You are here

  • Home
  • Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020
Air Arabia has expanded its network of destinations despite the current conditions. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gngaf

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020
  • Ali said the first quarter of 2021 had witnessed renewed challenges that could have a bearing on its results
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Air Arabia has reported a SR20 million ($5 million) fourth-quarter profit for 2020 which, although modest, was considered good in light of the challenges facing the aviation sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier’s CEO Adel Ali told AlSharq Bloomberg.

Ali said oil prices, the gradual return of flights due to a drop in travel restrictions and the reopening of borders during the last few months of 2020 had helped contribute to profits being achieved in the final quarter of last year. 

“The conditions did not affect the delivery schedules for 120 new aircraft as of 2024,” he said, adding that the company would receive an Airbus 321 next month.

Ali said the first quarter of 2021 had witnessed renewed challenges that could have a bearing on its results, however the roll-out of vaccines worldwide would contribute “significantly to the recovery of the aviation sector” starting from the second half of this year.” 

Air Arabia has expanded its network of destinations despite the current conditions and is launching flights to Sri Lanka and Armenia this month, he said.

The CEO predicted a surge in recovery this summer, with regional travel overall returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 and global travel returning to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

Topics: transportation Air Arabia

Related

UAE carrier Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impact
Business & Economy
UAE carrier Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impact
UAE budget carrier Air Arabia Q1 profit plunges 45% to $19.3 million
Business & Economy
UAE budget carrier Air Arabia Q1 profit plunges 45% to $19.3 million

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years
Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years

KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years
  • Saudi Venture Capital Co. backs 17 funds, 63 startups in range of sectors
Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Co. (SVC) has reported a 124 percent growth in its investments over the past two years.

According to data from Magnitt, its venture capital investments rose to SR570 million ($152 million) against SR255 million in 2018, the year of the company’s inception, said Asharq Business.

The report, highlighting the Kingdom’s venture capital investment system since the founding of SVC, revealed that the firm had contributed to record growth rates in all sector-related indicators.

The number of investors in Saudi startups increased by 81 percent to reach 47 new businesses compared to 26 in 2018, through 88 deals in comparison to 55 deals in 2018, an increase of 54 percent.

The grand total of SVC’s investments, through all its programs, reached SR1.017 billion and an estimated SR4.26 billion when partners’ investments were included, the report added.

SVC invested in 17 funds and 63 Saudi startups through around 88 deals with a 5-year investment span, in sectors including e-commerce, financial technology, informatics technologies and solutions, education, delivery, and transport.

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO of SVC, said that the Kingdom was witnessing a significant growth of investments in rapidly growing startups, capable of expanding locally and globally.

He pointed out the company’s keenness to develop the venture capital investment system in Saudi Arabia by supporting the establishment of funds and promoting investment in startups, said Asharq.

Venture capital activity had grown significantly in Saudi Arabia in recent years, with startups recording a 55 percent year-on-year jump in funding in 2020, according to a recent Magnitt report.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Related

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Number of women in Saudi judicial sector reaches 1,814
Saudi Arabia
Number of women in Saudi judicial sector reaches 1,814

Food prices lift Saudi inflation to 5.7 percent in January, year-on-year

Food prices lift Saudi inflation to 5.7 percent in January, year-on-year
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Food prices lift Saudi inflation to 5.7 percent in January, year-on-year

Food prices lift Saudi inflation to 5.7 percent in January, year-on-year
  • Saudi inflation increased 3.5 percent in January 2021 compared to December 2020, according to GaStat
Updated 5 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Saudi Arabia increased 5.7 percent in January 2021 compared to the same month last year 2020 and 3.5 percent compared to last December, according to data issued Tuesday by the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat).

The CPI index still reflects an increase in value-added tax from 5 percent to 15 percent, which began to be applied in July 2020, GaStat stated.

GaStat attributed the increase in inflation on an annual basis to an increase in the prices of food and beverages by 12.3 percent and those of transport by 9.6 percent. Food prices are the largest influence in the increase in inflation in January 2021 compared to January 2020.

The increase recorded by the food and beverage division was affected by the rise in food prices by 12.6 percent, which in turn was affected by a rise in the prices of meat and poultry by 14.4 percent and the prices of vegetables by 18.2 percent.

The communications division index increased by 13.8 percent, affected by the 16.3 percent increase in the prices of telephone and fax services. The transportation division recorded an increase of 9.6 percent, due to the increase in vehicle purchase prices by 11.1 percent, according to GaStat.

The authority also reported that the monthly inflation index was affected by the rise in the transport section by 2 percent, which in turn was affected by the rise in operating prices of personal transport equipment by 5.5 percent. The 1.6 percent increase in the communications section was affected by the 2.3 percent increase in the prices of telephone and fax services.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually
Business & Economy
Food waste costs Saudi Arabia $10.6bn annually
Abu Dhabi, UN food agencies sign deals on biosecurity
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi, UN food agencies sign deals on biosecurity

Kuwait plans to shorten oil supply deals for some Asian buyers: sources

Kuwait plans to shorten oil supply deals for some Asian buyers: sources
Updated 31 min 41 sec ago

Kuwait plans to shorten oil supply deals for some Asian buyers: sources

Kuwait plans to shorten oil supply deals for some Asian buyers: sources
Updated 31 min 41 sec ago

NEW DELHI: Oil producer Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (KPC) is in talks to shorten its annual supply deals with some customers in India and Japan to nine months this year to meet demand from its new refinery, sources close the matter told Reuters.
At a meeting with Indian refiners this month, KPC officials said the state-run company’s next oil supply contracts with Indian buyers would run from April to December, the sources said, rather than to March 2022.
The fourth-biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it would assess the situation in over October and November before committing supplies for the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.
The proposed change follows a decision by Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, to cut its oil exports to India this year to comply with OPEC quotas just as Indian refiners ramp up output to meet a demand uplift as the world’s third-largest crude importer emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
KPC’s 615,000 barrel per day Al-Zour refinery, the country’s fourth, is due to start operating toward the end of the year, turning the nation into one of the biggest fuel producers in the region, the sources said.
“The company is aligning and arranging its contracts with customers as domestic demand will rise early next year. To avoid making any full-year commitment, KPC has cut the contract duration to nine months,” said one of the sources, adding that KPC will again sign 12-month contracts from April 2022.
KPC did not respond to Reuters’ emailed request for comment.
Supply squeeze
Indian refiners had planned to ramp up imports of Kuwaiti oil this year after Iraq cut term supplies of its Basra Light grade this year, the sources said.
Bharat Petroleum Corp. has sought a 25% increase in its KPC supplies to 60,000 bpd with an option to buy an additional 50,000 bpd for 2021/22. The company had an option to buy 28,000 bpd in this financial year to March 31, the sources said.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals was another Indian refiner looking to boost contract volumes, seeking a 14% uplift to 40,000 bpd while raising optional purchase volumes to 15,000 bpd from 10,000 bpd in 2020/21.
Indian Oil Corp, meanwhile, wants to cut its contract volume to 100,000 bpd from 120,000 bpd but seeks to raise optional volumes to 50,000 from 30,000 bpd.
The three refiners did not respond to Reuters’ emailed requests for comment.
The refiners and KPC are still negotiating volumes under the new supply deals while a Japanese refiner is in talks over the duration of its contract, the sources added.

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses

Abu Dhabi rolls out fleet of fast-charging electric buses
  • The manufacturers also said the LTO buses were ideal for mass transportation
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Electric buses powered by fast-charging lithium batteries have been launched in Abu Dhabi, in line with the UAE’s wider sustainability drive.

The makers of the lithium titanate oxide (LTO) buses – Al-Fahim Group and Yinlong Energy – claim the e-vehicles can be charged in less than 20 minutes compared to hours for other lithium-ion electric buses.

According to its manufacturers, the LTO battery is the safest of its kind and has a lifespan of more than 25 years.

The buses are also environmentally friendly – replacing one diesel bus with an electric one was reportedly equivalent to reducing harmful emissions from 27 passenger cars driven for a year.

The manufacturers also said the LTO buses were ideal for mass transportation because of how speedily they could be charged.

“With the new bus fleet set to be rolled out across the rest of the Middle East following the launch, we are confident that this will transform public transportation in the region,” said Susan Lam, vice president from Yinlong Energy.

Topics: transportation Abu Dhabi energy

Related

Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar
Business & Economy
Dubai developers suffer but Abu Dhabi sustains Aldar
Abu Dhabi, UN food agencies sign deals on biosecurity
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi, UN food agencies sign deals on biosecurity

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential

Germany’s Bosch to explore Saudi business potential
  • The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region
  • Saudi Arabia said 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh
Updated 17 February 2021
Reuters

FRANKFURT: German auto supplier Robert Bosch has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential business in Saudi Arabia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Bosch was responding to a query from Reuters after news on Monday that Saudi Arabia would cease signing contracts with companies and commercial institutions that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom.
The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region, including Pakistan, Qatar, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates, the spokeswoman said.
Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA this month reported that 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
U.S. construction company Bechtel was named among the companies that signed the memorandum of understanding.
Saudi Arabia awarded the company a contract last year for executive project management work on the development of the primary base infrastructure for Saudi Arabia's $500 billion NEOM business zone.

Topics: Germany

Related

Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF acquires $3.3bn stake in US video-game makers
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held their weekly Cabinet meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet approves establishing bank of SMEs

Latest updates

Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020
Air Arabia reports $5m profit for Q4 2020
Riyadh-hosted energy market event focuses on COVID-19 pandemic, global outlook
Riyadh-hosted energy market event focuses on COVID-19 pandemic, global outlook
Art Dubai shifts date, location to abide by COVID-19 measures 
Art Dubai shifts date, location to abide by COVID-19 measures 
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years
KSA venture capital investments grow 124% to $152m in 2 years

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.