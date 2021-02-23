You are here

Egypt establishes fund to support medical staff

Egypt establishes fund to support medical staff
Medical staff at hospitals in Cairo. (Reuters/File)
  • The fund aims to grant benefits to them in cases of death or injuries resulting in a total or partial paralysis
CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Health has announced the establishment of a fund to support medical staff after their efforts fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been keen to protect medical crews especially when they are fighting COVID-19,” said Hala Zayed, minister of health and population.

“The fund aims to grant benefits to them in cases of death or injuries resulting in a total or partial paralysis,” said Khaled Mujahid, the ministry’s spokesman.

He added: “Compensation for medical crews and their families have been considered since the beginning of the pandemic, under the directives of El-Sisi.”

Mujahid said “the ministry has developed executive procedures to activate the fund. Space for the permanent headquarters of the fund has been allocated in the new administrative capital.”

He added that the ministry has shared a proposal with the board of directors in preparation for its submission to the prime minister.

Mob storms south Iran governor office after border violence

Videos showed the men screaming “Allahu Akbar” as they punched through glass doors, yanked out air-conditioning units and smashed office furniture against the walls. Video also showed security officials firing tear gas. (Screenshot)
Videos showed the men screaming “Allahu Akbar” as they punched through glass doors, yanked out air-conditioning units and smashed office furniture against the walls. Video also showed security officials firing tear gas. (Screenshot)
Mob storms south Iran governor office after border violence

Videos showed the men screaming “Allahu Akbar” as they punched through glass doors, yanked out air-conditioning units and smashed office furniture against the walls. Video also showed security officials firing tear gas. (Screenshot)
  • Following two violent incidents near the border, dozens of protesters descended on the Iranian governors’ office in Saravan
DUBAI: An angry mob has stormed a district governor’s office in southeastern Iran on Tuesday, footage widely circulating on social media showed, a day after shootings at the border with Pakistan left at least two dead and six wounded.
Following two violent incidents near the border, dozens of protesters descended on the Iranian governors’ office in Saravan, one of the major cities in Sistan-Baluchestan, a desert province that is one of the most restive and least developed parts of Iran.

Videos showed the men screaming “Allahu Akbar” as they punched through glass doors, yanked out air-conditioning units and smashed office furniture against the walls. Once inside, protesters waded through piles of overturned chairs and shattered glass, throwing objects all over the place.
The Associated Press verified the footage based on geographic data.


Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, told Iranian state TV on Tuesday that the outrage at the governors’ office stemmed from the shooting of several fuel smugglers on the Pakistani side of the border near Saravan the day before.
Marashi pointed a finger at Pakistan, saying its forces had opened fire on a gathering of fuel smugglers that had been trying to cross back into Iran, killing one and wounding four.

Photo: National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)


Following the shooting, violent clashes erupted Monday at a police station in Saravan, according to Marashi. Iranian border guards opened fire at fuel smugglers trying to storm the station, wounding several. They were taken to nearby hospitals, he added, without providing further details.


Pakistani officials reported that one smuggler was killed and several more wounded in what they called a “firing incident” at the border town of Taftan in southwestern Baluchistan. None of the wounded were taken into Pakistan, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.


Taftan is a well-worn smuggling route, mostly for subsidized diesel fuel from Iran to Pakistan. The impoverished province has seen occasional clashes between Iranian forces and militants, drug traffickers and small separatist groups.

Topics: Iran Pakistan Sistan-Baluchestan Iran protests

Egypt and Qatar hold first meeting since AlUla Declaration

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L) and Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (R). (Reuters/File Photos)
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L) and Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (R). (Reuters/File Photos)
Egypt and Qatar hold first meeting since AlUla Declaration

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L) and Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (R). (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Qatar on Monday similarly met a delegation from the UAE in Kuwait
CAIRO: Delegations from Qatar and Egypt met in Kuwait on Tuesday for the first time since an agreement last month to end a rift with Doha.
The Egyptian foreign ministry said both sides have welcomed the decisions taken after signing the Ula agreement in Saudi Arabia “as a step on the path of building trust between the brotherly countries.” 
The meeting also discussed “ways and measures that should be taken to bolster collaboration and bilateral ties between both countries, in what meets the expectation of their people and achieves stability and development.” 
Both sides have expressed their appreciation for efforts at the Al-Ula summit that saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agree to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha. 
Since the agreement, air and travel links have resumed between Qatar and the four states.
Qatar has also met a delegation from the United Arab Emirates in Kuwait for their first bilateral talks on Monday.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Qatar AlUla Declaration

Abductions in Turkey spark ‘rogue’ security fears

Abductions in Turkey spark ‘rogue’ security fears
Abductions in Turkey spark 'rogue' security fears

Abductions in Turkey spark ‘rogue’ security fears
  • The abducted students were threatened by their kidnappers with death and then left in isolated parkland
  • The abductions were considered to be a warning against those joining student protests across the country
ANKARA: The abduction of three university students snatched from a busy Ankara street has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of Turkish citizens following a recent increase in similar cases.  

The students, all known to have left-wing leanings, were threatened by their kidnappers with death and then left in isolated parkland in the city on Feb. 18. 

The abduction was considered to be a warning against those joining student protests across the country in opposition to the appointment of a political figure as the rector of Turkey’s prestigious Bogazici University. 

Several people have been abducted recently by individuals who introduce themselves as “state officials” and carry out criminal record checks. 

Some of the victims, after being mistreated and tortured, were allegedly asked to spy for intelligence services and then warned that they would be automatically arrested if they continued attending protests. 

“Wherever you go, we will be after you” was among the most frequent warnings they heard.

Last year, New York-based Human Rights Watch drew attention to the abductions with a report that focused on the statements of 16 people who had been forcibly seized by intelligence agents. 

“Enforced disappearances are serious crimes under international law and are prohibited at all times. The prohibition also entails a duty to investigate allegations of enforced disappearance and prosecute those responsible,” the report said. 

Ankara Bar Association Human Rights Center also issued a report last year on the forced disappearance of seven people and filed a criminal complaint with the prosecutor. 

Human Rights Association (IHD) has been following up on the abduction problem for years and released frequent reports since 2018. 

“The abduction trend is on the rise, especially following the failed coup attempt in 2016. We have held several meetings with the Interior Ministry and the parliamentary commissions about our findings, and we expect an effective investigation to be launched,” Ozturk Turkdogan, president of the IHD, told Arab News. 

Some public officials who were dismissed from their post just after the failed coup attempt have also been kidnapped in recent years, and information on their whereabouts withheld from theor families. 

According to Turkdogan, forced disappearances — a common practice during the 1990s by intelligence officers against civilian Kurds and leftists in Turkey — are most probably conducted by an illegal structure within the state apparatus in order to suppress dissident voices.

“It shows that the state has lost its control on this structure. Several victims prefer remaining silent about their experiences during the abduction period, while those who file a criminal complaint have not yet seen anyone facing trial,” he said.  

The European Court of Human Rights has said that the Turkish state has been responsible for several abductions in the past. 

Ozgur Ozel, group deputy chair of the main opposition party CHP, recently urged the Turkish parliament to open an investigation commission into forced disappearances in the country. 

“The allegations about torture, threats of rape and beating should be investigated very seriously. If those who commit them are public officers, they should be identified and held accountable for these crimes. However, no progress has been achieved so far with these investigations,” he told Arab News. 

Ozel will meet the university students who were recently abducted in Ankara. “It is a must to bring these cases into the spotlight to prevent them from bein g repeated,” he said. 

Topics: Turkey Bogazici University Human Rights Watch

International experts to push Iran for answers on Ukrainian Airlines attack: UN

International experts to push Iran for answers on Ukrainian Airlines attack: UN
International experts to push Iran for answers on Ukrainian Airlines attack: UN

International experts to push Iran for answers on Ukrainian Airlines attack: UN
  • Agnes Callamard said families of victims left with no answers
  • Added investigation had been carried out in violation of victims’ families rights
NEW YORK: UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard said Tuesday international experts will push for Iran to provide proper answers on questions surrounding the attack on Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752 and the death of 176 passengers on board. 

She said that Iran bears the sole responsibility for investigating the truth surrounding the downing of the plane and for providing accountability.

PS752 was a passenger flight departing from Tehran for the Ukrainian capital Kiev, which was shot down shortly after takeoff by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) on Jan. 8, 2020. 

“So far, the investigation Iran has conducted has been an incomplete, if not frankly intentionally problematic, investigation and report and that’s unacceptable,” she said.

The investigation had been carried out in violation of victims’ families rights, she added.

“The full responsibility resides with the state of Iran, from the military to the civilian, to conduct an investigation in good faith and provide answers on how Iran handled the situation, how it failed to take precautions. We have not seen that happen yet,” Callamard said. “What happened instead is the Iranian authorities scapegoating a couple of individuals, like the three crew members.” 

She also said the families of victims had been left with no answers, which they deserved, and were seeking truth and accountability more than financial reparations.

“The first line of responsibility resides with those who refused to close the air space. So far we don’t know who they are. 

“Who presided over the decision to keep the information (that the flight was attacked) secret for three days? That is an extremely grave violation of the right to life. Who decided to bulldozer the crime scene? That is also a violation of basic standards of investigation. It is certainly not limited to the three members of the crew,” she said.

The most troubling element of the investigation, Callamard said, was that the explanations and justifications provided by the Iranians to account for what they termed as “non intentional error” did not add up.

“Their explanations are full of contradictions — they are contradicted by the facts, by expert investigations. Why provide explanations that don’t hold up to the truth?

“My instinct is that the Iranians want to hide something much more grave. Otherwise why not say clearly what happened?” 

Even though international law has provision for errors that are committed “unintentionally”, Callamard said this did not apply in the case of Iran, and does not constitute a defense for Iran.

Topics: Middle East Iran UN Ukrainian Airlines flight 752

Probe challenges Israeli story after Palestinian killed at checkpoint

Probe challenges Israeli story after Palestinian killed at checkpoint
Probe challenges Israeli story after Palestinian killed at checkpoint

Probe challenges Israeli story after Palestinian killed at checkpoint
  • Investigation launched by London-based firm that specializes in human rights violations
  • Speaking to Arab News, researcher calls for accountability from Israeli military
LONDON: An investigation into the shooting of a Palestinian man whose car hit a checkpoint has uncovered major discrepancies with Israel’s version of events.

On June 23, 2020, Ahmad Erekat was shot and killed by Israeli authorities after his car hit a checkpoint between Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Border police officers opened fire seconds after the collision. Israeli authorities claimed that Erekat had conducted an intentional ramming attack.

But new findings published by Forensic Architecture — a London-based investigative group that specializes in human rights violations — reveal that he was shot while posing no threat to life or property, and was not given any first aid treatment following the shooting, even though there were signs of life.

It also found, contrary to Israel’s claims, that Erekat did not accelerate toward the police officers at the checkpoint, but instead that evidence showed signs of braking before impact.

Also contrary to Israeli military claims, Forensic Architecture discovered that Erekat did not approach the police officers at the checkpoint.

After the incident, just a single CCTV capture was released by the authorities. In its investigation, Forensic Architecture managed to source several alternative pieces of footage to paint a broader picture of the event. 

It found that the car maintained a constant speed of 15 km per hour before the impact, and that Erekat was shot while walking away from the checkpoint with his hands in the air.

This contradicts the military’s claim that his behavior after exiting the vehicle gave border police good reason to fire.

“There was an urgency for us to report on this because the Israeli authorities didn’t open a formal investigation,” Forensic Architecture’s lead Israel / Palestine researcher, who requested anonymity, told Arab News.

“With a dozen cameras at the site, they only released one clip, a handheld mobile phone recording of one piece of CCTV footage, which was grainy and unclear. They didn’t release an autopsy report. They didn’t examine the vehicle’s black box. There are questions that could be answered with an investigation, so we conducted one,” the researcher said.

“With our investigation, we’ve raised enough doubts in the army’s official claim. Contrary to what they claim, Erekat left the car appearing to raise his arms, standing 4 meters from the nearest soldier. He was shot six times in two seconds, and his body position remained unchanged for at least 45 minutes when the Israeli ambulance arrived and left, which means any serious medical treatment couldn’t have been provided. There are a dozen security cameras at this checkpoint. If the army provided medical care, they should release footage of this.”

The researcher called for “accountability from the army to acknowledge that there are major holes in their claims. There are enough questions now to warrant an investigation.”

Erekat’s body remains in Israeli custody. “We hope they’ll return his body to his family for a proper burial,” said the researcher.

“Erekat isn’t alone. There are 70 other bodies being held by Israeli authorities after killings. They’re kept as potential bargaining chips or as tools of collective punishment, exaggerating the pain that families feel after killings.”

Topics: Ahmad Erekat Israel Palestinians

