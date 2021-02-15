You are here

Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastline

Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline
Sparsely populated, the area is prime location for adventurers and those wanting to camp out on one of the charming beaches of the area. (SPA)
Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline

Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline
  • Residents of Haql like to head to the Palm Garden, a park area that offers wonderful views of the Gulf of Aqaba and its surroundings
JEDDAH: With more than 1,000 miles of Red Sea coastline, one of Saudi Arabia’s northern-most towns has the potential to be a diving hotspot for residents of the Kingdom and beyond.

Haql, a city at the northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, offers many natural destinations, from tumbling cliffs and clear waters brimming with a thriving marine ecosystem to colorful coral reefs and white sandy beaches surrounded by mountains such as Jabal Al-Tayeb.
Sparsely populated, the area is prime location for adventurers and those wanting to camp out on one of the charming beaches of the area.
Near the city lies Ras Al-Mashee bay, a little known area that has attracted divers who swim round the half-submerged Georgios G shipwreck, known as the “Saudi Titanic,” and enjoy the array of fish and coral. The British-made cargo ship, which ran aground on the coral reef in 1978, is home to moray eels, lion fish, barracudas, sand tiger sharks and garden eels.

HIGHLIGHT

Haql, a city at the northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, offers many natural destinations, from tumbling cliffs and clear waters brimming with a thriving marine ecosystem to colorful coral reefs and white sandy beaches surrounded by mountains such as Jabal Al-Tayeb.

Waleed Bakhraibah, 43, an advanced-level diver, has visited the site more than 20 times in the past decade, bringing along his wife and eldest son just a few months ago. Bakhraibah, a government sector worker, often thought his young children would enjoy the many pristine beaches of the area.
“I’m still in awe of the quiet beauty that surrounds the inside of the ship,” he told Arab News. “The last time I visited, I tried to stay still and take it all in and everything around me, from fish to eels, just swam freely. I was merely an observer.”
Al-Sultaniyyah beach, 42 km south of Haql, has attracted a small but steady flow of tourists over the past few months with its crystal-clear and pristine waters.
Residents of Haql like to head to the Palm Garden, a park area that offers wonderful views of the Gulf of Aqaba and its surroundings. The garden abounds with palm trees, and has many areas for families and children.

Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP MENA region

Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP MENA region
Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP MENA region

Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP MENA region
Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi is the senior vice president of SAP Middle East and North Africa region.

Al-Faifi is responsible for SAP’s presence and growth strategy, and his duties include sales, marketing and overall operations for the region.

As senior vice president and managing director, Al-Faifi successfully positioned SAP as an innovation business leader while leading a growth plan for Saudi Arabia, one of SAP’s most important strategic markets.

Among his many achievements, Al-Faifi led the opening of SAP’s first public cloud data centers in the Kingdom, in a bid to accelerate digital transformation across various government entities.

Under his leadership, talent expanded significantly to meet market demands, and SAP was consequently awarded the Top Employer Institute prize three years running for its excellence in 24 countries and four regions.

Prior to joining SAP, Al-Faifi worked at Zain KSA, where first held the position of chief technology officer, and later of chief operating officer, with the responsibility of supervising the functioning of networks, IT, sales, marketing, customer care, among other operational functions.

Al-Faifi also has multinational technological experience, having spent more than six years with Ericsson, including a stint as the head of new accounts and business development.

Additionally, he worked as the mobile licensing manager of Saudi Arabia’s Communication and Information Technology Commission. Before that, Al-Faifi began his career at the Saudi Ministry of Defense and Aviation, where he spent almost six years.

Al-Faifi holds a master’s degree in telecommunication engineering from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah. He also obtained a mobile technology diploma from Ericsson, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh.

King Salman awards Sheikh Shakhbout Al-Nahyan with Saudi Order

The Order of King Abdulaziz Second Class was handed to Sheikh Shakhbout by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
The Order of King Abdulaziz Second Class was handed to Sheikh Shakhbout by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
King Salman awards Sheikh Shakhbout Al-Nahyan with Saudi Order

The Order of King Abdulaziz Second Class was handed to Sheikh Shakhbout by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • Sheikh Shakhbout received the honor for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations
RIYADH: King Salman gave an award to Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s former ambassador to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The Order of King Abdulaziz Second Class was handed to Sheikh Shakhbout by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan “in exchange for his efforts in strengthening bilateral and distinguished relations between the two countries in all fields,” a statement said.
During a meeting with the prince in Riyadh, the sheikh said he hoped for “success in his new duties as minister of state in the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.”

Saudi authorities break up money, gold laundering gang

Saudi authorities break up money, gold laundering gang
Saudi authorities break up money, gold laundering gang

Saudi authorities break up money, gold laundering gang
  • Gang members were handed combined imprisonment sentences of 64 years
  • Public Prosecution says it is now working to recover the laundered money
RIYADH: Saudi authorities said on Sunday they had broken up an organized crime gang that was collecting money illegally and laundering it abroad.
A total of SR64.860 million ($17.296 million) was smuggled, along with 19 kilograms of gold, the Public Prosecution said in a statement.
It also said investigations had ended and gang members were charged with money laundering and bribery. They were handed a range of sentences, with a combined imprisonment of 64 years.
Authorities said that they seized more than SR1.02 million from another offender who was “completing his travel procedures outside the country.” A statement said that vehicles used in the crime were also confiscated. 
The accused Saudi citizens have been banned from traveling for a period similar to their sentences, while foreign nationals in the gang will be deported to their home countries once they have completed their prison terms.
The Public Prosecution said it is now working to recover the laundered money.
It added that it will “spare no effort in enforcing directives” and strictly implementing regulations against all similar crimes.

Saudi Arabia, Yemeni foreign minsters discuss developments in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) received his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, at his office in the capital Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) received his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, at his office in the capital Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia, Yemeni foreign minsters discuss developments in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) received his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, at his office in the capital Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
  • The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, in the capital Riyadh on Sunday.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and developments in Yemen, in addition to discussing issues of common concern.
Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, also attended the meeting.

Coalition destroys two Houthi drones fired at Saudi Arabia

Coalition destroys two Houthi drones fired at Saudi Arabia
Coalition destroys two Houthi drones fired at Saudi Arabia

Coalition destroys two Houthi drones fired at Saudi Arabia
  • The afternoon attack comes four days after a passenger aircraft was damaged in a drone raid on Abha airport
  • The booby trapped drones launched by the Houthis targeted civilians, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said
LONDON: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The booby trapped drones launched by the Houthis targeted civilians and civilian property, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said. 
Speaking to Al Arabiya after the attack, Al-Maliki said “civilians are a red line” and that the coalition would respond by targeting Houthi militia leaders and members.
The afternoon attack comes four days after a passenger aircraft was damaged in a drone raid on Abha airport.

