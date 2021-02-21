You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Cup’s real legacy will be the rise of local talent
Saudi Cup 2021
Saudi Cup 2021

Saudi Cup’s real legacy will be the rise of local talent

Saudi Cup’s real legacy will be the rise of local talent
Saudi jockey Adel Al-Fouraidi is greeted by his horse's owners as he wins The Obaiya Arabian Classic of the Saudi Cup, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vvbrf

Updated 21 February 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Cup’s real legacy will be the rise of local talent

Saudi Cup’s real legacy will be the rise of local talent
  • Success of $10 million winner Mishref, jockey Al-Fouraidi and host of other owners and trainers highlighted rising Saudi involvement
  • Al-Fouraidi rode Saudi horse Mubasher Al-Khalediah to victory in the US $2 million Obaiya Arabian Classic
Updated 21 February 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The smile on Adel Al-Fouraidi’s face said it all.
The Saudi rider had just won the last of the four International Jockeys Challenge races to secure second place overall on the first day of the Saudi Cup weekend.
Riding Zhabi Al-Hammad, Al-Fouraidi romped home ahead of the rest of the strong 14-jockey field, having finished second in the second Jockeys Challenge earlier.
“It means a lot to me to represent all Saudi jockeys,” he said, barely concealing his glee. “She was a favored filly, a good filly, and she helped me a lot to win this race.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling. I felt that everyone was with me. It was a dream come true.”
But things were about to get even better for the local boy.
The following day, as the eyes of the racing world turned to the $30.5 million Saudi Cup, the world’s richest horse race meeting, Al-Fouraidi found himself in the spotlight again.
First, he rode Saudi horse Mubasher Al-Khalediah to victory ahead of stablemate Mutwakel Al-Khalediah in the US $2 million Obaiya Arabian Classic, the richest race in the world for purebred Arabians.
For the second day running, the television cameras caught an elated Al-Fouraidi.
“I thank God for this win. I cannot describe this feeling,” he said. “The race started very fast, but I took my time with this horse because I had ridden him before, and slowly I picked up the pace. In the end, it worked for me and we won.”
To cap a memorable personal weekend, Al-Fouraidi then rode Great Scot — owned by Prince Faisal bin Khalid — to third place in the showpiece $20 million Saudi Cup. A $2 million prize is the stuff of dreams for a jockey few had heard of days earlier.
Naturally, the focus on Saturday night was on the winner of the $10 million top prize, Mishref, ridden by David Egan, trained by John Gosden and owned by Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal.
And for good reason. A superlative race by Egan saw him steer Mishref to an unexpected victory over the favored American horse Charlatan, trained by the legendary Bob Baffert.
But the real legacy of the Saudi Cup could well be the establishment of a thriving, sustainable horse racing industry driven by the country’s own talent.
This was not an event that simply relied on importing the best international practitioners. Saudi involvement was ubiquitous.
The International Jockeys Challenge, in which riders are assigned horses prepared by Saudi-based trainers, pits 14 international male and female jockeys against each other in four races worth $400,000 each.
But the Jockeys Challenge day is also intended to boost local participation in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with four other races taking place throughout the afternoon.
On Friday, horses from Bahrain, Spain and the Czech Republic were left behind by Petrus — trained by Fawaz Al-Ghareeba — who emerged victorious at the inaugural running of the $500,000 Saudi International Handicap sponsored by Al Rajhi Bank.
Meanwhile, the Imported & Local Bred Handicap, the Local Bred Fillies Open and Friday’s final race, the Local Bred Horses Open, all provided other Saudi jockeys and trainers a share of the spotlight.
Beyond the races, awards and top prize money, it was a welcome sign of changing times to see how every aspect of the Saudi Cup was carried out by local talent, both male and, significantly, female.
From the volunteers, some clearly still in their teenage years, directing the arriving cars and buses, to the golf buggy drivers, security personnel, media center staff and ushers — all were local, professional and courteous.
While having the finest international talent perform at your doorstep is no doubt inspirational, involving local students and young adults in such programs and events provides a tangible way for Saudis to be introduced into the horse racing industry.
From the Saudi Cup, more competitions and racing programs will emerge according to Amr Zedan, member of the Saudi Equestrian Authority and the owner of Zedan Racing Stables in Kentucky, US.
The Saudi Cup, he told Arab News earlier this month, “is reinventing the way racing is done from a regional perspective, and internationally as well.”
He also highlighted the Kingdom’s geography and climate as factors in promoting equestrian activities all year round.
“Saudi Arabia is very unique in many ways. We don’t have a single season,” Zedan said. “We have Taif, for instance, where the weather is very pleasant during the summer, so we can have racing meetings there during the off-season. Then we have the on-season, which is the winter-spring. So Saudi Arabia is very unique in that regard, and I know that the Saudi Equestrian Authority has ambitious plans to create a full-on ecosystem to develop equestrian sports in general and racing in particular.”
All the conditions are there to succeed, as Al-Fouraidi and many others showed at the 2021 Saudi Cup. It’s time for young Saudis to take the reins.

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Saudi Arabia Mishrif

Related

Update Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
Sport
Mishriff wins 2021 Saudi Cup
Update Crown prince awards Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince awards Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
Updated 27 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open

Djokovic dominates Medvedev to win ninth Australian Open
  • Serb overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to end the Russian’s unbeaten run at 20 matches
Updated 27 min 50 sec ago
AFP

MELBOURNE: Peerless world No. 1 Novak Djokovic demolished Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign at Melbourne Park Sunday.

Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in front of 7,400 fans on Rod Laver Arena to end the Russian’s unbeaten run at 20 matches.

In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.

Rarely has a player been so dominant at a single tournament with the Serb’s record-extending ninth title moving him past Federer’s eight at Wimbledon but still a long way behind the 13 Nadal has won at Roland Garros.

But it was a rollercoaster ride to get there, with Djokovic dropping five sets en route to the final and battling an abdominal injury that nearly forced him to pull out after the third round.

Despite admitting it was a gamble to keep playing, with a risk the injury could get worse and affect the rest of his season, the 33-year-old chose to continue and it paid off.

“Thanks to this court, the Rod Laver Arena, I love you each year more and more — the love affair keeps going,” said a relieved Djokovic, while paying tribute to Medvedev.

“Daniil, a class act, great guy and great person,” he said.

“I really like him off the court ... but on court he’s definitely one of the toughest players I have ever faced in my life.

“It’s a matter of time till you hold a Grand Slam.”

Djokovic’s speech to the crowd came after Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka was booed for mentioning the COVID vaccine and the Victorian government.

The unusual scenes came at the end of a tournament that was delayed three weeks over the coronavirus and had to bar fans for five days when state authorities ordered a snap lockdown.

Medvedev, 25, is one of the smartest players on tour, keeping his opponents guessing with his flat and low groundstrokes, changing up the pace and angles, as he blends impenetrable defense with opportunistic offense.

But the Serb, who held a 4-3 head-to-head record against him but had lost three of the previous four, had his measure.

“It’s never easy to find words when you have just lost the final of a Grand Slam,” said Medvedev.

“But congrats Novak and his team. I mean, nine Grand Slams in Australia and 18 total is amazing and probably not the last one.”

“I really wanted to make this match long and more entertaining, but today was not the day,” he added.

In front of a pro-Djokovic crowd, Medvedev overcooked two forehands on his opening service game then sent one into the net to hand the Serb the first break points, then a wild backhand saw him immediately on the back foot.

Djokovic consolidated with a serve to love before the Russian finally got off the mark with a wobbly hold for 1-3. But then a failed drop shot and net volley from the top seed allowed the Russian to break back.

Long rallies ensued and it went with serve until some brilliant groundstrokes from Djokovic earned three break points at 6-5. Medvedev saved two but not the third to lose the opening set.

Undeterred, the tall, pencil-thin Russian kept coming and dialed up the pressure to break Djokovic’s opening serve in set two, only for the Serb to immediately strike back.

Djokovic won three games in a row, despite the disruption of two fans being ejected in an apparent refugee protest, as he took control.

He raced to a 5-2 lead with Medvedev smashing his racquet in frustration as the set and the championship began slipping away.

Deflated, Medvedev dropped his opening serve in set three and never looked like finding a way back as Djokovic, in his 28th Grand Slam final compared to the Russian’s second, drew on his experience to close out the match, dropping to the court in celebration.

The win reinforced Djokovic’s status as world number one, where he will mark his 311th week when the new rankings come out on Monday, surpassing Federer’s record of 310.

Medvedev will move to a career-high three in the rankings, behind Nadal.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australian Open

Related

Djokovic praises Serena Williams as ‘one of greatest athletes’
Sport
Djokovic praises Serena Williams as ‘one of greatest athletes’
Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Australian Open
Sport
Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Australian Open

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
AFP

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again

West Ham up to fourth as troubled Spurs crash again
  • Tottenham have already lost eight league games this season — the second-worst return of Mourinho’s career after losing nine with Chelsea in 2015-16
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: West Ham moved into fourth in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against troubled Tottenham on Sunday that left their London rivals’ top four bid in tatters.

Jose Mourinho’s side slumped to a fifth defeat in their last six league games as they paid the price for a sloppy defensive display at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio put West Ham in front early in the first half and Jesse Lingard doubled the hosts’ advantage after the break.

Lucas Moura reduced the deficit with his first league goal since September, but spluttering Spurs were unable to salvage a point.

West Ham climbed two points above Chelsea into the Champions League spots as their unexpected European challenge gathered pace with a seventh win in their last nine league matches.

It was a first triumph for West Ham boss David Moyes in 16 meetings with Mourinho.

And while Moyes has sparked a remarkable revival at West Ham, who were in a relegation battle when he arrived last season, Mourinho’s Tottenham are in the middle of a woeful campaign.

They are languishing in ninth and trail West Ham by nine points, albeit with a game in hand.

Tottenham have already lost eight league games this season — the second-worst return of Mourinho’s career after losing nine with Chelsea in 2015-16. Mourinho will have to turn the tide quickly to save his job after Tottenham’s latest flop.

Tottenham had conceded nine goals in their last three games in all competitions, underlining the defensive flaws that have plagued them since they squandered a three-goal lead in the closing minutes of their 3-3 draw with West Ham in October.

Antonio exploited more dismal defending to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

When Son Heung-min’s slow reaction allowed Jarrod Bowen to whip in a cross from the left, Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga stood flat-footed as Antonio got between them.

Antonio’s initial toe-poked effort was saved by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and the West Ham forward quickly got to his feet to stab in the rebound from close-range.

Tomas Soucek was left with blood streaming down his face after a clash of heads with Tanganga, putting West Ham down to 10 men for five minutes while the midfielder went off to be stitched up.

Even then, toothless Tottenham couldn’t make any headway and Lloris had to tip over Craig Dawson’s header after the defender easily evaded slack marking at Aaron Cresswell’s corner.

After a lethargic half, Tottenham showed signs of life as Erik Lamela’s curler forced a decent save from Lukasz Fabianski, who had to sprawl to his right to keep out Harry Kane’s low drive moments later.

Tottenham had failed to win any of their previous 11 league games when trailing at half-time, so Mourinho took action with the introduction of Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty.

Bale had impressed during a rare start against Wolfsberger, but the Wales forward could do nothing to prevent Spurs spiralling toward another defeat.

Aided by Tottenham’s statuesque rearguard, Lingard broke clear to drive a fine finish into the far corner in the 47th minute.

An offside flag looked like it might spare Spurs, but a VAR review overturned the decision as Lingard belatedly celebrated his third goal since signing on loan from Manchester United.

Tottenham needed an immediate response and Kane was just off-target with a fierce free-kick before Lucas got one back in the 64th minute.

Bale’s corner arrowed toward Lucas at the near post and the Brazilian edged in front of his marker to glance a header past Fabianski.

Bale almost equalized with a blistering effort from the edge of the area that cannoned off the bar.

Tottenham’s luck was out again in stoppage-time when the ball rebounded off Son but looped onto the post and bounced to safety.

Topics: West Ham english Premier League Tottenham Hotspur

Related

Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Sport
Mourinho makes instant impact for Spurs in 3-2 victory at West Ham
Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0
Sport
Son and Kane on target as Tottenham beat Leeds 3-0

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet

2021 Diriyah E-Prix to launch Formula E season with biggest driver lineup yet
  • Rookie drivers Norman Nato, Nick Cassidy and Jake Dennis join last year’s winners Sam Bird and Alexander Sims at Diriyah circuit on Feb. 26-27
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

With the Diriyah E-Prix double-header of night races set to launch the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, we look at the 24 drivers from 12 teams taking to the grid on Feb. 26 and 27. 

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler – Germany

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler has confirmed Lucas di Grassi and Rene Rast as its driver line-up for season seven.

The 2016/17 Formula E champion Di Grassi is heading into his seventh Formula E season with Audi, and is one of the championship’s most successful drivers, having completed 69 races, bagged a record 796 points and 32 trips up the podium steps — including 10 race wins. 

BMW i Andretti Motorsport – Germany

BMW i Andretti Motorsport has selected rookie Jake Dennis to partner Max Guenther in the championship, with the team citing impressive test and simulator sessions as a key factor in the decision.

The 25-year-old Dennis caught the eye of the team during an intensive selection process, having contested the DTM in 2019 and secured Aston Martin’s best result of the season.

Guenther sealed victory in just his third race for the team back in Santiago, becoming the youngest race winner in Formula E history in the process.

Envision Virgin Racing – UK

Envision Virgin Racing has announced that reigning Japanese Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy will step into the fold alongside Robin Frijns for the season, off the back of achieving the triple crown of Japanese motorsport, aged just 25.

Frijns is now embarking on his third season with Envision Virgin Racing, as he ended season 6 on a high in Berlin with four Super Pole appearances and a pair of podiums on the way to 12th in the drivers’ table.

Dragon/Penske Autosport – US

The team will run with Sergio Sette Camara and Nico Mueller making their return.

Brazilian single-seater hotshot Camara continues with the team for the 2020/21 season, stepping up for a full-time role after an impressive performance in the Marrakesh Rookie Test and following his substitute drive at the six-race finale in Berlin.

DS TECHEETAH – China

After clinching the drivers’ and teams’ titles at the end of a spectacular season six, DS TECHEETAH is looking to assert its authority again in Formula E’s first campaign as an FIA World Championship, with reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa returning alongside double champion Jean-Eric Vergne in 2020/21 season.

With six seasons under his belt, reigning champion da Costa is one of competition’s most experienced drivers, while Vergne made history after becoming the first back-to-back champion in Formula E following his title-winning campaigns in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Mahindra Racing – India

Mahindra Racing have confirmed the signing of Alexander Sims for this season, after announcing that Jerome D’Ambrosio will leave the team following the conclusion of season six.

The 32-year-old Brit has been involved with Formula E since its inception in 2014, first as a test and reserve driver before securing a race seat for season five with BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

His new teammate Alex Lynn returned to the championship for the second half of the 2019/20 season in Berlin, taking the vacant seat at Mahindra Racing.

Mercedes-Benz EQ – Germany

Mercedes-Benz EQ heads into its second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with an unchanged line-up as Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries partner once again to pilot the Silver Arrow 02.

The German team secured a pair of podiums in the season-opening Saudi Arabia double-header from Diriyah and laid down a marker for the rest with that dominant display in round 11 as the team came home third in the teams’ table.

Nio 333 – UK

NIO 333 has confirmed that Tom Blomqvist will join Oliver Turvey for their tilt at the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

After joining the championship just in time for the 2014/15 season finale in London, Turvey has since become a long-standing member of the NIO 333 Formula E Team line-up. 

Tom Blomqvist jumped in at Jaguar Racing for rounds 10 and 11 in season six, and caught the eye of the NIO 333 Formula E Team’s after his impressive performance.

Nissan e.dams – Japan

Nissan e.dams has confirmed the retention of its driver line-up for the third consecutive season, with Sebastien Buemiand Oliver Rowland lining up once again for the Japanese marque.

Buemi racked up six consecutive Super Pole qualifying appearances in season six, with a best result of second in Berlin. Rowland, meanwhile, took a breakthrough first victory at the penultimate race of the season to come home fifth overall, just a point behind his teammate.

Panasonic Jaguar Racing – UK

A race winner in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Sam Bird will join Panasonic Jaguar Racing for season seven after leaving Envision Virgin Racing at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old is one of a select group of drivers to have competed in every Formula E race since the series’ inception in 2014, tallying nine wins including the first round of Diriyah E-Prix in 2018/2019 season, 18 podiums, five pole positions and five fastest laps to date. 

Kiwi racer Mitch Evans remains with the British motorsport outfit for his fifth campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Tag Heuer Porsche – Germany

Pascal Wehrlein will contest the 2020/2021 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship for TAG Heuer Porsche, with the 25-year-old joining Andre Lotterer in for season seven, replacing Neel Jani.

2020/21 will see Lotterer build on the experience gained in the Porsche 99X Electric and  is joined by new recruit Wehrlein as they challenge for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title.

Venturi Racing – Monaco

Norman Nato joins Edoardo Mortara at ROKiT Venturi Racing for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with the Monegasque team promoting its long-time test and simulator driver to a full race seat for season seven, replacing Brazilian motorsport legend Felipe Massa.

Nato came third in both the 2018 European Le Mans Series and the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship, including a second-placed finish in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Season seven marks Mortara's fourth year with the team.

Topics: Diriyah E-Prix 2021 Saudi Arabia

Related

In the 2018-19 season, Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal became the Diriyah E-Prix’s first-ever winner. The following season’s double-header produced two British winners, Sam Bird and Alexander Sims. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Countdown begins to Diriyah E-Prix night race double-header
Riyadh governor reviews Diriyah development projects photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh governor reviews Diriyah development projects

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix

INTERVIEW: Female Saudi driver feels right at home at Diriyah E-Prix
  • Formula 4 driver Al-Juffali has high aspirations as 2021 Formula E season gets underway
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Ahead of the 2021 Diriyah E-Prix double-header on Friday, Arab News caught up with Reema Al-Juffali, one of Saudi Arabia’s rising stars in motorsports. Al-Juffali, 29, talked about Formula E, sustainability and her dream race.

Q: You made history in Diriyah by becoming the first female racer to drive competitively in the Kingdom during the Jaguar I-Pace. What did that moment mean to you?

That was a day of many firsts for me and one I will cherish for the rest of my life. It was my first time racing in an electric car and my first time racing in an international event on home soil, so it was truly a historic moment for me and my country. I was so fortunate to have the opportunity to race in front of home fans and it was the highlight of my career so far. Hopefully, there will be many more opportunities like this in the future.

Q: The Diriyah Circuit has become one of the more iconic circuits in Formula E. What do you think makes it so special?

The circuit has been hailed by many drivers as a very unique and challenging track to drive. I think part of this is because we have the world’s most modern motorsport taking place on a site that honors the Kingdom’s past. It is a very special combination. Racing in the heart of Diriyah gives you a very strong feeling of connection to our Kingdom’s history. For me, having never raced on a street circuit before, I had to adjust to being closer to the walls while driving an electric car but it is something I love and will never forget.

Q: Now in its third year, we have seen Saudis become more engaged with the Diriyah E-Prix. Can you tell us about the excitement you are sensing ahead of this year’s race?

The passion for motorsport in the Kingdom runs deep. Bringing events like Formula E to Saudi is very exciting for racing fans who are not familiar with street racing. I am also very proud of the first Formula E night race to take place at the circuit on home soil, which will be an incredible moment for the country and the sport. It is fantastic to see the organizers making the most of the global spotlight that motorsport brings. It will showcase some of the beauty of our land and our capacity to put on brilliant, world-class events.

Q: Formula E stretches beyond just sports, it also aims to promote a sustainable and clean future, which is in line with the Saudi government’s initiatives. How important is it for a sport to promote the sustainability message in the Kingdom and beyond?

Our country is on a journey toward sustainability. Formula E’s message for promoting a clean future complements the aspirations of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. As a driver, I feel a responsibility to spread awareness regarding the need for a more sustainable approach to everyday life. I am honored to be a part of this journey towards a more environmentally conscious future.

Q: You are currently competing in Formula 4. What are your aspirations for the future?

One of my ultimate goals in life is to race Le Mans with some of the best drivers in the world. But more than anything I just want to excel in my field, regardless of the category or the event. I want to feel proud of my performance. The sky is the limit.

Topics: Reema Al-Juffali Diriyah E-Prix 2021 Formula 4

Related

Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Saudi Arabia
Saudi drivers take position as final Ad Diriyah showdown kicks off
Saudi Arabia
Saudi drivers take position as final Ad Diriyah showdown kicks off

Mishriff wins 2021 Saudi Cup

Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
Updated 21 February 2021
Ali Khaled

Mishriff wins 2021 Saudi Cup

Jockey David Egan celebrates with the trophy after winning the Saudi Cup riding Mishriff. (Reuters)
  • Crown prince patronizes prize ceremony for world’s richest race on behalf of King Salman
  • The John Gosden-trained horse, which is owned by Prince A A Faisal, ran the perfect race over nine furlongs
Updated 21 February 2021
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman awarded the Saudi Cup to the winner of the final race of the world’s most valuable race meeting on Saturday at the King Abdul Aziz Racetrack in Riyadh.

The crown prince was patronizing the prize ceremony for the world’s richest race on behalf of King Salman who is honorary president of the Kingdom’s Equestrian Club.

Saudi-owned Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup and the crown prince awarded three trophies to the owner of the horse Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, jockey David Egan and Thady Gosden, on behalf of his trainer father John, respectively. 

The colt beat out American horse Charlatan to land the world’s most valuable race.

The John Gosden-trained horse, which is owned by Prince Faisal, ran the perfect race over nine furlongs as the two American rivals, Charlatan and Knicks Go, battled it out in the early stages.

READ MORE: Hollie Doyle makes history by becoming first ever female winner on Saudi Cup day

Jockey David Egan was able to stay with them and push on as they turned for home.

Charlatan, ridden by Mike Smith came into the race as a heavy favorite, but in the end could not hold off supreme ride by Egan on the four-year-old Mishriff. Great Scott, ridden by Saudi jockey Adel Alfouraidi, came in a distant third.

“It’s a privilege to be connected with such a class horse, I’d like to thank Prince Faisal, John Gosden, all his team back in Newmarket,” said the winning jockey, minutes after securing the top prize. 

“Everyone in connection with this horse has done a great job.”

“Going into the race I didn’t feel any pressure, it was just like going out on a normal race,” Egan added. 

“It’s only when you pass the line, it all sinks and you realize what a big deal it is.”

Speaking via Zoom from Newmarket, Gosden said: “David rode a positive race and in the end basically outstayed the American horses on what wasn’t a crazy pace.” 

Irish jockey David Egan celebrates with the family of Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, the owners of Mishriff, the winning horse of the $20 million Saudi Cup, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh on Saturday.  (SPA)

Hollie Doyle earlier made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day when she stormed to victory in the $1 million Neom Turf Cup, the first race of the day.

At a rainswept King Abdul Aziz Racecourse, Doyle’s victory on True Self got the action at the $30.5 million meeting off to a memorable start and there were also victories for the Dubai-owned Space Blues and Gifts of Gold of Godolphin.

At the International Jockeys Challenge on Friday, the early cloudy conditions had made way for sunshine by the time of the first of the afternoon races, but there would be no such respite on the day of the world’s richest horse race.

The conditions however did not seem to affect the brilliant Doyle, who came from behind with 100 meters left to win dramatically, with Channel Maker and Emirates Knight finishing in second and third respectively.

“The track’s beautiful, the dirt track rides great as does the turf,” Doyle said. “It’s obviously a huge privilege to be on the world stage with plenty of rides on a day like today. As a jockey, it’s what  I strive to do. I feel very lucky to be where I am today.

Doyle, who finished third in the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, also highlighted the importance of taking her profile on the international stage.

“It’s really important, I don’t just want to be (just) a jockey, I want to be the best that I can be so getting leg up on these international trips is amazing,” she added.

In the second race of the day, the $1 million STC 1351 Turf Sprint, Godolphin’s Space Blues claimed the $600,000 top prize, with Al-Adiyat racing-owned Dark Power coming in second and Prince Faisal bin Khaled’s Urban Icon in third.

Doyle was back riding Red Verdon at the highly anticipated Red Sea Turf Handicap, but a surprise victory went to Godolphin’s Gifts of Gold, ridden by Pat Cosgrove, with Spanish Mission and Secret Advisor — also owned by Godolphin — finishing second and third.

Gifts of Gold’s trainer Saeed Bin Suroor was delighted with the win and revealed that preparation for the race had been challenging for his horse.

“He’s big strong horse, and it wasn’t easy for him to lose some weight, it took him some time,” Bin Suroor said. “But he ran well. In the race today, I said if we can keep him second, it will be good for him. It suits him really well and the last two furlongs, I thought he had a chance and he finished really well.”

The trainer also highlighted a special relationship with Cosgrove.

“He’s good jockey, he’s done a good job for us in Australia, and in England and also in Germany, we’re happy,” Bin Suroor added.

On the Gifts of Gold he said: “We’ll take him back to Dubai and maybe run him in the Gold Cup, two miles, give him a chance.”

“I’m sure he will lose some weight.”

Topics: Saudi Cup 2021 Saudi Cup Horse Racing Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Crown prince awards Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince awards Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racetrack
Hollie Doyle made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win a race on Saudi Cup day. (Reuters)
Sport
Hollie Doyle makes history by becoming first female winner on Saudi Cup day

Latest updates

Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects
Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects
AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan
AirAsia X assures recovery for lessors in restructuring plan
Saudi trades in US stocks surge 606% in 2020
Saudi trades in US stocks surge 606% in 2020
Pakistani group eyes artistic, cultural partnership with Saudi Arabia
Pakistani group eyes artistic, cultural partnership with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon’s political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation
Lebanon’s political leaders trade insults over lack of government formation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.