplier, to China’s anger.

Topics: US China South China Sea

Related

US destroyers sail in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
World
US destroyers sail in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands
World
US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

Latest updates

Bahrain approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use
Bahrain approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use
China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace
China: US military in South China Sea not good for peace
Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia
Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial
Trump impeachment article to be sent to Senate, triggering trial
Iran has asked Indonesia to provide more information over seized vessel
Iran has asked Indonesia to provide more information over seized vessel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.