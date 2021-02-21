You are here

Riyad Bank profits drop 16% for year 2020

Riyad Bank profits drop 16% for year 2020
(Reuters)
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

Riyad Bank profits drop 16% for year 2020

Riyad Bank profits drop 16% for year 2020
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Bank recorded a 15.8 percent drop in profit for 2020 to SR 4.7 billion ($1.25 billion), compared to SR 5.6 billion in the previous year, the company stated on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) today.

The net income decrease is attributed to an increase in total operating expenses by 23.8 percent, resulting from a higher net impairment charge for credit losses and other financial assets and investments.

This was partially offset by an increase in total operating income by 4.6 percent, due to the rise in net special commission income, trading, exchange income, net income from other operations and net gains on non-trading investments.

The impairment charge for credit losses for the year ended 31 Dec. 2020 was SR 1,987 million, as compared to SR 970 million for the previous year.

The impairment charge for credit losses for the three-month period ended 31 Dec. 2020 was SR 648 million, as compared to SR 335 million in the corresponding period of the previous year and to SR 466 million for the three-month period up to 30 Sept. 2020.

The zakat charge for the three-month period ended 31 Dec. 2020 was SR 277 million, as compared to SR 130 million in corresponding period of the previous year and to SR 177 million for the three-month period ended 30 Sept. 2020.

 

Topics: Riyad Bank Finance

Updated 24 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

OYO hotels eye Saudi recovery after COVID-19 pandemic

OYO hotels eye Saudi recovery after COVID-19 pandemic
  • Indian hospitality chain operates more than 200 hotels across 22 cities in Kingdom
Updated 24 February 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Indian hotel and hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Homes is on track to return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels, with 15 percent of the company’s properties already hitting that mark, a spokesperson told Arab News.

A hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, OYO has had a presence in Saudi Arabia since September 2019, when an agreement was signed with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority to invest SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) developing its portfolio across the Kingdom.

Today, OYO accounts for more than 18,000 rooms in about 200 hotels across 22 Saudi cities and provinces.

Despite periods of “very low” revenue during the lockdown last year, Bader Saidan, head of OYO’s Saudi operation, told Arab News that business was now on an upward trajectory.

“The journey we have experienced in Saudi Arabia provides us with some key learnings, including how to further strengthen our foundation by better using our resources, as well as the technology we have, to deliver better value to our partners and customers in the country. Our supply is growing, and occupancy is coming back, with 15 percent of properties already at pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

While some of the chain’s properties remain closed, Saidan said that he expects “a significant proportion of the properties that are temporarily shut today to resume business over the next three months as the markets reopen.”

He added that the company’s primary method of booking, the OYO app, has rebounded faster than any other of their digital channels.

“We have also invested in revamping our technology platforms to more seamlessly integrate our customers and our partners, with improvements on the app for searches, contactless check-ins, and customized CRM (customer relationship management) based on properties the customer has stayed at,” he said.

However, the possibility of another lockdown or travel ban remains, but Saidan said that while he believed the government will do what is best to keep people safe and the economy running, the hospitality industry must also actively work on defining “Hospitality 2.0” in a new normal.

“We believe that technology combined with human commitment is the key in making all of this possible. We are seeing pent-up demand from travelers, fueling travel demand around the region in the next few months, as more countries lift domestic and international travel restrictions. The affordable hotel segment will recover quicker than the premium and luxury segment as people have less disposable income and are concerned about the economy. Businesses have also reduced the need for corporate travel,” he said.

Our supply is growing, and occupancy is coming back, with 15 percent of properties already at pre-pandemic levels.

Bader Saidan, Head of OYO’s Saudi operation

However, beyond just travel restrictions, Saidan said that one of the key challenges hotel owners are facing is a shortage of manpower needed to keep properties operational. In OYO’s case, he said technological solutions meant the company needed fewer personnel to manage front offices, customer support, and pricing, among other things.

“What is important to note is that right through the pandemic, OYO has continued to add properties to our network. Our network will continue to grow in the next quarter,” he said, adding that the OYO brand has a “healthy” business in the Kingdom.

“Due to the investments we made during the pandemic, in fixing operational issues, the availability of vaccines in the Kingdom, the return of Hajj pilgrims and building out our next generation technology platforms, we expect 2021 to be far stronger operationally than when we entered 2020,” he said.

However, going into 2021, with the pandemic still affecting the hospitality industry on a global scale, plans for the brand’s future expansions will have to wait until things become more clear.

“It’s difficult to commit to a number right now as the pandemic has made the future very unpredictable,” Saidan told Arab News. “Perhaps when we see the market stabilizing, whenever that may be, we can be in a better position to provide more concrete answers. Once the vaccine becomes available and is administered to a sizable population in the Kingdom, things will be clearer.”

He added that the company is not raising capital at the moment, and is instead opting to focus on improving operations and partner services.

“We are blessed to have liquidity, and our balance sheet gives us the necessary runway and confidence to navigate the business through these unprecedented times. We have a runway to tide through the various scenarios that may emerge as a result of the pandemic. However, if there are inbounds, we continue to engage.”

Topics: COVID-19 pandemic Oyo

HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term

HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term

HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

LONDON: HSBC plans to nearly halve its office space globally over the long term as part of a renewed cost-cutting drive set out on Tuesday, in a further sign the COVID-19 pandemic is leading companies to make drastic changes to working patterns.
HSBC aims to cut its office footprint by 40% over the long-term, the bank said in an analyst presentation accompanying its full-year results without giving further details.
The lender unveiled a revised strategy focused mainly on wealth management in Asia after the COVID-19 shock saw its annual profits drop sharply.
 

Topics: HSBC

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to go public in $24-bln mega deal

Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc. (Supplied)
Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc. (Supplied)
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to go public in $24-bln mega deal

Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc. (Supplied)
  • Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market
Updated 23 February 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors on Monday agreed to go public by merging with blank-check firm Churchill Capital IV Corp in a deal that valued the combined company at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion.

Lucid, run by an ex-Tesla engineer, is the latest firm to tap the initial public offering market, with investors rushing into the EV sector, spurred by the rise of Tesla Inc and with emissions regulations toughening in Europe and elsewhere.

The deal, which has a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion, includes a $2.1 billion cash contribution from CCIV and a PIPE (private investment in public equity) investment of 2.5 billion from investors.

Other prominent players in the sector went public through mergers with so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) last year. While some deals such as Fisker have delivered well, others such as Nikola have given up short-term gains.

Reuters was first to report last week that Michael Klein had launched a financing effort to back the Lucid deal.

The publicly traded shares of CCIV fell nearly a third to $40.35 in volatile extended trading, giving the merged company a market capitalization of about $64 billion. By comparison, General Motors Co is worth about $76 billion.

Lucid said it is on track to start production and deliveries in North America in the second half of this year with Lucid Air, its first luxury sedan. It had previously said it planned to start its deliveries in spring of 2021.

Lucid, which plans to build vehicles at its factory in Arizona, aims to deliver 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 251,000 in 2026 by adding other models like an electric sport utility vehicle.

With a starting price of $77,400, the sedan is slated to be the first to achieve a 500-mile (805 km) driving range.

After Lucid priced its sedan, Tesla chief Elon Musk announced a price cut to its flagship Model S sedan. "The gauntlet has been thrown down!" he tweeted.

CCIV, which is backed by Wall Street dealmaker and former Citigroup banker Michael Klein, and new private investors are getting shares at different prices, with the newer private investors paying a premium.

The deal with CCIV includes a private investment of $2.5 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, funds managed by BlackRock and others.

Topics: business economy Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Arabia Lucid Motors

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program
Updated 23 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program

PIF’s Sanabil Investments to launch Saudi startup program
  • The decision aims to incentivize foreign companies that deal with the Saudi government to base themselves in the Kingdom
Updated 23 February 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Sanabil Investments, a Riyadh-based investment firm wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has entered into partnership with Californian venture capital firm 500 Startups to launch an early stage accelerator program for Saudi startups looking to expand across the Middle East and beyond.

The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program will be based in Riyadh and follows the recent announcement that 500 Startups is planning to establish its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regional headquarters in the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia last week announced it will stop signing contracts with foreign companies from 2024 unless their regional headquarters are based in the Kingdom.

The decision aims to incentivize foreign companies that deal with the Saudi government to base themselves in the Kingdom, and will also create jobs, increase spending efficiency, and guarantee that the main goods and services purchased by government agencies are from the Kingdom.

The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program will consist of six programs run by 500 Startups over three years for a group of pre-seed and seed stage startups from across the MENA region.

Up to 100 startups taking part in the program are expected to receive investment of up to $100,000.

Bedy Yang, managing partner at 500 Startups and general partner of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Fund, said: “We are thrilled to back the best startups in MENA. The region’s ecosystem has evolved significantly since 500 first started investing in the region nearly 10 years ago, and we will continue providing seed-stage founders with the best support possible.”

500 Startups has run more than 50 accelerator programs in Silicon Valley and around the world, and invested in over 2,500 companies worldwide, including more than 180 companies in the MENA region. Applications for the first batch of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator kicked off on Feb. 22, 2021. The deadline for applicants is March 7, 2021.

Startups will be selected from Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, and 500 Startup’s global network of mentors will deliver the program to help the businesses scale and build regional and global connections.

Founders will join a 12-week program which begins with a two-week session on foundations of growth — a deep dive into the fundamentals of business expansion — followed by seven weeks of guided coaching and an additional three weeks of classes on fundraising and pitch prep.

The Saudi Arabian Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the Saudi Arabian Investment Company (Sanabil Investments) in 2008. A closed joint stock company with a paid-up capital of SR20 billion ($5.33 billion), it is owned by PIF and is a crucial part of the government’s Vision 2030 program.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi startup Sanabil Investment

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
Updated 23 February 2021
Shane McGinley

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands

STC tops list of Middle East’s most valuable telecoms brands
  • Saudi telecoms giant saw its brand value increase 14 percent to $9.2 billion, making it 13th globally
Updated 23 February 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has topped the list of the most valuable telecoms brands in the Middle East and Africa, just weeks after it reported its highest-ever annual revenue for eight years.

STC’s brand value increased 14 percent to $9.2 billion, jumping five places to 13th on the annual Brand Finance Telecoms 150 2021 report.

Brand Finance analyzed around 5,000 of the biggest brands around the world. Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market.

“STC’s brand has evolved and grown following its successful masterbrand refresh and extension into Kuwait and Bahrain at the beginning of last year. The company continues to execute its DARE strategy successfully and has strengthened its positioning as a company that enables digital life. Its commitment to digital transformation has been shown with STC Pay, recognized as the first tech unicorn in Saudi Arabia,” David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said in a press statement.

On a global basis, Verizon claimed the top spot for the second year in a row, increasing 8 percent to $68.9 billion.

STC’s ranking comes as it reported its highest annual revenue for eight years. In 2020, total revenues reached SR 58.94 billion ($15.72 billion), an increase of 8.43 percent. As a result, operating profit reached SR 12.81 billion, an increase of 2.69 percent.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission also announced earlier this month that STC has the highest mobile download speed in the Kingdom, with a 5G network that reaches a speed of 342.35 megabytes per second. STC has deployed its 5G network in more than 47 cities across the Kingdom, with plans to increase this figure to 71 in the next phase of its expansion.

Topics: Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

