You are here

  • Home
  • Global body criticizes Turkey over pressure against critical media

Global body criticizes Turkey over pressure against critical media

Global body criticizes Turkey over pressure against critical media
RTUK’s president, Ebubekir Sahin
Short Url

https://arab.news/bhr8p

Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

Global body criticizes Turkey over pressure against critical media

Global body criticizes Turkey over pressure against critical media
  • The latest fines confirm that RTUK has become a means to stifle media content critical not only of the government or president, but also of any political allies
Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of media executives, journalists and editors who advocate press freedom, condemned the latest set of fines issued by Turkey’s media regulator, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) on Thursday, against several dissident TV stations over their critical broadcasting.
RTUK is tasked with issuing licenses and monitoring TV and radio stations.
“These latest fines confirm that RTUK has become a means to stifle media content critical not only of the government or president, but also of any political allies,” the IPI said on Feb. 11, after fines were issued against Halk TV, Haberturk, Tele 1, KRT and Fox TV.
Press freedom activists claim the IPI considers these fines an instrument through which to silence critical media content and to warn free media advocates.
In 2020, these networks were subject to a total of 46 administrative fines totaling around 10 million Turkish lira (approximately $1.42 million) and eight broadcasting suspensions.
Halk TV was recently fined after having hosted a program where the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the coalition partner of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), was criticized.
Another fine against the same channel was related to commentaries about the disproportionate use of police force against countrywide student protests following the appointment by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of a political figure as the new rector of the prestigious Bogazici University.
The other TV channels were also fined over comments from guests on several programs criticizing Erdogan and pro-government judiciary members.
While RTUK members are designated by parties in parliament in proportion to their number of seats, the AKP and MHP hold six of watchdog’s nine positions, giving them the majority to design the limits of press freedom in the country.
Some media professionals have criticized RTUK of remaining biased when considering applications for broadcast licenses from independent TV channels, and posing bureaucratic challenges to the newcomers.
Last year, RTUK’s president, Ebubekir Sahin, publicly declared his political affiliation to Erdogan’s son-in-law with a tweet, considered by many as another signal of the council’s partiality.
Utku Cakirozer, a lawmaker from the main opposition party CHP and a journalist by profession, said the regulatory bodies, especially RTUK and the Press Advertising Agency (BIK), have been increasingly abusing their authority as defined by the constitution.
“These bodies are actually responsible for providing a free environment for the media channels. However, they turned into the punishment instruments for those who try to pursue independent and critical journalism,” he told Arab News.
Last year, BIK imposed public advertising bans on critical newspapers for a total of 803 days, depriving them from a significant source of revenue to sustain their journalism.
“The rising fines have unfortunately pushed the media companies toward auto-censorship to protect their much-needed advertisement revenues,” Cakirozer said.
Renan Akyavas, Turkey program coordinator of IPI, said RTUK’s latest fines confirmed a clear pattern to punish certain broadcasters critical of the government and its allies.
“The fines have a significant negative impact on the ad revenue of these broadcasters, creating serious financial pressure that could lead to their closure given the increased level and frequency of the sanctions,” she told Arab News.
According to Akyavas, Turkey has a long and established history of investigative and quality journalism, which continues to survive under extraordinary circumstances both financially and legally.
“The great potential of Turkey’s journalism can only thrive if the government’s crackdown and restrictions end. Critical coverage of government officials and other public figures must be tolerated in a democracy,” she said.
Experts also note that the greater digitization of Turkish society has inevitably pushed critical journalism toward online platforms to reach a wider audience without political interference.
Akyavas thinks that under these restrictive conditions, Turkey’s media has successfully adapted, and is competing with conventional, pro-government outlets in reaching Turkish citizens.

Topics: Turkey

Related

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
Media
India’s row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules
BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster
Media
BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster

BBC Arabic tight-lipped over anti-Israeli bias claims

BBC Arabic tight-lipped over anti-Israeli bias claims
The BBC is funded by a standard TV license, currently $217.85, paid by all residents in the UK. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

BBC Arabic tight-lipped over anti-Israeli bias claims

BBC Arabic tight-lipped over anti-Israeli bias claims
  • UK Muslim group accuses channel of ‘pushing Muslim Brotherhood narratives,’ being ‘very pro-Islamist’
  • The Jewish Chronicle probe into BBC Arabic showcased the difference between the Arabic and English language services
Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: BBC Arabic has remained tight-lipped over the details of a recent report accusing it of having an overtly anti-Israeli bias.

An investigation by the Jewish Chronicle titled, “Shame of BBC Arabic as systematic bias revealed,” highlighted the Arabic-language news channel’s consistent use of anti-Semitic and “Hamas-inspired language.”
A BBC spokesperson strongly rejected claims of compromised impartiality and said: “BBC Arabic shares exactly the same principles of accuracy and impartiality as BBC News in English.”
Chairman of the UK-based nonprofit organization Muslims Against Anti-Semitism, Ghanem Nuseibeh, told Arab News: “BBC Arabic has been very pro-Islamist in its coverage. In particular, it has been pushing and at times promoting Muslim Brotherhood (MB) narratives across the world but more specifically in countries where the MB are outlawed.
“This influences the Muslim and Arabic speaking street and indirectly legitimates the anti-Semitic and other extremist discourse that comes out of the MB. The BBC needs to look hard at the great disservice the Arabic channel does to its brand, particularly as a UK taxpayer organization.”
The BBC is funded by a standard TV license, currently £157.50 ($217.85), paid by all residents in the UK. According to the BBC’s website, this allowed the network to “remain free of advertisements and independent of shareholder and political interest.”
On its stated values, the network included being “independent, impartial, and honest.”
The Jewish Chronicle probe into BBC Arabic — the largest foreign language service that falls under the BBC World Service — showcased the difference between the Arabic and English language services.

BBCARABIC

Founded 1938 as radio, 1998 as website, 2008 as TV

Falls under BBC World Service

Headed by Samir Farah

Reach 37 million viewers weekly

Funded by TV license payers in the UK

The findings of the lengthy report revealed that the Arabic service had to be corrected 25 times over the past two years, an average of one correction every month since 2018.
Investigators claimed that anti-Israeli bias on BBC Arabic was apparent in the language used in dispatches, broadcasts, and reports that reached at least 37 million viewers every week.
Examples included references to Jerusalem as “the occupied city,” the Israeli army as the “Israeli occupation forces,” and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as “the Palestinian Resistance,” for which the BBC has since apologized for.

The BBC needs to look hard at the great disservice the Arabic channel does to its brand, particularly as a UK taxpayer organization.

Ghanem Nuseibeh, Chairman of the UK-based NGO Muslims Against Anti-Semitism

Another case highlighted was the publishing of a map of the Middle East in which Israel was completely erased.
The report also accused the channel of showcasing extreme views without challenging them and pointed to a BBC Arabic “Newsnight” interview with exiled-cleric Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, who was featured in Arab News’ Preachers of Hate series.

During the interview, Al-Qaradawi praised suicide bombings in Israeli-occupied Palestine as martyrdom in the name of God.
At the time, he said: “I supported martyrdom operations, and I am not the only one. Hundreds of Islamic scholars supported these operations. We were in the International Islamic Fiqh Academy in Kuwait and hundreds of scholars signed a fatwa (supporting such operations).”
Another allegation suggested the channel was being used as a platform for British-Palestinian analyst Abdel Bari Atwan who on one occasion said on Lebanese TV that if Iran attacked Israel he would “go to Trafalgar Square and dance with delight.”
According to the Jewish Chronicle investigation, the BBC covered a total of 34 fatal attacks on Israeli citizens between 2015 and 2020, while BBC Arabic only reported on 25, which it claimed showed the divide between the different language services.
The network’s Arabic language channel was founded as a radio station in 1938 and BBC Arabic had employed a correspondent who was previously working for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV, the report said.
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Lebanese militia, is designated as a terrorist group in the UK — with its mouthpiece Al-Manar TV blocked by Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites. Hezbollah’s mission statement includes retaking Jerusalem and destroying Israel.
Such a premise was showcased on BBC Arabic in May 2019, when the channel aired social media comments that celebrated Egyptian sci-fi drama “El-Nehaya” — a show that envisioned Israel’s destruction.
The BBC spokesperson added: “BBC Arabic’s team of experienced editors and journalists come from across the Middle East and around the world and are subject to the same strict editorial guidelines that shape all of BBC output.”

Topics: BBC Arabic

Related

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster
Media
BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week
  • Australia is on course to become the first country to require Facebook and Google to pay for news content
  • The US search and social media giants have pressed Australia to soften the legislation
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

CANBERRA: Australia will introduce landmark legislation to force Alphabet’s Google and Facebook to pay publishers and broadcasters for content next week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday.
Australia is on course to become the first country to require Facebook and Google to pay for news content, legislation that is being closely watched around the world.
“The bill will now be considered by the parliament from the week commencing 15 February 2021,” Frydenberg said in an emailed statement.
With bipartisan support, the legislation — which Google says is “unworkable” and will force it to pull out of the country altogether — could come into law this month.
The acceleration of the bill came as a senate committee examining the proposals recommended no amendments.
Representatives for Google and Facebook did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.
The US search and social media giants have pressed Australia to soften the legislation, with senior executives from both companies holding talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Frydenberg.
Google last week launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show the proposed legislation is unnecessary.
Last month Reuters said it had signed a deal with Google to be the first global news provider to Google News Showcase. Reuters is owned by news and information provider Thomson Reuters Corp.
Google and a French publishers’ lobby also agreed in January to a copyright framework for the tech firm to pay news publishers for content online, a first for Europe.

Topics: Australia social media Google Facebook

Related

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
Media
Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
Australia calls out Google for ‘experiment’ blocking some news sites
Media
Australia calls out Google for ‘experiment’ blocking some news sites

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster

BBC World News barred in mainland China, dropped by HK public broadcaster
  • Investigation found BBC World News’ China-related reports had ‘seriously violated’ regulations
  • ‘China’s decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom’
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: China barred Britain’s BBC World News from airing on Friday and Hong Kong’s public broadcaster said it was dropping the channel, a week after Britain’s media regulator revoked Chinese state television’s UK broadcast license.
China’s National Radio and Television Administration said an investigation found BBC World News’ China-related reports had “seriously violated” regulations, including that news should be “truthful and fair,” had harmed China’s interests and undermined national unity.
The channel, therefore, did not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year would not be accepted, it said.
Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), the publicly funded broadcaster in the former British territory, said separately on Friday it was suspending the relay of BBC news programming from Friday, following Beijing’s decision.
English-language BBC World News is not included in most TV channel packages in mainland China, but is available in some hotels and homes.
Two Reuters journalists in Beijing said the channel had gone blank on their screens.
British foreign minister, Dominic Raab, and the US State Department condemned China’s decision.
“China’s decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom,” Raab said.
“China has some of the most severe restrictions on media and Internet freedoms across the globe, and this latest step will only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world.”
RTHK’s decision to shun the BBC’s news output is further evidence that Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong extends to media.
Last year, when Beijing expelled about a dozen journalists working for US news outlets, it also barred them from relocating to Hong Kong.
RTHK, founded in 1928 and sometimes compared with the BBC, is the only independent, publicly funded media outlet on Chinese soil and is guaranteed editorial independence by its charter.
It angered the Hong Kong government and Beijing over its coverage of anti-government protests that roiled the city in 2019. RTHK’s cancelation of the weekly “Headliner” show last year fueled concern among some in Hong Kong that it was coming under greater government pressure.
Hong Kong pay TV platforms Cable TV and Now TV also carry BBC World News.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned China’s action.
“It’s troubling that as (China) restricts outlets and platforms from operating freely in China, Beijing’s leaders use free and open media environments overseas to promote misinformation,” Price said during a regular news briefing on Thursday.
This month, the State Department said it was “deeply disturbed” by reports carried by the BBC of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in internment camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.
China denies accusations of abuses in Xinjiang and said the BBC report was “wholly without factual basis.”
The BBC said it was disappointed by the decision of the Chinese authorities to bar BBC World News from broadcasting.
“The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favor,” the BBC said.
On Feb. 4, British media regulator Ofcom revoked China Global Television Network’s license to broadcast in Britain after an investigation found the license was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd.
China criticized the ruling as politicized and warned it reserved the right to make a “necessary response.”

Topics: China UK BBC

Related

China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff
Media
China orders four US media outlets to disclose finances, staff
US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control
World
US voices disgust at China boast of Uighur population control

India’s row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
Updated 11 February 2021
Agencies

India’s row with Twitter increases over freedom of speech rules

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines” (File/AFP)
  • India's Technology Minister warned U.S. social media firms to abide by the country's laws
  • The minister said that the US social media firms were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules
Updated 11 February 2021
Agencies

NEW DELHI: India's technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad warned U.S. social media firms to abide by the country's laws, a day after a face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration and Twitter over content regulation.

The IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called out Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and WhatsApp by name and said they were welcome to operate in India, but only if they play by India's rules.

"You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to abide by the laws of India," said Prasad.

Late last night, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has chided Twitter for not complying with its orders to remove certain accounts and content, warning the social media platform that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines.” the Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“We value freedom and we value criticism because it is part of our democracy. But freedom of expression is not absolute and it is subject to reasonable restrictions" the statement added

Twitter has found itself in a standoff with the government after it refused to fully comply with last week's government order to remove some accounts, including those of news organizations, journalists, activists and politicians, citing its “principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression.”

The government said the accounts — unspecified in number — were using provocative hashtags to spread misinformation about the massive farmer protests that have rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Twitter responded by temporarily blocking some of those accounts. It, however, refused to outright suspend them as suggested by the government and imposed restrictions on them only within India. Twitter subsequently restored them after online outrage.

Critics have accused the government of using the protests to escalate a crackdown on free speech.

Twitter's actions appeared to irk Modi's government, which over the years has sought to tighten its grip over social media, particularly Twitter and Facebook. The government served Twitter a non-compliance notice and threatened its officials with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years for violating the order.

The ministry in its statement said it was disappointed after Twitter “unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay” complied with only parts of the government’s orders.

It cited Twitter’s crackdown on accounts after last month’s Capitol Hill insurrection in the United States, calling it a “differential treatment” to India. It said what happened in Washington was comparable to the violence at India's Red Fort on Jan. 26 when a group of protesting farmers veered from an agreed protest route and stormed New Delhi’s 17th century monument.

The clampdown on Twitter accounts comes as thousands of farmers have camped outside the capital for months to protest new agricultural laws they say will devastate their earnings. The government says the laws will boost production through private investment.

Topics: India freedom of speech

Related

India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders
Media
India chides Twitter for not complying with blocking orders

BNG, MDC Partners form global alliance

L: Adil Khan, CEO of Brand New Galaxy MEA; R: Michał Glapiński, Chief Growth Officer, Brand New Galaxy. (Supplied)
L: Adil Khan, CEO of Brand New Galaxy MEA; R: Michał Glapiński, Chief Growth Officer, Brand New Galaxy. (Supplied)
Updated 11 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

BNG, MDC Partners form global alliance

L: Adil Khan, CEO of Brand New Galaxy MEA; R: Michał Glapiński, Chief Growth Officer, Brand New Galaxy. (Supplied)
  • BNG opened its office for the MEA region out of Dubai in October 2020 led by Adil Khan
Updated 11 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Brand New Galaxy (BNG), the international marketing and technology holding company, has entered into a strategic partnership with marketing and communications network MDC Partners.

BNG opened its office for the MEA region out of Dubai in October 2020 led by Adil Khan, former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi MEA and Zubair S Siddiqui, former managing director of UM MENA in Dubai.

Adil Khan, CEO of BNG MEA told Arab News: “As the most experienced and focused agency in the e-commerce and tech space, it was only natural for Brand New Galaxy to further strengthen its capabilities and offering to our clients, both globally and as well as in the MEA region.”

MDC Partners’ network consists of global agencies such as Crispin Porter Bogusky, Anomaly, 72andSunny, Allegory, and Bruce Mau Design across America, Australia, Asia and Europe.

“With the partnership, it will be possible to provide a full spectrum marketing offering by creating a unique platform of e-commerce, digital performance and creative solutions delivered with superior global and regional service capabilities,” added Khan.

The partnership will see MDC Partners expanding its geographic reach in addition to combining creative and e-commerce services for clients in the Middle East under one platform. “Brand New Galaxy has always been focused on building global businesses. Partnerships, such as the one with MDC, are a natural consequence of BNG’s attention on growth by shaping its global operations and acquisitions,” said Michał Glapiński, BNG’s chief growth officer.

Topics: media BNG MDC Marketing technology

Related

Snap releases its first-ever B2B marketing campaign
Media
Snap releases its first-ever B2B marketing campaign
Quara Holding unveils new business strategy with technology at its core
Corporate News
Quara Holding unveils new business strategy with technology at its core

Latest updates

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency
Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency
Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share
Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share
Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
Riyadh hotels show signs of recovery from virus outbreak
Riyadh hotels show signs of recovery from virus outbreak
SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion
SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.