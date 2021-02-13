You are here

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share
(Argaam)
Updated 33 min 23 sec ago
Argaam

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share
Updated 33 min 23 sec ago
Argaam

Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Co. (AWTC) successfully completed the book-building process for institutional investors and set the final offer price at SR 72 ($19.2) per share, with a coverage ratio amounting to (63.20%) of the total offer shares.

Saudi Fransi Capital revealed that the participating entities fully subscribed to the offered shares, as seven million five hundred thousand (7,500,000) ordinary shares were allocated to them, representing 100% of the total shares offered for subscription as a first stage.

Upon the successful completion of the book-building process, as a second stage, 750,000 ordinary shares, representing 10% of AWTC’s capital, will be allocated to individual subscribers as a maximum.

Saudi Fransi Capital added that it has completed, with the receiving banks, Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyadh Bank, and Saudi British Bank (SABB), all necessary preparations for receiving subscriptions from individual investors, which will run from Feb. 16-17.

Topics: Saudi Arabia water Finance

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency
Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency
  • The system is based on advanced technology to collect and analyze data about roads
Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
Argaam

The Saudi Ministry of Transport adopted a new system based on advanced technology to manage the Kingdom’s road network and enhance its efficiency, SPA reported. 

The system is based on advanced technology to collect and analyze data about roads and reschedule the required maintenance and repairs.  

The work mechanism depends on several elements that include an evaluation of the construction and functional performance. It also defines maintenance priorities.  

The ministry aims to depend on its resources to start operating the new system.  

Topics: transportation Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Transport

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
  • Saudi Arabia was the premier Arab importer of poultry from Brazil in January
Updated 37 min 24 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: While Brazilian imports of poultry to Saudi Arabia have remained stable, demand for coffee from the South American country has seen a large slump in the Kingdom, according to official figures.

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association reported: “Poultry exports from Brazil slid in Jan. 2021. Nevertheless, some of the leading Arab importers stepped up their purchases,” adding that 35,800 tons of poultry was shipped to Saudi Arabia, up by 2 percent, with revenue climbing 4 percent to $58.5 million year-on-year last month.

Saudi Arabia was the premier Arab importer of poultry from Brazil in January, with the UAE ranked second. Total global raw and processed poultry exports from Brazil fetched $434.4 million in Jan. 2021, down 17.9 percent from Jan. 2020.

Meanwhile, Brazil shipped a record-breaking 4.1 million 60kg instant coffee bags in 2020, up 2.4 percent from 2019.

However, sales to Arab countries were down 39 percent to 54,968 60kg bags in 2020, according to the Brazilian Instant Coffee Industry Association (ABICS), which monitors shipments to over 120 countries.

“Saudi Arabia has been importing from Brazil for decades now, and it has always been among the top 20 to 25 leading importers. However, imports will fluctuate from year to year,” ABICS Director Aguinaldo Lima said in a statement.

Lima added that current numbers indicate 25 percent of all coffee sold worldwide is instant coffee, with volumes climbing 3 percent a year.

In 2019, ABICS launched a brand to promote Brazilian products around the world: Explore & Enjoy – Instant Coffee Brazil.

“When it comes to foreign markets, we are already in touch with buyers and distributors. Brazil is strong when it comes to non-packaged instant coffee, so we do not work as hard on end-buyer marketing as we do on industry sales,” Lima explained.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Riyadh hotels show signs of recovery from virus outbreak

Riyadh hotels show signs of recovery from virus outbreak
Updated 52 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh hotels show signs of recovery from virus outbreak

Riyadh hotels show signs of recovery from virus outbreak
  • January best-performing month for hoteliers since start of COVID-19 pandemics
Updated 52 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hotels in Riyadh recorded their best month in January since the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year, but occupancy and revenue levels were still down compared to 2019.

According to industry data provider STR, occupancy levels across hotels in the Saudi capital averaged 56.2 percent last month, 23.8 percent down on the same period last year. The average daily rate (ADR) was SR582.92 ($155.45), a drop of 9.9 percent year-on-year.

While average revenue per available room (RevPAR) was down 31.3 percent year-on-year to SR327.56, STR said it was the highest it had been since February, when the impact of the pandemic began to take hold.

“When looking at daily data, Jan. 1 was the only day of the month that Riyadh hotels saw year-over-year growth in occupancy and RevPAR,” the report said, adding that average occupancy was up 12.2 percent to 68.6 percent, the ADR rose 2.3 percent to SR616.13, and average RevPAR increased 14.7 percent to SR422.71.

Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, told Reuters: “In January at the beginning of the month restrictions were a bit looser, and there was a bit more business travel as well, but the general trend since lockdowns started last year is that Saudis have been travelling less and spending more domestically, which has been a support factor for the domestic services sector.”

The resilience of the domestic Saudi tourism sector has been clear during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) described 2020 as “the worst year on record in the history of tourism,” with the number of international tourists between January and October down 72 percent year-on-year, the Saudi domestic market bucked the trend.

In an April interview with Reuters, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that Saudi tourism could shrink by as much as 45 percent in 2020. However, in September, he told Bloomberg that a sudden surge in domestic travel — 50 percent more than officials had projected — helped save businesses and jobs, as well as boost the economy.

Last month, data from the travel digital marketing platform Sojern showed that 35.8 percent of Saudi online holidaymakers were looking to book short local trips of up to one night, with 25.35 percent wanting to get away for up to three days.

The research showed that 41.45 percent of Saudis searching online were booking trips with only two to seven days’ notice before travelling, with 16.9 percent booking with only one day’s notice.

Meanwhile, the Global Holiday Intent survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions — organizer of the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in Dubai — found that 52 percent of Middle Eastern luxury travelers said they were planning to take a domestic holiday or staycation during 2021.

Tourism is one of the core pillars of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons. During the 2021 Budget Forum in December, Al-Khateeb said the Kingdom was aiming to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion by 2023, and more than SR500 billion by the end of the decade.

“We have reduced the leakage. In 2019 we launched 11 seasons in Saudi Arabia and reduced the travel outside by 30 percent. When we continue to do this, we will definitely reduce the leakage — Saudis will like to stay at home and they will enjoy the offering,” the minister told Arab News in December.

Topics: Riyadh hotel tourism Saudi Arabia economy

SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion

SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion
Updated 13 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion

SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion
  • The new outlet is a SPAR Express store in Riyadh’s Digital City
Updated 13 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: SPAR Saudi Arabia has opened its 11th store in the Kingdom, with plans for five more outlets and the launch of e-commerce platform this year.

The new outlet is a SPAR Express store in Riyadh’s Digital City. This store includes the CENSA Coffee solution, the SPAR Bakery solution.

Abdullah Fahad AlSadhan, Marketing Manager at SPAR Saudi Arabia, said: “The CENSA Cafe and Bakery offerings contribute around 50 percent of the store sales and serve more than 800 customers daily. The CENSA concept will be incorporated into all upcoming developments. All existing stores will have their café offerings rebranded to CENSA during 2021.”

SPAR Saudi Arabia established its name with its large supermarkets. It is now setting up smaller neighbourhood stores and convenience outlets.

“We are operating 11 stores at the moment with five more stores in the pipeline this year… We do have plans for a full-scale e-commerce platform that is going to be live in first half of 2021,” AlSadhan told Arab News. “We operate different concepts, with store sizes that range from 52 square meters to 4000 square meters,” he added.

The AlSadhan Group was granted a licence to operate the SPAR brand in Saudi Arabia in January 2016. The first three stores opened in January 2018. According to the SPAR International website, the seven stores operated in Saudi Arabia in 2019 generated revenue of €53.28 million ($64.50 million). The SPAR brand opened its first store in the Netherlands in 1932 and now has more than 13,300 stores in around 48 countries on four continents.

Topics: Spar Saudi Arabia retail

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020
Life continues in Britain’s third coronavirus lockdown that has closed all nonessential stores in an effort to suppress COVID-19 infections. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020

British economy slumped by record 10% in 2020
  • Country's economy is set to shrink in early 2021 due to the effects of a third COVID lockdown
Updated 13 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s coronavirus-ravaged economy suffered its biggest crash in output in more than 300 years in 2020 when it slumped by 9.9 percent, but it avoided heading back toward recession at the end of the year and looks on course for a recovery in 2021.

Official figures showed gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.0 percent from October through December, the top of a range of economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll.
This makes it likely that Britain will escape two straight quarters of contraction — the standard definition of recession in Europe — even though the economy is set to shrink in early 2021 due to the effects of a third COVID lockdown.
“As and when restrictions are eased, we continue to expect a vigorous rebound in the economy,” said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.
Britain’s economy grew 1.2 percent in December alone, after a 2.3 percent fall in output in November when there was a partial lockdown, pointing to greater resilience to COVID restrictions than at the start of the pandemic.
That left output 6.3 percent lower than in February before the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.
However, the Bank of England forecasts the economy will shrink by 4 percent in the first three months of 2021 because of the new lockdown and Brexit disruption.
It thinks it will take until early 2022 before GDP regains its pre-COVID size, assuming vaccination continues at the current rapid pace, which outstrips the rest of Europe’s. Many economists think recovery will take longer.
“Today’s figures show that the economy has experienced a serious shock as a result of the pandemic, which has been felt by countries around the world,” Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said.
Sunak, facing the heaviest borrowing since World War II, said he would continue to focus on protecting jobs when he sets out a new annual budget on March 3.

BACKGROUND

● Britain’s economy grew 1.2 percent in December alone, after a 2.3 percent fall in output in November when there was a partial lockdown.

● That left output 6.3 percent lower than in February before the start of the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said.

● However, the Bank of England forecasts the economy will shrink by 4 percent in the first three months of 2021 because of the new lockdown and Brexit disruption.

Unemployment has risen much less than feared at the start of the crisis, largely due to subsidies to keep people in work, though sectors such as hospitality and high-street retail remain hard hit.
Last year’s fall in output was the biggest since modern official records began after WWII. Longer-running historical data hosted by the Bank of England suggest it was the biggest drop since 1709, when Britain suffered a “Great Frost.”
Britain has reported Europe’s highest death toll from COVID-19 and is among the world’s highest in terms of deaths per head.
The GDP fall is steeper than almost any other big economy’s, though Spain — also hard-hit by the virus — suffered an 11 percent decline.
Some of the damage reflects how Britain’s economy relies more on face-to-face consumer services than other countries, as well as disruption to schooling and routine healthcare, which few other countries factored in to the GDP.
Sunak, in an interview with Sky News, said Britain’s economic performance could be seen as being marginally above that of some of its peers last year.
GDP is almost always compared on a “real” or inflation-adjusted basis, which shows Britain was the worst performer in the Group of Seven large advanced economies. But Sunak said Britain did better on a “nominal” basis, which ignores inflation.
Taking this approach, Britain’s economy is closer to its pre-crisis size than Germany, France or Italy’s, according to figures provided by the ONS, which said it “may be useful” to look at nominal as well as real measures of GDP.
But most international differences on inflation adjustment center on government spending, and looking at household spending alone, Britain remains a laggard. Household spending in the fourth quarter was 8.4 percent below pre-crisis levels, compared with a 2.6 percent shortfall in the US and 6.8 percent in France.
“The UK’s underperformance can’t simply be attributed to the different way the ONS measures government expenditure to most other countries,” said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Topics: British economy

