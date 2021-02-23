US envoy to Yemen Lenderking meets Saudi minister on first leg of Gulf tour

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in Yemen and exchanged views on issues of common concern.

Al-Jubeir also briefed Lenderking on the Kingdom’s efforts toward supporting humanitarian operations in Yemen.

Newly-appointed veteran diplomat Lenderking began a regional tour on Monday that will take him to several Gulf countries where he will meet with senior government officials and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

“Lenderking’s discussions will focus on the United States’ dual-track approach to end the conflict in Yemen: a lasting political solution and humanitarian relief for the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.

Lenderking also met with Yemeni foreign minister Ahmed bin Mubarak to discuss the Houthis military escalation and the dangers this poses on the peace process.

Bin Mubarak said the Houthi militia have become “addicted to the war” and have shown disregard to human lives, especially the children “who are thrown into their losing battles,” as they implement orders received from the Iranian regime with the aim of “destabilizing the security of Yemen and the region.”

He warned of the “great human cost” arising from their military escalation, their attacks on internally displaced people camps in Marib and the use of civilians as human shields “in flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian norms and laws.”

This requires the US and the international community to exert real pressure on the Houthi militias to force them to stop the violence and accept a political solution that achieves peace in Yemen, he told Lenderking.

Lenderking renewed Washington’s position on the need for the Houthis to stop all military operations in Marib and refrain from destabilizing actions in the country, adding that there is no military solution to the situation in Yemen.

Meanwhile, Nayef Al-Hajjraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met with UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in Riyadh.

Al-Hajjraf emphasized the GCC’s firm position in supporting Yemen and strengthening security and stability throughout its territories.

He also said the bloc also supports the “efforts of the Yemeni government, which is carrying out its work from Aden despite all the challenges.”

During the meeting, Al-Hajjraf was briefed on the “efforts of the UN envoy and the international community toward pushing the political path to solve the Yemeni crisis, and the need for all parties to respond to those efforts for the good of Yemen and its people,” the GCC said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed the importance of coordinating in calling on the international community to pressure Yemen’s Houthi militia to stop its attack on Marib and targeting civilians and camps.

The Iran-backed Houthis launched an offensive on oil-rich Marib this month, despite international calls to stop, threatening catastrophe for civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people sheltering in desolate camps in the region.

They also agreed on the need to allow a technical team to inspect the Safer oil tanker that has been moored in the Red Sea north of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, in order to avoid an imminent economic and environmental disaster.

“The two sides reviewed efforts to support Yemen, to achieve the aspirations of the Yemeni people in various fields, and to work to enhance security and stability for Yemen and its people,” the statement added.