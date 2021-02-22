Egypt to receive 6.8m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

CAIRO: Egypt will receive 6.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, said Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed.
Online registration for vaccination will begin next week, with priority for the elderly and those with chronic diseases, she added.
Egypt has contracted for 100 million doses of COVID-19 jabs, 40 million of which are from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Zayed said.
“We know that there is a global shortage, but we were the first African country to receive vaccines and start a vaccination campaign,” she added.
Hossam Hosni, head of the scientific committee to combat coronavirus in Egypt, said vaccinating doctors will be done within weeks, followed by citizens.
