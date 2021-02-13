Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano

Coral Bloom’s gateway island Shurayrah will represent 80% of developed hotels in the first phase of The Red Sea project, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), John Pagano, told Al-Eqtisadiah paper reported.

Shurayrah will play a key role in contributing to the Kingdom’s GDP.

TRSDC will continue developing resorts, and expects to receive visitors by the end of 2023.

The Coral Bloom designs aimed to meet travelers’ demand during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, which changed significantly in the last 12 months, he added.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched, Feb. 10, the nature-inspired Coral Bloom designs for the 11 unique resorts on the Red Sea project’s hub island.