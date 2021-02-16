You are here

Saudi Ceramic Co. posts 986% leap in profits to $20.71m

Saudi Ceramic Co. posts 986% leap in profits to $20.71m
Revenues came in at SR1.516 billion compared to SR1.235 billion in 2019. (Argaam)
Company reports elevenfold 2020 growth on previous year, revenues up 23%

Saudi Ceramic Co. posts 986% leap in profits to $20.71m
  • Company reports elevenfold 2020 growth on previous year, revenues up 23%
The Saudi Ceramic Co. on Tuesday released its 2020 financial results which showed a giant 986.7 percent leap in net profits.

Figures revealed the company made SR77.7 million ($20.71 million) compared to SR7.15 million for the same period the previous year, with growth increasing elevenfold, the firm said in a statement on Tadawul.

Revenues came in at SR1.516 billion compared to SR1.235 billion in 2019, a rise of 23 percent.

Sales and profit margins improved due to increased prices and sale quantities, along with lower retail and administrative expenses and financing costs, due to the repayment of a large sum of loans, and lower interest rates, according to the company.

Results also pointed out an improvement in performance despite the firm’s amortization work and additional provisions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finance

Dubai Islamic Bank's net profit drops 38% in 2020 due to increased provisions

Dubai Islamic Bank’s net profit drops 38% in 2020 due to increased provisions
Dubai Islamic Bank’s net profit drops 38% in 2020 due to increased provisions

Dubai Islamic Bank’s net profit drops 38% in 2020 due to increased provisions
RIYADH: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) on Tuesday announced its 2020 financial results which revealed a 38 percent slump in net profits.

However, the drop was attributed to provisions made by the company to protect it against unforeseen events and to ensure a strong recovery in the near future, according to Al Arabiya.

In a statement on the Dubai Financial Market, DIB said that its net profit fell from AED5.1 billion ($1.39 billion) in 2019 to AED3.16 billion last year.

Total revenues were AED13.14 billion, compared to AED13.68 billion over the same period the previous year, according to figures.

DIB pointed out that the percentage of non-performing loans was 5.7 percent of gross loans. Cash coverage and overall coverage ratio, including collateral at discounted value, stood at 76 percent and 104 percent, respectively.

Topics: Dubai Islamic Bank Finance Dubai UAE

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually
Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually
  Authorities say 300 tons of spoiled products seized in 2020
RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority revealed that 300 tons of spoiled food products, including vegetables, fruit and other items, were seized in 2020, according to Al Arabiya.

The most prominent violations breached the products’ technical regulations and specifications, the authority said, adding that its Rapid Alerts Center issued 5,424 warnings and reports related to food safety in 2020.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the Kingdom’s environment, water and agriculture minister, has previously said that food waste costs the country SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) annually.

Economic analyst Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al-Jabiri called for consumer awareness to be raised through priorities to change consumption patterns and reduce waste, especially with the growing demand for luxury goods over essential items.

He said consumption and behavioral economics should be taught in schools.

Al-Jabiri said that it is important to reduce food waste in workplaces, with a study by the Saudi National Program to Reduce Food Loss and Waste showing that one-third of lunches were wasted in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Vegetables account for most of the losses, followed by meat, fruit and rice.

Some families’ expenditure trends reveal a lack of monthly spending plans, as direct purchasing prevails over plans or budgets that specify actual needs, according to Al-Jabiri.

Excess waste increases the burden on family budgets, and better planning of family economic life can improve savings, Al-Jabiri said.

Topics: food waste Food economy Saudi Arabia

Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh

Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh
Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh

Saudi gas company to launch fully owned subsidiary in Riyadh
  Decision aims to improve services, solutions for LPG customers across KSA
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO) on Monday announced that it will establish a fully owned limited liability subsidiary in Riyadh, subject to obtaining the required approvals and licenses from relevant authorities, Al Arabiya reported.
GASCO will provide services for establishing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) networks and storage, developing LPG products and solutions, and related technical and engineering consultations.
This move is in line with GASCO’s strategy to improve the services and solutions it provides to LPG customers across the Kingdom.

Topics: energy Saudi Arabia

UAE's ADNOC net profit increased by 10% in 2020

UAE’s ADNOC net profit increased by 10% in 2020
UAE’s ADNOC net profit increased by 10% in 2020

UAE’s ADNOC net profit increased by 10% in 2020
  UAE's largest fuel distribution company made profits worth $653.4 million in 2020
RIYADH: The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Distribution announced a net profit growth for the past year 2020 of 9.7 percent, reaching AED 2.4 billion ($653.4 million), compared to a profit of AED 2.2 billion in 2019, according to a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market website.

ADNOC also achieved net profit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 to AED 851 million, compared to AED 671 million for the same period in 2019.

The board of directors of ADNOC Distribution approved the distribution of cash dividends of AED 1.285 billion (equivalent to 10.285 fils per share) for the second half of the year 2020, to be presented to the shareholders for approval during the general assembly meeting expected to be held on March 16, 2021.

During the meeting, directors approved a proposal to amend the dividend policy for the year 2022 to reach at least AED 2.57 billion, equivalent to 20.57 fils per share, compared to at least 75 percent of the dividends distributable according to the current policy.

ADNOC CEO Ahmed Al-Shamsi said that the company was able to maintain its profitability during 2020, despite the circumstances and challenges faced by the markets, according to the statement.

“We have set ambitious growth targets for 2020, and we have achieved and exceeded them, both in terms of the number of new stations and retail stores that have been modernized,” he added.

Al-Shamsi explained that the company would move toward achieving its goal of increasing EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to no less than AED 3.67 billion by 2023.

The company announced during the last quarter of 2020 that it would strengthen its expansion in Saudi Arabia, agreeing to acquire 15 service stations, following this month’s announcement of signing two additional agreements to acquire 20 other stations.

ADNOC opened 64 new stations and increased its network in Dubai in 2020, with 20 new service stations opened in the emirate.

Topics: ADNOC energy Finance

Al-Futtaim Group invests $129m in Cairo Festival City Mall expansions

Al-Futtaim Group invests $129m in Cairo Festival City Mall expansions
Al-Futtaim Group invests $129m in Cairo Festival City Mall expansions

Al-Futtaim Group invests $129m in Cairo Festival City Mall expansions
  The company will invest an additional EGP 200 million to renovate the mall's existing buildings within 18 months
RIYADH: Timothy Ernst, CEO of Al-Futtaim Malls Group, said in a press conference in Cairo on Monday that his company is investing EGP 2 billion ($129 million) in expanding the Cairo Festival City Mall project, northeast of Cairo, according to Al Arabiya.

The expansion includes the construction of a new building called “Festival Avenue,” including tens of stores of the largest international brands as well as restaurants, to be inaugurated in the first quarter of 2023.

The project is built on 3 million square meters and includes a shopping mall, an administrative area, two luxury hotels, schools, medical facilities and residential units, says Al Arabiya.

Cairo Festival City project construction began in 2008 in the Fifth Settlement, northeast of Cairo.

Ernst said that his company will also invest an additional EGP 200 million to renovate the mall’s existing buildings within 18 months.

Topics: Finance tourism construction Al-Futtaim

