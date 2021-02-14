Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football

DUBAI: An online initiative set up by Manchester City with the aim of inspiring a new generation of female footballers is back for its fourth edition after attracting thousands of young girls since its inception in 2018.

This year, the program is looking to raise participation even further in the wake of the disruptions that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on sporting participation around the world.

#SameGoals pledges to deliver a special limited-edition football provided by PUMA to every girl who shares a video showing them scoring or saving a goal, with the aim of helping her maintain her passion and focus on achieving her dreams during a difficult period.

“I’m really looking forward to being involved in the initiative and the workshops,” Manchester City and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir said.

“It’s been really exciting to see #SameGoals grow year-on-year so far.”

“The players who held the football clinics last year were blown away by the response and although this year we won’t be able to do things in person as usual, it’s so important to continue the growth of #SameGoals however we can in these unprecedented times,” she added.

To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, that shows them scoring or saving a goal using #SameGoals.

The goal can be created anywhere using any kind of ball, the more creative - the better.

Participants can then upload their video on the official Manchester City website.

“Keeping fit and motivated has never been so important as it has this past year either,” Weir said.

“To have already had so many young girls get involved in the past three years is just amazing, but I know there’s a lot more out there and we’d love you to join in. ”

“I’ve been in the position of those young girls wanting to play football and the #SameGoals campaign really does enforce just how much Manchester City cares about growing the women’s game, right from grassroots level,” she added.

In addition to the social media movement at the event’s core, previous years have seen City Football Schools host special coaching clinics for young girls across the UAE as part of the campaign.

As part of the 2021 campaign Manchester City will also be hosting a series of free online workshops focused on women’s football, with several professionals across the club taking part.

The series will cover business and management perspectives as well as coaching and technical tips, with the likes of head coach Gareth Taylor, managing director Gavin Makel, first team players Weir, Esme Morgan and Sam Mewis offering their support amongst others.

“Increasing participation levels at grassroots level and encouraging young girls to have their first experience of playing football is something that we, as a Club, are tremendously passionate about,” said Gavin Makel, managing director of Manchester City Women.

“The #SameGoals campaign is a great example of that, having engaged with thousands of people worldwide over the last four years.”

“Being able to see and hear some of the inspiring stories through #SameGoals is something that we are very proud of, as we aim to make meaningful impact with not just individuals, but within local communities,” he added.