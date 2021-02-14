OIC approves new development projects in member states

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has approved new financial assistance for social, development, educational and cultural projects in six member states.
Jordan, Gabon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Somalia are the beneficiaries of the development aid, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Al-Othaimeen emphasized that the OIC continues — through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of the organization’s subsidiary organs — to provide assistance to and support for the sectors of emergencies, universities, hospitals and schools in the member states.
He commended the efforts exerted by the ISF’s administration and praised its prompt response to the needs of the member states and the provision of assistance in the humanitarian, educational, health and social fields.
Meanwhile, Al-Othaimeen called on the member states to provide material support in order to extend assistance to those member states most in need.
The ISF’s vision is to advance Muslim communities and provide material assistance to support them socially and culturally. The body also provides urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and societies exposed to disasters and crises.