US Senate acquits Trump in historic impeachment trial

The US Senate on Saturday acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the attack on the US Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial. (AFP/File Photo)
The US Senate on Saturday acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the attack on the US Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Many senators kept their trial votes closely held until the final moments
  • Trump welcomed impeachment acquittal, saying in a statement that his movement had “only just begun”
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Senate on Saturday acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the attack on the US Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Seven Republicans broke from their party to find Trump guilty.

The quick trial, the nation’s first of a former president, showed how perilously close the invaders had come to shattering the nation’s deep tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power after Trump had refused to concede the election.

Rallying outside the White House on Jan. 6, he unleashed a mob of supporters to “fight like hell” for him at the Capitol just as Congress was certify Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Many senators kept their trial votes closely held until the final moments, particularly Republicans who are now thrust into minority status.

Democrats took narrow control of the Senate with runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, the day before the siege.

Trump welcomed impeachment acquittal, saying in a statement that his movement had “only just begun,” adding the trial was “another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Donald Trump “practically and morally responsible” for his supporters’ deadly attack on the Capitol, only moments after voting to acquit the Republican former president on an impeachment charge of inciting the melee.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” said McConnell, who along with the rest of the Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence fled the mob that descended on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said.

In comments that echoed the prosecution case presented by House managers, McConnell said Trump had orchestrated “an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories” and described the former president as “determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.”

He suggested that Trump could yet face criminal prosecution for his acts.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen,” McConnell said. “He didn't get away with anything. Yet.”

UK government accused of ‘punching down’ over London education cuts

UK government accused of ‘punching down’ over London education cuts
  • Government claims moves will help “level up” other parts of UK
  • University chiefs cite impact to global healthcare development from loss of money
LONDON: The UK’s Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has been accused of “punching down” over plans to cut spending on universities and teaching in London, as part of the government’s “levelling up” program to redistribute funds outside the capital to other parts of England.
University bosses suggested that plans to lower a grant for London-based teachers would cost them £64 million ($88.5 million), and lead to a cut of over 1,000 jobs, harming London’s position as a global education hub, with some chiefs warning of the impact to global health care development.
There have also been suggestions that the capital’s transport, housing, council and other services could lose funds as part of the reforms.
Education in London has a higher level of funding given that the overall costs of providing services in the UK capital are 14.1 percent higher on average.
Prof. David Phoenix, vice-chancellor of London South Bank University, said: “London weighting was introduced 100 years ago to bring fairness into funding of public services and rightly applies to most public servants in the capital.
“If there isn’t some central contribution to the higher costs of operating in London, there is less funding left to spend on student support than is the case outside London.
In a letter sent to the Office for Students, Williamson stated: “The levelling-up agenda is key to this government, and we think it is inconsistent with this to invest additional money in London providers, the only such regional weighting that exists in the grant.”
But Dr. Diana Beech, CEO of London Higher, which represents more than 40 London universities and colleges, said: “For London, the government’s brutal plan is less about levelling up and more about levelling down.
“Many of London’s institutions are world-leading, attracting the brightest and best from across the globe, while others are bedrocks in their local boroughs, offering a desperately needed lifeline for people from some of the most deprived wards in the UK.
“To underfund London’s ‘big names’ threatens to damage the city’s status as a global higher education powerhouse,” she added.
Twickenham MP Munira Wilson, meanwhile, wrote to Michelle Donelan, universities minister, to warn of the impact of the cuts on students from ethnic minority backgrounds.
“The removal of London weighting will not ‘level up’ the country, it will deepen disadvantage and seeks to level down London,” she said.
Prof. Alice Gast, president of Imperial College London, said: “The pandemic has shown that London’s great universities are indispensable to Britain and the world, with advances in epidemiology, virology, vaccinology, testing and health care. Any cuts hamper our crucial work and threaten Britain’s competitiveness.”
Prof. Jenny Higham, principal of St. George’s, University of London, added: “As a specialist provider for the next generation of health care professionals and scientists, this change will result in a recurrent annual loss of £1.7 million. We operate on small margins; this deficit represents almost all our surplus earmarked for reinvestment in educational and research facilities.” 

UK scientist warns: Vaccines not the end of virus controls

UK scientist warns: Vaccines not the end of virus controls
  • Prof. Steven Riley said vaccines did not mean social controls should end, adding “no vaccine is perfect”
  • We are certainly going to be in the situation where we can allow more infection in the community, but there is a limit,” he said
LONDON: A scientist advising the UK government has warned that early lifting of lockdown measures could see a resurgence of coronavirus disease cases leading to a return to restrictions, despite the country’s rapid vaccination program.
Prof. Steven Riley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), said vaccines did not mean social controls should end, adding “no vaccine is perfect.”
Riley told BBC Radio 4: “We are certainly going to be in the situation where we can allow more infection in the community, but there is a limit.
“In the short term, if we were to allow a very large wave of infection, that wave will find all the people who couldn’t have the vaccine for very good reason (and) those people who had the vaccine but unfortunately it didn’t give them the protection they need,” he added.
“I think scientists are genuinely worried. We don’t want to show that it is an excellent (but) not perfect vaccine by having another large wave in the UK,” Riley said.
“If for some reason we were to choose to just pretend it (coronavirus) wasn’t here any more, then there is the potential to go back to a wave that is a similar size to the one that we are in now.”

Making the cut: New Delhi orders eateries to display slaughter style or lose license

An official said clear labeling of the slaughter technique was needed for non-halal meat consumers "who will not visit restaurants selling such meat." (AFP/File Photo)
An official said clear labeling of the slaughter technique was needed for non-halal meat consumers "who will not visit restaurants selling such meat." (AFP/File Photo)
Making the cut: New Delhi orders eateries to display slaughter style or lose license

An official said clear labeling of the slaughter technique was needed for non-halal meat consumers "who will not visit restaurants selling such meat." (AFP/File Photo)
  • Experts fear latest municipal order is attempt to “marginalize” Muslims economically
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Officials from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Saturday that restaurants in the district risk losing their licenses if they fail to display the method of slaughter used for animal meat served at their eateries, even as commentators said the move was akin to “communalizing food.”

“Under the new rule, when restaurants acquire a license, they will have to write what meat they will sell – halal or jhatka. We will cancel the license of the restaurants which fail to display the label,” Rajdutt Gahlot, SDMC’s standing chairman, told Arab News on Saturday.

It follows an order passed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-controlled SDMC in the third week of January this year, asking restaurants to label how meat was slaughtered.

In the halal or Islamic form of slaughtering, animals are killed by cutting through the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe, to ensure all the blood is drained from the carcass.

In contrast, in the jhatka style of slaughter, the animal dies instantly after its head is severed in one single blow.

Gahlot said clear labeling of the slaughter technique was needed for non-halal meat consumers “who will not visit restaurants selling such meat.”

“(In the same manner), persons looking for halal meat will not visit outlets selling jhatka meat and this way it will avoid crowds in eateries,” he said.

The draft resolution passed on Dec. 24 by the SDMC said: “According to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating halal meat is forbidden and against religion ... Therefore, the committee resolves that restaurants and butchers be directed to write mandatorily about the meat sold and served by them … whether halal or jhatka meat is available there.”

Gahlot confirmed to Arab News that the resolution “has been passed,” but he refused to comment on the issue.

In August last year, the BJP-controlled East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) had also passed a similar order, with media reports suggesting that North Delhi could follow suit soon. New Delhi is divided into four zones.

There are more than 2,000 eateries in the up-market SDMC area which serve close to 3 million people. More than 80 percent of the eateries sell halal meat since most of those involved in the meat trade are from the Muslim community.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) had initially resisted the move to impose the order.

However, it said that it does not “foresee any significant changes in the consumption pattern of the customers.”

“Consumers currently enjoy the right to ask what kind of meat an eatery serves, and every restaurateur is obliged to answer this question. The consumer decides accordingly,” said Neha Grover, NRAI marketing and communication manager.

“However, if there are significant changes in consumer demand, the restaurants will adapt to it like they do with any other consumer preferences, subject to the availability of what consumers are seeking,” she added.

Restaurant owners in New Delhi, however, said they were “intrigued” by the SDMC’s move, especially since “people don’t care whether they are eating halal or jhatka meat.”

“My customers hardly ask me whether the meat I sell is halal or jhatka,” said Rajeev Kapoor of the popular south Delhi eatery Rajendra Da Dhaba, adding that he “won’t mind displaying the label if that helps the customer.”

“The main concern of most of the customers is hygiene and the freshness of the meat. Even otherwise we sell halal meat in our shop as most of the suppliers are Muslim,” he said.

Alam Mahe, who runs an outlet in south Delhi agrees and said that while he “had no issue with the order,” his main concern was “to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic-induced lockdown.”

On the other hand, Muslim meat traders said they were “apprehensive” about the move.

“What is the need for such an order? Customers hardly ask about the label of the meat. I hope this issue does not become one more reason for division in the society,” said Fahim Ansari, a meat trader in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area.

Since the BJP assumed power in Delhi in 2014, it has imposed a beef ban. The slaughter of cows, an animal sacred to the majority Hindus, is banned and the consumption of beef is restricted in most Indian states.

There have been instances of lynching and dozens of people, mostly Muslims, have been killed after being accused of eating beef or slaughtering cows. Some BJP-controlled state governments have also clamped down on the meat trade.

Commenting on the SDMC’s latest directive, the Indian Express, a leading English newspaper in the country, questioned the BJP’s motive in passing such a “divisive order”.

“The motive seems to be to pit people involved in the animal trade against each other. By branding food served according to the religion of those who provide it, the BJP-controlled SDMC is trying to communalize food,” it said.

The former chief of Delhi Minority Commission, Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, agreed and termed the move as “warfare against Muslims” and an attempt to “marginalize” the Muslims economically.

“The decision of the BJP-controlled Delhi Municipal Corporation is part of an economic warfare against Muslims,” he told Arab News. “The BJP started with severe restrictions on the meat business soon after it came to power in 2014. The hide business, also controlled by Muslims, has been almost ruined.”

Khan added that by “writing halal on the signboards of meat shops and eateries will mean that many Hindus and Sikhs will not deal with such shops. It may soon be replicated in other states controlled by the BJP.”

The idea, he said, is to “marginalize and impoverish Muslims” who traditionally control most of the meat business in the country.

30 Taliban killed ‘making bombs’ inside northern Afghan mosque — officials

Balkh was among one of the relatively secure parts of Afghanistan until recent years, but the Taliban have extended their reach there from their traditional power base in the south and southeast of the country. (AFP/File Photo)
Balkh was among one of the relatively secure parts of Afghanistan until recent years, but the Taliban have extended their reach there from their traditional power base in the south and southeast of the country. (AFP/File Photo)
30 Taliban killed ‘making bombs’ inside northern Afghan mosque — officials

Balkh was among one of the relatively secure parts of Afghanistan until recent years, but the Taliban have extended their reach there from their traditional power base in the south and southeast of the country. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Insurgent group confirms attack but denies loss of lives
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Thirty Taliban insurgents, six of them foreign militants, were killed by an explosion inside a mosque where they had gathered for a “bomb-making training” session in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

“As a result of the explosion of a mine in a mosque, 30 terrorist Taliban, including six foreign nationals who were professional mine-makers, were killed,” a Defense Ministry statement said.

“This incident happened as a number of Taliban . . . had gathered for mine-making training . . . ” it added.

The incident took place at 9.15 a.m. in the Qitla village of the Dawlat Abad district of Balkh province, which lies some 450 km to the north of the capital city Kabul and shares its border with Uzbekistan, ministry officials said.

Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the ministry, said: “There were no survivors from the blast,” calling it the “deadliest of its kind” for the insurgents.

“In the past, the enemies would have suffered like six, eight or 10 people while either planting a bomb or making a mine, but this is the first time they suffered such heavy losses,” he told Arab News.

The Taliban confirmed the blast but denied reports of any loss of lives.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the explosion had occurred last night in a room used for storing ammunition and “not today as reported by government officials.”

“But we strongly reject the report of deaths, there was no single casualty,” Mujahid told Arab News by phone.

“And in the morning time, the enemy’s planes came for bombarding the room. A mosque nearby was also partially damaged,” he said.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for Balkh’s governor, told Arab News that the Taliban have had a “heavy presence in Dawlat Abad for years,” but had not heard about the Defense Ministry’s report related to the incident.

Balkh was among one of the relatively secure parts of Afghanistan until recent years, but the Taliban have extended their reach there from their traditional power base in the south and southeast of the country since the reduction of US-led troops in the past few years and due to infighting among government leaders.

“An independent investigation is needed to determine what has happened in Dawlat Abad, where and how it occurred,” Taj Mohammad, an analyst, told Arab News. “Was it an airstrike or accident or bomb-making training as the government claims?” 

Malaysia reels from fake halal meat scandal, consumer mistrust 

Malaysian officials on Saturday implored local and international consumers to trust the country's halal standards after a fake certification scandal rocked its meat trade. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Malaysian officials on Saturday implored local and international consumers to trust the country's halal standards after a fake certification scandal rocked its meat trade. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia reels from fake halal meat scandal, consumer mistrust 

Malaysian officials on Saturday implored local and international consumers to trust the country's halal standards after a fake certification scandal rocked its meat trade. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Government’s certification process under the spotlight after cartel selling non-halal meat for 40 years exposed 
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian officials on Saturday implored local and international consumers to trust the country’s halal standards after a fake certification scandal rocked its meat trade and raised questions about its global ranking.

“Those who have committed crimes must be brought to justice. Halal is the image of Islam as well as Malaysia, and I believe that those involved will give their full cooperation to resolve this issue,” Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, religious affairs minister, told Arab News.

Al-Bakri is part of the Malaysian Halal Council, temporarily chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which includes officials from several ministries and halal industry and product specialists. 

It was reinvigorated last month to address a fake halal meat scandal that rocked the country in December after reports emerged of a cartel that had allegedly been bribing customs officials for 40 years to import and sell meat that was not slaughtered according to Islamic customs or sourced from approved stakeholders.

The cartel imported frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina and then repackaged it in the southern state of Johor. 

Some of the imports included kangaroo and horse meat, which was then mixed with and sold as halal beef, triggering outrage among Muslim consumers who said this was sacrilegious to their Islamic faith.

Two people have been arrested and multiple investigations launched into the scandal. 

With more than 60 percent of Malaysia’s 32 million population Muslim, local abattoirs and cattle farms are often unable to meet the market’s demands, with the nation relying on imports for its meat supply.

Government data from 2018 showed that Malaysia imported nearly RM15.72 billion ($3.89 billion) worth of animal products and RM274.77 million worth of live animals. 

Following the expose, Malaysian consumers are calling for an investigation commission to put the scandal to rest.

“In a country that emphasizes so much on the halal logo, many people give their trust to the authorities only to learn from news reports on how bad and corrupted they got,” Ikhwan Ridzwan, 31, regional leader for BRG — MOSAIC in Asia & Pacific at Nielsen, told Arab News.

He added that the officials involved owed the public an explanation.

“The first thing the authorities should do is to be transparent, take ownership of this scandal that has been going on for decades, arrest the players and reassure consumers with transparent communication,” he said.

To mitigate the lack of trust in halal products, Ikhwan said that his family was now wary of “where they were buying the meat from.”

“It has led us to be more careful and curate where we buy and inspect the packaging for halal certification,” he said.

Thaqeef Sidek, 28, told Arab News that he was “appalled” by the scandal.

“This is because it rooted back to one of the most respected and trusted organizations, Jakim,” he said, seeking more transparency and accountability from the authority in charge, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), which oversees halal certification in the country.

The Kuala Lumpur-based consultant explained that growing up as a Muslim, he was educated to check halal certification for consumables frequently.

“It’s understandable that most of us do observe a strict level of halal standards,” he said, urging the government to set up “an independent commission to investigate the scandal.” 

“There should be reform in Jakim as well . . . the halal certification department could be independently run and detached from the government . . . there would be less bureaucracy in the future for both consumers and businesses,” he said.

Meanwhile, Al-Bakri said that Jakim — as a key player in the halal industry — was “fully supportive of all enforcements being carried out” by the agencies involved in the investigations.

“Jakim has carried out meetings with the agencies as well as importers and distributors of meat products to get their input as we would be able to improve our standard operating procedures and relook at legal acts in place that can be made better,” he told Arab News.

To ease public concerns, Al-Bakri added that Jakim had opened up its public comments section for the Malaysia Procedure for the Recognition of Foreign Halal Certification Bodies 2021.

“Jakim calls for all, especially the Muslim community, to give their feedback. We believe that the credibility and authority of Jakim have been internationally recognized and we would like to work hard to retain our stature globally,” he said.

News of the scandal has tarnished Malaysia’s global status as a reliable source of halal products.

On Wednesday, Malaysia’s Halal Development Corporation (HDC) CEO Hairol Ariffein Sahari told The Malaysian Reserve that the company expects earnings from its exports of halal products to be RM31 billion instead of its RM50 billion target for 2020.

Economic downturns, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly contributed to the deficit in export returns.

However, representatives from the Malaysia Muslim Consumer Association (MMCA) told Arab News that since the scandal broke, networks involved in the halal business outside Malaysia have raised concerns as well, with many questioning the authenticity of the halal stamps issued by the country. 

“Malaysia was once a key destination for businesses to seek their halal certifications from, but of late the level of confidence has dropped, leaving Malaysia with no choice but to carefully address this,” Nadzim Johan, MMCA president, told Arab News.

He added that Malaysia’s status as a global name in the halal industry had been “thrown out the window.” 

Last year, Malaysia was named as the best country in four out of six sectors in the State of Global Islamic Economy Report 2020/2021.

“We want strong action taken by the government to resolve this scandal as it will also raise confidence among consumers,” he said, adding that the authorities must set up a monitoring system to avoid such events in the future. 

He said that Malaysian Muslims had resorted to purchasing local meat or substituting beef with fish or vegetables. “We have seen people stop consuming beef or buying local meat, which is double the price.” 

Major retail stores are reeling from losses due to the expose. 

Aeon Retail Malaysia’s chief human resource officer and corporate communications director, Kasuma Satria, told The Malaysian Insight that it had suffered a 40 percent drop in red meat sales as a result of the scandal. 

“Comparing figures for those weeks, despite the Christmas period, there was a drop in sales of red meat by 30 to 40 percent,” he was quoted as saying.

In comparison, Malaysian beef prices fluctuate between RM30 to RM33 per kilogram than Indian imported beef, which is RM21 to RM25 per kilogram. 

While consumers and businesses continue to call for reform within Jakim, other authorities involved in the meat import process, such as the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis), told Arab News that the department has enhanced its enforcement activities since the cartel was exposed. 

“We have tightened our standard operating procedures,” Saiful Yazan Alwi, Maqis director general, said.

The Malaysian Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has strict guidelines for the importing of meat, which includes using an approved abattoir for slaughter.

The approved abattoir must provide certification that the animals’ slaughter was carried out according to Muslim rites, and that all chilling, processing, transportation and other acts in connection with the handling and consignment of the meat was done separately from other animals.

According to the DVS records, Malaysia has approved 28 abattoirs from Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan and South Africa. 

“We also conduct online counter checks of the authenticity of the halal certificate with authorities from exporting countries,” Saiful said.

