Lockheed Martin evaluates 400 Saudi Arabian firms in defense review

Chief executive of Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia, Joseph Rank. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Kingdom ramps up sector with aim to spend half of its military budget with local companies by 2030
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: With a recent joint agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) to enhance the Kingdom’s defense capabilities and localize its military industry, Lockheed Martin (LM) has become a vital partner in the development of the Kingdom’s defence capabilities as part of Vision 2030.

The agreement states that SAMI will own 51 percent of the joint venture with LM, which aims to establish a research and development center, to be named the KSA Defense Systems Engineering & Technology Center of Excellence (DSTC).

“The DSTC will deliver critical defense mission capabilities to meet the urgent and long-term needs of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) in systems engineering, system integration and test and Research & Technology (R&T) defense domains,” Joseph Rank, the chief executive at Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

LM will be leveraging its defense and aerospace products and experience to support the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and SAMI, while simultaneously providing human capital development to Saudi employees within the center and establishing a Saudi defense supply chain, he said.

Saudi Arabia’s defense budget is one of the largest in the world – reportedly $80 billion in 2018 – and LM aims to make sure more of this budget is spent at home. When SAMI was launched in 2017 only 3 percent of Saudi Arabia’s defense spending was spent locally. The Kingdom is aiming to increase this to 50 percent by 2030 with the help of LM is part of achieving this target.

“Our plan focuses on two main areas. First, we work closely with the US government to identify technologies that are releasable to our partner nations. Second, we work very closely with the Saudi authorities to identify which localization projects are economically viable and of value to the Kingdom,” explained Rank.

As part of this collaboration, LM has evaluated more than 400 companies in Saudi Arabia to gain a thorough understanding of the Kingdom’s defense needs. “The process is still ongoing, but we are on the way to helping our Saudi partners develop into world-class producers of military equipment,” Rank said.

LM is working across a variety of technologies in sectors such as aviation, cyber, naval and land systems. “The main objective is to bring capabilities that are in line with the requirements and needs of the armed services and assist in the development of these capabilities in partnership with local industrial companies. The focus is on the design, integration, training and lifetime support of military equipment and services,” he added.

The US company has witnessed “some slowdowns” during the pandemic, just like everyone else, but Rank said the impact was minimal. “We have invested heavily in protecting our global supply chains and deployed proactive measures to position ourselves for the fastest possible recovery. Here in Saudi Arabia, we have been impressed by how rapidly our partners and key stakeholders were able to transition to remote working and teleconferencing protocols,” Rank said.

Saudi Arabia’s agility and technology adoption has enabled LM and ensured many initiatives remain on track, he continued.

The Kingdom’s stance on encouraging the development of its people has pushed LM to invest in various educational programs, including funding the MBSC (Mohammed Bin Salman College) for Business in Jeddah, developing technology development curriculums with GAMI and a signed Master Research agreement with King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

LM has signed further agreements to develop theory and on-hand training with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, King Saud University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and Jeddah University.

For its future endeavors, the company hopes to support the Saudi Space Commission on several programs through internships and training. The Saudi Geostationary Satellite 1 (SGS-1), manufactured by Lockheed Martin and first launched in 2019, is going to push the Kingdom forward through its space economy journey.

LM has also entered an agreement with the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company (TAQNIA) to develop space systems, building satellite testing facilities and expecting further expansion in the future.

There is certainly a lot of scope for potential partnership. The CEO of SAMI told Reuters this week the defense company is aiming to be one of the top 25 in the world by 2030, generating annual revenue of $5 billion.

Brent crude to hit $75 as demand recovery outstrips supply: Goldman Sachs

Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Frank Kane

Brent crude to hit $75 as demand recovery outstrips supply: Goldman Sachs

Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Forecast comes ahead of next month’s OPEC+ meeting to decide future output policy
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The price of a barrel of Brent crude is forecast to reach $75 in the third quarter of this year, according to energy analysts at US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The projection comes in the wake of a sustained rally in global oil prices as continued restrictions on supply – led by Saudi Arabia after its surprise 1 million barrels per day (bpd) voluntary cut in February – met increased demand as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines being rolled out around the world increased hopes of an economic recovery.

“We now forecast that oil prices will rally sooner and higher, driven by lower expected inventories and higher marginal costs – at least in the short run – to restart upstream activity,” a new research note from Goldman Sachs’ Damien Courvalin said.

The effect of the recent freezing weather in Texas, which has cut some 2 million bpd from American output, will be counterbalanced by a decline in economic activity in the state because of the freeze.

The analyst noted, however, that there remained “concerns” over the possibility of a return of Iranian production, as the administration of US President Jo Biden sought to resume talks with Tehran over its nuclear strategy.

Ongoing strength in global oil prices was another factor to be weighed by the OPEC+ group of suppliers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which meets again early next month to decide future output policy.

“We continue to expect that OPEC+ will fall behind the market rebalancing. Our base-case for the upcoming March meeting is an agreement for a 500,000 increase in quotas in April (consistent with the December framework) with Saudi reversing its unilateral 1 million-barrel cut,” Goldman Sachs said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has urged caution on producers to resist the temptation to cash in on higher oil prices by increasing supply too quickly. The Russian OPEC+ negotiator, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, recently hinted that he would like to see a resumption in output in what he regarded as “rebalanced” markets.

Goldman Sachs expected supply to lag behind demand. “Even the 4.4-million-barrel increase in OPEC+ output by July that we expect – which is well above the current 2021 OPEC+ agreement – would still leave the market in a 1.35-million-barrel deficit,” the company added.

“Such an increase would further be difficult to achieve geologically, with several producers likely unable to ramp-up initially due to entrenched high decline rates, with output in Angola, Nigeria, and Malaysia already falling below their current quotas.

“Indications by the US administration suggest Iran production won’t likely increase in the short term,” Goldman Sachs said, calculating a 500,000 bpd increase in Iranian production in the second half of the year.

“While a return to the (nuclear) agreement with Iran remains a foreign policy priority for the new US administration, we believe it will not derail the tight oil market that we forecast,” the investment bank added.

The bullish report is the latest sign that crude oil prices are set to rise in 2021, with some analysts speculating Brent could hit $100 this year. At one point on Monday, the Brent price was $63.39.

Egypt and Israel discuss future of Leviathan natural gas field

Egypt and Israel discuss future of Leviathan natural gas field
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt and Israel discuss future of Leviathan natural gas field

Egypt and Israel discuss future of Leviathan natural gas field
Updated 22 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Energy Minister Tarek El-Molla has agreed, during a meeting with Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz, to link the Israeli Leviathan gas field with the natural gas liquefaction units in Egypt through a marine pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

Following the establishment of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, the two ministers made clear their support for coherent and strong energy infrastructure in the eastern Mediterranean, with the aim of maximizing natural gas resources and reserves in the region, the statement read.

They also stressed the importance of contributing to the 2030 goals of the UN and the Global Climate Agreement to reduce harmful emissions by 2050, and discussed ways to increase Palestinian energy independence, including developing a Gaza marine field, the establishment of a power plant in Jenin, and supplying natural gas directly to the Palestinians.

This is the first visit for an Egyptian minister to Israel for five years. El-Molla was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the prime minister’s headquarters in West Jerusalem, in the presence of Steinitz.

Netanyahu said he believes the meeting to be a tremendous opportunity to achieve regional cooperation between Egypt, Israel and other countries.

“We believe that a new era of peace and prosperity is currently prevailing, thanks to the Abraham Agreements,” he added.

Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE

Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE

Saudi Arabia signs first-ever military deal with UAE
  • SAMI-led agreement to license production of cutting-edge armored vehicles
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi-based NIMR, marking the first military collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The agreement is the first step in a long-term joint venture between the two companies, which will soon see SAMI receive a license to develop NIMR’s JAIS 4x4 military vehicles.

Eng. Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “We are pleased to witness the culmination of our shared efforts over the past year as we ink this agreement to transfer technology and knowledge to Saudi Arabia’s defence manufacturing sector, and contribute to the Saudi Vision 2030 objective of localizing more than 50 percent of military equipment spending by 2030.

“SAMI has selected NIMR as its preferred local partner due to its strategic position as a key enabler of the Saudi Vision 2030. This achievement also supports PIF’s efforts through SAMI in localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.”

Faisal Al-Bannai, CEO and managing director of EDGE, NIMR’s parent company, said: “Fostering strategic relationships is a key pillar of EDGE’s strategy, and we look forward to building on this commitment with our colleagues at SAMI.

“This agreement represents the first military collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and is a major step in boosting the already robust relations between our respective nations.”

NIMR is part of a collection of 25 companies within the Abu Dhabi-based EDGE technology group.

Launched in May 2017, SAMI is a state-owned ‎military industries company that is aiming to localize 50 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total government military spending by 2030.

On Sunday, SAMI signed an agreement to set up a joint venture with US firm Lockheed Martin. The deal will enhance the Kingdom’s defense and manufacturing capabilities, create jobs in the Kingdom and train Saudis to manufacture products and provide services to the Saudi armed forces. SAMI will own a 51 percent stake in the venture.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that SAMI aims to generate annual revenues of $5 billion by 2030. “Being in the top 25 companies by 2030, you’re looking at $5 billion a year,” SAMI’s CEO told Reuters.

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner

World Defense Show announces SAMI as strategic partner
  • SAMI will play a prominent role participating in the event and work with Saudi authorities to present to major global stakeholders in the sector the Kingdom’s abilities in the defense industry
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The World Defense Show (WDS) announced Monday the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), would be its strategic partner for the 2022 show that takes place from March 6 to March 9.

The partnership between the WDS and SAMI will contribute to supporting the efforts of the military industries led by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in an effort to localize more than 50 percent of the military industries, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

SAMI will play a prominent role participating in the event and work with Saudi authorities to present to major global stakeholders in the sector the Kingdom’s abilities in the defense industry.

The partnership deal was signed by the CEO of SAMI, Walid bin Abdulmajeed Abukhaled, and the CEO of the WDS, Sean Ormrod in the presence of the Governor of GAMI, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali, and the Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil.

Abukhaled  said SAMI played a vital role in supporting the efforts of the PIF to localize the latest technologies and know-how, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.

He said the strategic partnership agreement with WDS would provide many exceptional opportunities for cooperation with all stakeholders in the global military and security defense industry.

GAMI, Tawazun ink MoU for cooperation on defense industries

GAMI, Tawazun ink MoU for cooperation on defense industries
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

GAMI, Tawazun ink MoU for cooperation on defense industries

GAMI, Tawazun ink MoU for cooperation on defense industries
  • Following the signing, Al-Ohali said the MoU comes in line with the strong ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and the Tawazun Economic Council signed, on Monday, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of military industries on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU aims to build strategic relations of cooperation, partnership and integration between the two sides to achieve objectives related to the promotion and exploitation of capabilities related to the military industry, explore potentials for joint projects in the field of military industries, discuss a work mechanism for the implementation of these projects and identify areas of cooperation in defense industry-related Research & Development (R&D).

The MoU was signed by the Governor of GAMI Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ohali and Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al-Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and secretary-general of Tawazun’s board of directors.

The signing ceremony, which took place at Tawazun’s Pavilion at IDEX 2021, was attended by Tareq Abdulraheem Al-Hosani, CEO of Tawazun, and officials from the two sides.

Following the signing, Al-Ohali said the MoU comes in line with the strong ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia based on interdependence, synergy, harmony and continuous coordination and consultation on all topics of common interest, emanating from the two countries’ shared visions, goals and aspirations for economic integration and for a brighter future.

“Under the MoU, we will work to accelerate joint action for implementation of the Tawazun Economic Programs. The GCC region has huge potential to build sustainable capabilities in defense and military industries, building on the long-standing and mutually beneficial relations with the world’s leading industry and technology players. Our objective is to transfer technology and know-how and to build an integrated base for defense industries in the Gulf that keeps pace with the rapid and successive developments in this field,” he said.

Al-Zaabi said the MoU stems from the deep-rooted brotherly and strategic relations between the two fraternal countries, the foundation of which was laid by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and King Salman.

“This agreement for joint cooperation sets the course for a new era of joint action and constructive cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all domains, particularly in R&D, technology transfer, joint defense industries and other vital areas in the defense and security industries,” he added.

Al-Zaabi pointed out that drawing from its vast experience and strong relations with ecosystem players, as well as its qualified and highly skilled Emirati talents, Tawazun is positioned to play a pivotal role in enabling the defense industry and boosting its contribution to the UAE’s sustainable development drive.

He referred to the UAE’s Tawazun Economic Program as one of the region’s most successful offset systems and expressed willingness to exchange expertise and best practices with the Saudi counterpart.

