Ethiopia tells Sudan to pull back from borders before talks

DUBAI: Ethiopia called on Sudan to pull back its army troops on Tuesday from the borders before any dialogue could begin amid heightened tensions between the two countries.
The ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson, Dina Mufti, said in his weekly press conference that Ethiopia does not wish to enter into a conflict with Sudan.
“Our position on the border crisis with Sudan is clear and has not changed,” Mufti said in his press conference as sited by Al Arabiya, stating that Sudanese army must return to its former position prior to November 2020 to begin dialogue.
The spokesperson reiterated accusations of “a third party” involvement the crisis.
“Sudan’s exploitation of Ethiopia's preoccupation with the law enforcement process in Tigray, and its violation of our borders, confirms the involvement of a third party pushing the military component in Sudan to enter into conflict with Ethiopia to implement its own agenda,” he said.
An armed conflict erupted on Nov. 4, 2020 in the Tigray region of Ethiopia between the Tigray Regional Government and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces.
Zahra Ismaili was in a line of people being executed and while watching them being hung she had a heart attack and died
The execution went ahead so that the murdered man’s mother could carry out the act of kicking the chair beneath Ismaili
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News
LONDON: The lawyer of an Iranian woman who died of a heart attack moments before she was hanged said the execution was carried out anyway to appease her alleged victim’s family.
Zahra Ismaili was convicted of murdering her husband Alireza Zamani, but her lawyer Omid Moradi said she was defending herself against violence.
Moradi, who said Zamani was an official in the Intelligence Ministry, posted online a depiction of his client’s ordeal.
He said Ismaili was in a line of people preparing for execution, behind 16 men, and while watching them being hanged ahead of her, she had a heart attack and died.
According to Moradi, the execution still went ahead so that Zamani’s mother could carry out the act of kicking the chair beneath her.
The execution, which was carried out in the infamous Rajai Shahr prison, has been condemned by human rights activists and analysts.
Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic who was recently released from prison in Iran, described the execution as “gruesome.”
Kasra Aarabi, an analyst at the Tony Blair Institute, said the killing was “truly barbaric. World leaders must speak out.”
Javaid Rehman, the UN rapporteur on human rights in Iran, said in a recent report that 233 people were executed in the country in 2020, including three prisoners who were children at the time of their alleged offenses.
Egypt receives second shipment of Chinese coronavirus vaccine
Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24 using the Chinese vaccine
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt received 300,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in the early hours of Tuesday, the health ministry said in a statement.
The new batch from China was the second shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine to Egypt. The country received its first 50,000-dose shipment in December.
The North African country also got 50,000 doses of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca earlier in February as part of its program to vaccinate health workers.
Egypt began vaccinating frontline medical staff against COVID-19 on Jan. 24 using the Chinese vaccine.
Egypt will open an online registration process next week for other groups eligible for vaccination, such as the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, Mostafa Ghoneima, a health minister assistant, said.
Vaccination of these groups will start with the arrival of more shipments of vaccines, he said at the Cairo airport upon the arrival of the latest shipment of Sinopharm vaccines.
As of Monday, Egypt had confirmed 178,774 coronavirus cases, including 10,404 deaths, since the start of the pandemic more than 10 months ago.
However, health officials say the real number is likely far higher because of the relatively low rate of coronavirus testing and the exclusion of private test results.
Iran’s envoy to the IAEA says it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight on Monday
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters
DUBAI: An Iranian government newspaper warned on Tuesday that overly radical actions in the nuclear wrangling with the West may lead to the country’s isolation after Tehran ended snap inspections by United Nations inspectors.
Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said it had ended implementation of the so-called Additional Protocol at midnight (2030 GMT) on Monday. The agreement allowed the IAEA to carry out short-notice inspections.
The state-run daily newspaper Iran criticized hard-line lawmakers who protested on Monday at Tehran’s decision to permit “necessary” monitoring by UN inspectors for up to three months, saying this broke a law passed by parliament in an apparent effort to pressure the United States to lift sanctions.
The law requires ending snap inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog from Tuesday if sanctions are not lifted.
“Those who say Iran must take swift tough action on the nuclear accord should say what guarantee there is that Iran will not be left alone as in the past ... and will this end anywhere other than helping build a consensus against Iran?” the daily Iran said.
To create room for diplomacy, the UN watchdog IAEA on Sunday reached a deal with Iran to cushion the blow of Tehran’s reduced cooperation and refusal to permit short-notice inspections.
On Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran might enrich uranium up to 60 percent purity if the country needed it, while repeating a denial of any Iranian intent to seek nuclear weapons.
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, which it has been breaching since the United States withdrew in 2018, caps the fissile purity to which Tehran can refine uranium at 3.67 percent, well under the 20 percent achieved before the agreement and far below the 90 percent suitable for a nuclear weapon.
A US State Department spokesman said Khamenei’s comments “sounds like a threat” but reiterated US willingness to engage in talks with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.
Washington said last week it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord abandoned by former US President Donald Trump.
Tehran said last week it was studying a European Union proposal for an informal meeting between current members of the deal and the United States, but has yet to respond to it.
Iran, which has resumed enriching to 20 percent in an apparent bid to heap pressure on the United States, has been at loggerheads with Washington over which side should take the initial step to revive the accord.
Iranian leaders insist Washington must end its punitive campaign first to restore the deal, while Washington says Tehran must first return to full compliance.
Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region
COVID-19 precaution: Oman suspends flights, bans travelers from 10 countries
The 15-day flight ban and two-week travel restriction take effect this Thursday
Updated 23 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Oman has suspended flights and banned travelers from 10 countries as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
The country’s Supreme Committee tasked with the COVID-19 pandemic imposed ban on travelers from Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia, state news agency ONA reported.
The 15-day flight ban and two-week travel restriction take effect this Thursday.
Omani citizens, diplomats and health workers and their families however were exempt from the ban, but must undergo the mandated health protocols to be allowed entry into the country.
The government has urged its nationals and residents to avoid travel abroad, except under extreme necessity.
“The Committee pondered over the potential risks lest the new strains might prevail in the Sultanate and exert pressure on its health establishments – a likely possibility indicated by local reports and PCR tests conducted on incoming passengers,” the report said.
Oman’s total coronavirus cases rose to 139,692 after it was confirmed overnight that a further 26 people had been hospitalized. The death toll from COVID-19 related infections was at 1,555.
Could citizenship for talented foreigners and investors be the GCC’s game changer?
UAE authorities recently announced plans to offer citizenship to select foreigners based on a number of criteria
Experts say the decision will benefit the wider economy and give expatriates a real stake in the country’s future
Updated 23 February 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Foreign migrant workers make up nearly 90 percent of the population in the UAE’s seven emirates, making it one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse countries in the world. But expatriates have never been given the chance to apply for, or shown a pathway to, citizenship.
Now, legal reforms adopted by the UAE leadership that overturn this longstanding practice are being hailed as a potentially transformative development for the country’s future.
Given the similarities in the policy-development processes of the Arab Gulf countries, some experts wonder whether the UAE’s move could become a bellwether for other GCC countries that are trying to diversify their economies and grappling with identical population challenges. In a tweet, Kuwaiti investor and adviser Ali Al-Salim called the Emirati citizenship offer “a game changer for the Gulf.”
All eyes will definitely be on how the UAE manages the risks and rewards of the new approach. In any case, only a select group of foreigners living in the country are expected to qualify for Emirati nationality. Legislators believe granting citizenship to investors as well as talented and innovative people will benefit the wider economy and give expats a real stake in the country’s future.
“We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, said in a tweet on Jan. 30. “The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey.”
For decades foreign migrant workers have been the mainstay of the UAE’s economy, in everything from the service sector to the top professions. The vast majority are South and Southeast Asian workers, who send their wages home as remittances.
Yet, residency for this segment of the population has remained largely contingent on their employment visas. Even children born to foreign parents in the UAE are not entitled to Emirati citizenship.
Under the new law, the cabinet, executive councils and local courts will begin nominating those eligible for citizenship under a strictly set criteria. According to a statement published by the state-owned Emirates News Agency, investors, doctors, scientists and people in the creative industries will be among the first to be considered.
“The UAE is very much en route to becoming a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multicultural country and it is certainly taking all the steps to make that happen,” Nasser Saidi, a Lebanese politician and economist who previously served as minister of economy and industry, told Arab News.
“The new citizenship law goes very much in this same direction. Previously, you were just a visitor here in one form or another. You were employed, you invested, but you didn’t have a long-term stake in the country. UAE citizenship for foreigners means you now have a long-term stake in the country.”
Then there is the Gulf region’s looming demographic challenge. A study funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at the Department of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle last year predicted that by 2050, 151 nations will not be producing enough babies to sustain their populations.
Falling fertility is already a problem in the Gulf states. In 2017, the global fertility rate was 2.37, but in the six GCC states it averaged just 1.84. Qatar, Bahrain and Oman were on the verge of failing to maintain their population numbers, but they were already dropping steadily in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE.
By 2100, the situation in these countries is predicted to be even worse, with fertility rates falling to between 1.32 and 1.39 children in Saudi Arabia and between 1.23 and 1.27 in the UAE.
For the GCC states, there is an additional problem: they are seeking to diversify their economies and, at the same time, trying to replace foreign workers in key roles with their own citizens.
Going back in time and reversing the progress made in gender equality in the workplace and in society at large is impossible. Likewise, any attempt to persuade women to have more children against their will is not a viable solution.
For high-income countries with shrinking local populations, the University of Washington researchers saw only one way out: “The optimal strategy for economic growth, fiscal stability, and geopolitical security is liberal immigration with effective assimilation into these societies.”
For now, though, only select foreigners and professionals can aspire to obtaining a UAE passport. Investors seeking citizenship must own property in the UAE, have obtained one or more patents approved by the UAE Ministry of Economy or another reputable international body, in addition to a recommendation letter from the ministry, according to the statement.
Doctors must be specialized in a unique scientific discipline or one in high demand in the UAE, while scientists are required to be active researchers at a university, research center or in the private sector with practical experience of no less than 10 years in the same field.
Intellectuals and artists, meanwhile, must be considered pioneers in their field and ideally have won one or more international awards. Recommendation letters from relevant government entities are also mandatory.
One particularly enticing aspect of the policy is that it allows new UAE passport applicants to also keep their existing citizenship.
“You can retain your own home country citizenship, which is very important for many people,” said Saidi. “There’s a big advantage from that point of view. Importantly, what this is really saying in terms of the economic aspect is that it allows you to be a leader in the country. It will attract and maintain human capital.”
Before the amendment to the citizenship law was announced, the UAE had unveiled a raft of measures to shake up its foreign-ownership laws to make the country more welcoming to investors by abolishing the need for companies to have Emirati shareholders.
In 2019, the UAE announced plans to grant extended visas to wealthy property investors, entrepreneurs and “specialized talents and researchers.” In late 2020 the government expanded the “golden” visa program and began offering five-year retirement visas to people above a certain income level. Subsequently, it introduced a remote worker visa permitting one-year stays for people with employment overseas provided they met a minimum salary requirement.
“The first advantage is that you are creating a much more diverse multi-skilled labor force by reaching new people from other nationalities,” said Saidi, referring to the liberalized UAE residency rules.
“The second, the idea is to move away from the past economic model of the UAE, which is a ‘build it and they will come’ type of model to one based more on knowledge and tech-oriented development of industries. Fourth, you retain talent, and fifth, you increase foreign direct investment into the country.”
Experts see many of the changes in the UAE’s visa policies as a response to sluggish economic growth, low oil prices and financial blows delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since 2015, you have had ups and downs in oil prices which has meant that continuing with the model where you are non-diversified becomes an increasingly risky proposition, particularly at a time of climate change when countries across the world are moving to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Saidi.
“The market for oil over time has become smaller as countries shift towards greater energy efficiency and greater renewable energy. When you think of de-risking your fossil fuel assets, you do what Saudi Arabia did with Aramco. Everyone wants to de-risk now, which means greater diversification and moving away from high energy-intense activities. And this has been taking place over the last three to four years.”
In order to diversify, UAE legislators hope attracting skilled workers and big investors will insulate its economy from future oil shocks and prepare it for a carbon-neutral world. The hope is that, in the process the UAE will also evolve into an active, multi-ethnic society.
“From a business perspective there is nothing that will encourage people to be freer with their cash in our country than the idea that they have a safe and long-term home here,” Mishal Kanoo, an Emirati businessman and deputy chairman of Kanoo Group, told Arab News.
“The idea is to encourage the best and the brightest in their field from all over the world to come and live here and contribute to the economy and this will bring about change not just in the economy but in new ideas for growth and development.”
Emirati public intellectuals believe change will not happen overnight, and that there will be some trepidation in a young country of just one million full-fledged citizens.
“A law was announced, but from the time it gets announced to the time it is implemented, a lot of things will need to be checked and rechecked,” said Kanoo.
“Any change causes a fear factor. The best way to overcome any fear is to dip your foot in and see what it is like.”