RIYADH: Saudi UN Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the Kingdom does not need anyone’s permission to protect its territory against terror attacks.
“The Kingdom reserves for itself the right to respond, and does not need anyone’s permission to protect its own interests and those of its allies against Houthi terror attacks inside Yemen and at the border with Saudi Arabia,” Muallami said in remarks carried by Al Arabiya TV.
“We do not need an authorization from anyone.
“However, despite that we have an international authorization as per the UN resolution 2216 that has acknowledged the legitimacy of the Yemeni government and its call for Saudi Arabia to intervene in support for it to recover its legal status in Yemen.”
The Houthis have launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia in recent years.
Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy
https://arab.news/c9236
Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy
- The Houthis have launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia in recent year
RIYADH: Saudi UN Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the Kingdom does not need anyone’s permission to protect its territory against terror attacks.