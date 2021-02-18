You are here

Saudi defense employees set for COVID-19 vaccinations

Officials from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense held a meeting to review plans to vaccinate its employees against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 17,2021.
Updated 18 February 2021
Saudi defense employees set for COVID-19 vaccinations

  • Employees have been urged to register their data through the defense ministry’s inoculation system
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Armed Forces will be vaccinating its employees against the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Balawi, deputy commander of the Saudi Air Defense Forces, held a meeting to review the plans and initiatives. Leaders from the Kingdom’s regions, air bases, fleets and other groups were in attendance, along with a team from the Ministry of Defense’s temporary crisis support cell for the coronavirus pandemic.
During the meeting, they discussed the need to immunize the ministry’s employees through vaccination centers set up in all military areas.
They urged employees to register their data through their units in the ministry’s inoculation system and to continue to adhere to precautionary measures.
The ministry said that statutory penalties would be imposed on individuals who commit any violations.

