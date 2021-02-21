Mortgage lending fueling KSA banks retail drive: Fitch

You are here

The Kingdom is the largest market in the GCC, with a population of 34.2 million. (Shutterstock)
Jana Salloum

  • Ratings agency hails ‘strong growth potential’ amid Vision 2030 ambitions
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The rise of retail lending by Saudi banks is a trend that is likely to continue growing in 2021, according to a report by credit ratings agency Fitch.

In the Kingdom, retail loans accounted for 38 percent of total lending in March 2020, up from 31 percent at the end of 2016.

Fitch said that credit growth in the sector increased 11.5 percent as of September last year, driven mainly by a 41 percent growth in retail mortgage lending. “We expect fast growth in this segment to continue, underpinned by strong credit demand and support from the authorities,” the agency said in the report.

The huge increase in demand for mortgages is part of the Saudi government’s plan to increase home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent as part of Vision 2030 targets, up from 50 percent in 2018.

Factors supporting this trend include attractive margins and government subsidies on retail mortgages. Returns on retail portfolios are underpinned by impressively low funding costs, with loans largely funded by non-interest-bearing deposits and the absence of caps on loan pricing.

Banks with a larger portion of retail lending therefore have profitability metrics at the higher end of the sector, according to the report.

The Kingdom is the largest market in the GCC, with a population of 34.2 million. About 75 percent of Saudis aged over 15 have a bank account. “Saudi Arabia also has the lowest portion of retail loans relative to gross domestic product, which gives it strong potential for growth,” the report added.

The credit ratings agency also said about 70 percent of Saudi workers are public sector employees and account for 80 to 95 percent of retail loans books for retail banks, representing higher loan quality for lenders.

“Asset quality is also underpinned by a safe retail lending structure, in which almost all lending is salary-assigned and loan repayments are deducted from a borrower’s salary prior to being remitted,” the report added.

 

Topics: Saudi banks

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector

Saudi Arabia’s SAMI signs Lockheed Martin deal to boost Kingdom’s defense sector
  • The deal will enhance the Kingdom’s defense and manufacturing capabilities and localize military industries
  • SAMI will own 51 percent of the venture while Lockheed Martin will own the rest
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

 

 

LONDON: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has signed an agreement to set up a joint venture with US firm Lockheed Martin, the company announced on Sunday.
The deal will enhance the Kingdom’s defense and manufacturing capabilities and localize military industries in the Kingdom.
It also aims to create jobs in the Kingdom and train Saudis to manufacture products and provide services to the Kingdom’s armed forces.
SAMI will own 51 percent of the venture while Lockheed Martin will own the rest.

 

The venture will develop capabilities in manufacturingand software technologies, systems integration, and the production, maintenance, and repair of rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, and missile defense systems, SAMI said.
“In keeping with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we at SAMI are exploring areas of cooperation that help us build a sustainable and self-sufficient military industries sector in the Kingdom,” SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said.

We are pleased to announce the JV agreement signing with the international leading company Lockheed Martin, with the aim...

Posted by Saudi Arabian Military Industries - SAMI on Sunday, February 21, 2021

“Our strong and long-term partnership with Lockheed Martin confirms our full commitment as the joint venture agreement constitutes a major step in our journey to achieve our ambitious goals, and we look forward to recording huge results in the near future.”
Senior vice president of Lockheed Martin International Tim Cahill said the company had laid an important cornerstone in its strategic relationship with SAMI.
The agreement, he said, “is part of our long-term commitment to support the Kingdom’s plans for localization and economic growth.”
“This agreement is considered to be part of Lockheed Martin's strategy to expand our partnership with Saudi Arabia by providing certified defense and security solutions that will support security and prosperity for decades to come,” Cahill added.
The agreement was signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi by Cahill and Abukhaled.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SAMI Lockheed Martin

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
Updated 21 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
  • 90,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Spain in 2019, compared with 67,000 in 2016: Namratha Rose
  • “We are looking to double the number of tourists traveling to Spain from the Kingdom,” Rose added
Updated 21 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Spain’s tourism board has appointed a specialist marketing representative in Saudi Arabia as part of its bid to double the number of Saudi tourists traveling to the country.
Namratha Rose, manager of marketing and trade relations for Spain Tourism Middle East, said 90,000 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Spain in 2019, compared with 67,000 in 2016.
“We are looking to double the number of tourists traveling to Spain from the Kingdom. In January and February 2020, before the pandemic halted travel, numbers where higher than in 2019, which was very promising. We are confident Spain always has something to offer all kinds of clients from the Kingdom,” she told Arab News.
In order to achieve the growth in visitors — once international travel restarts in May for Saudis — the Spanish tourism board has appointed AVIAREPS, a global tourism marketing company, as its official partner in the Kingdom.
“This is the first time for Spain Tourism to appoint a joint representative in Saudi Arabia and is symbolic of the importance and dedication we have for further engaging and developing our connections with the Saudi market,” Daniel Rosado, director of the Spanish Tourism Office for the Middle East, said in a statement.
Glenn Johnston, vice president of Middle East and Global Public Affairs at AVIAREPS, said: “In anticipation of international travel coming back online for travelers from Saudi Arabia, we look forward to rolling out a number of marketing and promotional initiatives in the months to come.”
According to the Global Holiday Intent survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Reed Travel Exhibitions — organizer of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai — 46 percent of people in Saudi Arabia said they intend to travel internationally once restrictions are eased later this year.
The poll was conducted late last year before the breakthroughs in coronavirus vaccines.

Topics: Spain Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors

Saudi Arabia's new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors
Updated 21 February 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia's new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors

Saudi Arabia's new instant payment system seen as catalyst for e-commerce, fintech sectors
  • Transactions can be completed instantly and around the clock
  • Local payment processing had traditionally been limited to bank business hours
Updated 21 February 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The arrival of the Kingdom's first instant payment system (IPS) has been hailed as a major breakthrough by retailers and financial experts.

Saudi Payments’ managing director, Fahd Al-Akeel, said on Sunday that the launch of IPS was the result of several months of “meticulous efforts” with all partners. “Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the speed of the instant payment system’s deployment across all the local banks is the fastest of its kind worldwide,” he added.

The system will allow financial institutions, companies, and people to complete transactions instantly across various banks, around the clock.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at the Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital, said the move would have two main benefits for retailers and consumers. First, it would help boost consumption and make the monetary supply chain more efficient. “It will reduce the use of cash in the economy,” he added. “The more electronic trade in the economy, the more it means a lower shadow economy and more data-based economy, the more it is a transparent economy.”

Instant electronic payments are described by the Euro Retail Payments Board as electronic retail payment solutions available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year, with payments processed between accounts within seconds, according to Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist and board member of the Saudi Financial Association.

He said that local payment processing had traditionally been limited to bank business hours and did not take place beyond these hours or on weekends and holidays. The new payment system would mean that these limitations will no longer apply.

“Its introduction is a major milestone in the history of payment systems in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News. “It will help to promote safety and improve efficiency for the main stakeholders in the Kingdom’s development of its financial ecosystem, including SAMA (Saudi Central Bank), Saudi Payments, and all the financial institutions and customers who will benefit from this latest development.”

Yasser Al-Ammari, a Saudi entrepreneur who founded the online platform coffinado.com last year, explained how the new IPS would benefit e-commerce. “To own an e-commerce platform means to inherently have the advantage of unlimited operations - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long,” he said. “Considering that services and goods are offered around the clock, unlike brick-and-mortar establishments I believe that the new real-time Instant Payment System would help facilitate and speed up the operational process of e-commerce, specifically in online payment and refunds for both partners and customers.”

For e-commerce customers who depend on a fast efficient service as part of the offering, the IPS development is also a major step for the Kingdom. 

Michael Trueschler, co-founder and CEO of FlexxPay, a fintech company with headquarters in Saudi Arabia, called the new system “a fantastic initiative.”

FlexxPay is a Shariah-compliant platform that employees or pensioners can use to access a portion of their future income in advance. It covers salaries, commissions, pensions and end-of-service benefits to allow users to plan their expenses.

“For FlexxPay users this means that access to their earned income is immediate,” he said. “They can cover unexpected expenses even during the weekends and after banking hours. This is a massive value add for everyone in Saudi Arabia.”

Chief investment officer of Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed, Salman Jaffrey, said the launch of IPS recognized the critical role that e-commerce and fintech played in driving the country’s economic growth.

“Fintech is one of the most dynamic segments of the tech sector,” he added. “From 2017-19, fintech transactions amounted to more than $19 billion in the Kingdom. By 2023, the Saudi fintech market is expected to exceed $33 billion. Fintech is high on Wa’ed’s agenda and we expect to be announcing several investments in the near future.”

The new service is also likely to be a catalyst for growth in the Kingdom’s digital payments sector, according to Noon.com, an online platform backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“The newly announced Instant Payments System will act as a huge catalyst in bringing the cost of funding down for e-wallet players as well as adding convenience to customers and businesses alike,” Mosam Gadia, senior vice president at Noon Payments, told Arab News. “This new system will enable customers to add money seamlessly to e-wallets from their bank accounts in real time, a capability that we will leverage when our homegrown wallet, Noon Pay, launches in Q2. It will also make the process of merchant collections super swift, allowing them to receive payments in near real time.”

The IPS launch comes at a great time for the e-commerce sector, which saw a surge in the use of digital payments last year. 

The total number of digital transactions in Saudi Arabia in 2020 amounted to about 2.8 billion, an increase of 75 percent compared with the same period in the previous year. 

The value of these amounted to about SR349 billion ($93.7 billion), an increase of nearly 24.1 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Instant payment system

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock
Updated 21 February 2021

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock

Arctic drilling plan in Alaska hits roadblock
Updated 21 February 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Plans for seismic surveys to help find oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge have fizzled due to a lack of protection for polar bears, according to a brief statement Saturday from the Department of the Interior.
The Kaktovik Inupiat Corp. (KIC), the Native-owned company that applied for permission to conduct the survey, failed to do the required work to identify polar bear dens in the region that would be surveyed, Interior spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said in an emailed statement.
The likely demise of the seismic plan is the latest in a series of setbacks that have deflated the decades-long ambition to convert the refuge into an oil-producing frontier.
Alaska’s oil production has been waning since the late 1980s, when the state produced more than 2 million barrels of crude per day. Now its output is roughly 500 bpd.
Ex-President Donald Trump passed tax legislation in 2017 that would have allowed for drilling in the ANWR, and the federal government held a lease sale in the last days of his presidency.
Identification of den sites was needed for the US Fish and Wildlife to grant KIC an incidental harassment authorization, a permit that would allow seismic operations near polar bears, Schwartz said.
“The company was advised today that their request is no longer actionable,” she said in her statement.
KIC had planned, through contractor SAExploration, to conduct seismic surveys on 352,416 acres within the refuge’s coastal plain. The company missed a Feb. 13 deadline to perform its aerial den-detection work, Schwartz said.
The Jan. 6 ANWR lease sale drew qualifying bids for only 11 tracts, most from an Alaska state agency that was participating as a backstop in case oil companies did not submit bids.
President Joseph Biden and Interior Secretary-designee Deb Haaland oppose oil development in the refuge.

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public

Saudi-backed Lucid to near deal to go public
  • Combined entity could be valued up to $15 billion
Updated 21 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein (SPAC) that could be announced early next week, according to people familiar with the matter, according to Asharq Bloomberg.

The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion.

The special purpose acquisition company has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand, the sources added.

A deal for the electric vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, they added, and the talks are ongoing but could still fall apart, Asharq Bloomberg said.

Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. employee, will use Churchill Capital Corp IV, his largest SPAC that has raised more than $2 billion, for the transaction, the sources said.

Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Topics: Lucid Motors Finance

