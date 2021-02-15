You are here

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri lands major role in 'The Three Musketeers'

The 28-year-old is quickly making a name for herself in film industry. Instagram
The 28-year-old is quickly making a name for herself in film industry. Instagram
DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri is set to star in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” according to reports — and she has a major role.

The up-and-comer is joining a star-studded cast that includes François Civil, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel as D’Artagnan, Milady and Athos.

Khoudri will star opposite Civil as his love interest, taking on the role of Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux.

In the novel, Constance is one of the main characters. She was previously married to Jacques-Michel Bonacieux, a cloth merchant in Paris, and would go on to develop a secret relationship with D'Artagnan after he arrived in Paris and rented a room in their house. After her husband’s death she became D'Artagnan’s wife. 

Also cast in the adaptations are “Phantom Thread” actress Vicky Krieps as Queen Anne of Austria, “Little Women” star Louis Garrel as King Louis XIII and British actor and model Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the Duke of Buckingham.

The two feature films are titled “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” and will be directed by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon.

According to Variety, the film adaptations are now in pre-production and will shoot simultaneously at the end of this summer in France.

The Dumas novel has repeatedly been turned into a film, though it’s been a decade since the last film adaptation of “The Three Musketeers.”

Khoudri, 28, first rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically-acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Award’s Most Promising Actress category.

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 miniseries “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.”

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Edward Norton.

She played a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the live-action film.

Khoudri joins the ever-growing list of rising Arab stars working their way up the ladder in Hollywood, such as Ramy Youssef, Tahar Rahim, Dali Benssalah and Mena Massoud.

Gigi Hadid donates baby Khai’s items to mothers in need

Gigi Hadid donates baby Khai’s items to mothers in need
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

Gigi Hadid donates baby Khai’s items to mothers in need

Gigi Hadid donates baby Khai’s items to mothers in need
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid has decided to donate her daughter Khai’s baby items to mothers in need. 

The new mom, whose daughter with singer Zayn Malik is almost five months old, shared her initiative on Instagram Stories this week. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“We have a couple things that Khai has grown out of that I would like to re-home somewhere that needs and deserves them!” she wrote to her 63.8 million followers, alongside photos of Khai’s smart bassinet and infant seat.

“Would love to see these go to a person or family that maybe fosters babies often or somewhere where they’d be useful for a while (as babies grow out of these pretty quickly),” she added. “I will choose one or two places to gift these (obviously FREE) and cover shipping! Excited to find these new homes and hope they can help (sic),” she added.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Khai

From maps to calligraphy, UAE-based designer creates fashion with a story

From maps to calligraphy, UAE-based designer creates fashion with a story
Updated 15 February 2021
Rawaa Talass

From maps to calligraphy, UAE-based designer creates fashion with a story

From maps to calligraphy, UAE-based designer creates fashion with a story
Updated 15 February 2021
Rawaa Talass

 

DUBAI: Three countries have played a crucial role in Nisreen Krimed’s life. Originally from Palestine, she was born and raised in Syria and eventually settled in the UAE as an entrepreneur. Naturally developing an appreciation of Jerusalem, Damascus, Dubai and Arabic culture at large, she has expressed that passion by blending fashion and graphic design.

Canava Design is her creation, a contemporary handmade womenswear label that thoughtfully embellishes flowy dresses and scarves with Arabic calligraphy and cartography. A tribute to Krimed’s Palestinian roots, the name canava refers to the fabric or base traditionally used by artisans to craft their patterned embroideries.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Canava (@canava.design)

“I feel so connected to our region, our heritage, our culture,” Krimed told Arab News. There is an element of nostalgia in her designs, where black lines of maps show main streets of Arab cities taking over the surface of the fabric. “I have a soft spot for maps, visually and emotionally,” she says. Language is another field that inspires her — for example, one piece features the text of an Arabic poem on a jacket sleeve, accompanied by English writing on the other side in a manifestation of the East meets West ethos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Canava (@canava.design)

An alumnus of Dubai’s ESMOD fashion institute, Krimed’s latest dresses are two-layered and feature an interior crepe fabric covered with soft, feminine and transparent chiffon. “The goal of Canava is to have elegant pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable,” she said.

One design shows the Arabic word for patience, “sabr,” floating over a map of Damascus, hinting at the ongoing turmoil in Syria. Whereas, in another creation, a print of newspaper text lies underneath a sweeping “sidq,” which translates to “truth.” Krimed compares this layering concept to the emotional state of human beings: “We are very simple,” she explained, “but we are very complex at the end of the day. From the inner self to the outer shell and the face that you see, there are many layers inside a person.”

Dubai-based painter Sacha Jafri sets world record for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’

Dubai-based painter Sacha Jafri sets world record for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

Dubai-based painter Sacha Jafri sets world record for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’

Dubai-based painter Sacha Jafri sets world record for ‘The Largest Art Canvas’
Updated 15 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Contemporary British painter Sacha Jafri has officially set the Guinness World Record title for “The Largest Art Canvas” in the world, with his painting “The Journey of Humanity.”

Scaling over 17,000 square feet, the Dubai-based artist has been working on the painting since March at Dubai’s 5-star Atlantis The Palm.

It took him seven months, 20 hours a day, to complete it. He used 1,065 paint brushes and a whopping 6,300 liters of paint to create the artwork.

It took the artist seven months, 20 hours a day, to complete the painting. (Supplied)

In November, “The Journey of Humanity” was cut into 70 pieces and auctioned at the UAE resort in a bid to raise more than $30 million to support children and youth around the globe worst-hit by the virus outbreak.

“It seems that we’ve become a little self-important as humans, and now there is an opportunity to unlearn everything we, as adults, thought we knew, and re-learn a new understanding of humanity, humility, empathy, and ultimately our re-engaged path ahead, through the souls of our children,” Jafri previously told Arab News.

Read Arab News’ full interview with Jafri here. 

The project has had a global reach of more than 2.5 billion individuals worldwide. 

“The Largest Art Canvas is a record that we accepted by Sacha” said Shaddy Gaad, the senior marketing manager of the MENA region at Guinness World Records, in a released statement. “We are confident that the humanitarian cause behind the achievement is one that will inspire people. We congratulate him and those involved in this extraordinary achievement and we are happy to declare them as Officially Amazing.”

The charity partners in the project include UNICEF, UNESCO, the Global Gift Foundation, and Dubai Cares, alongside the UAE government.

Actress Shay Mitchell dons Lebanese label Andrea Wazen

The Canadian actress rose to prominence for her role on ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Instagram
The Canadian actress rose to prominence for her role on ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Instagram
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Actress Shay Mitchell dons Lebanese label Andrea Wazen

The Canadian actress rose to prominence for her role on ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Instagram
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In honor of Valentine’s Day, former “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell decided to put her partner of four-years Matte Babel on the spot with a relationship test, in which she quizzed him on everything from her favorite movie of all time to her pregnancy cravings to see just how well he knows her.

In the video, which the Canadian actress and model uploaded to her YouTube account this week, we couldn’t help but notice her choice of footwear. The 33-year-old opted for a pair of heels from Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen. 

The mother of one chose the Immy mules in black, which feature mesh lined with leather and a cone-shaped heel. She paired the footwear with a white, off-the-shoulder blouse and black cycling shorts.

It’s not the first time Mitchell has been seen rocking an Andrea Wazen design.

She recently championed the Beirut-based brand’s Ila boots, a pair of black leather thigh-highs with a thin heel. 

Wazen opened the first boutique of her eponymous footwear label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin and Rupert Sanderson.

Despite the challenges in her home country, where an economic crisis was followed by the worsening of the COVID-19 outbreak and a deadly explosion in August, the footwear designer — who is the sister of Dubai-based fashion blogger Karen Wazen — has seen success with her brand in the past year.

In addition to being named the Accessories Designer of the Year by Fashion Trust Arabia, whose judging committee included renowned designers Diane Von Furstenberg and Alber Elbaz, Wazen was also added to Footwear News’s Emerging Talent List in 2019.

She also saw her eponymous footwear being championed by the likes of TikTok star Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, among others.

Mitchell isn’t the only star to sport footwear from an Arab-owned label this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

British pop star Dua Lipa recently unveiled her “Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition” album cover shoot and in one of the photos she can be seen wearing a design from Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

Lipa wore the multi-colored Gilda mules with a fitted pink cut-out dress. 

Tom Cruise spotted at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

AFP
AFP
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

Tom Cruise spotted at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

AFP
Updated 14 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Tom Cruise was spotted at the Louvre Abu Dhabi this week, and one lucky fan got the chance to pose for a picture with the actor before sharing it on Twitter.

Cruise was in the UAE’s capital to film scenes for his latest flick, “Mission Impossible 7,” but took time out to pose for a photo with Hamad Al-Hosani, who promptly shared the snap on social media.

“Every time I meet him, he tells me, ‘I love Abu Dhabi, I love your country,” he said in the caption.

According to local media, filming on the seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series wrapped in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

