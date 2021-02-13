Trump’s speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

You are here

Sen. Mitt Romney leaves the Senate Chamber during a break in the fourth day of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial at the US Capitol on Feb 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2021
AP

  • Barely a month since the deadly riot, closing arguments are set for the historic impeachment trial as senators arrive for a rare Saturday session
  • The nearly weeklong trial has been delivering a grim and graphic narrative of the Jan. 6 riot and its consequences for the nation
Updated 13 February 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol after a speedy trial that laid bare the violence and danger to their own lives and the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Barely a month since the deadly riot, closing arguments are set for the historic impeachment trial as senators arrive for a rare Saturday session, all under the watch of armed National Guard troops still guarding the iconic building.
The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings are expected to reflect a nation divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics in America.
“What’s important about this trial is that it’s really aimed to some extent at Donald Trump, but it’s more aimed at some president we don’t even know 20 years from now,” said Sen. Angus King, the independent from Maine, weighing his vote.
The nearly weeklong trial has been delivering a grim and graphic narrative of the Jan. 6 riot and its consequences for the nation in ways that senators, most of whom fled for their own safety that day, acknowledge they are still coming to grips with.
Acquittal is expected in the evenly-divided Senate, a verdict that could heavily influence not only Trump’s political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors as they cast their votes.
House prosecutors have argued that Trump’s rallying cry to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for his presidency just as Congress was convening Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s election was part of an orchestrated pattern of violent rhetoric and false claims that unleashed the mob. Five people died, including a rioter who was shot and a police officer.
The defense attorneys countered in a short three hours Friday that Trump’s words were not intended to incite the violence and impeachment is nothing but a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again.
Only by watching the graphic videos — rioters calling out menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the vote tally — did senators say they began to understand just how perilously close the country came to chaos. Hundreds of rioters stormed into the building, taking over the Senate and some engaging in hand-to-hand, bloody combat with police.
While it is unlikely the Senate would be able to mount the two-thirds vote needed to convict, several senators appear to be still weighing their vote. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will be widely watched for cues, but he is not pressuring his GOP side of the aisle and is telling senators to vote their conscience.
Many Republicans representing states where the former president remains popular doubt whether Trump was fully responsible or if impeachment is the appropriate response. Democrats appear all but united toward conviction.
Trump is the only president to be twice impeached, and the first to face trial charges after leaving office.
Unlike last year’s impeachment trial of Trump in the Ukraine affair, a complicated charge of corruption and obstruction over his attempts to have the foreign ally dig up dirt on then-rival Biden, this one brought an emotional punch over the unexpected vulnerability of the nation’s tradition of peaceful elections. The charge is singular, incitement of insurrection.
On Friday, Trump’s impeachment lawyers accused Democrats of waging a campaign of “hatred” against the former president as they wrapped up their defense, sending the Senate toward a final vote in his historic trial.
The defense team vigorously denied that Trump had incited the deadly riot and played out-of-context video clips showing Democrats, some of them senators now serving as jurors, also telling supporters to “fight,” aiming to establish a parallel with Trump’s overheated rhetoric.
“This is ordinarily political rhetoric,” declared Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen. “Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles.”
But the presentation blurred the difference between general encouragement politicians make to battle for health care or other causes and Trump’s fight against officially accepted national election results, and minimized Trump’s efforts to undermine those election results. The defeated president was telling his supporters to fight on after every state had verified its results, after the Electoral College had affirmed them and after nearly every election lawsuit filed by Trump and his allies had been rejected in court.
Democratic senators shook their heads at what many called a false equivalency to their own fiery words. “We weren’t asking them ‘fight like hell’ to overthrow an election,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
Democrats say that Trump was the “inciter in chief” whose monthslong campaign against the election results was rooted in a “big lie” and laid the groundwork for the riot, a violent domestic attack on the Capitol unparalleled in history.
“Get real,” lead prosecutor Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said at one point. “We know that this is what happened.”
The Senate has convened as a court of impeachment for past presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and now twice for Trump, but the unprecedented nature of the case because he’s no longer in the White House has provided Republican senators one of several arguments against conviction.
Republicans maintain the proceedings are unconstitutional, even though the Senate voted at the outset of the trial on this issue and confirmed it has jurisdiction.
Six Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting to take up the case are among those most watched for their votes.
Early signals came Friday during questions for the lawyers. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, asked the first question, the two centrists known for independent streaks. They leaned into a point the prosecutors had made asking exactly when did Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol and what specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end?
Democrats had argued that Trump did nothing as the mob rioted.
Another Republican who voted to launch the trial, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, asked about Trump’s tweet criticizing Pence moments after having been told by another senator that the vice president had just been evacuated.
Van der Veen responded that at “no point” was the president informed of any danger. Cassidy told reporters later it was not a very good answer.

Updated 30 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

  • Zara Mohammed, the first female head of the MCB, had appeared on the “Woman’s Hour” show on BBC Radio 4
  • In an interview with Barnett, Mohammed was asked repeatedly about the lack of female imams in the UK
Updated 30 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A video clip taken from an interview of the newly elected secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has been removed by the BBC after complaints that a presenter had “bullied” her.
Zara Mohammed, 29, the first female head of the MCB, had appeared on the “Woman’s Hour” show on BBC Radio 4. 
In an interview with host Emma Barnett, known for her robust style of questioning, Mohammed was asked repeatedly about the lack of female imams operating in the UK, citing the increased prevalence of female priests and rabbis in the Church of England and the UK’s Jewish community.
Mohammed, who had previously stated that her vision for her time as secretary-general was to “continue to build a truly inclusive, diverse and representative body,” refused to answer the question directly four times, saying that female roles in leading religious activity were “not within [the] parameters” of her position.
The segment was clipped and posted on an official Twitter account by the BBC but has now been taken down after complainants said they felt Mohammed had been “attacked” in the interview.
A spokesperson for the corporation said: “We have removed a short social media clip from the ‘Woman’s Hour’ Twitter feed as it didn’t reflect the full interview, during which Zara Mohammed was given the opportunity to discuss and comment on a range of topics relevant to her new role as the secretary-general of the MCB.
“The interview is available online, covering the positive reaction to Ms. Mohammed’s appointment, her previous leadership experience with the MCB, her vision for the future and the relationship between the MCB and the UK government. 
“‘Woman’s Hour’ has a long history of challenging interviews with politicians, community and faith leaders about women’s representation.”
The MCB, an umbrella group of over 500 organizations, is Britain’s largest democratic Muslim body.

Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

  • Usman Khan had served 8 years for foiled bomb plot
  • He stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, two graduate students who were attending a prisoner rehabilitation conference in London in November 2019
Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British intelligence agency MI5 knew that Usman Khan — the convicted terrorist who murdered two people in a London attack in 2019 —  was plotting an attack before he was released from jail, a court was told yesterday.
Khan was labeled as being at “high risk of carrying out an attack” following his release from prison after serving an eight-year sentence for his part in a London Stock Exchange bomb plot.
He stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, two graduate students who were attending a prisoner rehabilitation conference in London in November 2019.
A pre-inquest hearing found that police and probation officers had eased Khan’s release restrictions, allowing him to travel to the conference at London’s Fishmongers’ Hall — less than a mile from his original target.
The findings raise alarm over the growing risks posed by Islamist extremists released from prison. Just three months after the attack, Sudesh Amman, another convicted terrorist, was shot dead by police after carrying out a spree of stabbings in South London after his release from prison.
Khan, 28, wore a fake explosive vest during the 2019 attack. He was brought to the ground by members of the public before being shot dead by police.
He was given permission to join the conference despite playing a role in prison radicalization, taking senior roles in terror groups and encouraging violence, a court was told. He was classed by authorities as a “most dangerous prisoner” until shortly before his 2018 release.
Nick Armstrong, a lawyer representing the family of Merritt, said: “MI5 had intelligence shortly before Khan’s release that he was planning a post-release attack, and upgraded his priority rating.”
Following Khan’s release, MI5 officers feared that he “might have manipulated” his restrictions.
Armstrong said that there was a lack of communication between MI5 and the probation officers responsible for monitoring Khan. “Even a hint that he posed a risk may have made a difference,” he added.
Philip Rule, representing Jones’ family, said both families want MI5 officers who were involved in monitoring Khan to give evidence at the inquest and explain the decisions taken in the lead-up to the attack.
However, the intelligence agency has said it will ask UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to impose a secrecy order on some documents considered relevant in the investigation.
MI5 wants a single senior officer to give evidence of the agency’s dealings with Khan before and after his prison release.
The inquests are expected to begin in April this year.

Updated 13 February 2021
AP

  • Herat’s provincial governor said Afghan first responders did not have the means to put out the fire, requested support from Iran
  • It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast
Updated 13 February 2021
AP

HERAT: A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qala crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border, injuring at least seven people and causing a massive fire that consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast. Wahid Qatali, Herat’s provincial governor, said Afghan first responders did not have the means to put out the fire and had requested support from Iran in the form of fire-fighting aircraft.
“For the time being, we can’t even talk about the casualties,” Qatali told The Associated Press.
The intensity of the flames meant ambulances were having trouble reaching the wounded or getting close to the site of the blast, said Mohammad Rafiq Shirzy, spokesman for the regional hospital in Herat’s provincial capital, also named Herat.
Seven people injured by the fire have been admitted to the hospital so far, he said.
Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency quoted truck drivers as saying more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel have been burnt so far.
Two explosions at the border crossing were powerful enough to be spotted from space by NASA satellites. One blast erupted around 1:10 p.m. Afghan time (0840 GMT), the next around a half hour later at 1:42 p.m. local (0912 GMT).
The fire continued to burn after nightfall, and forced Afghanistan to shut down its electrical supply from Iran, leaving Herat in the dark, said Wahidullah Tawhidi, spokesman for the Ministry of Power Supply.
The road between the city of Herat and Islam Qala is a dangerous stretch of highway that Afghans rarely travel at night for fear of attacks by criminal gangs. Taliban insurgents also travel freely in the area. Afghan security services had set up checkpoints and were assisting ambulances and emergency vehicles traveling to and from the border crossing.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that following the request from Herat’s governor, Iranian “rescue forces and fire fighters are underway to extinguish the fire inside Afghanistan,” according to Mohsen Nejat, director-general of crisis management in Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province.
The fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iranian side and first responders — including the fire department, the Iranian army and border forces — were assisting in extinguishing the blaze, according to Iranian state television. Trucks carrying natural gas and fuel were directed to leave the scene.
The Islam Qala border crossing is around 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the city of Herat. It is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.
The United States allows Afghanistan to import fuel and oil from Iran as part of a special concession that exempts Kabul from sanctions against Iran. Satellite photos taken Saturday showed dozens of tankers parked at the border crossing before the explosion.

Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

  • Medics in France report adverse side effects after taking AstraZeneca jab
  • Italians raise fears over lower efficacy rate of vaccine compared to Pfizer product
Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Doctors in Italy and France have claimed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) causes side effects and that other vaccines are more effective.
France has already limited the use of the vaccine on people above the age of 65 over fears it is less effective on them and following comments regarding the issue by French President Emmanuel Macron.
A number of French medics are reportedly now shunning the vaccine altogether. So far, 149 doctors in France, of 10,000 vaccinated, reportedly suffered “high-intensity flu symptoms” after taking one dose of the Oxford vaccine, according to the French national safety agency for medicines, reporting high temperature, aches and headaches.
The government has advised medics to stagger their vaccinations to ensure their facilities’ continued function.
Doctors in Italy have voiced similar concerns, preferring the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine.
One doctor told Italian newspaper La Stampa he had refused the AstraZeneca vaccine, adding: “Why have they vaccinated hospital gardeners with more efficient vaccines while we doctors, who each day risk infection or risk infecting others, are offered something less efficient?” 
Like France, Italy has limited use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 55 over fears about its efficacy when compared to the Pfizer vaccine. It has prioritized vaccinating public workers and the elderly using stockpiles of its Pfizer jab and of a third vaccine produced by Moderna.
“Since Pfizer and Moderna are more efficient, we want to keep them for older, more vulnerable Italians,” an Italian health spokesman said.
Only 1.53 million Italians have so far received a vaccine for COVID-19, compared to 14 million in the UK, where no such qualms about the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been raised.

Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

  • Hancock said that he hoped all adults in the UK could be offered the vaccine before September this year
  • New drugs and treatments can transform virus into “treatable condition,” the minister said
Updated 13 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: New drugs and treatments released by the end of the year could make coronavirus a “treatable disease,” bringing hope of a “way out to freedom,” UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.
In an interview with UK newspaper The Telegraph, Hancock compared future coronavirus outbreaks to regular waves of the flu, saying that new drugs would make it easier to treat and control the disease.
The new treatments mean “a way out to freedom,” he added.
Hancock said that he hoped all adults in the UK could be offered the vaccine before September this year.
New treatments will play a crucial role in “turning coronavirus from a pandemic that affects all of our lives into another illness that we have to live with, like we do flu,” he said.
“That’s where we need to get coronavirus to over the months to come.”
His comments come as several countries around the world rule out so-called “zero coronavirus” strategies aimed at eliminating the disease completely.
But some countries, such as New Zealand, are continuing to employ a temporary suppression policy, which is designed to protect citizens in the short-term.
However, unless those countries decide to close their borders indefinitely, the strategy will fail in a long-term scenario.
Hancock’s comments on Britain’s future coronavirus strategy have been questioned by scientists, who say that the disease is more dangerous than common flu strains.
Dr. Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton in the UK, said: “Coronavirus is not a type of flu. It’s not the same sort of virus. It doesn’t cause the same sort of disease, it’s very, very nasty.”
She added: “The mutations and the variations that we’re seeing are becoming more infectious, not less infectious, and a bit more dangerous, not less dangerous.”
Prof. Steven Riley said the vaccination rollout did not mean that coronavirus controls should be dropped.
“No vaccine is perfect. We are certainly going to be in the situation where we can allow more infection in the community, but there is a limit.
“In the short term, if we were to allow a very large wave of infection, that wave will find all the people who couldn’t have the vaccine for very good reasons and those people who had the vaccine but unfortunately didn’t get the protection they needed.”
Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the Lancet medical journal, said that politicians would have to decide how many deaths would be acceptable if a “zero coronavirus” strategy was impossible.
He added that the UK was likely to see another coronavirus spike next winter and suggested that it would take two, three or four years to build up sufficient levels of population immunity.
He said: “Even if we do have high levels of population immunity, our borders are not going to be secure — and we can’t keep locking people up in hotels for the next five years.”

