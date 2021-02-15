The UAE to get its first Motorcycle Film Festival to celebrate bikers

DUBAI: The UAE is set to get its first ever Motorcycle Film Festival in Dubai set to take place from Feb. 26-27.

The inaugural three-day festival, which is sponsored by Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises Honda, is expected to happen at Dubai’s Warehouse Four in Al-Quoz.

The 2021 Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival (DMFF) will screen movies that focus on motorcycles to celebrate the unique culture and camaraderie of its community in the UAE and around the world.

A significant number of films ranging from bike builds, to short character driven films to full length documentaries, have been curated specially for the festival.







The 2021 Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival (DMFF) will screen movies that focus on motorcycles. (Supplied)



These films include “Fast Eddie,” a film that profiles the enthusiasm of 94-year World War II veteran – Eddie Fisher – who still rides every day, “Rebel Riders” that features Italian scooter brand Vespa’s fanatics in Indonesia, and “Blenio, Utah” that focuses on the land speed record attempt of a young man from Switzerland.

The festival will also host motorcycle-themed films produced by members from the biking and filmmaking community, for a chance to participate and win in one of the six available award categories.

Honda will present awards to participating films in the following categories: Best Dubai Film, Best Overall Film, Best Documentary, Best Short Film (under 15 mins), Best Short Film (over 15 mins) and Viewers’ Choice Award.

All the awards will be chosen by the DMFF judging panel which is made up of local and international motorcycle, media, and film industry professionals.

The festival director Ian Carless said in a released statement: “We are so excited to launch the UAE’s first ever Dubai Motorcycle Film Festival and get the chance to recognize the amazing culture that powers the UAE biking community.

“The idea of the festival won’t have been brought to life without the support of likeminded people who share with us the same true passion to motorcycling, and we are proud to collaborate with Trading Enterprises Honda on this festival,” he added.