You are here

  • Home
  • Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
The highlight of the week will probably be minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5y5g

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions

Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
  • Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent, despite data showing the country’s recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian shares advanced to record highs on Monday as successful coronavirus vaccine rollouts globally raise hopes of a rapid economic recovery amid new fiscal aid from Washington, while oil prices rose on heightened tensions in the Middle East.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.4 percent to 736.4.
Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent, despite data showing the country’s recovery from its worst postwar recession slowed in the fourth quarter.
Australia’s benchmark index added 0.9 percent while E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.3 percent in early Asian trading.
China and Hong Kong markets are shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. US stock markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.
The highlight of the week will probably be minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting, where policymakers decided to leave rates unchanged.
While economists expect inflation to stay benign for some while yet, the so-called “reflation trade” has gathered steam in recent days largely led by coronavirus vaccines and hopes of massive fiscal spending under US President Joe Biden.
Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
“In our view, as long as the rise (in inflation) is gradual, equity markets can continue to do well. However, unruly moves would certainly hurt investor sentiment,” said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.
“Credit spreads have tightened sharply already, but they still have room to absorb some higher yields, making us more comfortable with credit risk than interest rate risk,” Dwek added.
“Commodities would be beneficiaries of an inflationary cycle, but they can still continue to recover without high core inflation as economies reopen and demand picks up.”
Oil prices climbed to the highest since January 2020 on hopes US stimulus will boost the economy and fuel demand.
Prices were also buoyant after a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it intercepted an explosive-laden drone fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, raising fears of fresh Middle East tensions.
Brent crude rose $1 to $63.43 a barrel. US crude oil gained $1.2 to $60.7.
On Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record closing highs. The Dow finished 0.1% higher at 31,458.4 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,934.83 and the Nasdaq added 0.5 percent to 14,095.47.
Action in currencies was muted.
The dollar was slightly higher against the Japanese yen at 105.01 while the euro rose to $1.2125 and the British pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.3886. The risk sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed 0.1 percent each.
That left the dollar index steady at 90.426.
Bitcoin was barely changed in early Asian trading at $47,994, below a record high of $49,714.66. It posted gains of roughly 20 percent in a milestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms such as Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Topics: Asia shares Markets economy Finance

Related

New Japanese envoy looks forward to boosting KSA ties
Saudi Arabia
New Japanese envoy looks forward to boosting KSA ties
Japan extends economic recovery as exports, capex shake off COVID-19 hit
Business & Economy
Japan extends economic recovery as exports, capex shake off COVID-19 hit

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020
Updated 28 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020

Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020
  • Dubai International handled 183,993 flights in 2020, down 51.4 percent
  • The airport handled 1.9 million tons of cargo, down 23.2 percent year on year
Updated 28 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Passenger numbers at the Middle East’s busiest airport, Dubai International, slumped by 70 percent to 25.9 million last year as the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the travel industry, its operator reported on Monday.
Operations at the airport that serves as the hub for Emirates airline were reduced significantly for several months under government travel restrictions before Dubai reopened to overseas visitors in July.
The industry expects it will take years to recover, with restrictions across the world continuing to hit demand globally.
Dubai International handled 183,993 flights in 2020, down 51.4 percent, while the average number of passengers per flights fell 20.3 percent to 188, state-owned Dubai Airports said in a statement.
The airport handled 1.9 million tons of cargo, down 23.2 percent year on year.
Dubai was the world’s fourth-busiest airport in 2019, according to industry group Airports Council International.
Last year’s 25.9 million passengers would have failed to qualify for the top 20 airports by passengers in 2019.
Unlike many other regions, Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates has no scheduled domestic flight network to cushion against the downturn in international travel.
London’s Heathrow airport and Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, for example, handled 22.1 million and 22.3 million passengers respectively in 2020.

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai International Airport tourism transportation

Related

Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Business & Economy
Emirates doesn’t see travel recovery until year-end
Dubai real estate recovery could take 12-24 months: DAMAC chairman
Business & Economy
Dubai real estate recovery could take 12-24 months: DAMAC chairman

Copper hits over 8-year high on strong demand, tight supply bets

Copper hits over 8-year high on strong demand, tight supply bets
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago

Copper hits over 8-year high on strong demand, tight supply bets

Copper hits over 8-year high on strong demand, tight supply bets
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
Benchmark copper leapt to its highest level in more than eight years on Monday, building on last week’s solid gains driven by expectations of stronger demand and tight supply.
Other industrial metals also rose after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G7 finance leaders to “go big” with additional fiscal stimulus, raising hopes of a quick global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed as much as 0.9 percent to $8,406 a ton, its strongest since September 2012, after last week’s 5.3 percent rise.
However, light trading is likely to persist with markets in China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 17.

Japan extends economic recovery as exports, capex shake off COVID-19 hit

Japan extends economic recovery as exports, capex shake off COVID-19 hit
Updated 15 February 2021

Japan extends economic recovery as exports, capex shake off COVID-19 hit

Japan extends economic recovery as exports, capex shake off COVID-19 hit
Updated 15 February 2021
TOKYO: Japan’s economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter, extending the recovery from its worst postwar recession thanks to a rebound in overseas demand that boosted exports and capital spending.
But the recovery slowed from the third quarter’s brisk pace and new state of emergency curbs cloud the outlook, underscoring the challenge policymakers face in preventing the spread of COVID-19 without choking off a fragile recovery, especially in the battered consumer sector.
“Conditions are such that Japan will not be able to avoid negative growth in the first quarter,” said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research.
“There is a high possibility that there will be a repeating cycle of coronavirus infections spreading and being contained this year, which means that consumption is not likely to recover at the expected pace.”
The world’s third-largest economy grew an annualized 12.7 percent in October-December, government data showed on Monday, exceeding a median market forecast for a 9.5 percent gain.
It was slower than the revised 22.7 percent surge in the previous quarter, when the economy got a lift from pent-up demand after a previous state of emergency was lifted in May.
For the full coronavirus-stricken year, Japan’s economy contracted 4.8 percent, the first annual fall since 2009.
But Japan’s October-December performance was stronger than US growth of 4 percent and a 2.8 percent slump in the euro zone. With two straight quarters of solid growth, Japan’s economy likely recouped 90 percent of pandemic-induced losses, analysts say.
“Japan’s recovery proceeded at a much faster pace than initially expected,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
“There’s still some distance toward a full normalization, but economic activity is recovering toward pre-pandemic levels.”
A global rebound in manufacturing activity gave exports and capital expenditure a much-needed boost as shipments to China’s rapidly recovering economy heated up.
External demand, or exports minus imports, added 1.0 percent point to fourth-quarter GDP growth thanks to a 11.1 percent surge in exports.
Capital expenditure also grew 4.5 percent, marking the first increase in three quarters, as companies proceeded with spending that had been put off last year due to the pandemic.
Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, rose 2.2 percent, slowing from the 5.1 percent increase in the previous quarter but exceeding market forecasts for a 1.8 percent gain.
The outlook, however, remains highly uncertain as Japan lags western countries in rolling out vaccines.
A resurgence in infections forced the government to terminate a controversial travel discount campaign that had supported service spending in October and November.
Analysts expect the economy to contract in the current quarter, as retailers take a hit from renewed state of emergency curbs rolled out in January and set to last until early March.
“If state of emergency measures are lifted in March, Japan’s economy will probably rebound in April-June,” said Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.
“But we can’t count on a big expansion as it’s likely to take time for vaccine shots to reach the wider population.”

WTI crude breaks $60 a barrel on oil supply worries

WTI crude breaks $60 a barrel on oil supply worries
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

WTI crude breaks $60 a barrel on oil supply worries

WTI crude breaks $60 a barrel on oil supply worries
  • West Texas Intermediate surged 2.19 percent to $60.77 in Asian trade
  • Brent broke the $60 marker last week
Updated 15 February 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: US oil prices rallied past $60 a barrel on Monday for the first time in more than a year, fueled by concerns about supplies as Texas is hit by a severe cold snap that traders warn could slash output.
West Texas Intermediate surged 2.19 percent to $60.77 in Asian trade, its highest since January last year before the oil market collapsed as the coronavirus pandemic battered demand.
Crude has been rallying for months on the back of optimism over an expected recovery in the global economy, Joe Biden’s stimulus package, and hopes that slowing virus infection rates and vaccine rollouts will see a surge in demand as life gradually returns to a semblance of normality.
Brent broke the $60 marker last week, while both contracts have rallied more than 20 percent since the start of the year.
A decision by OPEC and other major producers to slash output last spring has also provided crucial support, particularly after prices crashed into negative territory in the early days of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia’s announcement last month that it would reduce production even further in February and March added to the price gains.
WTI has been given an extra jolt by forecasts that production in major producing state Texas could be curtailed by a cold blast, which has forced wells to shut down, hit transportation and caused power outages.
“The cold snap, the additional Saudi cuts, the fresh US stimulus promise are all helping,” Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights in Singapore, said.
“But the single biggest factor — and one the doubters have probably been missing or disbelieving — is that Covid on a global level is in a retreat, for more than four weeks now.”

Topics: crude Oil energy

Related

GDA conference to spotlight leadership in oil & gas
Corporate News
GDA conference to spotlight leadership in oil & gas
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices extend weekly gains amid signs of improving global demand
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil prices extend weekly gains amid signs of improving global demand

Saudi Arabia on track to become ‘a leading industrial power’

Saudi Arabia on track to become ‘a leading industrial power’
Updated 15 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia on track to become ‘a leading industrial power’

Saudi Arabia on track to become ‘a leading industrial power’
  • The new licensed factories resulted in 4099 new jobs being created
Updated 15 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: While some economies have struggled in the face of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Saudi Arabia’s licensing of over a hundred new factories is evidence of its ambition to become “a leading industrial power” in the region and the growing importance of the local industrial sector, experts told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia licensed 115 new factories worth SR1.63 billion ($430 million) in January 2021, according to data issued by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

A total of 66 new factories began production, bringing the number of existing and under-construction factories in the Kingdom to 9,783. The new licensed factories resulted in 4099 new jobs being created.

“The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, through this licensure, is implementing the national industrial development and logistics vision realization program, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power,” Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, economic adviser and international economic law expert, told Arab News.

Al-Obaidy said the new factories help to generate “employment opportunities for Saudi workers” and will help “to enhance the efficiency of the Saudi industrial sector.” “Development of this sector is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a competitive economy and sustainable development. Saudi Arabia aims at developing promising industries in food, medicine, and medical supplies, as well as military industries and industries relating to oil, gas and petrochemicals, mining as well as chemicals,” he added.

The ministry is providing incentives to local and foreign investors to invest in this sector to help increase the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector, as well as increase local Saudi production, Al-Obaidy said, adding this is made in line with Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from a dependency on hydrocarbons.

Dr Majed Al-Hedayan, a financial analyst, told Arab News that while some factories in other markets have closed or laid off staff, Saudi Arabia “still continues to build and develop, to invest material, financial and human resources in stimulating the private sector.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia industrial cities

Related

Saudi Arabia’s up-and-coming energy park set to transform KSA into a global industrial powerhouse
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s up-and-coming energy park set to transform KSA into a global industrial powerhouse
Saudi factory stitches gold-laced cover for Islam’s holiest site
Saudi Arabia
Saudi factory stitches gold-laced cover for Islam’s holiest site

Latest updates

Syrian air defenses intercept ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus
Syrian air defenses intercept ‘Israeli aggression’ over Damascus
Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
COVID-19: Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate
COVID-19: Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate
Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention extended as Myanmar protests continue
Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention extended as Myanmar protests continue
Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020
Dubai airport passenger numbers slid 70% to 25.9m in 2020

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.