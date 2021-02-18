You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Northern England mosque opens its doors as COVID-19 vaccination center

Northern England mosque opens its doors as COVID-19 vaccination center
Bradford Central Mosque became the latest mosque in the UK to open its doors as a community COVID-19 vaccination center on Thursday. (Guzelian)
Northern England mosque opens its doors as COVID-19 vaccination center
Bradford Central Mosque became the latest mosque in the UK to open its doors as a community COVID-19 vaccination center on Thursday. (Guzelian)
Northern England mosque opens its doors as COVID-19 vaccination center
Bradford Central Mosque became the latest mosque in the UK to open its doors as a community COVID-19 vaccination center on Thursday. (Guzelian)
Northern England mosque opens its doors as COVID-19 vaccination center
Bradford Central Mosque became the latest mosque in the UK to open its doors as a community COVID-19 vaccination center on Thursday. (Guzelian)
Zaynab Khojji

Northern England mosque opens its doors as COVID-19 vaccination center

Northern England mosque opens its doors as COVID-19 vaccination center
  • More than 100 people were vaccinated between 8.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. after the center opened on Thursday
  • Locating the center at the mosque should encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated: Karim
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: A mosque in Bradford, northern England, became the latest in the UK to open its doors as a community COVID-19 vaccination center on Thursday.
The center at Bradford Central Mosque is part of an initiative by the Council for Mosques in Bradford and local GPs to increase the number of people being inoculated in communities where so-called vaccine hesitancy is a cause for concern.
More than 100 people were vaccinated between 8.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. after the center opened on Thursday. It will run again next Thursday when a decision will be made whether to increase sessions according to demand and logistics.


“We know that there has been hesitancy in the Muslim community surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine; whether it was halal and whether there were any animal byproducts in it,” council president Zulfi Karim, 53, told Arab News.
“That was one of the reasons we worked with medics, locally and nationally, and with the British Islamic Medical Association. We established very early on that there were no animal byproducts in the vaccine and that it did not contain anything unsuitable for Muslims,” he said.
Karim said that the council issued a statement in early January quashing conspiracy theories and fake news about the vaccines, and encouraging Muslims to be inoculated.
“Our number one job is to save lives and protect as many people as we can. The Council for Mosques worked with the local authority, the NHS and Public Health England to get the information and find out where the bottleneck was. We wanted to find out people’s concerns and allay them.”
Karim is also the program director of NHS Well Bradford, a community program that tackles health inequalities.


Locating the vaccination center at the mosque should encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated, he said.
“A mosque is a place that people trust. Imams are well versed and well educated enough to be in a position to give information out. If they are saying the vaccines are halal then we really should support the endeavor to get as many people as possible vaccinated as soon as possible. That is the only way we will see the back of the pandemic,” Karim said.
The center is open to all and is run through the GP network, so patients still need to book through their GPs.
Karim said volunteers are ensuring the vaccination process is as smooth as possible for those receiving the jab.


“This is a community-led initiative and we are all volunteers. There will be a lot of people at the center helping. We are even running shuttle buses to pick up patients, bring them to the mosque and then take them back home. This will help those who are elderly or may not have transport.
“We are trying to make it as easy and painless as possible for as many people as we can, and this is our way of reaching out to the community,” Karim said.
“We as Muslims wanted to play our part. We want to help the NHS. This has been a big journey for everybody, and I think as a community it is really important that we give something back.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK Mosques Muslim

British Muslim spearheads COVID-19 vaccine campaign

British Muslim spearheads COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

British Muslim spearheads COVID-19 vaccine campaign

British Muslim spearheads COVID-19 vaccine campaign
  • Kawsar Zaman is encouraging ethnic minorities by providing clear information in their native languages
  • He has received significant support from a bipartisan group of over 100 politicians
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A British Muslim has launched a campaign to provide clear and accessible information on COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to counter the misinformation “wildfire” surrounding them.

Kawsar Zaman, a successful barrister who launched the Take the COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign, told Arab News that the importance of providing coherent and accessible information became clear to him when he tried to persuade his mother to trust the science.

“I asked her whether she wanted to take the vaccine, and although she’s in a high-risk category, she said no. She was concerned about side effects and the unusually rapid pace of the vaccine development — just 12 months,” he said.

When he tried to find information to assuage her concerns in her native Bengali language, he realized how difficult it is to find accessible information about the vaccines, especially if English is not one’s mother tongue.

That is why he launched his campaign with one clear and simple mission: “To encourage people to take the vaccine.”

Zaman said: “What I found is that information at the moment is very piecemeal. If you want to find out about the production of vaccines, for example, you have to go to the British government’s healthcare regulatory agency website or the World Health Organization’s website. But if you want to find out about specific vaccine ingredients, you have to go directly to the manufacturer’s website.”

He added: “What we’ve done, and which was one of the key objectives, is bring all of that information under one website.”

It provides key information on the vaccines, and addresses around 50 of the most commonly asked questions about them. Critically, he said, the information is provided in 18 languages.

Zaman added that the importance of including many languages becomes clear when looking at the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the UK’s sizable ethnic minority populations. 

He cited the example of Bangladeshis living in the UK, who are twice as likely, and in some areas three times as likely, to die from COVID-19.

Despite this, “uptake of the vaccine has been very low among some minority groups, while deaths and cases have been high,” he said.

“But if people can’t access clear information about vaccines, you can understand their hesitancy.”

Zaman explained that historical trust issues from minority groups, as well as government messaging strategies that do not connect with their intended audiences, have meant those communities are less willing to take the vaccine.

This has been compounded by the capacity of misinformation, such as the widely debunked idea that the vaccines are not halal, to spread “like wildfire” through closely knit families and communities.

But while the challenges remain significant in countering the spread of this dangerous fake news, Zaman said the value of his campaign has already been recognized at the highest levels of government.

The campaign has drawn bipartisan support from over 100 MPs and members of the House of Lords.

Zaman said Lord Sheikh of Cornhill “has been instrumental in championing and raising vaccine uptake issues in Parliament.”

Zaman has also met with the vaccines taskforce, and will soon meet with Nadhim Zahawi, who is overseeing the UK’s vaccine rollout.

Across these meetings, Zaman said, he has been hammering home the point that getting local community hubs and leaders involved is key to increasing trust in the vaccines. 

“Local church leaders, local imams, play a crucial role in encouraging vaccine uptake by encouraging people to trust the experts,” he added. 

“We need to persuade people medically. It’s ultimately a medical question. We need to get the message across that on the balance of risks, you should take the vaccine.”

Topics: Kawsar Zaman Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines

Medieval hammam discovered in Seville tapas bar

Medieval hammam discovered in Seville tapas bar
Arab News

Medieval hammam discovered in Seville tapas bar

Medieval hammam discovered in Seville tapas bar
  • Archaeologist Alvaro Jimenez: Decoratively speaking, these baths have the largest amount of preserved decoration of any of the known baths on the Iberian Peninsula
  • Archaeologist Fernando Amores: This important discovery gives us an idea of how other baths could have been during the Almohad period, especially in Seville
Arab News

LONDON: An Islamic bathhouse dating from the 12th century has been discovered during renovation works in a tapas bar in the Spanish city of Seville.

The owners of the Cerverceria Giralda had taken advantage of low footfall last year due to the coronavirus pandemic to make long-overdue changes to the bar, which opened near the city’s cathedral in 1923 and is named after its bell tower, which was once the minaret of the city’s Great Mosque.

Rumors had long abounded that the site had formerly been a hammam dating from the city’s period under Almohad rule between 1147 and 1238.

Those rumors had been put down to the building’s appearance, which was heavily influenced by the Islamic revival style popular in the 1920s and much admired by Vicente Traver, who founded the bar and accompanying hotel in the same building. 

Antonio Castro, one of the bar’s current owners, told The Guardian newspaper: “There was talk that there were baths here, but not all the historians were convinced and some thought it was all much later.”

But Castro and his partners decided to invite local archaeologist Alvaro Jimenez to inspect the site during the renovation.

This helped lead to the discovery of its true origins when some chipped plaster fell away from the ceiling to reveal a skylight in the style of an eight-pointed star.

“As soon as we saw one of the skylights, we knew what it was,” Jimenez told El Pais newspaper. “We just had to follow the pattern of the skylights.”

The true scale of the find, however, revealed that the site was one of the most historically significant discoveries from the period in years.

In total, 88 ornate skylights, ranging across five different designs, have been recovered, forming a constellation across the ceilings of the site.

The bar’s entrance, it transpires, was one of the hammam’s warm bath rooms, which had an octagonal domed roof supported by columns. The Cerverceria Giralda’s kitchen was the hammam’s “hot room.”

“Decoratively speaking, these baths have the largest amount of preserved decoration of any of the known baths on the Iberian Peninsula,” said Jimenez.

“Absolutely everything here is decorated, and, luckily, it’s survived. The background is white lime mortar engraved with geometric lines, circles and squares,” he added.

“On top of that you have red ochre paintings of eight-pointed stars and eight-petalled multi-foil rosettes. Those two designs alternate and entwine and adapt to the different geometric shapes of the skylight holes.”

Fernando Amores, another archaeologist who worked on the discovery, told The Times newspaper: “This important discovery gives us an idea of how other baths could have been during the Almohad period, especially in Seville, which was one of the two capitals of the empire, next to Marrakech.”

The finds have all been preserved and incorporated into the Cerverceria Giralda’s renovation, which is set to reopen to the public in a few weeks’ time, and will surely make it an important archaeological destination in future.

“This was a pretty well-known bar before, but now people will be able to come in and have a beer or a glass of wine in a bar that’s also a 12th-century hammam,” said Castro.

“It’s a good thing that the architect (Traver) back in the 1920s respected the baths — others might have chucked everything out, so we’re grateful to him.”

Topics: Spain Seville archaeology Cerverceria Giralda

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study
Arab News

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study

Sickness could last longer with UK COVID-19 variant: Study
  • Results have “serious implications” for length of quarantine period
  • British strain may be more deadly because it lasts longer: Expert
Arab News

LONDON: The higher infectiousness of the COVID-19 strain first identified in the UK could be because people stay sick for longer, according to a new study.
Researchers at Harvard University conducting a study into the British strain of the virus found that participants infected with it were sick for about five days longer than those suffering from the old variant.
The study’s participants were made up of American professional basketball players, who are subjected to rigorous testing — including while infected with the virus. This allowed researchers to track the specific lifecycle of the old and new variants.
While the findings come from a relatively small study, if confirmed they could mean that countries need to increase the time they suggest people self-isolate for upon infection.
Dr. Jenny Rohn, a biologist at University College London, said a larger study is needed, but the findings explain the strain’s infectiousness. 
“The study also has serious implications for the current quarantine period of 10 days, given that the Kent variant was shown to be at large in the infected person for an average of 13 days,” she added.
The study may also present an explanation as to why the British variant is more deadly. While infections with the mutated form of the virus are not more severe, Dr. Simon Clarke, a professor in cellular microbiology at Reading University, speculated that the increased time it is active in a person’s body “gives greater opportunity for the immune system to overreact and kill the patient.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK variant

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants

Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants
  • Lampedusa Mayor Totò Martello explained that the area of the former quarry will host a “memorial on migrations: a place where one can pause and reflect, meditate and pray”
  • Totò Martello: “We need to remember the people who have died trying to reach a better future. And we must also thank those who have been doing their best to save lives”
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A former quarry on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa will be transformed into a natural theater and a memorial dedicated to all those who have died trying to reach the Italian island in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

The island’s mayor, Totò Martello, announced that the memorial will be paid for by the municipality and will be constructed between Cala Francese and Punta Sottile, the landing area for most of the boats that have arrived over the past 10 years carrying thousands of migrants, mostly coming from Tunisia.  

“I have always been convinced that a person’s fundamental rights should include the right to culture, to share ideas and preserve collective memory. This is why I have strongly promoted this project,” Martello told Arab News.

Martello explained that the area of the former quarry will host a “memorial on migrations: a place where one can pause and reflect, meditate and pray — a space that must be open to all religions and faiths. Prayer will be the best way to remember those who died in the Mediterranean, no matter what religion they practiced. This is why the memorial will be an interreligious one.”

The area will showcase one of the boats used by migrants to reach Lampedusa. 368 Holes will be dug into the south-eastern wall of the cave to commemorate each of the victims of the shipwreck on October 3, 2013, when 368 people died and 20 were reported missing.

“Nobody must forget that particular tragedy — nor any of the tragedies we have witnessed in the past years,” the mayor said. “Too many people died, and everyone has to do his best at every level to avoid this happening again.” 

The memorial will also be a tribute to those trying their best to turn the Mediterranean into a “sea of peace,” Martello added.

“We need to remember the people who have died trying to reach a better future. And we must also thank those who have been doing their best to save lives,” he said.

The Teatro Naturale della Cava (natural theater of the cave) next to the memorial will, he explained, “be a space available for all people of Lampedusa, as well as an attraction for those who will come and visit our island.”

Vincenzo Latina, who was awarded the Gold Medal for Italian Architecture in 2012, designed the memorial and theater.

Topics: Italy Lampedusa Totò Martello migrants

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
  • ‘Sanctions are our last effort to encourage people’s participation’
  • A December survey showed only 37 percent respondents were willing to be vaccinated
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is threatening residents with fines of up to $356.89 (5 million rupiah) for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, an unusually stiff penalty aimed at ensuring compliance with a new regulation making inoculations mandatory.
Deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Riza Patria said city authorities were merely following rules and such sanctions were a last resort in Jakarta, which accounts for about a quarter of the archipelago nation’s more than 1.2 million coronavirus infections.
“If you reject it, there are two things, social aid will not be given, (and a) fine,” Riza told reporters.
Indonesia is fighting one of Asia’s biggest and most stubborn coronavirus epidemics and aims to inoculate 181.5 million of its 270 million population within 15 months under a vaccination program that started last month.
Nearly 34,000 Indonesians are known to have died from the virus.
Indonesia announced a presidential order earlier this month stipulating anyone who refuses vaccines could be denied social assistance or government services or made to pay a fine.
The penalty would be determined by regional health agencies or by local governments.
“Sanctions are our last effort to encourage people’s participation,” Health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said. “The target of 181.5 million people is huge.”
The new regulation follows months of public skepticism and lingering doubts about whether coronavirus vaccines are safe, effective and halal, or permissible by Islam.
Public health experts say public jitters about the vaccine could be a stumbling block, while health agencies in West Java, Indonesia’s most populous province, and West Nusa Tenggara have told Reuters they had no plans to enforce sanctions.
A December survey by pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting showed only 37 percent of 1,202 respondents were willing to be vaccinated, 40 percent were undecided and 17 percent would refuse.
Usman Hamid, a director at Amnesty International Indonesia, said enforcing vaccinations were not the answer.
“A blanket mandate on vaccination, especially one that includes criminal penalties, is a clear violation of human rights,” Hamid said.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

