Priyanka Chopra reveals bizarre — and painful — side effect of wedding ensemble

DUBAI: Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed on Tuesday that she got neck cramps from her 23-meter-long wedding veil.

During an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O show, the hosts and Chopra Jones were discussing how at the time she got married to singer Nick Jonas in 2018, she wanted to set the world record for the world’s longest wedding veil.

“Then you realized there was another woman who actually broke that record and her veil was like 15 football fields long,” co-host Jackie O told the “Quantico” actress.

The star said: “I still had a cramp on my neck from that one (dress) that evening.”

“If mine at 75 feet was so heavy, and sewn on to my hair, then I could just imagine that woman’s tulle - 15 football fields?” Chopra Jonas replied.

Chopra Jonas and her husband had multiple wedding parties. For her Christian wedding, she wore a long-sleeve high-neck gown by US fashion house Ralph Lauren and the 23 meters long veil.

The couple also had a Hindu wedding at a palace in Jodhpur. It is the home of the Jodhpur royal family, but part of it has been converted into a hotel with peacocks roaming 26 acres of landscaped gardens.