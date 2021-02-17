Art Dubai shifts date, location to abide by COVID-19 measures 

DUBAI: The UAE’s Art Dubai is returning for its 14th edition, organizers announced on Wednesday.
The exhibition is set to take place physically at a “new purpose-built venue” in Dubai International Financial Centre from March 29- April 3.
According to a released statement, the new purpose-built structure will house around 45 galleries. It will offer more flexibility to visitors, whilst enabling organizers to more efficiently regulate the number of people attending the fair at any point in time, in accordance with the necessary safety and social distancing measures.
Visitors will also be required to book appointments through Art Dubai’s new application to avoid crowding.
Due to travel restriction at place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the fair have announced that they are introducing a remote program that will enable galleries to virtually present their physical exhibitions to visitors outside the county.
Art Dubai will announce its updated list of participating galleries later this month.
In September, the fair announced that Hala Khayat, a long-time modern and contemporary Middle Eastern art expert and a former specialist in Arab, Iranian and Turkish art at Christie’s Dubai, will be its new regional director. While at Christie’s, Khayat, who comes from Syria, set up an NGO titled SAFIR in 2014 that promotes the work of young Syrian artists.
UAE mompreneur celebrates real family stories with fresh take on bedtime books
Updated 38 min 44 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: A UAE-based mom is aiming to open a new chapter in children’s bedtime books by drawing on the rich culture of storytelling in the Middle East and beyond.
Entrepreneur Sadia Anwar, founder of the online book platform Storically, wants to promote race and culture through family reading books.
“I think cultural relevance and diversity in children’s content is a huge problem. In all the books published in 2019, white characters made up 41.8 percent, animals and other characters were 29.2 percent,” she told Arab News.
Referring to data published by the US-based Cooperative Children’s Book Center, Anwar said: “So, that makes 71 percent, which means there is only 29 percent for every other race and culture. Out of this, less than 1 percent are Middle Eastern characters.”
It was figures such as these that prompted the mother-of-two to launch Storically in a bid to create personalized books for children to preserve personal history and amplify diversity.
The website, launched in December, creates two different types of books.
“First, is a conventional personalized book where we write a story, and parents can go onto our website and select an avatar that matches their child’s character. Then add in their name, age, and any other details that are required by the story. So, the book that you get has your child as the star or the hero of the narrative,” she added.
The second feature allows platform users to share stories from their lives, personal history, or cultures. “It could be a story that your grandmother used to tell you or a family tradition that you want to preserve, and we create books out of those,” Anwar said.
The inspiration for Storically came from the Indian city of Bhopal that between 1820 and 1920 was ruled by “four amazing women” who are her ancestors.
“So, my daughter loves books and princesses. But for her, princesses are Elsa (from Disney’s “Frozen”) and all the other Disney princesses. This sort of worried me. I feel like my identity is getting lost because she doesn’t know about the princesses in her own family. These amazing powerful rulers from her own history and heritage.
“They look obviously nothing like Elsa, but there are so many stories from their lives which I want her to connect with,” Anwar said.
She pointed out that culturally relevant stories helped children to develop a sense of empathy, acceptance, diversity, and knowledge.
“I can learn facts about a country, such as in France they eat this, this is their national flag, this is what they play, but that doesn’t help you develop empathy.
“It’s stories, personal stories that help you find common ground, that help you feel what the other person feels, and to put it in one word … it’s to develop love and harmony, and personal stories are a powerful tool,” she added.
Anwar is a self-published author of four books for children, but she worked as an architect and lighting designer for 12 years before making the shift to entrepreneurship.
The harrowing story of Algerian student Malik Oussekine is coming to Disney+
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The story of Algerian student Malik Oussekine, who died in police custody in France in 1986, is coming to Disney+.
The streaming giant this week unveiled a slate of 10 European originals in addition to its first projects for its entertainment spinoff Star.
Among the projects is “Oussekine,” which is an ambitious four-part Star Original mini-series that will examine the true events that led to the death of the young student that caused mass protests in France.
“Oussekine” is the brainchild of director Antoine Chevrollier and was co-written by Faïza Guène, Julien Lilti and Cédric Ido.
The series will be centered on his family’s fight for justice and will explore the enormous impact this high-profile case had on French society.
It’s not the first time that Oussekine’s tragic tale has been adapted for the big screen. Classic 1995 French film “La Haine,” starring Vincent Cassel, Hubert Koundé and Saïd Taghmaoui, was largely inspired by the case of the 22-year-old student protester who died after being badly beaten by riot police after a mass demonstration in 1986, which he did not take part in.
This explosive social drama by Mathieu Kassovitz hit the Cannes Film Festival 26-years-ago to critical acclaim. Meaning “hate” in French, “La Haine,” follows 19 hours in the lives of three friends from Chanteloup-les-Vignes, a rundown housing project on the outskirts of Paris, who find a loaded gun in the aftermath of a riot.
Oussekine's death is referred to in the opening montage of the film.
Brazilian It-girl Camila Coelho shows support for Karen Wazen
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Camila Coelho seems to be a huge fan of Lebanese multi-hyphenate Karen Wazen. Shortly after she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pair of sunglasses from the influencer’s eponymous accessories line By Karen Wazen, the Brazilian blogger took to Instagram to show some support for her friend.
“Yay, I couldn’t wait to get my pieces from Karen’s collection, my habibi I miss you,” said the blogger-turned-entrepreneur in a video she shared on Instagram Stories of herself unwrapping a package sent from Wazen. In the package were two slinky dresses from the Lebanese blogger’s collaboration with Emirati ready-to-wear label Madiyah Al-Sharqi.
“The pieces look so good and so cool, I cannot wait to wear it. You will see me wearing it very soon,” Coelho said.
The 32-year-old was gifted a sleeveless, blue tie dye dress and a brown and white spaghetti strap dress that certainly look like something Coehlo would wear out in her hometown of Los Angeles, or at fashion weeks in Milan and Paris.
Wazen partnered with the Emirati ready-to-wear label to design a Spring 2021 capsule collection boasting 28 pieces that dropped in stores in January.
The nearly-30-piece collection features a lineup of separates — like bandeau tops, oversized jackets and high-waisted pants — alongside a variety of dresses. The color palette features soft earthy tones while the fabrics incorporated into the ultra-feminine collection include cotton and linen.
Of course, it’s not Wazen’s first foray into fashion design. Indeed, the mother of three is the founder of eyewear line By Karen Wazen and launched her debut collection of shades in December 2018.
Her designs have been sported by British singer Dua Lipa and reality television star Kourtney Kardashian, along with a number of regional influencers.
Less than a year after the official launch of her brand, her designs were picked up by major e-tailer Farfetch, which became the first online platform to offer her eponymous eyewear collection.
Meanwhile, with 8.8 million followers on Instagram and a combined following of 4.7 million subscribers on her two YouTube channels, Coelho is one of the most well-known social media influencers on the scene right now.
Five interior styling tips from the founder of the UAE’s The Niche Corner
Updated 17 February 2021
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Before the coronavirus pandemic hit early last spring, it used to be that our homes were a place where we spent only a portion of our lives. Much of the day was spent at the workplace, commuting, and indulging in our favorite outdoor activities and past-times such as going to the gym, out for dinner or watching a movie at the cinema.
Now, much of the world is working, socializing and exercising from our homes. So it makes sense that as we had to adjust the way we live, we are also adjusting the spaces we live in. To assist those looking to spruce up their living space, UAE-based Neeshay Nouman launched her very own interior designer company, The Niche Corner.
A former professor at the American University in Dubai, Nouman decided to switch career paths last year and pursue what she has always wanted to do.
For Nouman, her interest in interior design is “genetic,” she joked with Arab News.
“My mother and grandmother have always been very much into having a presentable home and I think I picked that up from them,” she explained. “We’ve moved around so much, so everywhere I go, I try and make that place as livable as possible, even though it might not be my permanent home. It just gives me this thrill to put together a design and make it come to life,” she added.
Before launching her own company, Nouman would dabble in interior design personally, helping out her family and friends. “But then I decided that I don’t want to waste anymore time,” she revealed. “If you know you’re good at something you should really pursue it, you should go with your gut feeling.”
And that’s exactly what she did. Since launching The Niche Corner, the Abu Dhabi-based interior designer who hails from Sydney has gone on to work on a number of local projects, using her expertise to transform the homes of a number of clients looking to revamp their living spaces during lockdown.
Below, Nouman shares her expert tips for creating your dream home.
Invest in mirrors
“Irrespective of how modern or traditional your home is, one should look at investing in mirrors. It doesn't even have to be a big investment, but mirrors on different walls add so much depth to your room and automatically elevate any space.”
Buy plants
“Faux or real plants are really important for any living space because they add this freshness that has the ability to instantly perk up the space. A burst of greenery can brighten your mood instantly.”
Lighting is key
“Great lighting doesn't have to be expensive. You don’t need to invest in huge, fancy chandeliers. Good lighting could be something as simple as earthy, fresh-scented candles on the coffee table or changing a lightbulb in the living room. The right lighting has the ability to totally change the mood and transform an entire room into something much softer or warmer.”
Don’t forget rugs
“If you don’t have a rug, get one. Nowadays, you’ve got so many options. You don’t have to spend thousands either. A lot of times, rugs can complete the living space.
Shop pre-loved
“For those looking to save a few bucks, getting pre-loved furniture is quite trendy right now. There are a few good Facebook pages that people use to upload and sell their pre-used, high quality furniture. You can always paint it or have it sanded. You could give it a completely new look at a fraction of the price.”
Trailer offers sneak peek of Egyptian puppet Abla Fahita’s new Netflix series
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The trailer for satirical Egyptian puppet Abla Fahita’s first Netflix series, “Drama Queen,” was just released on social media — and fans are already gearing up to laugh along with the famous figure.
In the trailer, which was released on Fahita’s Instagram account, the puppet was seen choosing a star to represent the story of her life. Among the actors were “La Casa De Papel” artists Úrsula Corberó, who played Tokyo, Ágata Jiménez, who played Nairobi, and Saudi singer and actress Aseel Omran.
By the end of the 2-minute clip, the puppet decided to play her own role in “Drama Queen.”
The six-episode series, set to be released this year, will see Fahita starring in an action-packed comedy adventure alongside her children Caro and Boudi, and actors Bassem Samra, Donia Maher, and Osama Abdallah.
The series was directed by Khaled Marei and written by Muhammad Al-Jamal, George Azmy, Dina Maher, Sara Murad, and Mahmoud Ezzat. It was produced by OKWRD Productions in cooperation with ASAP Productions and executive producer Amin El-Masry.
The puppet character was created and is voiced by Egyptian Hatem El-Kashef, who studied theater and traveled to the US to complete his studies. The character Fahita is a housewife with two sons and first appeared on screens in 2011.