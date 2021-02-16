Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy

Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 322 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,441.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 322 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 373,368 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,630 remain active and 480 in critical condition.

Spokesperson Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said the decrease in the number of daily cases does not mean “reassurance,” but rather that the precautionary measures that have been put in place are achieving “positive effects.”

He also said that there are some regions in the Kingdom that are still witnessing a surge in the number of confirmed and critical cases, and therefore required more attention.

He added that rumors regarding the vaccine causing death or severe symptoms were false, and said the vaccine has proven to be effective, calling on the elderly and people with chronic diseases to register if they have not already received the vaccination.

Al-Abd Al-Aly said some 462,812 people with chronic diseases and the elderly have received the vaccine to date.

He also said during the next stages of the rollout, they would expand to provide the vaccine to all groups of society in all regions of the Kingdom at a higher speed and capacity.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 151, followed by the Eastern Province with 55, Makkah with 39, Al-Baha recorded 22, and Madinah confirmed 13 cases each.

The ministry also announced that 371 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 364,297.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 109 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.41 million.