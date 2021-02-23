You are here

US envoy to Yemen Lenderking meets Saudi minister on first leg of Gulf tour

Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meets with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meets with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Twitter/@GCCSG)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
  They discussed developments in Yemen and exchanged views on issues of common concern
  Al-Hajraf emphasized the GCC's firm position in supporting Yemen and strengthening security and stability throughout its territories
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed developments in Yemen and exchanged views on issues of common concern.
Al-Jubeir also briefed Lenderking on the Kingdom’s efforts toward supporting humanitarian operations in Yemen.
Newly-appointed veteran diplomat Lenderking began a regional tour on Monday that will take him to several Gulf countries where he will meet with senior government officials and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.
“Lenderking’s discussions will focus on the United States’ dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: a lasting political solution and humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.
Lenderking also met with Yemeni foreign minister Ahmed bin Mubarak to discuss the Houthis military escalation and the dangers this poses on the peace process.
Bin Mubarak said the Houthi militia have become “addicted to the war” and have shown disregard to human lives, especially the children “who are thrown into their losing battles,” as they implement orders received from the Iranian regime with the aim of “destabilizing the security of Yemen and the region.”
He warned of the “great human cost” arising from their military escalation, their attacks on internally displaced people camps in Marib and the use of civilians as human shields “in flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian norms and laws.”
This requires the US and the international community to exert real pressure on the Houthi militias to force them to stop the violence and accept a political solution that achieves peace in Yemen, he told Lenderking.

Lenderking renewed Washington’s position on the need for the Houthis to stop all military operations in Marib and refrain from destabilizing actions in the country, adding that there is no military solution to the situation in Yemen.
Meanwhile, Nayef Al-Hajjraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in Riyadh.
Al-Hajjraf emphasized the GCC’s firm position in supporting Yemen and strengthening security and stability throughout its territories.
He also said the bloc also supports the “efforts of the Yemeni government, which is carrying out its work from Aden despite all the challenges.”
During the meeting, Al-Hajjraf was briefed on the “efforts of the UN envoy and the international community toward pushing the political path to solve the Yemeni crisis, and the need for all parties to respond to those efforts for the good of Yemen and its people,” the GCC said in a statement.
The two sides also discussed the importance of coordinating in calling on the international community to pressure Yemen’s Houthi militia to stop its attack on Marib and targeting civilians and camps.
The Iran-backed Houthis launched an offensive on oil-rich Marib this month, despite international calls to stop, threatening catastrophe for civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in desolate camps in the region.
They also agreed on the need to allow a technical team to inspect the Safer oil tanker that has been moored in the Red Sea north of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, in order to avoid an imminent economic and environmental disaster.
“The two sides reviewed efforts to support Yemen, to achieve the aspirations of the Yemeni people in various fields, and to work to enhance security and stability for Yemen and its people,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia working to enhance energy security - cabinet

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Mincers held their weekly meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Mincers held their weekly meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia working to enhance energy security - cabinet

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Mincers held their weekly meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
  Cabinet repeated the Kingdom's condemnation of cross-border attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia
  The council said it was hoping for a peaceful resolution to violent protests in Mogadishu
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting the stability of the oil markets and the sustainability of global supplies, the Kingdom’s cabinet said.
The announcement was made during the cabinet’s weekly meeting, during which the Council of Ministers discussed mitigating the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, enhancing energy security and the market balance.
Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said the minsters discussed the Kingdom’s statements at the World Energy Forum, the International Energy Agency and OPEC, on the importance of cooperation to face the challenges of the pandemic and limit its impact on global economic growth.
“Saudi Arabia stressed the need to work to overcome the challenges through collective action, dialogue and data transparency in the energy field,” Al-Qasabi said.
The cabinet repeated the Kingdom’s condemnation of cross-border attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen. Over the past week, the conflict escalated as the Iran-backed group launched missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia that were intercepted by Arab coalition forces.
The council said it was also hoping for a peaceful resolution to violent protests that erupted in Mogadishu on Friday over delayed elections in Somalia.
On the COVID-19 front, the cabinet was briefed on the latest virus statistics in the Kingdom and progress in the national inoculation campaign. The ministers were also briefed on the resumption of vaccine supplies and the new vaccine centers opened over the past week in the Kingdom.

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
Updated 53 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
  He was briefed on the latest that the Kingdom's military sector has to offer
  Kingdom aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market
Updated 53 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During his tour, supervised by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), he was briefed on the latest products and equipment that the military sector has to offer in the Kingdom, as well as the most prominent military products offered by the major Saudi national institutions and companies specializing in the field of military and security industries.

The Saudi pavilion includes 12 local companies, and highlights the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Investment.
The Kingdom is set to host the Global Defense Exhibition in March 2022 in the capital Riyadh, which will be organized by the Public Authority for Military Industries.
“Through its participation in the exhibition, the Kingdom aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market and introduce promising investment opportunities,” the statement on SPA said.
The military industries sector in the Kingdom is seeking to achieve the strategic goal of localizing military industries with more than 50% of spending on military equipment and services by 2030, the statement added.
The Saudi pavilion’s media center in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that there had been an increase in the number of companies operating in the military industries sector in the Kingdom.
A total of 70 local and international companies were operating in the Kingdom by the end of last year, with an estimated investment of SR 24 billion ($6.399 million), it said.
GAMI is the authority responsible for organizing, enabling and licensing military industries in the Kingdom, and it has been entrusted with the task of developing a sustainable sector for defense and security industries that strengthens its strategic independence and the foundations of its national security, and supports its economic and social prosperity.

Saudi Arabia's Diriyah project 'on time and on track'

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority. (Supplied)
Updated 59 min ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
  DGDA chief vows to turn 'Jewel of the Kingdom' into a global destination
Updated 59 min ago
SPA

RIYADH: Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the multibillion-dollar Diriyah Gate Project is “on time and on track,” said Jerry Inzerillo, the tourism mogul and CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

In an interview with SPA, Inzrillo said development work on the biggest cultural project in the world, at a cost of SR75 billion ($20 billion), is forging ahead.
Seven square kilometers of the historic city of Diriyah, just 15 minutes northwest of Riyadh, are being transformed into one of the world’s foremost lifestyle destinations for culture, hospitality, retail and education.
“It will become one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated subsurface infrastructures,” Inzerillo said. “We have recently signed new contracts and are currently in the process of adapting different building techniques for our authentic Najdi architecture.”
In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s national and international relevance, including the preservation of the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, which sits at the heart of the development.
Officials hope the “Jewel of the Kingdom” attracts local and international visitors alike through its world-class entertainment and events.
One such world-class event will be held this weekend when the Kingdom hosts the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, two nights of racing set to launch the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

HIGHLIGHTS

• DGDA is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s national and international relevance.

• Officials hope the ‘Jewel of the Kingdom’ attracts local and international visitors alike through its world-class entertainment and events.

• One such world-class event will be held this weekend when the Kingdom hosts the Diriyah E-Prix double-header.

Inzerillo said lighting up the Formula E race circuit with environmentally friendly lighting and low-consumption LED technology contributed to an increase in creativity and innovation. It led to the introduction of sustainable solutions that are more energy-efficient and reduce carbon emissions.
The health and safety of drivers and those who will attend the championship is a top priority for the organizers of the event as Inzrillo said strict COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety.
A successful race event will only reinforce Diriyah’s position as one of the world’s greatest gathering places, with modern amenities and advanced infrastructure, he said.
“Hosting the Formula E race against the historical background of Diriyah is an appropriate representation of our vision,” Inzrillo said. “The DGDA wants to protect the history of Diriyah while taking steps toward the future.”
The authority has plans to host more international sporting events at Diriyah as Inzrillo predicts that sports and health will take leading roles in the Kingdom’s future tourism.
He said DGDA wants to build world-class golf courses, picturesque squares, outdoor plazas and tracks dedicated to horse riders that will enhance social and human interaction in Diriyah.
“Heritage and history will be honored and beautifully interwoven with sustainability and environmental considerations,” Inzrillo said.

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites
The file photo shows foreign archaeologists excavating the site of Saffaqah in Saudi Arabia. The Arabian Peninsula is home to several ancients sites dating back thousands of years. (Social media)
Updated 24 February 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites
  Before the pandemic, more than 40 teams of local and foreign experts were working in different areas
Updated 24 February 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Authority is preparing to resume survey and archaeological excavations in the Kingdom after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak forced projects to be suspended for almost a year.

The projects will be carried out in partnership with international missions from universities and specialized international research centers.
Teams from various Saudi universities also have been invited to contribute to the survey and excavation operations, and to help unearth antiquities in various regions in the Kingdom.
The Heritage Authority is responsible for conducting archaeological surveys and excavations to discover the rich cultural history of the Kingdom.
Before the pandemic, more than 40 international and local teams were taking part in archaeological excavations in Saudi Arabia. During their research, they discovered traces of ancient human settlements in the Arabian Peninsula, which were published in a string of scientific publications.
The authority collaborates with several research centers and universities to conduct archaeological surveys and excavation operations, and these missions will return to work on 20 sites in the Kingdom along with their Saudi counterparts.
Archaeological missions will resume survey activities at five archaeological sites within the framework of the authority’s cooperation with Saudi public universities.
The authority will also carry out archaeological survey and excavation projects at 19 sites in different regions of the Kingdom, in addition to registering shipwreck sites in the Arabian Gulf for the first time.
Remote sensing techniques and artificial intelligence are among the latest approaches used by the authority and its partner missions.
The authority is expected to launch new research projects this year in cooperation with local partners, including the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the Royal Commission for AlUla, NEOM Co., AMAALA Co., the Red Sea Development Co.
It will also involve national cadres, including male and female students as well as archaeology and heritage researchers in the projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Heritage Authority is responsible for conducting archaeological surveys and excavations.

• The authority will also carry out archaeological survey and excavation projects at 19 sites in different regions of the Kingdom.

• Remote sensing techniques and artificial intelligence are among the latest approaches used by the authority and its partner missions.

Fahd Alotaibi, a history professor at King Saud University, said: “The excavation of antiquities confirms the Saudi government’s keenness to root the cultural depth of the Kingdom and the history of human settlement there,” adding that the Arabian Peninsula is one of the oldest geographical areas in which man appeared.
He said that the return of archaeological surveys highlighted the Kingdom’s success in dealing with the pandemic as well as the high level of expertise achieved by Saudi antiquities specialists.
Alotaibi, author of “Language, Writing and Identity in the Arabian Peninsula Before Islam,” said that Saudi Arabia, with its huge archaeological remnants, is a magnet for scholars from around the world.
“The archaeological surveys will yield a lot of archaeological and historical results that will contribute to filling the gap in information about the Kingdom’s national history, or correcting some previous information,” he added.
Alotaibi said that Saudi antiquities researchers’ partnership with international experts through joint surveys, and the Saudi Heritage Authority’s keenness to deal with archaeology departments in local universities, will deliver field training opportunities for students’ and localize experiences related to antiquities.

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program
Nuran Al-Youssef (L) and Fatma Al-Abdullah. (Supplied)
Updated 24 February 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program
  Within two weeks of its launch, the program received 37,000 applications from talented researchers and inventors from Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 February 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: The UAE’s inaugural spacecraft, the Hope Probe, entered orbit round Mars last week and the country wants future generations in the Arab world to continue to have an impact on space exploration.

It all starts with the Arab Space Pioneers Program, which is an intensive science training program launched in July by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE vice president and ruler of Dubai. The program comes on the heels of the Hope Probe mission and aims to build Arab expertise in space science and technologies, while also empowering the region’s talents.
Within two weeks of its launch, the program received 37,000 applications from talented researchers and inventors from Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.
The program, overseen by the UAE Space Agency, then selected 10 winners to participate in the inaugural edition.
“I knew I had to apply because it would allow me to explore my love for space at an advanced level,” said Saudi national Nuran Al-Youssef, 16, one of the future astronomers selected for the program.
“There’s only so much a person can learn from online research papers and books and I wanted to have real-world experiences in the field that I love.”
Joining Al-Youssef in the program’s talent track will be Muhammad Al-Sayed Subai,17, Salah El-Din Jalal, 17, and Nuran Al-Sayed, 16, from Egypt; Fatima Al-Abdullah, 16, from Saudi Arabia; Muhammad Zakaria, 15, from Algeria; and Muhammad Al-Jroub, 16, from Jordan.

It would allow me to explore my love for space at an advanced level.

Nuran Al-Youssef

The talent track offers training that will assist participants in entering the scientific field.
Maria Muhammad from the Comoros, Muhammad Abdel Jawad from Syria, and Asmaa Al-Mismari from Saudi Arabia were selected for the program’s student track, which will assist participants in earning college scholarships.
Participants in both tracks will receive training in the UAE’s space research and development centers.
Al-Youssef became interested in space exploration when she was 7 while living in Texas as her parents pursued their graduate degrees. After borrowing a simple astronomy book from the library, her curiosity peaked. Al-Youssef then visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston when she was in the sixth grade, which solidified her goal to learn more about the skies above.
After she returned to the Kingdom, Al-Youssef started a small club called the Saudi Youth Space Association where the main goal was to encourage youth to pursue careers in space-related fields.
“The majority of students who would come into these webinars have an interest in astronomy, but don’t know if they want to pursue it as a career,” she said. “Seeing someone who has done it before and succeeded can inspire them to turn their dreams into a reality.”

My ultimate goal is to eventually work in the Saudi Space Commission.

Fatma Al-Abdullah

Saudi Fatma Al-Abdullah, 16, said she discovered her love for science during summer programs hosted by the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
The 11th grader from Al-Ahsa has a passion for modern physics and mathematics and she has also participated in various olympiads.
“Throughout the application and vetting process, I was trying my best to show how passionate I am about space science, technology and mathematics and how driven I am to achieve my goals,” Al-Abdullah said.
Both students have high aspirations for the future. Al-Youssef wants to become an astronaut and she plans to study astronomy and aerospace engineering in college.
“My ultimate goal is to eventually work in the Saudi Space Commission and play a part in shaping Saudi Arabia’s space future,” she said.

Saudi Arabia working to enhance energy security - cabinet
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Mincers held their weekly meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
Syria’s rebel-held area to get jabs by March end
Syria’s rebel-held area to get jabs by March end
Recon pays as Pogacar takes UAE Tour climb to extend overall lead
Recon pays as Pogacar takes UAE Tour climb to extend overall lead
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’

