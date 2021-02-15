You are here

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events

Success of Aramco Team Golf competition leads to new Ladies European Tour events
From left, Camilla Lennarth, Annabel Dimmock, Amy Boulden and Franziska Friedrich will take the Ladies European Tour to new levels. (Supplied)
  The Aramco Team Series will be held in New York, London, Singapore and KAEC
JEDDAH: History was made for women’s golf and the Kingdom when Danish golfer Emily Kristine Pedersen walked off with the first Aramco Ladies International title on November 15.

The $1 million tournament, played at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), was the first time that women’s competitive golf had been played in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Ladies Team International followed a week later and, building on the success of that competition, Saudi Arabia has announced  the addition of four new Ladies European Tour (LET) tournaments set to take place this year.

The Aramco Team Series will be held in New York, London, Singapore and KAEC, with each tournament carrying a $1 million prize fund.

The series follows the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by the Public Investment Fund, at Saudi Arabia’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club last November.

“This is fantastic news for global sport, for women’s golf and for Saudi Arabia,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi. “Following the success of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are committed to building the women’s game and promoting female participation in sport in Saudi Arabia. I hope this series inspires people of all cultures and backgrounds to take up the sport and generate enthusiasm for the great game of golf.”

The investment by Aramco, as headline sponsor, along with Golf Saudi and the support of other Saudi partners makes Saudi Arabia one of the biggest backers of the women’s game in Europe today.

The first of the four tournaments will take place in New York, followed by one in London and Singapore before culminating in a season finale at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, saw the agreement as the start of a new journey in the history of the LET.

“This brand new Aramco Team Series takes golf and the sport to a whole new level and I am incredibly excited by all four events,” Armas said. “Last November, the LET made history in bringing the first-ever professional women’s golf event to Saudi Arabia, and this announcement only builds on that. By adding four new team events to our schedule for 2021, the Ladies European Tour will add a whole new dynamic for both the players competing and the spectators, taking golf to newly engaged audiences across the globe.”

Ahmed A. Al-Subaey, Aramco vice president of marketing, sales and supply planning, said the oil giant could further advance gender equality and inspire future  generations of female sports stars.

“It is another example of our commitment to diversity and inclusion, which is reflected in our many talented female employees, scientists and engineers. Our sponsorship of this golf series not only raises global awareness of our contribution in this field but will also promote positive values associated with the sport among communities in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”

The four tournaments will form an important part of a record-breaking LET schedule, which is set to be announced in the coming weeks. 

Teams of four will compete in the tournaments, each one played over 54 holes. Captains will recruit one fellow Tour pro through a draft system similar to the NFL and NBA. Another Tour professional will be selected at random, while all teams will include one amateur player.

Prize money for the winning team will be split between its three pro members.

The Aramco Team Series picks up where last November’s teams event left off, being the first ever regular tour event where scores of amateur competitors have a direct bearing on the final result.

Updated 14 February 2021
  Fawzi Nass made history at the first Saudi Cup when he trained Port Lions to a win at very first turf race in the Kingdom
DUBAI: With the second running of the world’s richest horse race only days away, two of Bahrain’s leading trainers have their eyes firmly fixed on plundering the top races on Saudi Cup weekend with Fawzi Nass and Allan Smith both once again bidding to make a mark at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh.

The returning trainers will have interest across the weekend on both Saudi Cup day - Saturday Feb. 20 - and the International Jockeys Challenge the previous day.

A year ago, at the inaugural Saudi Cup, Nass made history when his Port Lions won the very first race on turf in the Kingdom, and the Bahrain native is back once again with his stable star Simsir, while Smith’s Dark Power will attempt back-to-back wins in the $1 million STC 1351 Turf Sprint on Saturday.

Frankie Dettori was aboard Dark Power when the seven-year-old saw off a field of world-class sprinters last year and the Italian will renew the partnership having paid Smith a recent visit to his Royal Stables in Hamala.

Smith also plans to saddle Rayounpour in the Al Rajhi Bank Saudi International Handicap on the Friday and was deeply impressed with the inaugural event last year.

Nass too still fondly recalls last year’s meeting, at which his Port Lions floored the international headliner and Japanese raider Deirdre in the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup (The Neom Turf Cup).

“It was an amazing experience, we went there knowing that we had a chance to nick a place in that race, but obviously everyone thought Deirdre had the race done and dusted,” said Nass.

“But he obviously fought Deirdre all the way to the line and overall, it was an amazing day and the feeling was good.”

Port Lions was a solid fourth to his stablemate Simsir in the Bahrain International Trophy last November and that pair along with Desert Lion and What A Welcome lead Nass’ Riyadh mission.

Simsir arrived in Bahrain from Mick Halford’s Irish yard and heads for the feature $20 million Saudi Cup after tuning up for the event with a fourth-place finish in the Crown Prince Cup on January 29.

“He’s doing well,” said Nass, who has been training since the turn of the century.

“He obviously won the Bahrain International Trophy and he’s had an easy time since.

“We thought if we’re going to go to Saudi, we need to get a run into him so ran him in the Crown Prince Cup where he was beaten by two lengths. Things didn’t go his way, he missed the break and had to come from behind, which doesn’t suit a galloping horse like him. He did well and he didn’t disgrace himself. We’re happy with that being his prep run for the The Saudi Cup.”

Of other running plans, Nass added: “Desert Lion, What A Welcome and New Show, the actual winner of the Crown Prince Cup last, are all going for the Al Rajhi Bank Saudi International Handicap the day before Saudi Cup day.”

Both Smith and Nass are in agreement over the importance of the expansion of the horseracing industry in Saudi Arabia, with the latter saying: “Racing in almost all the Gulf countries has really improved and picked up over the last few years.

“Saudi has played a big part and there’s been a huge improvement with The Saudi Cup meeting now in place. I believe Prince Bandar and the management in place did an excellent job last year, and I’m sure they’ll do an even better job this year.”

Smith added: “Overall it has improved the profile of the area in general. What Saudi Arabia did with The Saudi Cup in its first year was just unbelievable, and they achieved a very high standard.

“The quality of racing throughout the Middle East has got very competitive.”

Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football

Manchester City using social media to spread female participation in football
  #SameGoal initiative is now in its fourth year and includes first team players including the likes of Caroline Weir and Sam Mewis
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An online initiative set up by Manchester City with the aim of inspiring a new generation of female footballers is back for its fourth edition after attracting thousands of young girls since its inception in 2018.

This year, the program is looking to raise participation even further in the wake of the disruptions that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on sporting participation around the world. 

#SameGoals pledges to deliver a special limited-edition football provided by PUMA to every girl who shares a video showing them scoring or saving a goal, with the aim of helping her maintain her passion and focus on achieving her dreams during a difficult period.

“I’m really looking forward to being involved in the initiative and the workshops,” Manchester City and Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir said.

“It’s been really exciting to see #SameGoals grow year-on-year so far.” 

“The players who held the football clinics last year were blown away by the response and although this year we won’t be able to do things in person as usual, it’s so important to continue the growth of #SameGoals however we can in these unprecedented times,” she added.

To receive their free ball, girls need to post a video on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, that shows them scoring or saving a goal using #SameGoals.

The goal can be created anywhere using any kind of ball, the more creative - the better.

Participants can then upload their video on the official Manchester City website. 

“Keeping fit and motivated has never been so important as it has this past year either,” Weir said.

“To have already had so many young girls get involved in the past three years is just amazing, but I know there’s a lot more out there and we’d love you to join in. ” 

“I’ve been in the position of those young girls wanting to play football and the #SameGoals campaign really does enforce just how much Manchester City cares about growing the women’s game, right from grassroots level,” she added.  

In addition to the social media movement at the event’s core, previous years have seen City Football Schools host special coaching clinics for young girls across the UAE as part of the campaign.  

As part of the 2021 campaign Manchester City will also be hosting a series of free online workshops focused on women’s football, with several professionals across the club taking part.   

The series will cover business and management perspectives as well as coaching and technical tips, with the likes of head coach Gareth Taylor, managing director Gavin Makel, first team players Weir, Esme Morgan and Sam Mewis offering their support amongst others.  

“Increasing participation levels at grassroots level and encouraging young girls to have their first experience of playing football is something that we, as a Club, are tremendously passionate about,” said Gavin Makel, managing director of Manchester City Women.

“The #SameGoals campaign is a great example of that, having engaged with thousands of people worldwide over the last four years.”    

“Being able to see and hear some of the inspiring stories through #SameGoals is something that we are very proud of, as we aim to make meaningful impact with not just individuals, but within local communities,” he added.  

Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia
Updated 14 February 2021
AP

Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia

Medvedev in 5, finally, advances to 4th round in Australia
Updated 14 February 2021
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter. All by himself.
The fourth-seeded Medvedev was 0-6 in Grand Slam matches that went to five sets, and his Australian Open third-round match against No. 28-seeded Filip Krajinovic looked like it was going all the way.
After some angry outbursts from an increasingly animated and chatty Medvedev directed at his box in an otherwise empty Rod Laver Arena — fans have been banned as a COVID-19 precaution — his coach, Gilles Cervara, got up and left.
“He said just before leaving that he’s sure I’m going to win the match. He’s going to leave me alone to be more calm,” Medvedev explained in his on-court TV interview after Saturday’s 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 win. “It was a good thing to do. Luckily I won.”
Some pundits, including John McEnroe, are tipping the 25-year-old Russian to make his major breakthrough in Australia. Medvedev, on a 17-match winning streak that includes titles at the 2020 season-ending ATP Finals, said while that’s nice to hear, he’s got a long way to go.
He’ll have to face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the next round. After that could be a quarterfinal against No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who helped him win the ATP Cup title for Russia last week. No. 2-ranked Rafael Nadal, a 20-time major winner, is also in his half of the draw.
Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 69-ranked Cameron Norrie, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
He is chasing a men’s record 21st major title but entered the tournament with back stiffness and without any competitive matches in 2021.
“Today is better, yeah,” Nadal said of his back soreness. “First day I feel an improvement, and that’s the most important thing for me today.”
He hasn’t dropped a set in three matches that, he said, “I hope will help me for what’s coming.”
In his immediate future is No. 16 Fabio Fognini, who had a straight-set win over Australia’s last hope in the men’s draw, 21st-seeded Alex de Minaur.
Medvedev had been bothered by a problem with his upper left leg and had a medical timeout for treatment late in the fourth set.
When he fell behind 5-2 in the fourth, Medvedev shouted, “I never saw something like this!”
He returned to better much play in the deciding set, smacking an inside-out forehand winner to a corner to close an 18-stroke exchange and break to go up 2-0.
He didn’t drop another game as he seized the momentum back from Krajinovic, who was previously 4-1 in matches that went the full five sets.
“In contrary with previous matches where I could get tight . . . here I was really calm to finish the match,” Medvedev said. “Really happy I got the five-set win.”
Medvedev, the US Open finalist last year, will next play McDonald, a player he compared with Roger Federer in style. McDonald beat Lloyd Harris in straight sets to equal his best Grand Slam result by reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open.
Seventh-seeded Rublev had a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win over Feliciano Lopez, ending the 39-year-old Spaniard’s 75th consecutive major tournament.
The Russian men had one loss on Day 6, with No. 19 Karen Khachanov beaten by No. 9 Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (1), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Berrettini will next play fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 winner over Mikael Ymer of Sweden.
Two women with titles already this year are through to the Round of 16.
Top-ranked Ash Barty, who won the Yarra Valley Classic last week for a title in her first tournament back from almost 12 months on the sidelines, beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-4.
Barty said while it felt strange not having fans in the stadium for the first time in her career at the highest level, there were some things she didn’t mind.
“It feels a little bit like practice,” she said, “so we’re pretty used to it.”
Barty next faces American Shelby Rogers, who beat No. 21 Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3.
Elize Mertens, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who won the Gippsland Trophy tuneup tournament last week, had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic. She’ll take a seven-match winning streak into her next match against Karolina Muchova in the fourth round.
No. 25-seeded Muchova rallied from a 5-0 second-set deficit in near silence, which only made the turnaround seem more bizarre as she beat No. 6 Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 7-5.
There were no fans in the stands due to the start of a five-day lockdown imposed by the Victoria state government in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel. Up to 30,000 spectators daily — 50% of capacity — had been admitted on previous days.
“I was actually getting happy yesterday morning that I’m finally going to play on a bigger court and there’s going to be a crowd,” Muchova said. “”But unlucky now for five days here. Hopefully then it’s going to be back again.”
No. 61-ranked Jessica Pegula had a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kristina Mladenovic and will next play No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina, who won the last nine games to beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4,6-0.
No. 22 Jennifer Brady dropped only four games to advance to a fourth-round match against No. 28 Donna Vekic, who saved a match point and beat Kaia Kanepi 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
“I was really brave in some moments,” Vekic said. “I was like, ‘OK, how am I a match point down? I don’t want it to be over.’”

Champions League knockout stages begin under Covid cloud and with wind of change blowing
Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

Champions League knockout stages begin under Covid cloud and with wind of change blowing

Champions League knockout stages begin under Covid cloud and with wind of change blowing
Updated 14 February 2021
AFP
PARIS: This week the glamor of a tie between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain heralds the dawn of the Champions League knockout phase, but the world’s most lucrative and compelling club competition returns still overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis as well as by looming changes to the tournament itself.
Four years ago, when PSG last visited the Camp Nou, they arrived with a 4-0 first-leg advantage and left eliminated after a 6-1 defeat on a night the 96,000 spectators present will never forget.
On Tuesday Neymar, now with the Parisians, will miss the return to his old home due to injury. The fans will be missing too, yet the spectacle of a huge European game going ahead behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions is no longer so unusual.
What is new is the extent to which travel bans are creating havoc and have already forced UEFA to switch several ties to neutral venues.
RB Leipzig have been denied home advantage in their first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday due to a ban by German authorities on travelers from the UK.
That game now goes ahead in Budapest, which will also host Borussia Moenchengladbach against Manchester City the following week.
Similar restrictions on travelers from Britain entering Spain have forced Atletico Madrid’s first leg at home to Chelsea to be moved 3,000 kilometers to Bucharest.
“A last-16 Champions League tie is a huge event for Borussia Moenchengladbach, which we now cannot play in our own ground or with any fans in attendance,” admitted Gladbach CEO Stephan Schippers.
“Nevertheless, we’re pleased that we can play the game at all and we are of conscious of the overall situation.”
It may be football in an empty stadium, often on neutral ground, but the Champions League knockout stages remain the absolute pinnacle of the club game, the theater in which so many memorable matches have been played in recent times.
Even last year’s ‘Final Eight’ behind closed doors in Lisbon produced Bayern Munich’s stunning 8-2 mauling of Barcelona and Manchester City’s shock loss to Lyon.
But this time it is impossible to ignore the spectre of change hanging over the Champions League, with UEFA clearly prepared to cede more and more ground to the continent’s biggest clubs in order to prevent a breakaway ‘Super League’ coming to fruition.
There is widespread support for plans to revamp the group stage from 2024, as has been reported across the continent in recent days.
It is understood those plans would see the number of clubs taking part in the group stage increase from 32 to 36, with teams playing 10 group games instead of six in a so-called ‘Swiss system’ — one pool of 36 teams, with nobody playing anyone else more than once.
Teams will have to play as many as 19 games to win the trophy, compared to 13 now.
The proposals are backed by the European Leagues organization, which last week said “the so-called ‘Swiss Model’ is an improvement compared to the more radical proposals that emerged in 2019,” of four groups of eight.
The changes have been championed by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli in his role as head of the European Club Association.
“Everything should be based on sporting merit, but we should remember where our fans of the future are. It is our strong view that more European matches are welcome,” Agnelli said recently.
“Do we want to approach the future with a nostalgic or a progressive view,” he pondered. “I think it is our duty to think ahead and guarantee that football remains the best sport in the world.”
A reformed Champions League is, in reality, the lesser of two evils compared to the possibility of a Super League.
For despite the talk of sporting merit, Agnelli’s Juventus and Europe’s other financial heavyweights want to entrench a system that guarantees them access to the biggest competition there is.
That is already the case.
The only club from outwith the so-called ‘Big Five’ leagues involved in this season’s last 16 is Porto, twice European champions and still the last club from outwith that elite to win the Champions League, in 2004.
It would be a considerable surprise if they eliminated Agnelli’s Juventus, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo is still the leading light aged 36.
So much about the Champions League is predictable, but so much remains unpredictable, especially as the aging Ronaldo and Lionel Messi approach the end of their glittering careers.

Lethal Messi leads Barca to thumping Alaves win ahead of PSG test

Lethal Messi leads Barca to thumping Alaves win ahead of PSG test
Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

Lethal Messi leads Barca to thumping Alaves win ahead of PSG test

Lethal Messi leads Barca to thumping Alaves win ahead of PSG test
Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

MADRID: Barcelona might not be able to catch Atletico Madrid but they may fancy their chances against Paris Saint-Germain after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 5-1 thrashing of Alaves on Saturday.
Messi fired in two sensational long-range efforts and would have had a hat-trick at Camp Nou had a dubious VAR decision in the first half not ruled Antoine Griezmann offside.
He did tee up a second of the night for the 21-year-old Francisco Trincao and was instrumental in Junior Firpo adding a fifth too, a flamboyant scoop freeing Griezmann to send a pass to Firpo at the back post.
“Leo is focused, he’s happy, he’s ruthless. When we play those passes through the lines to him and he finds those gaps, everything is easier,” said Ronald Koeman.
Victory means Barca trail Atletico by eight points again after the leaders temporarily pulled 11 clear thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Granada earlier on Saturday.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have both played a game more than Atleti, with Zinedine Zidane’s side facing Valencia at home on Sunday.
Atletico’s win was a significant psychological boost on the back of slipping up for the first time in nine games at home to Celta Vigo earlier this week.
Their advantage may prove too big to close but Barcelona’s Champions League tie against PSG, which had the French side as firm favorites when the draw was made in December, now feels harder to call.
The question is whether a free-flowing Barca attack, full of talent and orchestrated by Messi, can hurt PSG enough to make up for what remains a shaky defense, depleted by injuries and vulnerable to the counter-attack.
“We’re in good form,” said Koeman. “We keep creating chances and improving in all aspects of our game. PSG are a great team but I see the tie as very balanced. We go into it with confidence, knowing we need to be at our best to go through.”
With Gerard Pique and the emerging Ronald Araujo both out injured, Frenkie de Jong filled in again in central defense, although the Dutchman has arguably been Barcelona’s most improved player this year in the midfield three.
Instead there was a start for Ilaix Kourouma in midfield, the 18-year-old academy product who assisted Trincao’s opening goal but whose misplaced pass led to Luis Rioja briefly giving Alaves hope.
After Trincao had swept home, Messi thought he had made it two, pouncing on a rebound after Griezmann missed but the goal was ruled out, even though replays suggested Griezmann was onside.
Messi made amends soon after, latching onto a Sergio Busquets pass, darting in-field and ripping a shot in off the post.
Rioja capitalized on Ilaix’s mistake just before the hour but Barca pulled away with three goals in six minutes.
Pedri’s pass freed Messi but he failed to round Fernando Pacheco and instead the ball spilled out for Trincao to score his second.
Messi slammed a stinging strike into the top corner from 25 yards to make it 4-1 before perhaps the goal of the night came last, Messi scooping over for Griezmann, who volleyed to the back post where Firpo could not miss.
Atletico had earlier swerved a second consecutive slip by squeezing past Granada at Los Carmenes, a victory secured by Angel Correa’s fortuitous winner in the second half.
There was a hint of luck in Granada’s equalizer too, Yangel Herrera’s shot deflecting off Marcos Llorente, who had himself put Atletico in front only three minutes earlier.
“The most important thing today was the fight and the energy of the team,” said Simeone afterwards.
At the full-time whistle, he shook his fists and sprinted down the tunnel, his relief evident at the end of a game that could easily have seen more points dropped for his side.
Luis Suarez had scored in six of the previous seven games but for once the 34-year-old was not the matchwinner, with Llorente and Correa — two unsung heroes this season — instead proving the difference.
Llorente’s goal was his seventh of the season while his lay-off for Correa was his sixth assist.
“As coaches trophies are wonderful because they fill you with excitement and glory,” Simeone said of Llorente. “But when you work with a footballer and see them grow, you feel even more joy and more enthusiasm to keep doing what you’re doing.”

Topics: UEFA Champions League Barcelona Lionel Messi

Related

Barcelona presidential rivals insist Messi is worth it
Sport
Barcelona presidential rivals insist Messi is worth it
Neymar out of PSG’s Champions League clash with Barcelona
Sport
Neymar out of PSG’s Champions League clash with Barcelona

