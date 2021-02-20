You are here

  • Home
  • Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (AP)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pz52u

Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
  • Kardashian is asking for joint custody of the couple’s four children
Updated 20 February 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, her publicist told AFP Friday.
The mega-celebrity couple’s divorce proceedings come just weeks after US media reported the pair were living separately and going through counseling dealing with “regular relationship issues.”
Celebrity gossip site TMZ — which broke the news Friday — said the separation was “as amicable as a divorce can be.”
Kardashian, 40, is asking for joint custody of the couple’s four children, it added, with her lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly handing in the divorce papers Friday.
Kardashian’s publicist confirmed the divorce filing but did not provide further details.
The pair, who began dating in 2012 and married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, rapidly became one of the world’s most instantly recognizable couples.
But their union has been dogged for months by reports in the gossip press that their marriage was on the rocks as West has battled with mental health issues and launched an improbable and controversial foray into US politics.
West, 43, has opened up about his struggles with bipolar disorder.
In July last year the mercurial entertainment mogul launched a bid for the US presidency with a rambling speech during which he revealed he had wanted to abort his daughter, and broke down in tears.
He also posted a series of tweets, later deleted, that accused his wife and mother-in-law of trying to lock him up, and suggested he was seeking a divorce.
Kardashian called on the media and public to show “compassion and empathy” following her husband’s erratic behavior.
“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kardashian said in her lengthy Instagram post in July.
The couple have four children: seven-year-old daughter North, son Saint, five, daughter Chicago, three, and 21-month-old son Psalm.
Aside from family visits, West has been living at his sprawling ranch in Wyoming in recent months, while Kardashian and the children stayed in California.
It would be the first divorce for West and the third for Kardashian, who came to fame with the US reality TV series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” which followed the lives of her family members in Los Angeles.
Chicago-raised rapper and record producer West has won 21 Grammys. He burst onto the rap scene on his production chops, before delivering a string of critically acclaimed studio albums, selling over 20 million copies.
He has made a very public turn to Christian evangelism in recent years, finally releasing his long-awaited gospel album.
The pair began dating in 2012 while Kardashian was going through divorce proceedings with second husband Kris Humphries.
First child North was born in June 2013, and the couple married the following year at a 16th-century fortress in Florence, Italy after a pre-wedding celebration held at Versailles palace in France.

Topics: Kim Kardashian Kanye West Kim Kardashian West

Related

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly split
Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reportedly split
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘seem much happier’ after family trip 
Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘seem much happier’ after family trip 

What We Are Reading Today: Painting by Numbers by Diana Seave Greenwald

What We Are Reading Today: Painting by Numbers by Diana Seave Greenwald
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Painting by Numbers by Diana Seave Greenwald

What We Are Reading Today: Painting by Numbers by Diana Seave Greenwald
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

Painting by Numbers presents a groundbreaking blend of art historical and social scientific methods to chart, for the first time, the sheer scale of 19th-century artistic production.
With new quantitative evidence for more than 500,000 works of art, Diana Seave Greenwald provides fresh insights into the 19th century, and the extent to which art historians have focused on a limited — and potentially biased — sample of artwork from that time.
She addresses long-standing questions about the effects of industrialization, gender, and empire on the art world, and she models more expansive approaches for studying art history in the age of the digital humanities, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Examining art in France, the US, and the UK, Greenwald features datasets created from indices and exhibition catalogs that — to date — have been used primarily as finding aids.
From this body of information, she reveals the importance of access to the countryside for painters showing images of nature at the Paris Salon, the ways in which time-consuming domestic responsibilities pushed women artists in the US to work in lower-prestige genres.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Painting by Numbers
books
What We Are Reading Today: Painting by Numbers
What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem
books
What We Are Reading Today: Syrian Requiem

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims
Updated 19 February 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims

Bestselling new book tells story of Europe’s forgotten Muslims
  • “Minarets in the Mountains” highlights continent’s “indigenous Muslim heritage,” Hussain said
  • It is among Amazon’s bestselling travel books on pre-sales alone
Updated 19 February 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: “Minarets in the Mountains” traces the roots of Europe’s little-known native Muslim populations, and in telling their story cuts to the heart of what it means to be a European and a Muslim in the 21st century.
Acclaimed travel writer Tharik Hussain made a name for himself covering Saudi Arabia’s hidden touristic treasures and tracing Britain’s ancient Islamic heritage, but his latest book tells a very different story.
He told Arab News that his new book is the very human tale of his family holiday across the Balkans — a fun and light-hearted trip taken with his wife and children, but one that prompts readers to contemplate and confront longstanding myths about European and Muslim identity, and the relationship between the two.
“I wanted to bring to the attention of the mainstream the idea that Europe has an indigenous Muslim heritage,” Hussain said.
He and his family toured Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Kosovo, meeting locals and exploring the roots of Muslim populations that date back centuries.
But unlike his previous European trips, such as to the south of Spain to write about the long-lost Islamic civilization of what was then called Al-Andalus, this trip was very different — it explored a Muslim culture “that’s alive and thriving today,” Hussain said.


“The common, accepted wisdom is that Europe is Judeo-Christian with pagan elements. That’s a fallacy. Islam has been here in Europe since the very first century of Islam.”
He said indigenous Muslims in the Balkans have been “kept at arm’s length” by being labeled East European and thus excluded from the accepted European mainstream.
“Eastern Europe,” to Hussain, is nearly synonymous with “Other Europe.” This, he said, has contributed to the misconception that the continent does not have native and indigenous Muslim populations. Ultimately, his book dispels that myth.
“As a British Muslim, I’ve had to listen to political opportunists in veiled and sometimes explicit ways saying that Muslims aren’t a part of the European landscape and that there’s an ongoing invasion of Muslim refugees. That’s just utter nonsense. There have been Muslims in Europe since the seventh century,” he said.
“Minarets in the Mountains” will be released on June 21, but in pre-sales alone it has already become a bestselling travel book on Amazon.
Hussain attributes this success to a combination of public hunger for travel writers outside the mainstream, white, middle-class and male-dominated field, as well as an appetite for work that provides an insight into untold stories and novel takes on the continent’s history.
“I’m not denying that there’s a Judeo-Christian heritage, nor that there’s a pagan heritage. I’m saying this is also a history that needs to be brought forward and understood,” he said. “The book’s success shows that people are responding to that.”

Topics: Europe Muslims

Related

Special Lonely Planet guide reveals Saudi Arabia’s tourism treasures photos
Lifestyle
Lonely Planet guide reveals Saudi Arabia’s tourism treasures

Egyptian film ‘Trapped’ to premiere at South by Southwest film festival

Egyptian film ‘Trapped’ to premiere at South by Southwest film festival
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

Egyptian film ‘Trapped’ to premiere at South by Southwest film festival

Egyptian film ‘Trapped’ to premiere at South by Southwest film festival
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian director Manal Khaled’s feature film “Trapped” is set to premiere at the US South by Southwest Festival, due to be held from March 16-20. 

The film, directed and produced by Khaled, who co-scripted it with Egyptian writer Rasha Azab, focuses on a number of women from different walks of life who feel constrained by restrictions imposed on them by male figures in their lives. 

“Trapped” stars Egyptian actors Caroline Khalil, Reem Higab and Osama Abo El Ata. 

The festival, which will run online, will open with the world premiere of Michael Ratner’s “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” a documentary about the pop singer’s near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The complete film program includes 75 features, including 57 world premieres, three international premieres, four North American premieres, one US premiere, eight Texas premieres, and 53 films from first-time filmmakers. 

Topics: Trapped South by Southwest Film Festival Manal Khaled

London Fashion Week goes virtual as Covid bites

London Fashion Week goes virtual as Covid bites
Updated 19 February 2021
(AFP)

London Fashion Week goes virtual as Covid bites

London Fashion Week goes virtual as Covid bites
Updated 19 February 2021
(AFP)

LONDON: London Fashion Week begins on Friday on a virtual format due to a coronavirus lockdown with mainstays like Victoria Beckham shunning the event but others like Burberry embracing the online avatar.

Despite the absence of global celebrities and fashionistas, designers such as Britain’s Molly Goddard and Ireland’s Simone Rocha will stream their collections on the London Fashion Week website.

Most of the 94 designers participating in the show, which concludes on Tuesday, will broadcast video highlights of their collections showcasing menswear, womenswear or mixed fashions in an event that is now gender-neutral.

On Monday, the British brand Burberry – known for its tailored trenchcoats – will present its menswear Autumn/Winter collection for 2021, designed by Italian creative director Riccardo Tisci.

In September, the brand presented its Spring/Summer 2021 collection in a film set in the middle of a forest and broadcast live on Twitch.

The streaming platform has grown in popularity, broadcasting live video gameplay and offering the possibility of live commentary.

More than 40,000 people watched the innovative show, which could be viewed from different perspectives.
 

Topics: London Fashion Week

Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad: Documenting the destruction

Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad: Documenting the destruction
Updated 19 February 2021
Rawaa Talass

Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad: Documenting the destruction

Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad: Documenting the destruction
  • How Dia Mrad’s images of damaged buildings have captured the mood of Beirut
Updated 19 February 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: It’s become one of the most powerful photographs of the results of the August 4 explosion in Beirut: An interior mural of the face of Lebanon’s revered poet Kahlil Gibran, partially destroyed and trapped between broken roof tiles and scattered debris, peeking out through an entirely collapsed wall. It sums up the devastation wrought on Lebanon’s heritage by the blast.

“When I first saw it I got goose bumps,” says Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad, the man behind this image — which has since gone viral — to Arab News. “I think, with that photo, I was able to capture everything that we were all feeling at that point; complete devastation. The look in Gibran’s eyes was very expressive to a lot of people — the way that anger mixed with sadness and disappointment showed on his face.”

Mrad's image of an interior mural of Kahlil Gibran exposed by the August 4 Beirut Port explosion. (Supplied)

As Lebanon continues to suffer the simultaneous crises of an all-but nonexistent government, an unprecedented economic collapse, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrad has made it his mission to document the damaged facades of buildings, including palaces and estates, and their shattered interiors. Some of them date back to the late 1800s, when Lebanon was under Ottoman rule.

“In a lot of places, it doesn’t feel like it happened six months ago, it feels like it was yesterday. The destruction is still as evident as it was on day one,” Mrad says of the damage, although the same can also be said of people’s morale. “You can see it in people’s eyes,” he says. “It’s all changed. You used to go down on the streets and see happy faces and people just going about their day.”

Dagher Estate was founded by the Dagher family in the mid-1700s. (Supplied)

Shortly after the blast at the port, Lebanon’s Ministry of Culture stated that approximately 640 historical buildings — mostly in the popular neighborhoods of Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael — had been damaged in the explosion, with close to 60 of them at risk of collapsing. “They are the most-damaged areas as they were closest to the port. They just happen to be the areas that are richest in cultural and architectural heritage,” says Mrad, adding that such precious buildings lack protection laws.

“They are classified in a list, but there’s supposed to be incentives to maintain them,” he explains. “The government should be more strict with owners about what they can and can’t do. A lot of these buildings are abandoned because owners don’t want to renovate them. If they’re not interested in heritage, they’d rather just destroy that small building and sell the land for millions of dollars.”

Dagher Estate’s garden was gutted by the blast, including the loss of a Jacaranda tree that had been planted more than 100 years ago. (Supplied)

This notion of intentional destruction was Mrad’s initial motivator to do something, he explains. “There was always that fear of wanting to somehow preserve the memory of these buildings for the future in case they were gone,” he says. “I think this was one of the biggest reasons that drove me to take that many photos.”

A master’s graduate in architecture, Mrad has always admired the diversity of his cosmopolitan city’s architectural scene. “It’s so related to history,” he notes. “There were different movements in architectural style, where the traditional Lebanese style was affected by the Art Deco movement and modernism. What is fascinating is that it still shows in the urban landscape.” Through his recent work, Mrad is creating a before-and-after series, assessing the extent of the damage caused by the blast. He is planning to compile a selection of his photography in a book.

Dia Mrad is a Lebanese photographer. (Supplied)

An image just as striking as his shot of the Gibran mural is Mrad’s picture of the interior of the Feghali House in Achrafieh, with its golden drapes, pastel-green walls and ornate ceiling. After the explosion, it looked ransacked, with fallen chairs and shards of broken glass littering the ground. “To see it all collapsed like that is like seeing the Mona Lisa exploded,” says Mrad.

One of his more dramatic depictions of exterior damage is the Dagher Estate, founded by the Dagher family in the mid-1700s. Its garden was gutted by the blast, including the loss of a Jacaranda tree that had been planted more than 100 years ago.

This is Sursock Palace after the blast. (Supplied)

Mrad isn’t focusing his energy purely on his personal projects, however. Using his background in photography, he is currently involved with the Beirut Heritage Initiative, a local organization that is spearheading efforts to repair what has been destroyed. Although the teams have faced setbacks — from COVID-19 restrictions, to negligence from the state and a lack of access to donation funds from abroad — they have been able to renovate a few structures, temporarily shelter buildings with protective material and install scaffolding to prevent collapse.

Will it prove to be enough? Mrad doesn’t sugarcoat his answer.

“There has definitely been a lot of improvement,” he says. “But in terms of actually rebuilding or getting back to how it was, we’re still a very long way off from that.”

Topics: Dia Mrad

Latest updates

Iraq sees record COVID-19 cases as new lockdown begins
Iraq sees record COVID-19 cases as new lockdown begins
New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe
New York City tax agency subpoenaed in Trump criminal probe
UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021
UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021
Libya’s Haftar and UN envoy discuss ways to speed up peace process
Libya’s Haftar and UN envoy discuss ways to speed up peace process
Asylum seekers begin entering US under Biden reforms
Asylum seekers begin entering US under Biden reforms

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.