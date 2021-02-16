You are here

Priyanka Chopra reveals bizarre — and painful — side effect of wedding ensemble

Priyanka Chopra reveals bizarre — and painful — side effect of wedding ensemble
Her wedding veil was 23 meters long. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed on Tuesday that she got neck cramps from her 23-meter-long wedding veil. 

During an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O show, the hosts and Chopra Jones were discussing how at the time she got married to singer Nick Jonas in 2018, she wanted to set the world record for the world’s longest wedding veil.

“Then you realized there was another woman who actually broke that record and her veil was like 15 football fields long,” co-host Jackie O told the “Quantico” actress. 

The star said: “I still had a cramp on my neck from that one (dress) that evening.” 

“If mine at 75 feet was so heavy, and sewn on to my hair, then I could just imagine that woman’s tulle - 15 football fields?” Chopra Jonas replied. 

Chopra Jonas and her husband had multiple wedding parties. For her Christian wedding, she wore a long-sleeve high-neck gown by US fashion house Ralph Lauren and the 23 meters long veil. 

The couple also had a Hindu wedding at a palace in Jodhpur. It is the home of the Jodhpur royal family, but part of it has been converted into a hotel with peacocks roaming 26 acres of landscaped gardens.

Arab designers to present new collections at Paris Fashion Week

Arab designers to present new collections at Paris Fashion Week

DUBAI: Arab designers are gearing up to present their 2021-22 Autumn-Winter collections at Paris Fashion Week next month. 

On Monday, organizers unveiled the calendar of the event that is set to take place from March 1-9 digitally to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lebanese fashion houses Elie Saab and Maison Rabih Kayrouz will present their new creations on March 6, along with Dubai-based atelier Kristina Fidelskaya.

Designer to the stars Elie Saab previously withdrew from participating in Paris Haute Couture Week that took place from Jan. 25-28.

His decision was due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon. 

Other creatives, including Lebanese designers George Hobeika and Zuhair Murad, also opted out of the glitzy event for the same reason. 

Model Shanina Shaik debuts new beau on Instagram

Shanina Shaik is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent. File/Getty Images
Model Shanina Shaik debuts new beau on Instagram

DUBAI: Love is in the air for part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik. The catwalk star, who recently split with London businessman Seyed Payam Mirtorabi following a whirlwind romance, seems to have found love again and shared the happy news with her fans on social media.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to debut her new romance with record label owner Matthew Adesuyan by way of a sweet black-and-white photo of the new couple.

“My Valentine... Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the heart-warming image.

It’s not clear when the two became an item, but it appears that they spent New Year’s Eve together in Accra, Ghana.

Adesuyan is the co-owner of Bad Habit, a joint venture label with Atlantic Records.

He also co-founded fashion label Made by Us alongside “Euphoria” star Alexa Demie.

Adesuyan, who is of Nigerian origin, lives in Los Angeles. Shaik, who resided in London for the past year, recently obtained her visa for the United States, meaning that she can be closer to her new beau. 

Earlier this month, Shaik revealed to fans that she was in a new relationship during an Instagram Q&A session.

“You’re currently not in a relationship” a fan stated, to which Shaik responded: “False… you’ll meet him soon” alongside a photo of a mystery man’s arm around her. 

It’s been reported that the model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Australian and Lithuanian descent, and Mirtorabi split in August. 

The former couple debuted their romance in December 2019.

She has since deleted all the pictures of the couple together from her Instagram account.

Prior to that, Shaik was married to DJ Ruckus, whose real name is Gregory Andrews.

The model filed for a divorce just one year after they tied the knot in 2018.

The divorce was made official on Jan. 23, according to court documents.

She recently admitted that despite her first marriage ending in divorce, she is open to tying the knot again. 

 “What do you think about marriage?” a fan asked Shaik during an Instagram Q&A.

“I think marriage can be a beautiful union”' she replied, sharing a picture of herself from her wedding day. 

“I'm not against it... and I would love to get married again one day.”

‘To All the Boys’ trilogy winds up in sweet, predictable style

‘To All the Boys’ trilogy winds up in sweet, predictable style

LONDON: The first “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movie quickly became a cornerstone of Netflix’s push to reinvigorate the saccharine teen rom com genre. What’s more, it made overnight stars of its two leads — Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky — and marked Netflix out as a studio that can (when it wants to) turn tried-and-tested genre tropes on their head. Two films later, and the LJ-PK love story gets an apparent curtain downer in “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” which, thankfully, continues to subvert expectations.

Lara Jean and Peter plan to go to college together in California, before glimpses of a life in New York turn LJ’s head and force the couple to reassess their future plans. In essence, that’s all the plot complexity that’s really needed to kickstart a couple of hours of borderline-meta teenage angst exploration, but it’s nice to see director Michael Fimognari (returning from the slightly more formulaic and predictable second installment, “To All the Boys: PS I Love You”) sidestep some of the more problematic cliches. So, while there’s the usual smattering of relationship hiccups born of little more than simple miscommunication, both LJ and Peter act with self-awareness and empathy (with credit due to Condor and Centineo for maintaining their believable on-screen chemistry) befitting of young adults embarking on the formative parts of their lives — and their relationship.

Lara Jean and Peter plan to go to college together in California, before glimpses of a life in New York turn LJ’s head and force the couple to reassess their future plans. (Supplied)

The first movie in the series had surprise on its side, and while this installment doesn’t deliver quite the same punch for audiences already rooting for the central couple — the ‘peril’ their relationship is subjected to feels more like plot-driving impetus than genuine breakup threat —  is still has the kind of storytelling smarts that raise this above much of the rom com miasma. Couple that with leads blessed with genuine charisma and it’s an engaging, albeit not unexpected, recipe for success.

Specialists explore the Arabic language and its Semitic sisters in virtual seminar

A bilingual sign in Hebrew and Arabic that reads 'have a pleasant journey.' Getty Images
Specialists explore the Arabic language and its Semitic sisters in virtual seminar

DUBAI: The languages of Arabic and Hebrew have a lot more in common than you might think. They are both of Semitic origin, they share some letters of the alphabet and some Hebrew and Arabic words are the same, among other things.

Based on these similarities, The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosted a virtual seminar that explored the similarities between the Semitic languages of Arabic, Hebrew and Syriac, and the close ties that have brought these languages together through the ages.

Titled “The Arabic Language and its Semitic Sisters: A Story of Understanding and Human Fraternity,” the virtual seminar took place on the first-ever International Day of Human Fraternity, and was presented by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre and Secretary-General of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award; Dr. Jimmy Daccache, Professor of Western Semitic Languages at Yale University; Dr. Brigitte Caland, Professor of Hebrew Studies at the American University of Beirut; and Dr. Yahya Ababneh, Professor of Arabic Language and Literature at Yarmouk University.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosted a virtual seminar that explored the similarities between the Semitic languages of Arabic, Hebrew and Syriac. Supplied

The purpose of the seminar was to highlight the ancient ties and similarities between Arabic and Hebrew, as well as address the vital role of the Arabic language when it comes to promoting human fraternity and bringing people together.

“There is a pressing need for the language of dialogue and understanding, and to reinforce its historical and civilizational role, which provides the necessary tools for communication and rapprochement between people,” said Dr. Ali bin Tamim in a release.

“The Middle East is rich in ancient languages, some of which have disappeared, while others are still present in our daily lives, so it was necessary to focus on the common roots of these Semitic languages to emphasize the links between peoples and cultures,” he added.

Echoing on his statement, Dr. Brigitte Caland said: “What brings together the Arabic and Hebrew languages goes beyond the similarity in many components, grammar and utterances. Also, it’s easier for the speaker of any of these two languages to learn the other language more quickly and accurately than other languages.”

The virtual seminar came just weeks after The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming Feb. 4 as “International Day for Human Fraternity.” The initiative was introduced by the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and as a result the international community will observe International Day for Human Fraternity annually, beginning in 2021.

The resolution was co-sponsored by 34 UN Member States.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ director praises filming experience in Abu Dhabi 

‘Mission Impossible 7’ director praises filming experience in Abu Dhabi 

DUBAI: The director of “Mission Impossible 7,” Christopher McQuarrie, has taken to Instagram on Sunday to gush over his filming experience in Abu Dhabi. 

The filmmaker has been in the UAE’s capital shooting scenes for his latest flick. 

He wrote on Sunday: “Of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us.”

His message went on to thank everyone who helped the director and his team shoot the movie. 

“On behalf of our entire cast and crew, sincerest and most heartfelt thanks to the Government of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohamed Al Mubarak, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, twofour54, Etihad Airways and CEO Tony Douglas, ADAC and CEO Shareef Al Hashmi, HM Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody, The United States Marine Corps and all of our incredible military personnel,” he wrote. 

And, of course, thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again,” McQuarrie added. 

The crew has headed to London to work on “a few finishing touches,” according to McQuarrie. 

Just this week, US superstar Tom Cruise, who plays the lead role in the film, was spotted at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and one lucky fan got the chance to pose for a picture with the actor before sharing it on Twitter.

“Every time I meet him, he tells me, ‘I love Abu Dhabi, I love your country,” he said in the caption.

