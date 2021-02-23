Shahid VIP partners with Asharq News

DUBAI: Shahid VIP, the subscription-based premium service of MBC Group’s Shahid, has partnered with Asharq News.
Asharq News, a 24-hour rolling multiplatform channel, launched in November 2020 as a collaboration between Bloomberg News for business news and the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, publishers of Arab News, and the world’s biggest Arabic news outlet, Asharq Al-Awsat.
“Our partnership announcement today with Shahid VIP guarantees additional viewership for some of our top programming,” said Dr. Nabeel Al-Khatib, general manager of Asharq News.
“As consumption habits change, demand is always on the rise; it is, therefore, integral that the supply for diverse programming is also met, and this is what we aim to achieve by streaming our varied content of Arabic-language productions that address social and cultural topics of public interest,” he added.
As part of the partnership, select content from Asharq News will be available to stream on the platform, which includes exclusive content such as:
“Al-Madar” (The Orbit) with Adhwan Alahmari
Broadcast from London, journalist Adhwan Alahmari hosts policymakers and opinion leaders.
“Isa’al Bassem” (Ask Bassem)
Hosted by Egyptian doctor and satirist Dr. Bassem Youssef, this segment focuses on healthy lifestyles.
“Maa wa Dud” (With and Against)
Two opposing parties are invited to present their opinions on an important topic, offering studio audiences the opportunity to learn about the different dimensions of an issue of public interest.
“Baa’d Heen” (After a While)
A look back on topics that have caused significant controversy in the past, such as major events that once dominated the news but are now forgotten.
“Ala Al-Houdoud” (On the Borders)
Provides a weekly summary of the most important events that occur in countries neighboring the Middle East, and their impact on the Arab world.
“We are very excited to have Asharq News on board; adding a unique brand of news, current affairs, and business analysis to Shahid VIP’s portfolio,” added Scott Weeman, senior partnerships manager at Shahid.
“This latest channel addition reinforces Shahid VIP’s commitment to bringing the highest quality content to our audiences through large-scale productions, exclusive acquisitions, and strategic partnerships,” he added.
Jordanian podcast firm’s new show covers ‘lost’ story of African Muslim slave
Launched in last year’s fall, “Manbet” looks to present these subjects in a simplified manner, said Tala El-Issa, managing producer at Sowt
Brands and publishers are beginning to take note too, with more brands producing their own podcasts and traditional publishers outputting audio-led offerings as well
Updated 23 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: A Jordanian podcasting startup that launched in 2016 with three shows is now producing 25 offerings for its on-demand and digital audiences.
Sowt (voice, in Arabic) Podcasts was established with the aim of producing high-quality Arabic audio content and one of the network’s latest shows, “Manbet,” is the brainchild of Bisher Najjar.
The content creator has his own YouTube show, “Arab Dystopia,” and covers the topics of social sciences and humanities. Launched in last year’s fall, “Manbet” looks to present these subjects in a simplified manner, said Tala El-Issa, managing producer at Sowt.
“We found it very interesting because we think that it (social sciences and humanities) is becoming more relevant to our current times; social sciences can actually explain a lot of things that we are witnessing right now,” she added.
The first season of “Manbet” did not have an overarching theme and was produced in a more anthological style, covering subjects such as Arab feminism and poets, and the Belgian Congo.
The second season, that was released on Monday, tells the story of enslaved African Muslim Omar ibn Said over four episodes. The series is based on his autobiographical manuscript written in Arabic in 1831 but lost until the 1990s.
Following last summer’s Black Lives Matter movement rallies, black activists and influencers in the Arab world took the opportunity to highlight racism in Arab countries, said El-Issa, by deconstructing myths and talking about day-to-day experiences of people in their personal and working lives.
“There was a huge interest in the intersection of being Arab, Muslim, and black all at once,” she added.
Ibn Said’s story was reflective of just that.
Mahmoud Al-Khawaja, writer and researcher of the series, said: “Delving into the story of Omar ibn Said was also an opportunity to compare what was written or concluded by white researchers with the ones done by researchers from diverse ethnic backgrounds or ones who do not adopt a white perception in their reading of the story.
“This becomes clear when examining certain controversial chapters in Ibn Said’s life, such as his conversion from Islam to Christianity, the humanity of his white owner, and the real importance of his educational level and the social level of his family before captivity and slavery,” he added.
Sowt’s production of the story mirrors the growth of the podcast industry with more companies producing original content. Sowt witnessed a 300 percent increase in listenership last year with the majority tuning in from Saudi Arabia, followed by Egypt and Jordan.
A separate report found that listeners in the Middle East and North Africa region preferred entertainment-related (50 percent) and self-help/inspirational (36 percent) content to business (4 percent) and coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic-related (2 percent) content, indicating the demand for original material.
Brands and publishers are beginning to take note too, with more brands producing their own podcasts and traditional publishers outputting audio-led offerings as well.
El-Issa said: “I have been working with Sowt ever since it started, and at a certain point I used to think that podcasting could be a bubble, and I was worried that it would pop. But to be honest, I don’t think it’s a bubble at all. I think it will keep on growing and growing.”
Australia’s government announced on Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism. (File/Reuters)
Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban
Facebook blocked Australian users from accessing and sharing news after the House of Representatives passed the draft law late Wednesday last week
Updated 23 February 2021
AP
CANBERRA: Australia’s government announced on Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook confirmed in statements that they had reached agreement on amendments to proposed legislation that would make the social network and Google pay for news that they feature.
Facebook blocked Australian users from accessing and sharing news after the House of Representatives passed the draft law late Wednesday last week.
The Senate will debate amended legislation on Tuesday.
“The government has been advised by Facebook that it intends to restore Australian news pages in the coming days,” Frydenberg and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.
Lebanese podcasters offer escape from nation’s woes while trying to make sense of them
The ‘Sarde After Dinner’ podcast has built a following by tackling important, but often taboo, topics with the help of experts and international guests
Notable interviewees include blogger-activist Gino Riady, economist Karim Daher, Emirati talk-show host Anas Bukhash and Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef
Updated 23 February 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: The black-market exchange rate of the Lebanese lira against the dollar shot up to an unprecedented 9,500 this week as the country slowly began to re-open after a month and a half of a strict national lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has yet to form a government after four months of trying, and the Lebanese people are still reeling from the devastating explosion at Beirut Port more than six months ago, the investigation into which has been marred by corruption allegations and delays.
It is no surprise, then, that Lebanese citizens around the world welcome any respite, however brief, from the current grim state of affairs in their home country. This is where Mouin Jaber and Medea Azouri come in, with their “Sarde After Dinner” podcast.
Born from a mix of common interests and passions forged during the protests that began in Lebanon in October 2019, the podcast aims to tackle the important, but often taboo, topics that are on the minds of many Lebanese people, and offer deeper insights from experts into issues that have long plagued the country.
“We decided to do the podcast because there were a lot of things Medea and I were thinking of and talking about, and we noticed no one was talking about them,” Jaber told Arab News. “We noticed that we all have the same outlook but not many speak openly about these topics, such as suicide, sex, prisons and so on.
“There was a big void that wasn’t being filled because of this cognitive dissonance that the media feeds off of, which is hyperbolic statements and big, loud people to hold viewers. There were a lot of things that were left unsaid and we felt that it could all start with a conversation.”
Recorded in the dining room of Azouri’s apartment in Beirut, the weekly podcast, which releases new episodes every Sunday night, quickly started to build a following in part thanks to its notable local and international guests, including blogger-activist Gino Riady, renowned economist Karim Daher, Emirati talk-show host Anas Bukhash and Egyptian satirist Bassem Youssef.
The show takes its name from a Lebanese slang term which perhaps best translates in English as “hanging out.” This is reflected by the informal mood of the conversation as well as the welcoming atmosphere, something both hosts said is crucial to the flow of the discussion.
“It’s the time when you finish dinner and you stay at the table and you start talking with people about subjects, and sometimes you don’t speak because you want to listen to the other person,” said Azouri, who is also a columnist for French-language Lebanese daily newspaper L’Orient Le Jour.
Jaber added: “Conversations are more free flowing; you let your guard down after dinner. When you break bread with someone you are at your most vulnerable, so the flow of the conversation isn’t obstructed by this kind of posturing … you let go and the conversation is very honest.”
Azouri said it is often the case that guests come onto the show and are allowed to speak without interruption or input from the hosts because of the significance and weight of what they are saying. She compared it to a “masterclass.”
“Besides politics and Lebanon and the situation right now, we decided to break some taboos,” Azouri said. “We talk about sexuality, but we’re the only media in the Arab world that hosted (former adult-movie star) Mia Khalifa at the time where she was helping Lebanon.
“Also (when political activist and social-justice advocate) Ali Baroudy (appeared, the episode) was not about the political situation but his experience (as a prisoner) in Roumieh prison for five years.”
Guests such as these reflect an important aspect of the show which is, the hosts explain, that they want to talk to people that can help them to learn and understand.
“The only people that we get on ‘Sarde’ are people we are actually interested in, who we want to ask questions and pick their brains,” said Jaber. “And it’s not a dry question-and-answer dynamic because we feel also that we have a say, and we ask the questions and don’t pretend that we know (the answers).”
“When we discover things, the viewers discover them with us,” Medea added.
Given the media landscape in Lebanon, where TV networks and newspapers are aligned with political parties, “Sarde After Dinner” is one of a number of alternative news sources that many people turned to after the protests in the country began.
“We want to reconcile the differences that many people have that were unspoken by many people, and show that it is easy,” said Jaber, who is studying international business law online at the Sorbonne-Assas International Law School.
“And to just make the point that traditional media outlets are never going to give us the full story — it’s always subject to extremely politicized narratives or subject to the highest bidder.”
In addition to fans in Lebanon, Lebanese expatriates in 115 countries listen to the podcast, the majority of whom are in the US, UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“The majority of the messages that we receive from abroad are very touching,” Azouri said. “They are from expats who tell us that we are their link with Lebanon, because there are a lot of people who don’t have (access to) LBC and MTV abroad. We are available free on the internet and social media.”
New report finds TikTok’s popularity growing in the GCC
Influencers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE still dominate the regional top 10
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: TikTok continues to grow at a rapid pace in the GCC, with the platform’s top regional influencers having doubled their follower numbers over the past year, according to a report from analytics and technology consultancy Anavizio.
“We’ve been watching TikTok’s growth in the GCC region for a year now and it's clear the platform's popularity continues to grow,” Fares Ghneim, partner at Anavizio told Arab News.
“The controversy around the platform in the US during the summer and autumn of 2020 did nothing to slow TikTok’s growth in the region and anecdotally we’re also starting to see some brands take to the platform which is something that we will be watching more closely in the coming months.”
The cumulative follower total of the top 10 GCC TikTok personalities grew from 24.6 million at the beginning of 2020 to 54.6 million today – an increase of 120 percent.
This rapid growth has also led to a dynamic influence scene with new influencers emerging on the platform frequently. However, some influencers and trends have remained constant.
For instance, influencers from Saudi Arabia and the UAE still dominate the regional top 10 and UAE-based Jumana Khan (@jumana_khan_) retains the number one spot with 8.9 million followers.
However, the strongest growth in percentage terms comes from Oman and Qatar, where follower numbers among the top three influencers grew by a huge 674 percent and 658 percent respectively.
The top 10 influencers in the GCC post anywhere from 2 to 24 videos per week, receiving an average of 350 views.
Anavizio doesn’t track other social media platforms as they are already established, while TikTok is relatively new. Despite TikTok’s rapid growth, it has not yet reached the level of other platforms. “A top regional influencer on Instagram might have 30-40 million followers and multiple deals with brands, whereas the top TikTok influencer in the GCC has 9 million followers,” said Ghneim. “However, at the rate things are going, this gap will narrow over the next couple of years.”
Saudi consumers open to new forms of online shopping
Report finds that majority of consumers are interested in trying Live Shopping and Augmented Reality
Saudi consumers are shifting to online experiences for convenience and social media and digital tools supporting growth of local businesses
Updated 22 February 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The strength and influence of Saudi Arabia’s economy in the world marketplace has grown exponentially during the past few decades.
82 percent of consumers in Saudi Arabia thought that more brands and businesses from Saudi Arabia are becoming well known around the world, according to “Emerging Trends: The Forces Shaping the Future Today,” a 14-market study conducted by Ipsos and Facebook IQ – the company’s insights division – focusing on consumer trends and habits in emerging markets.
67 percent of Saudi consumers also said that the Kingdom is now more connected to the rest of the world than ever before.
Amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, people have been turning to social media not just to stay connected but also to discover new brands and shop online.
According to the study, 70 percent already belong to an online community, and 90 percent are open to the idea of brands being part of these online communities.
While Instagram is more likely to be used for communities related to food and drinks (47 percent) and fashion (48 percent), Facebook is more likely to be used for gaming communities (39 percent).
Brands have been aware of the increased time spent on social media and have capitalized on this opportunity. One such example is Nestlé Middle East, which created a Messenger bot during Ramadan resulting in people spending 2.9 times longer on its Nestlé website compared to Nestlé’s other campaigns.
With larger stores staying open during lockdowns, small and medium businesses (SMBs) have been adversely affected. As a result, the latter have taken to social media to increase brand awareness and sales with more consumers showing a propensity toward supporting local businesses. Among those surveyed, 88 percent said they are actively supporting local entrepreneurs and 84 percent feel confident that entrepreneurism will continue to grow in the coming year.
“Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are proving to be essential growth drivers for local brands both in and from Saudi Arabia,” said Ramez Shehadi, Managing Director for MENA at Facebook. “Consumers are readily and rapidly embracing change, and brands can build stronger connections by developing innovative and meaningful digital experiences.”
What consumers want
In their responses 90 percent of consumers in the Kingdom said they were actively looking for ways to simplify their busy lives. These “convenience seekers” want to do the things that matter to them – whether that’s being together with loved ones (44 percent), getting fit (51 percent), learning skills for a new career (54 percent) or giving back to their community (25 percent). The report said 88 percent of these “convenience seekers” are willing to pay for products and solutions that save them time.
Saudi consumers are also demanding a new kind of relationship with brands. While 87 percent said social media has allowed them to deepen their relationship with brands, 84 percent were open to trying new ways of shopping.
Most notable among these new ways of shopping are Live Shopping and Augmented Reality (AR).
Live Shopping, or live stream shopping, has digitized the home shopping experience via social media, apps and websites, by providing a real-time feedback loop for buyers, including reviews and recommendations of products. This feature allows brands to use live video enabling a live virtual try-on for certain products such as lipsticks. Nearly half of the consumers surveyed (48 percent) say their Live Shopping has increased over the past year with categories such as luxury fashion, auto accessories, sports equipment, and travel accessories being the most popular.
AR is no longer restricted to catching Pokemons or trying on filters. Of those surveyed 88 percent have used an augmented reality feature in the past year, 78 percent said it is a fun way to interact with brands and 91 percent are open to brand-led AR features.
“People continue to experiment with different features and services in their search for convenience,” Shehadi said. “For marketers, whether you engage people via Live Shopping, AR, or interactive polls in stories, the goal should be adding value versus using the technology in and of itself.”