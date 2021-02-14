OIC approves new development projects in member states

You are here

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (SPA)
  • Al-Othaimeen emphasized that the OIC continues to provide assistance to and support for the sectors of emergencies, universities, hospitals and schools in the member states
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, has approved new financial assistance for social, development, educational and cultural projects in six member states.

Jordan, Gabon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Somalia are the beneficiaries of the development aid, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Al-Othaimeen emphasized that the OIC continues — through the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), one of the organization’s subsidiary organs — to provide assistance to and support for the sectors of emergencies, universities, hospitals and schools in the member states.

He commended the efforts exerted by the ISF’s administration and praised its prompt response to the needs of the member states and the provision of assistance in the humanitarian, educational, health and social fields.

Meanwhile, Al-Othaimeen called on the member states to provide material support in order to extend assistance to those member states most in need.

The ISF’s vision is to advance Muslim communities and provide material assistance to support them socially and culturally. The body also provides urgent humanitarian assistance to Muslim countries and societies exposed to disasters and crises.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s birthday paradox, one day, millions of celebrations

Saudi Arabia’s birthday paradox, one day, millions of celebrations
When identification cards became mandatory in the Kingdom more than 60 years ago many of those who came forward to register had no idea of their precise date of birth. (Supplied)
  • The first of Rajab 1/7 is the official fictitious birthday to millions of Saudis who came to this world in the last Hijri century
JEDDAH: Feb. 14 this year is a curious day in Saudi Arabia, the day on which more than 3.5 million Saudis — about a tenth of the population — celebrate their birthday.

When identification cards became mandatory in the Kingdom more than 60 years ago many of those who came forward to register had no idea of their precise date of birth. The older generation of Saudis marked their birthdays by the year of their birth, neglecting the day and month — only a very few knew their exact date of birth, either by a memento such as newspaper clipping or from official birth certificates.
To resolve this headache, about 45 years ago the Ministerial Agency of Civil Affairs chose to register the first of Rajab, the seventh month in the Hijri calendar — 1/7 — as the date of birth for millions of Saudis, even though some of them did know which day they were born on in the Gregorian calendar. The Hijri is the Islamic calendar that is used for official dates.
“If you’re a 1/7 baby, then you’re definitely from jeel al-tayebeen (the good generation),” said Jamal Al-Ibrahim, a former banker and business owner. “I’m the eldest of 5 and all five of us share the same birthday. My mother would throw us separate birthday parties spread across the year, as we disliked shared birthdays. But now, as we’re all older and have our own families, we celebrate it together. We have one shared birthday, and then our own separate Gregorian birthdays. It’s a big family affair and an inside joke that millions of Saudis share.”
This year marks an extra special day for Muneera Al-Ghamdi and her husband Gassem Al-Ghamdi with the first of Rajab falling on Valentine’s Day. Their 45th wedding anniversary falls on Feb. 17, so with both parents sharing the same birthday, their children decided to throw them an extra special celebration on Feb. 14.
“My siblings and I decided to move up their anniversary date to coincide with the other occasions and get the whole family to join in on the celebrations,” their daughter Samira told Arab News. “We decided to fill the house with balloons and decorations and have the family join in via Zoom to mark the occasion,” she said.

After a rough year with her mother getting sick with COVID-19, it was good to celebrate the occasion in a special way.
“My father would always joke and poke fun at my mother saying that though they share a birthday, he’ll always be the young and handsome one and her reply is always: ‘Your receding hairline says otherwise’.”
“It’s what makes us Saudis feel even more special,” joked Eng. Zain Mahmoud, “though it’s not easily to explain when traveling,” he said.
“Almost 15 years ago, I was flying to Washington, DC with my sister, wife and kids. When I gave all the passports to the officer at passport control at Dulles Airport, they found that my wife, sister and I all shared the same birthdays but different years. It took an hour to convince them that it’s an old and odd system but they found it funny and let us go. It could have been worse, so I vowed not to stand in the same line as them again.”
To mark the occasion, one Riyadh coffee shop is joining in the fun. “The first of Rajab 1/7 is the official fictitious birthday to millions of Saudis who came to this world in the last Hijri century. The family of #Omar_Coffee welcomes them on their birthdays and offers them coffee for SR 7 only today,” @Omr_Coffee tweeted.

Topics: Hijri century Curious day Saudi Arabia

Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline

Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline
Sparsely populated, the area is prime location for adventurers and those wanting to camp out on one of the charming beaches of the area. (SPA)
  • Residents of Haql like to head to the Palm Garden, a park area that offers wonderful views of the Gulf of Aqaba and its surroundings
JEDDAH: With more than 1,000 miles of Red Sea coastline, one of Saudi Arabia’s northern-most towns has the potential to be a diving hotspot for residents of the Kingdom and beyond.

Haql, a city at the northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, offers many natural destinations, from tumbling cliffs and clear waters brimming with a thriving marine ecosystem to colorful coral reefs and white sandy beaches surrounded by mountains such as Jabal Al-Tayeb.
Sparsely populated, the area is prime location for adventurers and those wanting to camp out on one of the charming beaches of the area.
Near the city lies Ras Al-Mashee bay, a little known area that has attracted divers who swim round the half-submerged Georgios G shipwreck, known as the “Saudi Titanic,” and enjoy the array of fish and coral. The British-made cargo ship, which ran aground on the coral reef in 1978, is home to moray eels, lion fish, barracudas, sand tiger sharks and garden eels.

Waleed Bakhraibah, 43, an advanced-level diver, has visited the site more than 20 times in the past decade, bringing along his wife and eldest son just a few months ago. Bakhraibah, a government sector worker, often thought his young children would enjoy the many pristine beaches of the area.
“I’m still in awe of the quiet beauty that surrounds the inside of the ship,” he told Arab News. “The last time I visited, I tried to stay still and take it all in and everything around me, from fish to eels, just swam freely. I was merely an observer.”
Al-Sultaniyyah beach, 42 km south of Haql, has attracted a small but steady flow of tourists over the past few months with its crystal-clear and pristine waters.
Residents of Haql like to head to the Palm Garden, a park area that offers wonderful views of the Gulf of Aqaba and its surroundings. The garden abounds with palm trees, and has many areas for families and children.

Topics: Haql Red Sea

Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP MENA region

Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi, senior vice president of SAP MENA region
Ahmed Jaber Al-Faifi is the senior vice president of SAP Middle East and North Africa region.

Al-Faifi is responsible for SAP’s presence and growth strategy, and his duties include sales, marketing and overall operations for the region.

As senior vice president and managing director, Al-Faifi successfully positioned SAP as an innovation business leader while leading a growth plan for Saudi Arabia, one of SAP’s most important strategic markets.

Among his many achievements, Al-Faifi led the opening of SAP’s first public cloud data centers in the Kingdom, in a bid to accelerate digital transformation across various government entities.

Under his leadership, talent expanded significantly to meet market demands, and SAP was consequently awarded the Top Employer Institute prize three years running for its excellence in 24 countries and four regions.

Prior to joining SAP, Al-Faifi worked at Zain KSA, where first held the position of chief technology officer, and later of chief operating officer, with the responsibility of supervising the functioning of networks, IT, sales, marketing, customer care, among other operational functions.

Al-Faifi also has multinational technological experience, having spent more than six years with Ericsson, including a stint as the head of new accounts and business development.

Additionally, he worked as the mobile licensing manager of Saudi Arabia’s Communication and Information Technology Commission. Before that, Al-Faifi began his career at the Saudi Ministry of Defense and Aviation, where he spent almost six years.

Al-Faifi holds a master’s degree in telecommunication engineering from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah. He also obtained a mobile technology diploma from Ericsson, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh.

Topics: Who's Who

King Salman awards Sheikh Shakhbout Al-Nahyan with Saudi Order

King Salman awards Sheikh Shakhbout Al-Nahyan with Saudi Order

  • Sheikh Shakhbout received the honor for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations
RIYADH: King Salman gave an award to Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s former ambassador to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The Order of King Abdulaziz Second Class was handed to Sheikh Shakhbout by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan “in exchange for his efforts in strengthening bilateral and distinguished relations between the two countries in all fields,” a statement said.
During a meeting with the prince in Riyadh, the sheikh said he hoped for “success in his new duties as minister of state in the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE King Salman Order of King Abdulaziz Faisal bin Farhan Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan

People told to stay on high alert to curb Saudi Arabia's virus cases

People told to stay on high alert to curb Saudi Arabia's virus cases
Four apps were developed last year to combat the spread of COVID-19: Tawakkalna, Sehhaty, Tetamman, and Tabaud. (SPA)
  • Interior Ministry extends COVID-19 restrictions for another 20 days
  • Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 322 new infections on Sunday
JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have urged people to remain on high alert and continue following precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Interior Ministry said Sunday that restrictions would be extended for another 20 days following a doubling of case numbers in recent weeks and, at the same press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly stressed the importance of using a ministry-approved app, Tabaud, so people could find out if they had been in close proximity with infected people.
Four apps were developed last year to combat the spread of COVID-19: Tawakkalna, Sehhaty, Tetamman, and Tabaud.
Tabaud tracks the spread of COVID-19 infections, allowing registered users to know if they have been in contact with people who have tested positive within the past 14 days.
“The application does not require internet usage, only the enablement of Bluetooth. The device will notify users without exposing users’ data to each other,” said Al-Abd Al-Aly. “Users will receive a message that they have come into contact with an infected user.”
The spokesman answered a number of frequently asked questions. One was about people’s need to quarantine for 14 days even if they tested negative after coming into contact with someone positive.
“We want to eliminate the chance of spread in its incubation period,” he explained.

FASTFACTS

372,732 Total cases

363,585 Recoveries

6,433 Deaths

The spokesman said that new batches of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine had arrived in the Kingdom, and he told people to book appointments for their second dose as soon as registration for it opened in a few days.
He also said that people who needed to register for the vaccine and receive their first dose would be allowed to do so starting Feb. 18, adding that priority would go to those in high-risk groups.
“This will quickly bring the National Immunization Schedule back on track in all regions of the Kingdom.”
There have been 446,940 vaccine doses given out so far.
Al-Abd Al-Aly said Saudi Arabia was expecting a shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the coming weeks after receiving the proper approval and clearance.
Lt. Cl. Talal Al-Shalhoub, an Interior Ministry spokesman, told the press conference there had been 47,335 COVID-19 violations between Feb. 8-13.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded 322 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 372,732.
There are 2,714 active cases, with 459 in critical condition.
There were a further 282 recoveries, taking the total to 363,585. Four more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 6,433.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

