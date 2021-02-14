You are here

ICD to launch Islamic window at Uzbekistan's Turonbank

ICD to launch Islamic window at Uzbekistan's Turonbank
ICD to launch Islamic window at Uzbekistan's Turonbank

ICD to launch Islamic window at Uzbekistan's Turonbank
Ayman Amin Sejiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDBG), and Chori Sadibakosovich Mirzaev, chairman of the management board of Turonbank, signed an advisory services agreement in relation to the launching of an Islamic window at the bank.

The intended wholly profit-sharing Islamic window will create an opportunity for Turonbank to offer Islamic products and services in Uzbekistan. As a result, the bank will diversify its products and funding sources, and increase its profits. 

Turonbank is one of the most recent partners of ICD and has been utilizing a $10-million line of financing facility granted by ICD to finance SMEs in Uzbekistan.

“This successful cooperation between our institutions is the next step toward enhancing our recent strategic partnership. The advisory services provided by ICD aim to support the banking and Islamic finance industries in Uzbekistan,” Sejiny said. “Through this strategic initiative, ICD will assist Turonbank in launching its first dedicated Islamic window by providing them with a total solution covering development of Shariah-compliant products, assistance in accounting, information technology, human resources and legal aspects of the operations, combined with on-site extensive theoretical training and on-the-job training within one of the partner Islamic banks of ICD.”

Mirzaev added: “A large part of the population of our country are our citizens who follow Islam. In order to fully meet their needs and provide high-quality financial services, Turonbank has been working constantly and introducing new banking services; hence the Islamic window will be one of the most attractive financial services in the country... In this regard, I would not be mistaken to say that the ICD is one of the most important partners of Turonbank at the international level.

“The launch of the Islamic window in Turonbank will give impetus to further expansion of mutual cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.”

As a result, our bank will be able to expand the range of services provided to the population, accelerate the development of entrepreneurship and small businesses, and create an instrument that offers retail and corporate products based on Islamic principles. Most importantly, thousands of new jobs will be created.”

Saudi Arabia on track to become 'a leading industrial power'

Saudi Arabia on track to become 'a leading industrial power'
Saudi Arabia on track to become 'a leading industrial power'

Saudi Arabia on track to become 'a leading industrial power'
  The new licensed factories resulted in 4099 new jobs being created
RIYADH: While some economies have struggled in the face of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s licensing of over a hundred new factories is evidence of its ambition to become “a leading industrial power” in the region and the growing importance of the local industrial sector, experts told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia licensed 115 new factories worth SR1.63 billion ($430 million) in January 2021, according to data issued by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

A total of 66 new factories began production, bringing the number of existing and under-construction factories in the Kingdom to 9,783. The new licensed factories resulted in 4099 new jobs being created.

“The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, through this licensure, is implementing the national industrial development and logistics vision realization program, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power,” Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, economic adviser and international economic law expert, told Arab News.

Al-Obaidy said the new factories help to generate “employment opportunities for Saudi workers” and will help “to enhance the efficiency of the Saudi industrial sector.” “Development of this sector is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a competitive economy and sustainable development. Saudi Arabia aims at developing promising industries in food, medicine, and medical supplies, as well as military industries and industries relating to oil, gas and petrochemicals, mining as well as chemicals,” he added.

The ministry is providing incentives to local and foreign investors to invest in this sector to help increase the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector, as well as increase local Saudi production, Al-Obaidy said, adding this is made in line with Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from a dependency on hydrocarbons.

Dr Majed Al-Hedayan, a financial analyst, told Arab News that while some factories in other markets have closed or laid off staff, Saudi Arabia “still continues to build and develop, to invest material, financial and human resources in stimulating the private sector.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia industrial cities

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit
City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit
  We've always known that some EU-facing business would have to leave the City of London following Brexit, whatever the shape of the deal
LONDON: Europe’s financial capital is feeling the cold of Brexit but UK officials insist the City of London is suffering a temporary blip and is well-positioned to profit from new trading horizons.

For the first time last month, as Britain’s withdrawal from the EU took full effect, London’s financial district lost its European share-trading crown to Amsterdam.

Researchers at IHS Markit attributed the decline to a “relatively hard Brexit,” and the UK government’s failure so far to persuade Brussels to grant full trading rights to City based firms under a regime known as “equivalence.”

London’s daily trading volumes in other areas such as derivatives and foreign exchange still vastly outweigh its European neighbors, and Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corp., played down the development.

“We’ve always known that some EU-facing business would have to leave the City of London following Brexit, whatever the shape of the deal,” she said. “However, significantly fewer jobs have shifted from the City because of Brexit than was expected, and we remain very confident about the fundamental strengths of the City for the future,” McGuinness said.

London “continues to go from strength to strength” in emerging financial technology (fintech) and tech investment, as well as green finance, she added.

In January, according to the Financial Times, an average of €9.2 billion ($11.2 billion) of shares were traded each day on Euronext Amsterdam together with two other Dutch share markets.

That was more than four times their December figure, and overtook London’s daily average of 8.6 billion euros, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the Dutch Financial Markets Authority told AFP it was not a surprise.

“We think it’s a logical consequence because we already had a strong trading standing with the Euronext Amsterdam,” he added.

Financial services — a key driver of the British economy — were largely omitted from the last-minute Brexit trade deal agreed between London and Brussels in late December.

So from Jan. 1, Britain’s financial sector lost access to the EU’s single market and its European “passport,” a means for UK financial products and services to be sold in the EU.

Both sides are instead working to carve out an “equivalence” regime under which each would recognize the other’s financial regulation, and so far Brussels has approved only two areas of trading out of dozens that the City needs.

Anish Puaar, an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said London’s relative decline was “symbolic in the post-Brexit era.”

“But beyond that the impact is pretty minimal,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: City of London Brexit

Egypt's deficit budget decreases to 4.4%

Egypt's deficit budget decreases to 4.4%
Egypt’s overall budget deficit has decreased from 4.6% to 4.4%. (Reuters/File)
Egypt's deficit budget decreases to 4.4%

Egypt's deficit budget decreases to 4.4%
  Finance minister and president discuss economic and financial performance indicators
CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that the overall budget deficit had decreased from 4.6 percent to 4.4 percent during the past seven months, compared to the financial indicators of the budget for the last fiscal year.

During a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Maait discussed the follow-up of “economic and financial performance indicators” during the first seven months of the current fiscal year. He explained that this period had witnessed a primary surplus of LE18.1 billion ($1.16 billion) with an increase of 16 percent in revenues compared to an increase in expenditures of 12.4 percent.
Maait pointed to an increase in the rate and volume of government investments in diverse sectors, especially in infrastructure and services, in addition to an increase in expenditures supporting economic growth by about 23 percent, with a value of LE392 billion.
The minister noted that spending on national programs of social protection had risen by about 24 percent, at a value of LE144 billion.
Maait reviewed future expectations of what the financial and economic indicators of the overall budget would be by the end of the fiscal year 2020/2021 in light of the repercussions of the pandemic, in addition to economic reforms.
A spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said that the meeting had also reviewed the results of the Ministry of Finance offering dollar bonds in international markets, worth $3.75 billion, in three tranches.

The latest developments related to the automation and development of the tax system were reviewed during the meeting, including the automation of tax procedures that were launched last month.

Maait had indicated the ministry’s success in the international issuance of bonds at interest rates that are considered the lowest to offer dollar bonds.
The latest developments related to the automation and development of the tax system were also reviewed during the meeting, including the automation of tax procedures that were launched last month.
This was in addition to reviewing the stages of developing the system to move to a new phase in tax administration, including the use of the electronic tax invoice and the electronic receipt system, as well as the restructuring and modernization of the system and tax authority.
El-Sisi has also directed expediting and completing the process of automating and developing all institutions and sectors of the Finance Ministry as planned.
This is to help in the governance of the financial system, in accordance with the best standards, including the customs sector, through the application of the prior information system and pre-release to reduce the customs release time and facilitate the movement of trade to and from Egypt.

Topics: Egypt

PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD

PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD
PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD

PIF awards SR8bn construction contracts for KAFD
  The district spans over 1.6 million square meters in the north of Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed contracts worth more than SR8 billion for the construction works at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), a report in Al-Riyadh newspaper quoted Aiman Al-Mudaifer, PIF’s head of the Local Real Estate Division, as saying.

Most of the contracts were awarded to local companies, he added. The district is expected to witness high demand, especially as more buildings became ready, Al-Mudaifer said.

Several banks and companies started operations at KAFD, the official said, adding that some tenants received their units at the residential towers.

The district spans over 1.6 million square meters in the north of Riyadh. It will include offices of several financial institutions such as the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)

UNESCO provides technical support for Historic Cairo development projects

UNESCO provides technical support for Historic Cairo development projects
UNESCO provides technical support for Historic Cairo development projects

UNESCO provides technical support for Historic Cairo development projects
  The work carried out in projects to develop historical regions come within efforts to implement the strategy adopted by the country in dealing with such areas
CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said that UNESCO will provide technical support for the development of Historic Cairo.

During his inspection of work to develop the area surrounding the El-Ayoun stream fence (Magra El-Oyoun Fence), within the project of developing the historic Islamic Cairo area, the prime minister said that the project was located on a site of almost 95 acres where the tanneries were built.

“We all know the size of the severe pollution that used to prevail in the region. We are working to end the effects of this pollution that has existed for decades, as no one has previously offered to help develop this area,” Madbouly said.

The prime minister said that the El-Ayoun fence is a world heritage area registered with the UNESCO World Heritage Preservation Organization. The move to develop it is within the aim to restore monuments.

Madbouly said that before development work started, the government was keen to communicate with all concerned parties, such as the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the National Authority for Civilization Coordination. UNESCO visited Egypt last week to review the proposed ideas on the development of the region.

These areas were severely affected more than 50 years ago by random building, which spread at a time when there was no real power and governance by the state, the prime minister said.

The earthquake that struck Egypt in 1992 affected many buildings inside Islamic Cairo. Residents moved and built homes in areas that were archaeological sites, resulting in activities that polluted the environment and represented a real threat to the region, he said.

Madbouly said that the government was working to restore archaeological buildings and also to preserve the urban essence that characterized this region with regard to old buildings that were not registered as antiquities but were part of cultural heritage.

The work carried out in projects to develop historical regions come within efforts to implement the strategy adopted by the country in dealing with such areas. This was based on the necessity of adhering to the plans for rehabilitation and urban revival within any historical region with all international standards and agreements signed by Egypt to preserve urban heritage areas.

Madbouly said that the development processes were considered a surgical intervention carried out according to internationally recognized standards. The aim was to revive the urban essence of Historic Cairo, which reflects the historical era, taking into account the adaptive reuse of archaeological buildings and restoring unregistered heritage buildings, removing distortions in the architectural character and providing cultural, craft and tourism services and activities in the area, facilitating pedestrian movement and coordinating paths and streets to match the historical region.

The prime minister said that the projects also targeted the social and economic restoration of the region to achieve a direct benefit for residents and develop crafts and traditional markets to increase income, provide job opportunities and encourage cultural tourism to the city from both local and foreign visitors.

Topics: UNESCO Egypt

