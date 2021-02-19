You are here

Saudi Cup 2021
Saudi Cup 2021

Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 

Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (File/SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Crown prince to patronize Saudi Cup ceremony on Saturday 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday in Janadriyah. (Photo: Saudi Cup)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will patronize the Saudi Cup ceremony that will take place on Saturday evening at the King Abdul Aziz Racecourse in Janadriyah.

The world’s most valuable horses will participate in the most expensive horse race in the world, with prizes amounting to $30.5 million, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

A total of 77 horses from 13 countries will participate in the meeting, with the winner of the Saudi Cup race awarded with a $20 million prize.  

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian High Commission, thanked the crown prince for patronizing the world’s richest race that will take place in the Kingdom for the second time. 

“The Saudi Cup has become the focus of attention and equestrian fans from all over the world are following it. We notice this through the volume of participation in the second edition which witnesses the presence of the most prominent horses, trainers and cavalrymen in the world,” Prince Bandar said. 

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

Saudi Crown Prince, US Defense Secretary discuss bilateral relations in phone call

Saudi Crown Prince, US Defense Secretary discuss bilateral relations in phone call
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince, US Defense Secretary discuss bilateral relations in phone call

Saudi Crown Prince, US Defense Secretary discuss bilateral relations in phone call
  • US defense secretary condemned the recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
  • Austinthe said the US and Saudi Arabia shared commitment to countering Iran’s destabilizing actions
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations in a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, state news agency SPA reported.
They further discussed enhancing the defense cooperation, and developments in the region.
The defense secretary also condemned the recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and expressed his country’s support to the Kingdom in defending its borders.
He further thanked the crown prince for Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a political settlement in Yemen.
He added that the US and Saudi Arabia shared commitment to countering Iran’s destabilizing actions and defeating extremist groups in the region.
Earlier in February, the Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched multiple attacks against the Kingdom.
The Arab coalition said it had controlled a fire in a civilian plane at Abha airport as a result of a Houthi attack.
Earlier that day, Saudi state TV reported that the coalition had intercepted and destroyed two armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned group toward southern Saudi Arabia.
Spokesman Col Turki Al-Malki said in a statement that the attack had targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure.
It was the third day that week that the coalition said it had intercepted Houthi drones fired toward a southern region of the kingdom that borders Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Arab Coalition

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
  • Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said Thursday’s attack by the Houthis was another instance that constituted war crimes
  • Yemeni FM Mubarak stressed the need to pressure the Iranian regime to stop interfering in Yemen’s internal affairs
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, state news agency SPA reported.
Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said Thursday’s attack by the Houthis was another instance that constituted war crimes.
Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak said the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s support for the Houthis further confirmed the extremist nature of the two groups.
Mubarak stressed the need to pressure the Iranian regime to stop interfering in Yemen’s internal affairs during a video conference call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland Simon Coveney.
He also warned of the ongoing danger posed by the stricken Safer oil tanker which has been held by the houthis, and the environmental, humanitarian and economic threat to Yemen and the region.
The Yemeni foreign minister also called for an end to the militia’s manipulation of this issue and not allowing the United Nations’ technical team to access it, assess its condition and empty it.
And Coveney reiterated his country’s keenness on the security, stability and unity of Yemen and the readiness to contribute to achieving a political settlement.
Dozens of Houthis and government troops, meanwhile, were killed in fierce clashes in Marib with local officials and NGOs warning that the fighting will have a major impact on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
The current uptick in fighting began earlier this month when the Iran-backed Houthis resumed a major offensive to seize control of the oil and gas-rich city of Marib, the Yemen government’s last major stronghold in the northern half of the country.
Along with the Marib fighting, envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council by video conference that there have been “worrying spikes of violence and hostilities” in the provinces of Hodeidah, where a key port is located, and the government-held Taiz.

Topics: Arab Coalition Houthis

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has also imposed fines on using prohibited weapons and hunting tools. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia

Stiff penalties await illegal loggers and hunters in Saudi Arabia
  • The fine for unauthorized hunting amounts to SR10,000, while those for hunting and harming living animals range between SR1,500 to SR200,000
Updated 19 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has begun implementing strict executive regulations to control hunting and logging in the Kingdom in an effort to preserve the country’s wildlife. Illegal loggers and hunters will face heavy penalties for any unauthorized practices.
“In the past decades, the Kingdom has witnessed serious environmental degradation, which has led to the extinction of many living organisms, as well as the deterioration of natural vegetation by 80 percent due to unsustainable practices,” Abdulrahman Al-Soqeer, Saudi academician and environmental consultant, told Arab News.
The fine for unauthorized hunting amounts to SR10,000 ($2,700), while those for hunting and harming living animals range between SR1,500 to SR200,000.
Fines for violators of logging regulations start at SR1,000 and could reach SR20 million, penalties that are subject to be doubled if violations are repeated.
The ministry gave those practicing activities related to the import and sale of firewood and charcoal six months to rectify their situation and obtain the necessary permits.
The new regulations prohibit overfishing and the hunting of wild fungi and endangered species. They also aim to regulate hunting activities and provide hunters outlets to enjoy the sport in a safe and secure environment while preserving a balanced ecosystem.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Fines for violators of logging regulations start at SR1,000 and could reach SR20 million, penalties that are subject to be doubled if violations are repeated.

• The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture gave those practicing activities related to the import and sale of firewood and charcoal six months to rectify their situation and obtain the necessary permits.

• The new regulations prohibit overfishing and the hunting of wild fungi and endangered species. They also aim to regulate hunting activities and provide hunters outlets to enjoy the sport in a safe and secure environment while preserving a balanced ecosystem.

Although belated, these regulations reflect an unprecedented and comprehensive move by the Saudi government to preserve the country’s biodiversity, and Al-Soqeer places high hopes on the decision.
According to the ministry, this step will also provide investment opportunities for the private sector without harming wildlife.
Al-Soqeer highlighted that the Kingdom’s biodiversity is an essential component of national wealth, with a cultural, economic and environmental value; therefore, all countries should do their utmost to preserve it.


“Maintaining the Kingdom’s ecological balance will play a significant role in long-term, sustainable development in the country,” he said.
The ministry has also imposed fines on using prohibited weapons and hunting tools. It is now forbidden to use tools or means that catch more than one animal, including spray guns or fishing nets. It is also unauthorized to use kill animals using gases, car exhaust or by means of drowning.
To obtain a hunting permit, applicants must be above the age of 21 and must have not been proven guilty of committing two or more violations. In addition, two years must pass since the last proven violation.

Some animal species are vulnerable to extinction, which means we must protect them by allowing them to reproduce and preventing them from being hunted during this stage.

Abdulrahman Al-Soqeer, academician and environmental consultant

The ministry will provide hunters with hunting venues and has specified different seasons for hunting activities.
“It is necessary to avoid hunting during reproduction seasons in order to allow animals to survive and produce,” said Al-Soqeer. “Some animal species are vulnerable to extinction, which means we must protect them by allowing them to reproduce and preventing them from being hunted during this stage.”
Displaying and selling hunted creatures without a license is also prohibited, and violators will be fined SR20,000.
The National Center for Wildlife Development supervises programs related to the protection of wildlife and biological diversity in Saudi Arabia and is responsible for the management of protected areas and centers for the breeding and resettlement of endangered animals.
Only 0.5 percent of Saudi Arabia is forested land, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, while 95 percent is sandy deserts. Hence, illegal logging constitutes a severe threat to the ecosystem.


Logging, or cutting down trees, is one of the major causes of environmental degradation in the Kingdom, leading to soil deterioration, desertification, exacerbated dust storms and damage to biodiversity, Al-Soqeer explained.
The new logging regulation, which applies to all persons in the Kingdom, aims to regulate the import, transportation, storage and sale of firewood and charcoal.
The ministry has specified penalties, which include imprisonment up to 10 years or a fine of no more than SR30 million for certain violations if committed twice or more within one year.
These violations include cutting trees and shrubs from protected reserves; uprooting, moving, or stripping them of bark or leaves or any other part; moving their soil; and bulldozing or trading in them without a license.
The National Center for Development of the Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification will supervise these practices and approve the rules and regulations related to issuing and renewing licenses and permits.
Al-Soqeer noted a growing environmental awareness in Saudi Arabia, which is essential to preserve the country’s wildlife.
“However, protecting the environment and preserving natural resources sometimes require more stringent enforcement of laws and regulations.
“The government and the charitable sector represented by environmental associations are working side by side to sustain environmental progress in the Kingdom. The private sector is still not supportive enough, though,” he said, adding that the aimed transformation would not be complete without the private sector’s participation.

Topics: Saudi wild animals

Saudi aid agency mobilizes global efforts to help children trapped in conflict

Saudi aid agency mobilizes global efforts to help children trapped in conflict
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi aid agency mobilizes global efforts to help children trapped in conflict

Saudi aid agency mobilizes global efforts to help children trapped in conflict
  • Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director, said in a video message that this approach is in line with the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers observed on Feb. 12
Updated 19 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) organized a virtual panel discussion titled “Child Soldiers are Victims, Not Soldiers” on Thursday, aiming to mobilize global efforts to combat exploitation of children in conflict situations.
“The recruitment of children is becoming a big challenge for the international community, and is affecting children not only in conflict zones but beyond,” said Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the center’s supervisor general.
“This issue cannot be handled by one organization; it is the duty of the whole international community, including the UN and its agencies,” he added.
The center hopes, with the help of engaged partners, to offer sustainable solutions to bring this dangerous phenomenon to an end.
Al-Rabeeah said that the international community should “revisit what it does for refugees and displaced persons,” adding: “They need to work carefully and intelligently to change the cultural misconceptions about the mistreatment and exploitation of children in refugee camps.”
Virginia Gamba, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, said: “We have a joint responsibility to protect children from hostilities so they can become positive agents of change in the future, and this starts by working together to build a more peaceful present now. Reintegration has never been more important.”
Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director, said in a video message that this approach is in line with the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers observed on Feb. 12.
“We want to end the recruiting of children for conflicts, and call for more investment to support children and disengage them from conflicts,” she added.

HIGHLIGHT

Child recruitment is designated as a war crime under international law.

Dr. Abdulmajeed Al-Banyan, president of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, said there is a need to understand how children can be lured into conflict as victims. “We need to address it with a holistic approach.”
Diene Keita, executive director for programs at the UN Population Fund deputy, said denial of dignity is one reason children are forced into conflict.
The speakers agreed that the use of language is crucial in this fight and the word “child soldiers” should not be used since they are “victims”, not soldiers, and are trapped in conflicts because of economic reasons, food insecurity and health problems.
Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief is willing to provide a platform for the children, in partnership with the UN, to protect them from conflicts.
The second session was aimed at strengthening cooperation between interested and working parties to protect children from recruitment, and rehabilitate former victims.
Participants discussed major challenges and reviewed best practices to generate practical recommendations that will contribute to the development of future humanitarian action to eliminate child recruitment.
Dr. Hind Al-Khalifa, a member of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, said that the Kingdom has signed a protocol to protect children. “It is important for children to know that we are there with them for their protection.”

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk
Every year the snowfall brings tourists from across the Kingdom to Tabuk. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2021
Aseel Bashraheel

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk

Snowfall brings sightseers to Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk
  • Every year, the snowfall brings tourists from across the Kingdom to Tabuk, and while the COVID-19 pandemic will mean fewer visitors than usual this year
Updated 19 February 2021
Aseel Bashraheel

JEDDAH: The mountains of Tabuk were capped in snow Thursday morning after a huge drop in temperature overnight. Videos of the storm, and of people celebrating the snowfall, circulated widely on social media, as well as clips of snow-covered camels relaxing before the sunrise.
There were excited comments from Tabuk residents, while those in other regions looked on in envy as the snow encased the mountaintops of Alan, Jabal Al-Lawz and Ad-Daher.
One Twitter user wrote: “What a wondrous sight, like something out of Europe. I’m not sure it’s even here.”

Another, Mohammed Al-Salem, expressed his sadness at being unable to enjoy the snowy mountain tops, saying: “Oh, my heart. Tabuk wins the best city in the winter award. I long to experience such weather.”
Sama Al-Kuwait wrote: “Such beauty in the midst of winter. We often go too far to seek snow, when snow has been close to home in Tabuk. I will surely visit after the pandemic.”
Every year, the snowfall brings tourists from across the Kingdom to Tabuk, and while the COVID-19 pandemic will mean fewer visitors than usual this year, some people still drove all the way from the UAE to capture the snow on camera, according to Al-Arabiya.

HIGHLIGHT

Meteorology experts said temperatures in the far north of the Kingdom are expected to drop even further in the near future, and authorities have issued extreme weather warnings in a number of areas across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, the Northern Borders region, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Jawf and Najran.

Others took to social media to educate people on the weather in various regions of the Kingdom.

Spokesman for the Kingdom’s Embassy in Washington, Fahad Nazer, wrote: “There is no one denying climate change, but it’s also not that rare for this region — Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia — to experience snow. Contrary to popular perception, not every region in the Kingdom is warm year-round.”
Meteorology experts said temperatures in the far north of the Kingdom are expected to drop even further in the near future, and authorities have issued extreme weather warnings in a number of areas across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, the Eastern Province, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, the Northern Borders region, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Jawf and Najran.

 

Topics: Tabuk snow

