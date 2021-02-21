You are here

  • Home
  • Emirati label Qasimi presents its Fall 2021 collection at London Fashion Week

Emirati label Qasimi presents its Fall 2021 collection at London Fashion Week

Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied
Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/7jmbk

Updated 10 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

Emirati label Qasimi presents its Fall 2021 collection at London Fashion Week

Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied
Updated 10 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: In these strange and unprecedented times, it certainly feels like the best kind of garments are ones that wrap you up in a warm hug, offering a serene sense of protection and comfort. Qasimi’s Fall 2021 collection belongs in this category.

 “The new collection is centered around the concept of being wrapped and being hugged and protected during such an uncertain time,” explained Hoor Al-Qasimi, the Emirati creative director of the London-based menswear brand, to Arab News.




Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied

Seeking inspiration from Islamic architecture — more specifically the “Mashrabiya,” which is an element of traditional Arabic architecture used since the Middle Ages up to the mid-20th century — Al-Qasimi’s  structured and tailored  garments envelope the body inside them, embracing the human form.




Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied

Al-Qasimi presented the new offering via a digital presentation during London Fashion Week, which is currently underway until Feb. 23.

Considering Al-Qasimi is a patron of the arts (she is the founder of the Sharjah Art Foundation) it is no surprise that she decided to present the Fall 2021 collection by way of a fashion film.

The video was a collaborative effort between interdisciplinary performance company Bakani Pick-Up, which choreographed the presentation, and Visionist, who composed the soundtrack. “It has been a wonderful experience and I look forward to more similar collaborations in the future,” noted Al-Qasimi.

As for the collection itself, the lineup was punctuated with a diverse and interesting range of fabrics inspired by the interior settings of the meeting rooms used by the Bloomsbury Group, a cohort of writers, intellectuals, philosophers and artists. Materials included chenille and mohair in pieces like an oversized parka and trench coat, cargo pants and kilt.




Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied

When it came to the color palette, Al-Qasimi looked to Yemen. Softer notes of laurel and muted lime are contrasted with ivy, deep purple, cumin, copper and saffron. Prints take a rebellious stance, riffing on the region’s military camouflage but offset with a softer tulip motifs found in ceramics and tiles across the Islamic world.

The words of late German statesman Konrad Adenauer, “We all live under the same sky,” were printed onto detachable panels and outerwear, while “Dream!” written in Arabic calligraphy was embroidered onto jerseywear. “Free at Last,” a reference to Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 speech, also appeared in the offering.




Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied

The new collection is Al-Qasimi’s third for the London-based brand since taking over the reigns after her twin brother Khalid Al-Qasimi’s passing in 2019. Although fashion is a new territory for the creative director, the Sharjah-born designer revealed that she is “slowly getting the hang of things.”

She said: “I think the most important thing is to listen to everyone around you and learn from their experiences.”

Topics: Qasimi

The best fashion from the 2021 Saudi Cup

Designer Honayda Serafini attends the 2021 Saudi Cup wearing her own design. Instagram
Designer Honayda Serafini attends the 2021 Saudi Cup wearing her own design. Instagram
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

The best fashion from the 2021 Saudi Cup

Designer Honayda Serafini attends the 2021 Saudi Cup wearing her own design. Instagram
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The stakes were high at the 2021 Saudi Cup — dubbed “the world’s richest horse race” — and while the action took place at the King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh, most eyes and camera lenses were fixated on the fashion displayed during the event.

The fashionable guests in attendance, which included royals, designers and influencers, turned up wearing embellished abayas and overlays that paid homage to the country’s rich culture.

Womenswear designer Honayda Serafini, who has seen her pieces donned by the likes of Shay Mitchell and Janelle Monae, turned heads in a slew of ensembles that she created specifically for the two-day event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Honayda (@honaydaofficial)

For the opening night of the races, the fashion designer turned up wearing a white, button-up dress worn underneath a heavily-embellished overlay that was embroidered with hundreds of tiny gold sequins and beads. She paired the regal look with a white headscarf and layered pearl necklaces.

Her second look was a sea green, half-pleated abaya with golden applique that included a striking palm tree motif made entirely out of gold sequins that served as a sartorial nod to her heritage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Honayda (@honaydaofficial)

In addition to dreaming up her own wardrobe for the event, Serafini was also responsible for conjuring up the head-turning look worn by 29-year-old equestrian Dalma Malhas.

The show jumper was a vision wearing a deep purple ensemble that borrowed elements from Saudi culture by way of metallic coin and tassel embellishments.

Also in attendance at the two-day event was fashion influencer and stylist Hala Al-Harithy, who wore a graphic, Asseri printed abaya and dress by Saudi label Aram Designs.

The label, founded by Arwa Alammari, also found a fan in Nojoud Alrumaihi who opted for the womenswear brand’s Sadu-inspired trench coat and a matching handmade headpiece.

Meanwhile, beauty influencer Yara Al-Namlah opted for something a little more muted in the form of a beige longline coat with a Sadu fabric overlay from R9 Designs, which she paired with a neatly-tied maroon head scarf and Hermes handbag.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite fashion looks from the 2021 Saudi Cup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WeBlog. (@weblog_sa)

Topics: 2021 Saudi Cup

Breakout model Malika El-Maslouhi lands new fashion campaign

Breakout model Malika El-Maslouhi lands new fashion campaign
The rising star made her modeling debut four-years-ago and is certainly one to watch. (File/Getty Images)
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Breakout model Malika El-Maslouhi lands new fashion campaign

Breakout model Malika El-Maslouhi lands new fashion campaign
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The fashion campaigns just keep rolling in for Malika El-Maslouhi. The Moroccan-Italian model was selected to star in the new Zadig & Voltaire Spring 2021 campaign, which was shot by fashion photographer Fred Meylan. 

Appearing alongside models Nina Marker and Milla Manon, the half-Arab catwalker appears wearing key pieces from Swedish designer Cecilia Bönström’s Paris-based label’s latest summer offering, which was made entirely of natural and ecologically-certified materials.

For the campaign, the 22-year-old posed on the shores of the Cote D’Azur wearing a cream-colored tuxedo jacket paired with matching trousers, as well as a black blouse tucked into leather trousers accessorized with a shark tooth necklace in another snap. The trio of looks was completed with a flowy, long-sleeved green dress that tied at the neck.

Malika El-Maslouhi stars in the Zadig & Voltaire Spring 2021 campaign. (Supplied)

“Crashed some waves w @ninamarker for @zadigetvoltaire whattaadayyy!!! loads of fun with the whole crew shooting, thanks for having me (sic),” wrote the model on Instagram. 

The rising star, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, is certainly one to watch closely. 

El-Maslouhi made her modelling debut when she was 18-years-old and has captivated the fashion industry ever since. In addition to gracing the runways of storied fashion houses that most models can only dream of, such as Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus among others, the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for the likes of Off-White and Lanvin.

And it appears that she isn’t letting the global health pandemic slow her down. In fact, she’s been as busy as ever, in spite of the restrictions brought about by COVID-19.

In addition to her latest work with Zadig & Voltaire, the model also recently appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein Swim, Jacquemus and Mango alongside fellow Moroccan model Nora Attal.

On the editorial side of things, El-Maslouhi has quite a few under her belt, including Vogue Russia, British Vogue and Dazed Magazine.

She was also selected as the cover star of the latest edition of Elle France.

El-Maslouhi — alongside other breakout stars, which include part-Algerian Hayett McCarthy, Moroccan-Italian Rawiyaa Madkouri and Egyptian Leila Karim Greiss — represent a new generation of Middle Eastern and North African women who are breaking barriers in the fashion industry.

The up-and-comers join more established names such as part-Moroccans Imaan Hammam and Attal as well as US-Dutch-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Topics: Malika El-Maslouhi model fashion

Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son
Updated 20 February 2021
AP

Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

Britain's Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son
  • The baby — a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II — was born Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital
  • Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen
Updated 20 February 2021
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
The baby — a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II — was born Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital.
Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.
Eugenie said on Instagram that the baby is named after his great-great-great-great-great-grandfather Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, who had Augustus as a middle name.
One of his middle names pays tribute to Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen’s 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.
The baby is not expected to get a royal title and will be known as Master August Brooksbank.
Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram of the couple holding their son, who is swaddled in a blue blanket with a matching cap.
“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express,” she wrote, adding that the photo was taken “by our wonderful midwife.”
“Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy,” she said.
The queen and Prince Philip have two more great-grandchildren on the way. Both Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Anne’s daughter Zoe Tindall are due to give birth this year.
The child of Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will become eighth in line to the throne after elder brother Archie, and will push baby August down to 12th in the line of succession.
Harry and Meghan gave up official royal duties last year and moved to California. On Friday the palace announced that the split will be final, with the couple giving up military and charitable patronages they held on behalf of the queen.

Topics: princess eugenie UK

Related

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
World
Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family
UK’s Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week
World
UK’s Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ is safe, predictable

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ is safe, predictable
Updated 20 February 2021
Shaistha Khan

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ is safe, predictable

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ is safe, predictable
Updated 20 February 2021
Shaistha Khan

BENGALURU : In the lead up to the release of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir “Unfinished,” she states that everyone mentioned in her book has been sent a copy because she “didn’t want any surprises later.” That admission in itself, will give you all that you need to establish about the former Miss World, producer, and global star’s memoir.

And the disclaimers don’t stop there.

If you are expecting this celebrity memoir to have juicy tidbits, prepare to be disappointed — there’s no naming of unscrupulous producers or accounts of heartbreak. Rather, it is her narrative that clarifies: Why the multiple corrective nose surgeries, why she endorsed skin-whitening creams early in her career, and amid calls for anti-colorism, her stance on it now.

Chopra describes her upbringing as a “product of traditional and urban India, and as much of the East and West.” A child of military doctors, she chronicles growing up in villages across Northern India, attending boarding school in cosmopolitan Lucknow, and middle school in the US. She reveals how she acclimatized in Iowa, but was bullied at high school in Boston, the experience leaving her with a bruised self-esteem.

There are interesting anecdotes that display her headstrong and independent streak; traits that Chopra attributes to the sense of individuality her parents instilled in her. Back in India, she draws on these attributes and a “courage of conviction” to win the Miss World pageant that propelled her into the public sphere.

The latter half of the memoir is far more compelling — a candid account of the grief she felt after the death of her father humanizes a celebrity; her advocacy for women’s education and healthcare; and Chopra’s marriage to Nick Jonas, the American singer and songwriter.

Apart from the infamous first move by Jonas “sliding into her DMs” and their MET Gala appearance, fans didn’t know too many details of their relationship, until the book.

For those familiar with Chopra’s work, the memoir does not offer much — her journey is well-documented. However, “Unfinished” is written for a Western audience, further strengthening Chopra’s foothold in Hollywood.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unfinished Book Review

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud reveals first poster for Egyptian film

“Fe Ez El-Dohr” stars Mena Massoud and Myrna Noureldin. Instagram
“Fe Ez El-Dohr” stars Mena Massoud and Myrna Noureldin. Instagram
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

‘Aladdin’ star Mena Massoud reveals first poster for Egyptian film

“Fe Ez El-Dohr” stars Mena Massoud and Myrna Noureldin. Instagram
Updated 20 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Last month, it was announced that “Aladdin” star Mena Massoud would be starring in a new Egyptian feature film “Fe Ez El-Dohr,” and now the film’s first poster is here.

This week, the Egyptian-Canadian actor shared both the English and Arabic teaser posters for the film, which translates to “In Broad Daylight” in English, on his official Instagram account.

“Check out the teaser poster for #InBroadDaylight. It’s been a dream of mine to head back to Egypt and act with some of the most talented artists in the world. Honored to be a part of this,” he wrote to his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud)

 “Fe Ez El-Dohr” is the brainchild of screenwriter Karim Soror.

Directed by Morcos Adel, the film’s plot follows Hamza (played by Massoud), an international criminal who leaves Egypt to live abroad and returns to carry out some tasks in the country.

He is joined by Egyptian actress Myrna Noureldin in the forthcoming film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassoud)

It will be the first Egyptian film that Massoud, who rose to prominence for his role as Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake, will star in. It will also be his first big screen role since the Guy Ritchie-directed film.

Despite starring in the $1 billion-grossing blockbuster, Massoud revealed in a previous interview with Daily Beast that he has not had a single audition since the movie’s release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morcous Adel (@morcous_adel)

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” the 29-year-old actor lamented in a previous interview with The Daily Beast. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like ‘Aladdin.’ ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since ‘Aladdin’ came out.”

Topics: Mena Massoud

Latest updates

Emirati label Qasimi presents its Fall 2021 collection at London Fashion Week
Qasimi Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear. Supplied
UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31
UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31
Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock
Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public
Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.