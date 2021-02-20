You are here

Crown prince awards Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the trophy presentation for The Saudi Cup. (Reuters)
  • Saudi-owned Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup
  • The crown prince was patronizing the prize ceremony for the world’s richest race on behalf of King Salman
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman awarded the Saudi Cup to the winner of the final race of the world's most valuable race meeting on Saturday at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.

Saudi-owned Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup and Prince Mohammed awarded three trophies to the owner of the horse Prince A A Faisal, jockey David Egan and Thady Gosden, on behalf of his trainer father John, respectively. 

The crown prince was patronizing the prize ceremony for the world’s richest race on behalf of King Salman who is honorary president of the Kingdom's Equestrian Club.

 

  • Athens eyeing possibility of placing Patriot anti-missile battery in Kingdom to combat Houthi threats
  • Greek FM willing to visit Riyadh to conclude agreement
ATHENS: Greece is eyeing the possibility of stationing a Patriot anti-missile battery on Saudi soil to help the Kingdom boost its air defenses against missile attacks on its critical infrastructure, mainly from Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen.
Speaking in front of the Foreign Relations and Defense Committee in the Greek Parliament, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said the two countries may be close to signing a Status of Forces Agreement that will allow Greek military personnel to be stationed in Saudi Arabia for as long as the Patriot battery remains in the Kingdom.
He insisted that the Patriot is a defensive system, not an offensive one, and expressed his willingness to visit Riyadh soon in order to conclude the agreement.
Dendias had discussed the Patriot’s transport and the enhancement of bilateral defense ties with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in January 2020 when the latter visited Athens.
The transport was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the two men discussed ways to speed up the delivery on the margins of the Philia Forum in Athens earlier this month, Dendias said.
Turkey’s assertive policies in the eastern Mediterranean have forced Greece to engage actively with Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, diplomatically and militarily.
In November, Greece and the UAE signed a mutual defense treaty to protect against common threats, while the two countries have held joint military drills.
Discussions between Riyadh and Athens on the delivery of a Patriot battery started during the last days of the previous Greek government.
The plan is for the Patriot to be accompanied by around 40 Greek officers. Riyadh will cover the cost of transport and of upgrading the battery.
The Patriot is considered one of the best anti-missile systems in the world. Its radar can cover an area of up to 170 km, while it can engage targets in a range of up to 150 km.

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 365,745
  • A total of 6,457 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 325 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 171 were recorded in Riyadh, 53 in the Eastern Province, 44 in Makkah, seven in Madinah, seven in Asir, six in Hail, five in Najran, and five in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 365,745 after 382 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,457 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

  • The ministry stressed the importance for no further escalation of troubles
  • The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it “greatly concerned” over the developments of events in Somalia, which led to multiple fatalities in its capital, Mogadishu, state news agency SPA reported .
The ministry stressed the importance for no further escalation of troubles and expressed its keenness to reach a solution in the country through dialogue.
It also offered its condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Earlier in February, at least three people were killed and eight others wounded after a car bomb detonated near a security checkpoint along a key road in Mogadishu, security official and witnesses said.
The capital is regularly targeted by attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group who have been waging a long and violent insurgency seeking to unseat the internationally backed government in Mogadishu.
They were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still control territory from where they plan and launch frequent, deadly strikes against government and civilian targets.

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (SPA)
  • Al-Mouallimi also said that the Kingdom recognizes that the difference between nations and peoples in beliefs and cultures is a privilege that distinguishes human beings and societies
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has made great strides toward meeting its commitments to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Kingdom’s UN envoy said.

“These efforts focus on strengthening cooperation between the relevant government agencies and civil society institutions, out of its full belief that the involvement of society in all its spectrums is the basis for achieving the coveted goals, progress in protecting and promoting human rights equally,” Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said.
This came during the Kingdom’s speech at the meeting on eliminating racism, xenophobia and discrimination for all in the decade of action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2021 that took place virtually.
Al-Mouallimi expressed his thanks to Pakistan’s permanent delegation to the UN and the UN Economic and Social Council for organizing the meeting.
“Saudi Arabia has put in place many legal and institutional frameworks and adopted operational measures and actions, in various areas related to human rights, including judiciary, criminal justice, promoting integrity, fighting against corruption, combating racial discrimination, the rights of women, children, people with special needs, elderly and migrant workers, and strengthening regional and international cooperation in the field of human rights,” he added.
The Kingdom, together with a number of friendly countries, had submitted two important resolutions discussing these issues, namely “promoting a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites,” and “International Day of Human Fraternity.”
Al-Mouallimi also said that the Kingdom recognizes that the difference between nations and peoples in beliefs and cultures is a privilege that distinguishes human beings and societies.
“What makes us coexist and accept our differences are the bonds of human brotherhood, which encourage us to promote a culture of tolerance, acceptance and lay the bridges of peace and fraternity.”

Initially inspired by Arab characters and Islamic motifs, the Dad Family avoided political statements and started to promote a message of love through its graffiti. (Supplied)
  • Culture Ministry launches initiatives and programs to support ‘street artists’ with specific city locations
MAKKAH: Saudi artists are turning blank, empty walls across the country into beautiful and creative murals, using graffiti and street art to complete their vision.

Graffiti is writing or drawings made on a wall or other surface, usually without permission and within public view. In many Western cultures, it is considered illegal as famous graffiti artists such as Banksy remain elusive. But in the Kingdom, graffiti is an accepted art form.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture has launched initiatives and programs to support “street artists,” with specific city locations chosen so they can express themselves by using spray paint, paint by brush, markers, stenciling, and more.
“Graffiti is a great art form that has become one of the modern ways of beautifying public spaces,” Zainab Al-Mahoozi, a Saudi graffiti artist, told Arab News.
Graffiti has existed since ancient times, with examples dating back to ancient Egypt, ancient Greece and the Roman Empire. But in Saudi Arabia, the art form started 20 years ago. At first, most graffiti in the Kingdom was presented in a distorted way.
The art form started to evolve in 2009 when a group of young men and women in Jeddah called the “Dad Family” sought to put an Arab touch on what was viewed back then as Western art.

I want my art to deliver messages for society and be the voice of those who do not have a voice.

Zainab Al-Mahoozi, Saudi graffiti artist

Initially inspired by Arab characters and Islamic motifs, the Dad Family avoided political statements and started to promote a message of love through its graffiti.
The art form later spread to Qatif, Al-Ahsa and Riyadh as the number of street artists in the country continued to grow.
Al-Mahoozi noted that each artist is unique and has their own style, while dreary or blank walls alongside cafes, gyms, or garages can be brought back to life with graffiti.
“What distinguishes this art is the strong messages it carries for people as if it were an open and free exhibition,” said Al-Mahoozi, who started doing graffiti in the Kingdom more than 10 years ago.

“Children have also shown a great interest in this art on social media, where murals have become the perfect background for their photos.”
Locations chosen for graffiti are usually near a traffic light or within a public place, to maximize the potential viewing of the art form.
“I intentionally seek to find uncommon places, so that I can enhance and bring them back to life,” said street artist Houssam Al-Hassan, who prefers to use spray paint for his graffiti.


“I want my art to deliver messages for society and be the voice of those who do not have a voice.”
Al-Hassan said there are about 50 graffiti artists in Saudi Arabia because the art form is not easy to create. Artists have to deal with different kinds of walls that might not be smooth, have holes, or exist in places poorly equipped for drawing. So the art form is not for everyone.
“Graffiti combines the local culture of the society with the modern visions and different international schools,” Al-Hassan said. “Artists rely on simple drawings and styles that can reach everyone.”
With support from the Saudi culture ministry, the future is bright for street artists in the Kingdom.
“Graffiti is a natural development of culture and progression,” Riyadh street artist Walid Al-Subaihi told Arab News. “It is used for advertising, to deliver messages, express opinions and ideas.”

