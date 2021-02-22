You are here

US seeks to extend, strengthen Iran nuclear pact despite Khamenei defiance

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows ‘strict compliance’ with it. (File/Reuters)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is prepared to return to the Iran nuclear deal if Tehran shows 'strict compliance' with it. (File/Reuters)
LONDON: The United States will seek to strengthen and extend the agreement between world powers and Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear program, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
It’s a new sign of Washington’s ambition to revive the 2015 nuclear deal rejected by former President Donald Trump even as Tehran appears to be backing further away from it.
The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had struck a deal with Iran to cushion the blow of steps Tehran plans to take this week that include ending snap inspections, with both sides agreeing to keep “necessary” monitoring for up to three months.
The announcement by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, made at Vienna airport after a weekend trip to Iran, confirmed that Tehran would go ahead with its plan to slash cooperation with the agency on Tuesday.
Blinken, addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said in a pre-recorded speech: “The United States remains committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal.”
US President Joe Biden has said that if Iran comes back into “strict compliance” with the 2015 pact, his administration will do the same, Blinken said.
“Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and address other areas of concern, including Iran’s destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation,” Blinken said.
“Iran must comply with its safeguards agreements with the IAEA and its international obligations,” he added.
White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said USallies in Europe are still waiting a response from Iran on the European Union’s offer to host an informal meeting between current members of the nuclear deal and the US.
Iran has slowly walked away from all the nuclear deal’s limitations on its stockpile of uranium and has begun enriching up 20%, a technical step away from weapons-grade levels.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday Iran might enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it and would never yield to US pressure over its nuclear activity, state television reported.
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers caps the fissile purity to which Tehran can refine uranium at 3.67%, well under the 20% achieved before the agreement and far below the 90% suitable for a nuclear weapon.
“Iran’s uranium enrichment level will not be limited to 20%. We will increase it to whatever level the country needs...We may increase it to 60%,” the TV quoted Khamenei as saying.
Khamenei also repeated a denial of any Iranian intent to weaponize uranium enrichment.
“Our respected government did not abandon its commitments and gradually reduced some of them, which are still reversible in the case that they return to their responsibilities,” he said.
Moreover, Iran said on Monday it will end at 2030 GMT the implementation of the Additional Protocol that allows the UN nuclear watchdog to carry out snap-inspections at sites not declared to the agency, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
“As of midnight tonight (2030 GMT), we will not have... commitments beyond safeguards. Necessary orders have been issued to the nuclear facilities,” Tasnim quoted Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s envoy at the IAEA as saying.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Khamenei’s comment about uranium enrichment “sounds like a threat” and declined to respond to what he described as “hypotheticals” and “posturing.”
Price also reiterated US willingness to engage in talks with Iran.
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his EU colleagues during a meeting in Brussels that the situation regarding Iran’s nuclear program is “worrying,” his ministry said on Monday.
(With AP, AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Anthony Blinken Iran United States Iran nuclear deal Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister

Blinken stresses two-state solution to Palestinian conflict in call with Israeli minister
  • Both sides also discussed regional security challenges
Updated 11 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the US State Department said
“The Secretary addressed the US approach toward a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Israelis, Palestinians, and the greater Middle East,” it said in a statement.
Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” the State Department said.
Blinken also told Ashkenazi of Washington’s continued “commitment to opposing unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena.”
Both sides also discussed regional security challenges and the importance of continued cooperation in addressing these issues. 
Ashkenazi and Blinken “acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead,” it added.
(With Reuters)

Topics: United States Anthony Blinken Gabi Ashkenazi Israel Palestine

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war
Updated 20 min 30 sec ago
AFP

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war

US envoy Tim Lenderking heads back in push to end Yemen war
  • Lenderking will visit several Gulf nations on a trip that will last through March 3
  • He will meet with senior government officials and UN envoy to Yemen
Updated 20 min 30 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US envoy seeking to end Yemen’s brutal war headed back to the region Monday as the Houthi militia presses ahead with an offensive to take the government’s last northern toehold.
Tim Lenderking, named by President Joe Biden in his first days in office in a sign of renewed US effort to address the humanitarian catastrophe, will visit several Gulf nations on a trip that will last through March 3, the State Department said.
His discussions “will focus on the United States’ dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: a lasting political solution and humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people,” a statement from the State Department said, without specifying his exact stops.
The statement also said that he is expected to meet with senior government officials in the region and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. 
Lenderking was in the region less than two weeks ago when he held talks in Saudi Arabia.
On his return to Washington, Lenderking said the administration was working “to energize international diplomatic efforts with our Gulf partners, the United Nations and others to create the right conditions for a cease-fire and to push the parties toward a negotiated settlement to end the war in Yemen.”
The diplomacy comes as the Houthis ignore international calls for restraint and seek to capture Marib, the internationally recognized government’s last major bastion in the north which lies next to some of Yemen’s richest oil fields.
The Biden administration in one of its first moves ended a last-minute designation by former president Donald Trump’s team of the Iranian-backed Houthis as a terrorist organization.

Topics: Tim Lenderking Yemen United States Houthi

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests
Updated 37 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests

Thousands march through Algiers on anniversary of Hirak protests
  • At least 59 people were arrested across the country, including 26 in Algiers
Updated 37 min 30 sec ago
Reuters AFP

ALGIERS: Thousands of Algerians marched through Algiers and other cities on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the Hirak protests that forced Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power.
Protesters urged the removal of a new government they see as little different from the one Bouteflika led for two decades. “We are not here to celebrate, but to demand your departure,” they chanted. “The fateful hour has arrived,” read one banner brandished by demonstrators, while others waved Algerian and Berber flags.
The mass rally in Algiers was the largest since weekly Hirak demonstrations were suspended in March last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police were deployed in force in the capital, where they set up security checkpoints and carried out identity checks around key flashpoints while helicopters hovered overhead. At least 59 people were arrested across the country, including 26 in Algiers.
Police tried to block protesters from gathering around the Grand Post Office, which was at the heart of the mass protests that began in Algiers and other cities on Feb. 22, 2019, to oppose Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term.
The main demands of the leaderless, unorganised Hirak protests were the ousting of Algeria's old ruling elite, an end to corruption and the army’s withdrawal from politics.
After Bouteflika was ousted, the authorities held a presidential election that Hirak supporters viewed as a sham and which resulted in Abdelmadjid Tebboune winning the presidency in December 2019.
Many of Monday’s demonstrators want a more thorough change. “We will stick to our principles until all demands are met,” said Mohamed Tadjer, 30, an employee of Algeria's state insurance company.
“Things must change. We are fed up,” said Ahmed Kachime, 25, a student.
Tebboune returned to Algeria last week after spending most of the past four months in Germany receiving medical treatment after contracting COVID-19. On the eve of the anniversary, he carried out a limited government reshuffle, in a bid to head off renewed rallies. But there were few significant changes, and amongthose retained were Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and Justice Minister Belkacem Zeghmati, who is seen as a symbol of Algeria’s judicial crackdown on protesters and opposition activists.
Zaki Hannache, a 33-year-old activist, said Hirak supporters were unimpressed by the president’s reshuffle and his call for early elections.
“The reshuffle doesn’t interest me, it’s the same old people,” he said. "Same thing with parliament, the new members will work, like the current regime, for their own interests, not for the people.”
 

Topics: Algeria

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses
Former Palestinian Health Minister Jawad Tibi receives a dose of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Gaza City on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 41 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses

Gaza launches COVID-19 vaccinations, with just 22,000 doses
  • The PA says it has large supply deals with Russia and drugmaker AstraZeneca and plans to distribute them across the West Bank and Gaza, but doses have been slow to come
Updated 41 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: Palestinians in Gaza began a limited COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday after receiving doses donated by Russia and the UAE, but a wider campaign could be further off as health officials await larger shipments.
Officials in the coastal enclave, run by Hamas and home to 2 million people, are administering the first of their 22,000 Russia Sputnik V doses to health workers. Patients with chronic diseases and those over 60 years old will follow.
The Gaza Health Ministry sent out text messages to urge those eligible to come and get their shots.
“I am proud the health sector was able to overcome this difficult time, with limited resources but great dedication,” said Riyad Zanoun, a former Gaza health minister, after receiving his first dose.
Those vaccinated received instruction cards telling them to continue wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
While Gaza health officials praised the vaccine launch as a turning point in their fight against the pandemic, they have not said when they expect to begin receiving larger shipments.
Both Israel and Egypt maintain a blockade on the coastal strip, citing security fears about Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.
Gaza received its first vaccine shipment last week after Israel approved a transfer of 2,000 doses that Russia had donated to the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank.

FASTFACT

Gaza received its first vaccine shipment last week after Israel approved a transfer of 2,000 doses that Russia had donated to the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank.

It has separately received 20,000 Russian doses from the UAE.
Health officials have said they need 2.6 million doses to inoculate all people over 16, assuming a two-dose regimen.
The PA says it has large supply deals with Russia and drugmaker AstraZeneca and plans to distribute them across the West Bank and Gaza, but doses have been slow to come.
The West Bank, home to 3.1 million Palestinians, has reported 1,361 deaths and 110,294 cases. Gaza has registered 543 deaths and more than 54,000 cases.

Topics: Gaza Coronavirus

Israel to pay victims of ‘stolen babies’ affair

Israel to pay victims of ‘stolen babies’ affair
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

Israel to pay victims of ‘stolen babies’ affair

Israel to pay victims of ‘stolen babies’ affair
  • Yemenite activists have charged that hundreds of babies declared dead by doctors were actually abducted for adoption by Jewish couples of European origin
  • Doctors at the camps told them their children had died, but refused to hand over bodies or death certificates, according to the families
Updated 23 February 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said Monday it will compensate families whose children were taken from their parents in the early years after the state was founded, in a major development in the so-called “stolen babies” affair.
Activists and family members have for decades charged that up to several thousand babies were taken in the years after Israel gained statehood in 1948, mainly from Jewish Yemenite families, but also from immigrants of other Arab and Balkan nations.
They allege the babies were stolen and given to Jewish families of Western origin in Israel and even abroad, mainly those who could not have children themselves.
In a statement, the government expressed “regret over the events that occurred in the early days of the state and recognizes the suffering of the families whose children were part of this painful affair.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the statement called it “among the painful affairs” in Israel’s history.
“The time has come for the families whose infants were taken from them to receive recognition by the State and Government of Israel, and financial compensation as well,” he said.
Yemenite activists have charged that hundreds of babies declared dead by doctors were actually abducted for adoption by Jewish couples of European origin.
They say the babies went missing from camps set up to host Yemenites and Jews arriving from other Arab countries in the early 1950s.
Doctors at the camps told them their children had died, but refused to hand over bodies or death certificates, according to the families.
Finance Minister Israel Katz said an official investigation on the matter “has yet to be concluded,” but that the ordeal had been “seared into the annals of the state.”
The cabinet approved a total of 162 million shekels ($50 million) in compensation.
Families for whom the fate of the taken child remains officially unknown will received 200,000 shekels.
A second category of victims, including those for whom the taken baby’s place of burial is unknown, will receive 150,000 shekels.
The affair has put a spotlight on intra-Jewish racism, with Jews of European origin traditionally held up as Israel’s elite and those from elsewhere alleging discrimination.
A first state committee to examine the claims was formed in 1967.
Subsequent inquiries sought to establish the number of babies that went missing and determine culpability, but activists disputed some of the findings.
In 2016, Israel’s national archive announced the launch of an online database of 200,000 documents aimed at establishing the facts surrounding the decades-old allegations.

Topics: Israel intra-Jewish racism Yemeni Jews

