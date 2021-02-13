You are here

  • Home
  • Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano

Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano

Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano
The Coral Bloom designs aimed to meet travelers’ demand during and post-COVID-19 pandemic. (Argaam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/behd9

Updated 25 sec ago
Argaam

Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano

Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano
  • TRSDC will continue developing resorts, and expects to receive visitors by the end of 2023
Updated 25 sec ago
Argaam

Coral Bloom’s gateway island Shurayrah will represent 80% of developed hotels in the first phase of The Red Sea project, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), John Pagano, told Al-Eqtisadiah paper reported.

Shurayrah will play a key role in contributing to the Kingdom’s GDP.

TRSDC will continue developing resorts, and expects to receive visitors by the end of 2023.

The Coral Bloom designs aimed to meet travelers’ demand during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, which changed significantly in the last 12 months, he added.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched, Feb. 10, the nature-inspired Coral Bloom designs for the 11 unique resorts on the Red Sea project’s hub island. 

Topics: Red Sea Coral Bloom tourism

Alinma Bank net profit dips 22% to $524.1b for 2020

Alinma Bank net profit dips 22% to $524.1b for 2020
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Argaam

Alinma Bank net profit dips 22% to $524.1b for 2020

Alinma Bank net profit dips 22% to $524.1b for 2020
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Argaam

Alinma Bank reported net profit of SR 1.966 billion ($524.1 billion) for 2020, down 22 percent year-on-year (YoY), due to higher impairment charges and reevaluation losses.

The earnings decline came despite an 8 percent rise in net income from financing and investments.

Q4 2020 net profit dropped 23 percent YoY to SR 394 million.

Total shareholders’ equity, excluding minority interest, rose 8.8 YoY to SR 24.429 billion in 2020.

Topics: Finance

Related

Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank to launch new 24/7 instant payments system
National Commercial Bank net profit rises 0.3% to $3.04bn for 2020
Business & Economy
National Commercial Bank net profit rises 0.3% to $3.04bn for 2020

Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah

Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah
Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah

Ma’aden Gold licensed to explore gold, metals in Makkah
Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued decrees on offering Ma'aden Gold and Base Metals Co. (MGBM) licenses to explore gold ore and related metals on several sites at Shakhtalia, Makkah.

According to the ministerial decrees published on the official gazette Umm Al-Qura on Feb. 12, MGBM, a fully-owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden), is licensed to explore on eight sites (33, 34, 35, 36, 37A, 38 and 39).

The licenses last five years, starting from Dhul-Hijjah 11, 1441 AH.

The company earlier obtained five-year licenses from the ministry to explore metals on eight Shakhtalia sites (16, 18, 20, 21 and 22), according to data compiled by Argaam.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gold economy

Related

Silver will outshine gold as demand hits 8-year high
Business & Economy
Silver will outshine gold as demand hits 8-year high
Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm
Business & Economy
Gold gains as dollar extends slide, stimulus hopes firm

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency
Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency

Saudi transport ministry adopts advanced system to enhance road network efficiency
  • The system is based on advanced technology to collect and analyze data about roads
Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

The Saudi Ministry of Transport adopted a new system based on advanced technology to manage the Kingdom’s road network and enhance its efficiency, SPA reported. 

The system is based on advanced technology to collect and analyze data about roads and reschedule the required maintenance and repairs.  

The work mechanism depends on several elements that include an evaluation of the construction and functional performance. It also defines maintenance priorities.  

The ministry aims to depend on its resources to start operating the new system.  

Topics: transportation Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Transport

Related

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion
Business & Economy
SPAR opens 11th store as part of its Saudi Arabia expansion

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share
Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share

Alkhorayef Water sets final offer price at $19.2 per share
Updated 13 February 2021
Argaam

Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Co. (AWTC) successfully completed the book-building process for institutional investors and set the final offer price at SR 72 ($19.2) per share, with a coverage ratio amounting to (63.20%) of the total offer shares.

Saudi Fransi Capital revealed that the participating entities fully subscribed to the offered shares, as seven million five hundred thousand (7,500,000) ordinary shares were allocated to them, representing 100% of the total shares offered for subscription as a first stage.

Upon the successful completion of the book-building process, as a second stage, 750,000 ordinary shares, representing 10% of AWTC’s capital, will be allocated to individual subscribers as a maximum.

Saudi Fransi Capital added that it has completed, with the receiving banks, Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyadh Bank, and Saudi British Bank (SABB), all necessary preparations for receiving subscriptions from individual investors, which will run from Feb. 16-17.

Topics: Saudi Arabia water Finance

Related

Here’s a look at Alkhorayef Water IPO details
Business & Economy
Here’s a look at Alkhorayef Water IPO details
Saudi industrial sector undergoing ‘fundamental’ changes: Alkhorayef
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial sector undergoing ‘fundamental’ changes: Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
Updated 13 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable

Saudi Arabia sees slump in Brazilian coffee imports, while poultry remains stable
  • Saudi Arabia was the premier Arab importer of poultry from Brazil in January
Updated 13 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: While Brazilian imports of poultry to Saudi Arabia have remained stable, demand for coffee from the South American country has seen a large slump in the Kingdom, according to official figures.

The Brazilian Animal Protein Association reported: “Poultry exports from Brazil slid in Jan. 2021. Nevertheless, some of the leading Arab importers stepped up their purchases,” adding that 35,800 tons of poultry was shipped to Saudi Arabia, up by 2 percent, with revenue climbing 4 percent to $58.5 million year-on-year last month.

Saudi Arabia was the premier Arab importer of poultry from Brazil in January, with the UAE ranked second. Total global raw and processed poultry exports from Brazil fetched $434.4 million in Jan. 2021, down 17.9 percent from Jan. 2020.

Meanwhile, Brazil shipped a record-breaking 4.1 million 60kg instant coffee bags in 2020, up 2.4 percent from 2019.

However, sales to Arab countries were down 39 percent to 54,968 60kg bags in 2020, according to the Brazilian Instant Coffee Industry Association (ABICS), which monitors shipments to over 120 countries.

“Saudi Arabia has been importing from Brazil for decades now, and it has always been among the top 20 to 25 leading importers. However, imports will fluctuate from year to year,” ABICS Director Aguinaldo Lima said in a statement.

Lima added that current numbers indicate 25 percent of all coffee sold worldwide is instant coffee, with volumes climbing 3 percent a year.

In 2019, ABICS launched a brand to promote Brazilian products around the world: Explore & Enjoy – Instant Coffee Brazil.

“When it comes to foreign markets, we are already in touch with buyers and distributors. Brazil is strong when it comes to non-packaged instant coffee, so we do not work as hard on end-buyer marketing as we do on industry sales,” Lima explained.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Related

India to begin commercial vaccine exports with shipments to Brazil, Morocco
World
India to begin commercial vaccine exports with shipments to Brazil, Morocco
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil
World
Japan finds new coronavirus variant in travelers from Brazil

Latest updates

Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano
Coral Bloom to account for 80% of developed hotels in phase I of Red Sea project: Pagano
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport
Alinma Bank net profit dips 22% to $524.1b for 2020
Alinma Bank net profit dips 22% to $524.1b for 2020
Model Imaan Hammam is sending a kiss for a cause this Valentine’s Day
The model teamed up with charity art platform Double Dutch for a good cause. Instagram
Three killed in Mogadishu car bomb
Three killed in Mogadishu car bomb

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.