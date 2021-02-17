You are here

Copper drifts toward 9-year high on demand outlook, defies firm dollar

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.3 percent to $8,432.50 a ton in early trade
Reuters

Benchmark LME copper edged higher on Wednesday, hovering around 2012 highs on optimism about a global economic recovery that bodes well for metals demand, against the backdrop of tightening supply.
Extending its rally into a fourth consecutive session, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.3 percent to $8,432.50 a ton in early trade. It hit $8,437 on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2012.
Copper, which is often used as a gauge of global economic health, defied a firmer US dollar that usually dampens the appeal of greenback-priced metals.

WTO needs to show results on economic crisis, vaccines: Okonjo-Iweala

AFP

  • Her immediate goals are to ensure vaccines are produced and distributed worldwide, not just for rich nations, and to resist the push toward protectionism
AFP

WASHINGTON: Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, newly selected head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), said Tuesday she will push for concrete results in addressing the dual economic and health crises facing the globe.
Her immediate goals are to ensure vaccines are produced and distributed worldwide, not just for rich nations, and to resist the push toward protectionism that worsened during the pandemic, so that free trade can help the economic recovery.
“I think the WTO is too important to allow it to be slowed down, paralyzed and moribund,” she told AFP in an interview. “That’s not right.”
She will take over leadership on March 1 of an institution that has become weighed down and increasingly defanged, especially by the open hostility of Donald Trump’s administration.
Amid the turmoil, including the US move that shutdown the dispute resolution court in December 2019 about complaints about handling of disputes with China, her predecessor stepped down last August, a year before his term was up.
Selected by the membership on Monday, after US President Joe Biden’s administration backed her candidacy, Okonjo-Iweala promised to breathe fresh life into the trade body which she says has lost focus on helping improve living conditions for real people.
“I believe the WTO can contribute more strongly to a resolution of the Covid-19 pandemic by helping to improve access accessibility and affordability of vaccines to poor countries,” she said.

“It’s really in the self-interest of every country to see everyone vaccinated because you’re not safe until everyone is safe.”
Some countries, such as India and South Africa, have been pushing for a suspension of trade rules on patents to allow more rapid vaccine rollout.
But rather than get caught in another squabble among WTO members, Okonjo-Iweala said the organization could promote a quicker path.
“Instead of spending time arguing on those we should look at what the private sector is doing” with licensing agreements, to allow vaccines to be produced in multiple countries — something she noted AstraZeneca already has done in India.
“The private sector has already looked for a solution because they want to be part of reaching poor countries and poor people,” she said.
In addition, the WTO needs to work to ward off the trend toward export restrictions for medical devices and therapeutics, as well as the possibility of restrictions on the vaccines themselves.
While it is natural for politicians to help their own countries first, she warned that supply chains are tightly linked and cannot be quickly disentangled to create all-domestic production.

The MIT-trained economist, who served as Nigeria’s first woman and longest serving finance minister, who also is a US citizen, is adamant the WTO must return to its original function of helping countries to deliver better living standards to their people.
“It’s about creating employment, decent work for people. It’s about ... improving lives,” she said.
“There is definitely a role for trade to play in the recovery” from the Covid-19 economic crisis.
Even before the pandemic sparked a global recession, the organization had lost sight of that goal, she said, lamenting the example of the negotiations over a fisheries subsidies agreement that has dragged on for two decades.
“This cannot go on. We must bring it to a conclusion. We can’t afford to fail on this.”
The talks, which aim to end subsidies that lead to overfishing, failed to yield an agreement by the end-2020 deadline.
She blamed some of the calcification on the dominance of negotiators, which she called an “Achilles heel” of the WTO.
“Geneva is full of negotiating experts, but the problems have not been solved they’ve gotten worse,” she said. “For them it’s all about winning or not losing and so they stalemate each other.”
The WTO needs “something entirely different” to turn things around, she said, rejecting criticism from some sectors that she lacks trade experience.
“You need strong political skills you need the ability to maneuver,” she said, adding that she can serve as a bridge between developed and developing nations, pulling on her 25-year career at the World Bank as well.
She also intends to push to schedule the pandemic-delayed WTO ministerial meeting by the end of this year to start which will allow her to spark movement on critical issues.


Okonjo-Iweala will once again be the first woman in a key leadership role, taking over the WTO for a term that runs through August 31, 2025, but is renewable.
She agreed it was a challenging, thankless job, but said that make her even more passionate to show results, so that in future no one can question placing a woman in the role.
“That means I need people to support me even more. I need more cooperation,” she said.

Asian shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery

Updated 17 February 2021
Asian shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery

  • A healthier US economy is a big plus for Asia’s export-reliant economies
AP

TOKYO: Asian shares were lower Wednesday as investors sold to lock in profits from the recent rally driven by hopes economies will gradually return to a pre-pandemic normal.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.8 percent to 30,216.27, even as the vaccination drive against COVID-19 began, starting with medical workers. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.1 percent to 3,128.81. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6 percent to 6,874.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually unchanged at 30,746.88. Trading was closed in Shanghai for a holiday.
Hopes are high for a recovery for Japan, coming in the latter part of this year, especially if the Tokyo Olympics are held as scheduled in July, although the growth pace will slow next year and the year after that, Yoshimasa Maruyama, senior economist for SMBC Nikko Securities, said in a report.
The vaccine rollout in Japan and a recovery of exports as overseas economies rebound will prove key for the Japanese economy, he said.
Shares of Toyota Motor Corp. slipped in morning trading after Japan’s top automaker said 14 assembly lines at nine of its plants in Japan were being halted to up to four days, starting Wednesday, because of the effects of the recent earthquake that shook northeastern Japan.
The automaker did not give details but said the stoppage was caused by a shortage of auto parts. Thousands of parts go into a vehicle. Toyota has 15 plants in Japan. The affected lines make, among other vehicles, Lexus models, the Prius hybrid and the RAV4 sport utility vehicle.
On Wall Street, indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday as losses in health care and technology companies kept gains in energy and other sectors of the market in check.
Rising bond yields, a sign of confidence in the economic outlook and expectations of rising inflation, are weighing on sentiment, analysts said.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.30 percent from 1.29 percent late Tuesday, the highest level in a year. Bank stocks make broad gains on higher yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. But utilities and real estate stocks, bond proxies that can look less attractive when bond yields rise, were among the biggest decliners.
“A continued improvement in economic conditions is expected to be one to mitigate some of the negative effects that rising bond yields may have for equities and the likes of January retail sales and industrial production remains ones to watch in the session ahead,” Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent to 3,932.59. The Dow rose 0.2 percent to 31,522.75. The Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.3 percent to 14,047.50. The three indexes closed at record highs on Friday. US markets were closed Monday for a holiday.
Stocks of smaller companies fared worse than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index lost 0.7 percent to 2,272.89.
Optimism that Washington will come through on trillions of dollars of more aid for the economy and encouraging company earnings reports have helped stocks grind higher this month, along with hopes that the coronavirus vaccine rollout will set the stage for stronger economic growth in the second half of this year.
With the second impeachment trial over, investors believe US Congress can now make progress toward passing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The package would include one-time payments to Americans plus additional assistance to industries, states and jurisdictions impacted by the pandemic.
Vaccine distribution is improving in the US, and, separately, new case counts are decreasing. That’s injecting more confidence into the prospects for a recovery while a new round of stimulus could help give people and businesses more money and improve consumer spending.
A healthier US economy is a big plus for Asia’s export-reliant economies.
In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 7 cents to $60.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 58 cents to $60.05 per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 35 cents to $63.00 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar slipped to 105.98 Japanese yen from 106.00 yen. The euro cost $1.2093, down from $1.2109.

Global companies to be rewarded for setting up in KSA: Officials

Updated 17 February 2021
Global companies to be rewarded for setting up in KSA: Officials

  • Kingdom aiming to attract hundreds of companies to base regional headquarters there
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based here will help reduce unemployment, boost the market for local goods and services, and accelerate the Riyadh Strategy 2030 plan to attract hundreds of international companies to the Kingdom’s capital.

“If a company refused to move their headquarters to Saudi Arabia it is absolutely their right and they will continue to have the freedom to work with the private sector in Saudi Arabia,” Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan told Reuters on Monday.

“But as long as it is related to the government contracts, they will have to have their regional headquarters here,” he added.

“Saudi Arabia has the largest economy and population in the region, while our share of regional headquarters is negligible, less than 5 percent currently. You can imagine what does this decision mean in terms of FDI (foreign direct investment), knowledge transfer and job creation.”

Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said incentives will be given to encourage companies to set up their regional base in the Kingdom, and those that make the move will be rewarded for their loyalty.

“It’s not natural for companies without their decision-making apparatus in the country to be getting the prime contracts that the government and government entities would be awarding,” Al-Falih told Bloomberg.

“It’s a reward for those who choose to be here … We believe that the combination of the infrastructure in place in Riyadh, the incentives that will be given, as well as the size of the pie in terms of business opportunities, will attract hundreds of companies to relocate and not wait until 2024.”

The announcement is part of the Riyadh Strategy 2030 plan announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative forum last month.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has set a target to attract up to 500 foreign companies to set up their regional headquarters in the capital over the next 10 years, with 24 already confirmed, and as part of the initiative the crown prince aims to double Riyadh’s population.

According to studies, the strategy program will create 35,000 jobs for Saudis and help pump up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) into the national economy by the end of the decade.

“All of Riyadh’s features set the groundwork for job creation, economic growth, investment, and many more opportunities,” the crown prince said last month.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world. Today it stands at number 40,” he added.

“We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030.”

Fawwaz Al-Shammari, CEO of telecoms technology company MBUZZ, said the new Riyadh investment drive will be a catalyst for development across a number of sectors, and the initial benefits could be felt as soon as the second quarter of 2021.

With Monday’s latest announcement, experts told Arab News that the impact could be felt even sooner.

Zaki Alagl, owner of a number of accessory stores in Riyadh, told Arab News that the decision will help energize the Saudization process as global companies turn to local experts and utilize Saudi talent to develop their business in the Kingdom.

It will also boost competitiveness in the market, with the influx of foreign expertise brought by these businesses into various sectors, as their knowledge is passed down and expanded on by local talent, Alagl said.

“The decision affirms the Kingdom’s inclination to attract foreign investment. The probability of it affecting the local market is high even before it’s applied,” he added.

“Big companies won’t wait too long to invest, as that will cost them greatly through higher rent costs and manpower.”

Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and Saudi Financial Association board member, applauded the decision, saying most foreign companies generate up to 40-60 percent of their regional revenue and income from the Kingdom, so the policy makes sense.

“Moving regional offices to Riyadh will create job opportunities for Saudi youth (men and women), and in turn will help reduce unemployment rates that reached 14.8 percent in the third quarter of last year,” Hafiz said.

Taimur Khan, an associate partner at real estate consultancy Knight Frank, said over recent years Saudi Arabia has already seen a significant amount of foreign investment.

He added that in the first nine months of 2020 alone, the Ministry of Investment granted 812 foreign investment licenses despite lockdown periods and intermittent border closures.

“This announcement is likely to further support and encourage such activity, which in turn will have positive implications for the Kingdom’s real estate market, and this will not be limited to just its commercial real estate sector,” Khan said.

Ali Al-Hudaif, CEO of Al-Sudais Transport, said the influx of potentially hundreds of international companies to the Kingdom will help raise standards among local businesses.

He added that the move will be good for local small and medium enterprises as it will open up the market, and may lead to more mergers and acquisitions involving local firms and international brands looking to get a foothold in the Kingdom in order to comply with the new rules.

Setting a deadline of 2024 gives international companies time to prepare and evaluate where they want to set up their new headquarters, Saudi economist Fahad bin Juma’a told state TV channel Al Ekhbariya. “If they want to deal with Saudi Arabia then they need to come to Riyadh,” he said.

The timing also gives the Kingdom time to get its marketing in place, to help companies move employees and integrate internal processes.

“It’s important to identify the cultural dimensions, including education research, habits and traditions, historical museums, tourism, arts, sports, industry and investments. Marketing of cities is important for city development,” Dr. Eman Al-Shammari, deputy dean of the College of Economics and Administrative Sciences at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, told Arab News.

Learjet, the private plane synonymous with the jet-set, nears end of runway

Learjet, the sleek private jet used by celebrities for decades, is ending production this year, following a slump in demand. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Reuters

  • Created by American entrepreneur Bill Lear, the Learjet 23 first took off from Wichita, Kansas in 1963
Reuters

MONTREAL: Learjet, the sleek private jet used by celebrities for decades, is ending production this year, following a slump in demand due to competition from newer and less-expensive rivals.
Long before COVID-19 hit demand in 2020, the arrival of less-expensive similar-sized models from Embraer SA and Textron Inc's Cessna eroded Learjet demand.
Created by American entrepreneur Bill Lear, the Learjet 23 first took off from Wichita, Kansas in 1963, forging a new market for modern business aircraft with owners like Frank Sinatra, while shattering speed records.
Some 3000 Learjets, which seat up to nine passengers, have since taken to the skies with a bullet-shaped nose, capable of flying close to the speed of sound at Mach 0.81.
Bombardier, which acquired Learjet in 1990, said last week production would end this year. But it will service the plane, which accounts for about 42 percent of its in-service fleet of just under 5,000 business aircraft, according to JETNET data.
Learjet's performance, described by some private pilots as the closest they'd ever get to flying a fighter jet, couldn't beat rivals' lower cost.
"Less equipped aircraft at smaller price points drove demand," Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch said.
Embraer's Phenom, for example, listed for about $9 million, compared with a Learjet 75, at around $13 million.
"Customers want a nice Mercedes in that segment, but I don't know if they want a Ferrari anymore," said aerospace analyst Rolland Vincent, comparing Learjet to the Italian sports car.
Meanwhile, wealthy buyers increasingly sought larger-cabin jets, like General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream and Bombardier's own Global series with showers, beds and ranges connecting far-flung cities without refueling.
Keeping older planes relevant through upgrades in an industry that covets the latest model is a useful lesson for planes like Bombardier's Challenger 650, said Vincent.
Masluch said the 650 remains competitive in its market space and appeals to certain segments.
"It's been a cash cow for them," Vincent said of the 600 plane family which first flew in 1978. "But cash-cows have a way of getting fat."
Bombardier's plans for a larger Learjet 85, made of lightweight composites, didn't materialize, ending in a $1.2 billion write-down in 2015.
Bombardier tried to compete on price in 2019, by launching the Liberty Learjet 75 at $9.9 million.
The plane nabbed an order as an air ambulance, a niche vocation for the Learjet.
Still, Learjet lost ground, with just 11 deliveries last year, compared with 112 deliveries in 2001, according to JETNET data and Bombardier.
"At the end of the day there were more current options out there," said Guardian Jet managing partner Don Dwyer.
But the fast and sleek Learjet will always have its supporters, said Adam Twidell, chief executive at Private Fly.
The global booking service for charter flights still gets requests from passengers to "'keep my Lear waiting,'" he said. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal Editing by Denny Thomas, Diane Craft and Franklin Paul)

Riyadh to host global energy leaders after 'unparalleled' year

The symposium will be addressed by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi energy minister, and will be keenly watched by the global energy industry looking for indicators of the Kingdom’s stance on oil production. (IEF.org/File Photo)
Frank Kane

  • Coronavirus disease pandemic fallout and shifting global energy policies at top of agenda
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Leaders of the global energy industry will gather in a virtual session organized by the International Energy Forum (IEF) in Riyadh to discuss the way forward after the most tumultuous year in energy history.

“The COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic impact on energy demand and supply balances is unparalleled in the history of energy markets,” a report from the IEF said ahead of the 11th symposium on energy outlooks, which brings together the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as well as gas and renewable industry bodies.

“The structural energy policy and market shifts that COVID-19 brings shall influence future energy supply and demand modelled in long-term scenarios,” the report added.

The IEF’s remit is to facilitate dialogue between the energy producers, mainly represented by OPEC, and consumers under the auspices of IEA.

The symposium will be addressed by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi energy minister, and will be keenly watched by the global energy industry looking for indicators of the Kingdom’s stance on oil production ahead of a key meeting of the OPEC+ alliance next month.

OPEC+ participants will debate whether or not to return extra barrels to the global supply pool when the Kingdom’s surprise voluntary one million cut expires at the end of March.

Russia — Saudi Arabia’s partner in the leadership of OPEC+ — is believed to be keen to return extra barrels, in light of increased demand and rising prices.

Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister responsible for OPEC+ relations, said recently that “the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation.”

Saudi Arabia is taking a more cautious stance, underlining the ongoing unpredictability of global markets as the pandemic continues to weigh on energy demand.

The uncertainty of the outlook will be a hot topic at the IEF symposium. “A swift and inclusive global economic recovery depends on how various public health, macroeconomic, and other variables will reinforce domestic and international energy policy, sustainable development, and climate goals,” the report said.

The two main models — from the IEA and OPEC — are subtly different in their outlooks. The IEA is predicting a 5.2 percent growth rate for the global economy in 2021, while OPEC is looking for a more modest 4.4 percent.

On India, the fastest growing energy user of the big economic powers, the IEA projects notably higher growth of 9.3 percent in 2021, compared to OPEC’s estimate of 6.8 percent.

There are also differences in energy demand models, with OPEC estimating a more severe impact in 2020 and a slower recovery for liquid energy products this year compared with the IEA’s forecasts.

The symposium will also discuss medium and long-term issues in global energy, including the prospect of “peak” oil demand and progress towards the climate change goals of the Paris Agreement.

