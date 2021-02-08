You are here

Manchester City thrash Liverpool to end 18-year Anfield hoodoo
Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, left, takes the ball from Manchester City’s Phil Foden, center, during Sunday’s match in Liverpool. (AFP)
Updated 08 February 2021
  • A third consecutive home defeat leaves Liverpool 10 points off the top in fourth
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Manchester City ended an 18-year wait to beat Liverpool at Anfield in style with a 4-1 win on Sunday to take a firm grip on the Premier League title race.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice and missed a penalty as Pep Guardiola’s men moved five points clear of Manchester United, with a game in hand to come, at the top of the table.

A third consecutive home defeat leaves Liverpool 10 points off the top in fourth, having also played a game more than City.

Raheem Sterling and the outstanding Phil Foden were also on target for the visitors on a day to forget for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who was at fault for three of City’s goals.

After a club record-breaking run of 68 league games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool have now lost three consecutive home league games for the first time since 1963.

The margin of defeat was also the Reds’ biggest in the Premier League era as City landed a knockout blow to their title defense.

City’s club record run of 14 consecutive wins, 10 of which have come in the league, has seen them pull away from the pack at the top of the table from what seemed a wide-open title race just a few weeks ago.

That run is reminiscent of the City and Liverpool sides at their best over the past three seasons as they have ran up record points tallies in combining to win the last three league titles.

However, Liverpool appear to have run out of gas in an injury-hit campaign after ending a 30-year wait to win a league title by taking City’s crown as champions last season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp again paired midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson together at center-back, despite new loan signing Ozan Kabak being available on the bench.

The Liverpool backline had been rarely tested until Sterling ran at them eight minutes before the break and the former Reds winger was upended by Fabinho.

Kevin De Bruyne missed a penalty for City when the sides met earlier in the season, while Riyad Mahrez blazed over from the spot in a 0-0 draw at Anfield in 2018 — the only time Guardiola had previously avoided defeat away to Liverpool as City manager.

The Catalan threw his arms up in disgust as Gundogan also failed to hit the target as his spot-kick flew well over the bar.

Not for the first time in City’s fine run, Guardiola started without a recognized striker, but a half-time tinkering of his formation to push Bernardo Silva closer to Foden in attack paid immediate dividends.

Another purposeful burst from Sterling fed Foden and after his low shot was saved by Alisson, Gundogan this time made no mistake on the rebound to score his seventh goal in 11 league games.

City had conceded just twice in their 13 league games, thanks in large part to the formidable partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones in central defense.

In contrast, Liverpool had not scored at Anfield in over six hours until a rare error from Dias handed the champions a lifeline just after the hour mark.

The Portuguese’s attempted clearance was blocked by Mohamed Salah, who was then pulled down by Dias.

Salah has not missed a penalty for Liverpool since 2017 and made no mistake when he fired straight down the middle.

But Liverpool could not build on that reprieve as the normally dependable Alisson gifted away two goals in comical fashion.

The Brazilian cleared the ball straight to Foden, who wriggled clear inside the area before squaring for Gundogan to tap home his second off the underside of the bar.

Seconds later, Alisson’s confidence seemed to have gone as another wayward attempted clearance picked out a City player as this time Silva crossed for Sterling to score his first goal at Anfield since leaving Liverpool six years ago.

Foden then completed the rout and an outstanding personal performance with a blistering shot seven minutes from time that also escaped Alisson’s grasp.

Saudi women find their calling in ‘elegant, exciting’ fencing

Saudi women find their calling in ‘elegant, exciting’ fencing
  • Saudi female fencers have won 29 medals in recent times, including four bronze medals at the 2016 Arab Games in Riyadh
Updated 08 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: For some young Saudis, the virtues of one particular sport — fencing — have turned out to be nothing short of life-affirming.

“Fencing taught me patience, justice and anger management,” said 21-year-old women’s fencer Ruba Al-Masri.

In the elegant centuries-old sport, it seems she has, alongside many young Saudi female athletes, found her calling.

Inspired by her father’s athletic career, Al-Masri took up fencing three years ago, and has since claimed silver and gold medals in local and international championships.

“From a young age, I used to see pictures of my father and the medals that he achieved during his career,” Al-Masri told Arab News. “My family were my first supporters to tell me to follow the footsteps of my father and begin my journey.”

Since Saudi women first took part in the 2016 Olympics, the country has witnessed increasing female participation in sports. And fencing has turned out to be the most attractive.

“Until now, the number of Saudi female fencers exceeded 200, and work has been done this year to graduate the first five female referees in the history of Saudi fencing,” President of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation Ahmed Al-Sabban told Arab News.

Women’s participation in the sport began as recently as 2015 in the Eastern Province, Al-Sabban said, adding that female fencers from the region traveled to Bahrain to practice the sport. One of those fencers, Lubna Al-Omair, was chosen to take part in the 2016 Olympics.

“After that, about three women’s academies were established, starting from 2017 in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam,” he said. “We are working to have female fencing academies in all regions of the Kingdom.”

Fencing has been practiced in the Kingdom since the 1960s, Al-Sabban said, pointing to its origins at the Seven Palaces Schools in Jeddah. Many expatriates who moved to Dhahran after the discovery of oil in the Kingdom also played a role in introducing the sport to Saudis.

According to Al-Sabban, the sport first became popular in the Eastern Province and Tabuk, and then spread to all regions of the country. Today, the Saudi Fencing Federation operates academies in Jeddah, Riyadh, Taif, Madinah, Tabuk and the Eastern Province.

The hard work has paid off.

Al-Masri began fencing in April 2018 when she joined the Summer Olympic Fencing Program launched by the Saudi Fencing Federation.

“Fencing is an exciting, interesting sport,” said Al-Masri “It improves the player personality in terms of commitment and accuracy.”

She added that the sport “requires use of all the senses simultaneously, which improves one’s quick wit and observation.”

Coupled with the benefits of physical activity, fencing can boost general health, she said.

From the outset, Al-Masri was fascinated by the uniqueness of the sport in terms of equipment, outfits and techniques.

“Honestly, one of the most attractive things I found in this sport was the elegance of the fencing outfit, and how it is different from other sports,” she said. “I also find it comfortable because it covers almost the entire body.”

After winning a gold in the first Women’s Fencing Championship in the Kingdom, Al-Masri has gone on to represent Saudi Arabia internationally in Egypt, Tunisia, Kuwait, Jordan and the Philippines.

“I also learned that success does not start only from the first gold medal,” she added. “Instead, it begins with persistence and progress.”

Now Al-Masri has ambitions to participate in the Tokyo Olympics and has set her sights on becoming the first Saudi woman to win a gold medal. She also wants to achieve success in Asian championships and the Fencing World Cup.

“Fencing does not require specific physical criteria, therefore everyone can practice it at any age,” she said. “However, it is preferable to start young if you want to be a champion.”

Al-Sabban agreed, saying that there are no prerequisites for learning fencing. However, he said that there are optimal practices that will help fencers succeed, such as daily training, healthy nutrition, fitness and good sleep.

“The Saudi Fencing Federation continues to be the leader of women’s sports in the Kingdom, outperforming other sports federations,” he said.

“We hope that leadership will continue to support this, that fencing will be the first choice for all women in the Kingdom and that we continue to win gold medals in all tournaments.”

Al-Masri and her colleagues are no doubt dreaming of the same goals.

