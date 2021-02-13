You are here

  • Home
  • Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
This week OPEC said it expects global oil demand to recover more slowly than thought in 2021, trimming its forecast by 110,000 bpd to 5.79 million bpd. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynr4s

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
  • US oil ups 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $58.38 after falling to a session low of $57.41
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged higher on Friday after declining earlier in the session, but a weaker market outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency capped gains.

Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $61.43 a barrel, having dropped to a session low of $60.35. US oil was up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $58.38 after falling to a session low of $57.41. Both contracts are on course for weekly gains.
Prices have risen over recent weeks partly owing to oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers in the group known as OPEC+.
Hopes that vaccine rollouts to combat the coronavirus will spur a demand recovery also gave oil prices a lift.
This week however OPEC said it expects global oil demand to recover more slowly than thought in 2021, trimming its forecast by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.79 million bpd.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that oil supply was still outstripping global demand, though COVID-19 vaccines are expected to support a demand recovery.

HIGHLIGHTS

● A weaker market outlook from OPEC and the International Energy Agency capped gains.

● Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $61.43 a barrel, having dropped to a session low of $60.35.

● Prices have risen over recent weeks partly owing to oil production cuts from OPEC and OPEC+.

● Hopes that vaccine rollouts to combat the coronavirus will spur a demand recovery also gave oil prices a lift.

“The (IEA) report paints a more pessimistic picture than market participants have presumably been envisaging given the current high prices,” Commerzbank said.
Demand data from the world’s biggest oil importer also paints a bleak picture.
The number of people who traveled in China ahead of Lunar New Year holidays plummeted by 70 percent from two years ago as coronavirus restrictions curbed the world’s largest annual domestic migration, official data showed.
ABN Amro revised its 2021 Brent oil prices forecast slightly higher to $55 a barrel but warned of demand headwinds.
“The biggest recovery in demand will have to come from the aviation sector,” the bank said. “Especially for aviation, we do not yet see a major recovery this year.”

Topics: US Oil

Related

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
Business & Economy
Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14
Business & Economy
Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter

Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
  • PIFSS Director General Mishaal Al-Othman: The institution recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31)
  • The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) has announced net profits of $18.9 billion on investments during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020-2021.

In a statement on its website, the institution said this indicates it is prepared for any fluctuations in global markets, Asharq Business reported.

Mishaal Al-Othman, director general of PIFSS, said that the institution, which manages the country’s $132 billion pension fund, recorded profits of $6.8 billion during the third quarter of the fiscal year (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31). This represented a 44 percent increase on the previous quarter, and a 57.5 percent increase compared with the third quarter of the previous year.

The total assets of the investment portfolio have grown by 19.4 percent compared with the total at the end of the previous financial year.

The institution’s executive management team pursues a long-term conservative investment strategy capable of absorbing market volatility, said Raed Al-Nusif. deputy director general for investment and operations affairs.

He added that this strategy is applied with the assistance of large global consulting firms to reduce the amount of non-invested funds, which decreased from 37.2 percent of total assets at the end of March 2017 to 6.7 percent at the end of December 2020, in accordance with a five-year plan drawn up by investment firm Cambridge Associates in 2016.

That plan ends in March this year and will be replaced by a new five-year plan drawn up by Mercer that provides guidance on the geographical and qualitative distribution of investments. The strategy is reviewed periodically to reflect developments in global markets and to achieve the goal of reducing the level of non-invested funds to less than 4 percent.

Topics: Kuwait Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) Mishaal Al-Othman

Related

Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec
Business & Economy
Dollar losses to continue during next 2 years: National Bank of Kuwait exec
Special A Kuwaiti NGO fights food waste while feeding needy households
Middle-East
A Kuwaiti NGO fights food waste while feeding needy households

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resume on Feb. 14
  • Saudi customs operations at the Salwa border crossing resumed last month following AlUla agreement
  • Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will resume through the Abu Samra border crossing on Feb. 14, Qatar’s General Authority of Customs has announced.
In addition to normal trade regulations and controls on goods passing between Salwa Port in Saudi Arabia and Abu Samra port in Qatar, Qatari authorities said precautionary measures will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Al Arabiya news channel reported.
Truck drivers arriving at the port must have a certificate, recognized by the Saudi Health Ministry, showing a negative COVID-19 test result within the past 72 hours, otherwise they will not be allowed to enter Qatar. Samples of the goods being transported will be examined to check for restricted or dangerous items.
Saudi Customs resumed operations at the Salwa border crossing with Qatar on Jan. 9, following the breakthrough AlUla agreement last month, under which the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt restored relations with Doha following a three-year diplomatic dispute.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar trade

Related

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
Qatar ready to help Lebanon when new government is formed
Middle-East
Qatar ready to help Lebanon when new government is formed

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports

Saudi Arabia, Oman most exposed to depletion of sovereign wealth funds, Moody’s reports
  • Lower oil prices will keep transfers flowing out of most SWFs, according to a Moody’s analyst
  • The stocks of SWFs in both Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain high enough to cover decades of fiscal deficits at current levels
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oil demand and prices has significantly increased government funding requirements in all GCC countries, which will be partially financed by sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), according to a Moody's report issued on Wednesday, Al Sharq Business reported.

The stocks of SWFs in both Qatar and Abu Dhabi remain high enough to cover decades of fiscal deficits at current levels, according to the report. However, for Oman and Saudi Arabia, which possess more modest SWF assets, significant drawdowns will lead to substantial erosion of their SWF buffers over the medium term, reducing the increase in fiscal strength derived from these assets, and increasing external vulnerability risks in Oman.

In Kuwait, the huge fiscal deficits have largely depleted the liquid portion of the country’s smaller General Reserve Fund, increasing liquidity risks in the absence of a debt law, despite the large stock of assets held in the Future Generations Fund, which are currently ring fenced from the general budget, according to the report.

“While the recovery in equity market valuations last year reversed the paper losses facing GCC SWFs, lower oil prices will keep transfers flowing out of most SWFs on a net basis,” Thaddeus Best, a Moody’s analyst who co-wrote the report, said, according to Asharq.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman Moody’s GCC SWFs

Related

Sovereign wealth funds face fierce competition for deals
Business & Economy
Sovereign wealth funds face fierce competition for deals
GCC reforms remain on track despite pandemic, economists say
Business & Economy
GCC reforms remain on track despite pandemic, economists say

Mars Hope Probe success strengthens UAE-Japan partnership

Mars Hope Probe success strengthens UAE-Japan partnership
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News Japan

Mars Hope Probe success strengthens UAE-Japan partnership

Mars Hope Probe success strengthens UAE-Japan partnership
  • Motegi told a press conference at the ministry on Feb. 12 that this entry was the very first arrival of a probe from the Middle East to Mars
  • This mission will also aim to carry out an investigation into the transformation of Mars, and its evolution
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister MOTEGI Toshimitsu praised the successful arrival of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars and its entry into orbit. Motegi also extended Japan’s congratulations to the UAE for this achievement, and pledged continued strategic bilateral cooperation in space and other fields.

Motegi told a press conference at the ministry on Feb. 12 that this entry was the very first arrival of a probe from the Middle East to Mars, that was carried on the Japan-made Mitsubishi H2A rocket launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture in July last year. 

“In Japan, we are very much happy that we have been able to contribute to that success that reflects the comprehensive strategic partnership between Japan and the UAE. Our bilateral relations and cooperation have been proceeding in various fields including the outer space, and (Hope Probe) is the symbol of that,” Motegi said.

On the day of the probe’s entry to Mars’ orbit, Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief, also congratulated the UAE on its historic achievement: “Your bold endeavor to explore the Red Planet will inspire many others to reach for the stars. We hope to join you at Mars soon with Perseverance.”

The Hope Probe reached the red planet after a seven-month journey, and succeeded despite a 50% chance of failure, according to the UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Hope Probe will play a momentous role in studying the Martian atmosphere over 685 Earth days and will also offer the first-ever planet-wide, 24×7 picture of Mars’ atmospheric dynamics and weather.

This mission will also aim to carry out an investigation into the transformation of Mars, and its evolution, while also inspiring younger students to tap into the field of science.

Throughout, Japan has played an important role in ensuring the missions success and the spacecraft is Japan’s flagship launch vehicle and is one of the most reliable launch vehicles in the world.

Read more here: UAE Hope Probe expected to provide first complete picture of Mars in 1 week

Topics: Hope Mars Mission Mars UAE Japan

Related

Shell unveils green strategy after oil output peak

Shell unveils green strategy after oil output peak
Royal Dutch Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden. (AFP)
Updated 12 February 2021
AFP

Shell unveils green strategy after oil output peak

Shell unveils green strategy after oil output peak
  • Shell is matching a commitment by rival BP as the Anglo-Dutch group’s update sparked more accusations of corporate “green washing” from environmental campaigners
Updated 12 February 2021
AFP

LONDON: Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell declared Thursday that its oil output is locked in decline after peaking in 2019 as it outlined green plans to switch away from fossil fuels.
The London-listed company will invest up to $6.0 billion (4.9 billion euros) per year in green energy products such as biofuels, electric car charging and renewables, it said in a strategy update.
The group said it anticipates a “gradual reduction” in oil output of 1.0-2.0 percent each year, including divestments.
Total carbon emissions for the company peaked in 2018, it added.
The global oil sector, nursing vast losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is accelerating plans to switch into greener energy and slash carbon emissions in the face of with intensifying climate change fears.
“Our accelerated strategy will drive down carbon emissions and will deliver value for our shareholders, our customers and wider society,” Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden said Thursday.
“We must give our customers the products and services they want and need — products that have the lowest environmental impact.
“At the same time, we will ... make the transition to be a net-zero emissions business in step with society” by 2050, van Beurden added.
Shell is matching a commitment by rival BP as the Anglo-Dutch group’s update sparked more accusations of corporate “green washing” from environmental campaigners.
“Shell ... brazenly says it will dodge oil production cuts and will simply let output dwindle,” noted Mel Evans, head of Greenpeace UK’s oil campaign. “Without commitments to reduce absolute emissions by making actual oil production cuts, this new strategy cannot succeed nor can it be taken seriously.”
The sector’s transition demands big investments at a time when oil majors are looking to make sizeable savings and axe thousands of jobs.
Thursday’s update came one week after Shell posted huge annual losses as the coronavirus pandemic slashed energy demand and prices in 2020.
After lockdowns began to spread toward the end of last year’s first quarter, oil prices dropped off a cliff, even briefly turning negative.
Prices have rebounded sharply however to 13-month highs, levels last seen just before the pandemic took hold.
Shell dived into a net loss of $21.7 billion (18.1 billion euros) last year as factories shut and planes were grounded.
The loss compared with a net profit of $15.8 billion in 2019.
Shell is axing up to 9,000 jobs in a cost-cutting drive to combat the turmoil, which is mirrored elsewhere in the sector.
British rival BP, which is cutting around 10,000 positions, reported a 2020 net loss of $20.3 billion.
US giant ExxonMobil suffered an annual loss of $22.4 billion.
French peer Total on Tuesday said it was changing its name to TotalEnergies to reflect a move away from fossil fuels, alongside news it had posted a $7.2-billion net loss last year.
Gigantic sector-wide losses have meanwhile sparked concern over plunging tax revenues for countries across the world leading to a major shortfall in budgets.
Oil and gas producing nations face up to nine trillion dollars in lost income as the world accelerates the transition to renewables, according to research published Thursday by the Carbon Tracker industry watchdog.

Topics: Shell

Related

Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and part of the flagship development the Red Sea Project, Coral Bloom has been designed by the world-renowned British architectural firm Foster + Partners. (Supplied) photos
Business & Economy
Coral Bloom set to bring Saudi Arabia closer to $133bn tourism goal
Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system

Latest updates

Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
Oil edges higher but demand fears set in
PSG face Nice with one eye on Barcelona clash
PSG face Nice with one eye on Barcelona clash
Haftar offers support to Libya’s peace process
Haftar offers support to Libya’s peace process
Fresh Tunisia protests break out in southern region
Fresh Tunisia protests break out in southern region
Saudi envoy writes to UN about Houthi war crimes
Saudi envoy writes to UN about Houthi war crimes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.