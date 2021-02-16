You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy

Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United Nations Abdallah Al-Mouallimi addresses the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. (AP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United Nations Abdallah Al-Mouallimi addresses the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015. (AP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9236

Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy

Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy
  • The Houthis have launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia in recent year
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi UN Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said the Kingdom does not need anyone’s permission to protect its territory against terror attacks.
“The Kingdom reserves for itself the right to respond, and does not need anyone’s permission to protect its own interests and those of its allies against Houthi terror attacks inside Yemen and at the border with Saudi Arabia,” Muallami said in remarks carried by Al Arabiya TV.
“We do not need an authorization from anyone.
“However, despite that we have an international authorization as per the UN resolution 2216 that has acknowledged the legitimacy of the Yemeni government and its call for Saudi Arabia to intervene in support for it to recover its legal status in Yemen.”
The Houthis have launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia in recent years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UN

Related

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) received his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, at his office in the capital Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Yemeni foreign minsters discuss developments in Yemen

Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow

Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow

Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow
  • Some areas should expect heavy rain that may lead to torrential flooding
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia lasting until Friday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Tuesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with cold showers and brisk winds in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Tabuk, Hail, the Northern Borders Province, Asir, Al-Baha, Jazan, Najran and Jawf.
It also warned some areas will experience heavy rain that may lead to torrential flooding. There is a chance of snow in the mountainous regions in Tabuk, the northern outskirts of Jawf and the Northern Borders Province.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on citizens to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense snow thunderstorms weather warning National Center of Meteorology General Directorate of Civil Defense

Related

Saudi civil defense calls on public to be alert as weather warnings issued
Saudi Arabia
Saudi civil defense calls on public to be alert as weather warnings issued
Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia does not need permission to protect its territory, says Saudi UN envoy

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Kuwait emir

The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Kuwait emir

The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
  • The letter dealt with ways to support and enhance relations in various fields
  • Kuwait's foreign minister arrived in Riyadh on an official visit
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a letter from Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah regarding the strong and solid bilateral relations between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The letter also dealt with “ways to support and enhance relations in various fields and at all levels.”
The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and means of enhancing cooperation and expanding its horizons in various fields, in addition to discussing developments in the region and issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prince Faisal bin Farhan Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah

Related

The Order of King Abdulaziz Second Class was handed to Sheikh Shakhbout by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
King Salman awards Sheikh Shakhbout Al-Nahyan with Saudi Order
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen strategic cooperation with Egypt - King Salman
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia keen to strengthen strategic cooperation with Egypt - King Salman

Saudi cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly Cabinet meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly Cabinet meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly Cabinet meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved on Tuesday establishing the bank of small and medium enterprises, state news agency (SPA) reported.
“The SMEs Bank brings together all financing solutions under one umbrella to enable the small and medium enterprises sector to access appropriate financing and achieve stability and growth,” the Ministry of Commerce said on Twitter.

The announcement was made during the Saudi Cabinet’s weekly meeting, during which the council of ministers discusses, local, regional and global developments.

During the meeting the council strongly condemned the terrorist attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia that targeted Abha International Airport, as well as its hostilities in Yemen which are undermining the peace process in the war-torn nation.

The cabinet statement also reaffirmed the Kingdom's strong denunciation of the terrorist attacks that targeted Erbil International Airport in Iraq. It stressed Saudi Arabia’s full for the Iraqi state in all measures it takes to combat terrorism.

(with Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet Saudi Council of Ministers small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) SMEs King Salman

Related

Update Saudi Arabia says foreign companies must have regional HQs in Kingdom to access government contracts
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia says foreign companies must have regional HQs in Kingdom to access government contracts

Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 322 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 109 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.41 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 109 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.41 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 322 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 109 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.41 million. (File/SPA)
  • The Kingdom said 371 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 151
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded three new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,441.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 322 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 373,368 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 2,630 remain active and 480 in critical condition.

Spokesperson Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said the decrease in the number of daily cases does not mean “reassurance,” but rather that the precautionary measures that have been put in place are achieving “positive effects.”
He also said that there are some regions in the Kingdom that are still witnessing a surge in the number of confirmed and critical cases, and therefore required more attention.
He added that rumors regarding the vaccine causing death or severe symptoms were false, and said the vaccine has proven to be effective, calling on the elderly and people with chronic diseases to register if they have not already received the vaccination.
Al-Abd Al-Aly said some 462,812 people with chronic diseases and the elderly have received the vaccine to date.
He also said during the next stages of the rollout, they would expand to provide the vaccine to all groups of society in all regions of the Kingdom at a higher speed and capacity.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 151, followed by the Eastern Province with 55, Makkah with 39, Al-Baha recorded 22, and Madinah confirmed 13 cases each.
The ministry also announced that 371 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 364,297.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 109 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.41 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly

Related

Daily virus cases continue to decline in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Daily virus cases continue to decline in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia starts tests of emergency cell warnings system
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia starts tests of emergency cell warnings system

Saudi Arabia condemns ‘terrorist’ rocket attack in northern Iraq

A worker cleans shattered glass on Feb. 16, 2021 outside a damaged shop following a rocket attack the previous night in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. (AFP)
A worker cleans shattered glass on Feb. 16, 2021 outside a damaged shop following a rocket attack the previous night in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns ‘terrorist’ rocket attack in northern Iraq

A worker cleans shattered glass on Feb. 16, 2021 outside a damaged shop following a rocket attack the previous night in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. (AFP)
  • The attacks drew wide condemnation from Arab, US and Western officials
  • United Nations warns Iraq could spin out of control
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned and denounced the “cowardly terrorist attacks” that targeted an airport used by US forces in northern Iraq.
A civilian contractor was killed a US service member injured when rockets were fired at Irbil’s international airport on Monday.
The attack “threatens the security and stability of Iraq and the region, and the safety of its air navigation, in a way that undermines the efforts of the global coalition to help Iraq fight terrorism,” Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said.
“We express our categorical rejection of the targeting of Iraq’s security, destabilizing its unity, and affecting its territorial integrity.”

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The Kingdom said it supports Iraq’s efforts in “fighting terrorist organizations that seek to undermine their stability and influence their sovereignty.”
The attacks drew wide condemnation from Arab, US and Western officials.
The UAE said it permanently rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability, and is inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values ​​and principles.

Kuwait said such attacks would not deter the Iraqi people from continuing their efforts of establishing security and the rule of law, while Bahrain said it was necessary for the international community to take a firm stance against terrorist acts.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was pledging its support for investigating the attack and holding accountable those who were responsible.
British foreign minister Dominic Raab called the attacks “outrageous and unacceptable,” and said Britain stands fully behind Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
“Last night’s attack on coalition forces and civilians in Irbil were outrageous and unacceptable,” Raab said. “Iraqis won’t forgive militias putting Iraq’s stability at risk.”

Al-Kadhimi and prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masrour Barzani said they would hold the perpetrators to account.
Iran said it opposed any acts that harmed Iraq’s security and denied suggestions by some Iraqi officials that it had any link to a little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya Al-Dam that has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The United Nations warned Iraq could spin out of control, while special representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert deplored the deadly assault and called for national unity.
“Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries,” she said in comments posted on Twitter. “We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Irbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice.”

(With AP, AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Irbil UAE Kuwait Bahrain Dominic Raab United Nations Erbil Antony Blinken United Kingdom United States Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Masrour Barzani Kurdistan region of Iraq Saraya Awliya Al-Dam Britain Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert

Related

Security forces gather following a rocket attack in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, on Feb. 15, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Iraq rocket attack kills contractor, wounds US service member
Update Turkey’s Erdogan accuses US of backing ‘terrorists’ in Iraq
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan accuses US of backing ‘terrorists’ in Iraq

Latest updates

Global companies to be rewarded for setting up in KSA: Officials
Global companies to be rewarded for setting up in KSA: Officials
Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow
Saudi Arabia issues weather warnings including chance of snow
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives letter from Kuwait emir
The letter was received by foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who arrived in Riyadh on an official visit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
Indonesia gets tough on COVID vaccine skeptics as phase two of inoculations begins
Indonesia gets tough on COVID vaccine skeptics as phase two of inoculations begins
Saudi cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly Cabinet meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.