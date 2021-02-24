You are here

Who's Who: Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission
Burak Cakmak
Who's Who: Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission
Burak Cakmak was recently named CEO of the Fashion Commission (FC), one of the 11 commissions working under the umbrella of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture and is responsible for developing the fashion sector in the country.
Last July, the Ministry of Culture announced the formation of the FC’s board of directors, headed by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan. Cakmak was named one of the board members. Prior to that, Cakmak served as dean of fashion at Parsons School of Design from 2015 to 2020. He was responsible for the implementation of world-class standards across all business functions, including raw material sourcing, supply chain management, manufacturing, and retail operations.
As CEO of the commission, Cakmak’s job responsibilities include supporting and empowering talents, professionals and entrepreneurs in the local fashion industry. He will also set a strategy to develop and regulate the fashion sector. Moreover, encouraging finance and investment is another task he is assigned to in his new post.
Cakmak received a bachelor’s degree at the Middle East Technical University in Turkey in 1997. He also obtained a postgraduate certificate in sustainable business from the University of Cambridge in 2013, and an MBA from a joint program between San Francisco State University and CERAM Sophia Antipolis in France in 1999.
 Cakmak is a co-founder of the Digital Fashion Group and THEAN/co. He possesses nearly 20 years of experience working with top fashion companies as a sustainability expert and business strategist.  
He has led innovation-based sustainability strategies for various luxury brands. He was also the general manager of MADE-BY in the Netherlands.

 

Saudi Arabia working to enhance energy security - cabinet

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Mincers held their weekly meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Mincers held their weekly meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 26 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia working to enhance energy security - cabinet

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Mincers held their weekly meeting, virtually chaired by King Salman from NEOM on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (SPA)
  • Cabinet repeated the Kingdom’s condemnation of cross-border attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia
  • The council said it was hoping for a peaceful resolution to violent protests in Mogadishu
Updated 26 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is committed to supporting the stability of the oil markets and the sustainability of global supplies, the Kingdom’s cabinet said.
The announcement was made during the cabinet’s weekly meeting, during which the Council of Ministers discussed mitigating the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, enhancing energy security and the market balance.
Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said the minsters discussed the Kingdom’s statements at the World Energy Forum, the International Energy Agency and OPEC, on the importance of cooperation to face the challenges of the pandemic and limit its impact on global economic growth.
“Saudi Arabia stressed the need to work to overcome the challenges through collective action, dialogue and data transparency in the energy field,” Al-Qasabi said.
The cabinet repeated the Kingdom’s condemnation of cross-border attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen. Over the past week, the conflict escalated as the Iran-backed group launched missiles and drones toward Saudi Arabia that were intercepted by Arab coalition forces.
The council said it was also hoping for a peaceful resolution to violent protests that erupted in Mogadishu on Friday over delayed elections in Somalia.
On the COVID-19 front, the cabinet was briefed on the latest virus statistics in the Kingdom and progress in the national inoculation campaign. The ministers were also briefed on the resumption of vaccine supplies and the new vaccine centers opened over the past week in the Kingdom.

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021

Abu Dhabi crown prince visits Saudi pavilion at IDEX 2021
  • He was briefed on the latest that the Kingdom's military sector has to offer
  • Kingdom aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visited Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During his tour, supervised by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), he was briefed on the latest products and equipment that the military sector has to offer in the Kingdom, as well as the most prominent military products offered by the major Saudi national institutions and companies specializing in the field of military and security industries.

The Saudi pavilion includes 12 local companies, and highlights the “Invest in Saudi Arabia” initiative, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Investment.
The Kingdom is set to host the Global Defense Exhibition in March 2022 in the capital Riyadh, which will be organized by the Public Authority for Military Industries.
“Through its participation in the exhibition, the Kingdom aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market and introduce promising investment opportunities,” the statement on SPA said.
The military industries sector in the Kingdom is seeking to achieve the strategic goal of localizing military industries with more than 50% of spending on military equipment and services by 2030, the statement added.
The Saudi pavilion’s media center in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that there had been an increase in the number of companies operating in the military industries sector in the Kingdom.
A total of 70 local and international companies were operating in the Kingdom by the end of last year, with an estimated investment of SR 24 billion ($6.399 million), it said.
GAMI is the authority responsible for organizing, enabling and licensing military industries in the Kingdom, and it has been entrusted with the task of developing a sustainable sector for defense and security industries that strengthens its strategic independence and the foundations of its national security, and supports its economic and social prosperity.

Saudi Arabia's Diriyah project 'on time and on track'

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority. (Supplied)
Updated 24 February 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Diriyah project 'on time and on track'

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah project ‘on time and on track’
  • DGDA chief vows to turn ‘Jewel of the Kingdom’ into a global destination
Updated 24 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the multibillion-dollar Diriyah Gate Project is “on time and on track,” said Jerry Inzerillo, the tourism mogul and CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA).

In an interview with SPA, Inzrillo said development work on the biggest cultural project in the world, at a cost of SR75 billion ($20 billion), is forging ahead.
Seven square kilometers of the historic city of Diriyah, just 15 minutes northwest of Riyadh, are being transformed into one of the world’s foremost lifestyle destinations for culture, hospitality, retail and education.
“It will become one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated subsurface infrastructures,” Inzerillo said. “We have recently signed new contracts and are currently in the process of adapting different building techniques for our authentic Najdi architecture.”
In line with design, development and preservation standards, DGDA is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s national and international relevance, including the preservation of the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, which sits at the heart of the development.
Officials hope the “Jewel of the Kingdom” attracts local and international visitors alike through its world-class entertainment and events.
One such world-class event will be held this weekend when the Kingdom hosts the Diriyah E-Prix double-header, two nights of racing set to launch the seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

HIGHLIGHTS

• DGDA is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s national and international relevance.

• Officials hope the ‘Jewel of the Kingdom’ attracts local and international visitors alike through its world-class entertainment and events.

• One such world-class event will be held this weekend when the Kingdom hosts the Diriyah E-Prix double-header.

Inzerillo said lighting up the Formula E race circuit with environmentally friendly lighting and low-consumption LED technology contributed to an increase in creativity and innovation. It led to the introduction of sustainable solutions that are more energy-efficient and reduce carbon emissions.
The health and safety of drivers and those who will attend the championship is a top priority for the organizers of the event as Inzrillo said strict COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety.
A successful race event will only reinforce Diriyah’s position as one of the world’s greatest gathering places, with modern amenities and advanced infrastructure, he said.
“Hosting the Formula E race against the historical background of Diriyah is an appropriate representation of our vision,” Inzrillo said. “The DGDA wants to protect the history of Diriyah while taking steps toward the future.”
The authority has plans to host more international sporting events at Diriyah as Inzrillo predicts that sports and health will take leading roles in the Kingdom’s future tourism.
He said DGDA wants to build world-class golf courses, picturesque squares, outdoor plazas and tracks dedicated to horse riders that will enhance social and human interaction in Diriyah.
“Heritage and history will be honored and beautifully interwoven with sustainability and environmental considerations,” Inzrillo said.

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites
The file photo shows foreign archaeologists excavating the site of Saffaqah in Saudi Arabia. The Arabian Peninsula is home to several ancients sites dating back thousands of years. (Social media)
Updated 24 February 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites

Experts to resume excavation work on Saudi archaeological sites
  • Before the pandemic, more than 40 teams of local and foreign experts were working in different areas
Updated 24 February 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Authority is preparing to resume survey and archaeological excavations in the Kingdom after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak forced projects to be suspended for almost a year.

The projects will be carried out in partnership with international missions from universities and specialized international research centers.
Teams from various Saudi universities also have been invited to contribute to the survey and excavation operations, and to help unearth antiquities in various regions in the Kingdom.
The Heritage Authority is responsible for conducting archaeological surveys and excavations to discover the rich cultural history of the Kingdom.
Before the pandemic, more than 40 international and local teams were taking part in archaeological excavations in Saudi Arabia. During their research, they discovered traces of ancient human settlements in the Arabian Peninsula, which were published in a string of scientific publications.
The authority collaborates with several research centers and universities to conduct archaeological surveys and excavation operations, and these missions will return to work on 20 sites in the Kingdom along with their Saudi counterparts.
Archaeological missions will resume survey activities at five archaeological sites within the framework of the authority’s cooperation with Saudi public universities.
The authority will also carry out archaeological survey and excavation projects at 19 sites in different regions of the Kingdom, in addition to registering shipwreck sites in the Arabian Gulf for the first time.
Remote sensing techniques and artificial intelligence are among the latest approaches used by the authority and its partner missions.
The authority is expected to launch new research projects this year in cooperation with local partners, including the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, the Royal Commission for AlUla, NEOM Co., AMAALA Co., the Red Sea Development Co.
It will also involve national cadres, including male and female students as well as archaeology and heritage researchers in the projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Heritage Authority is responsible for conducting archaeological surveys and excavations.

• The authority will also carry out archaeological survey and excavation projects at 19 sites in different regions of the Kingdom.

• Remote sensing techniques and artificial intelligence are among the latest approaches used by the authority and its partner missions.

Fahd Alotaibi, a history professor at King Saud University, said: “The excavation of antiquities confirms the Saudi government’s keenness to root the cultural depth of the Kingdom and the history of human settlement there,” adding that the Arabian Peninsula is one of the oldest geographical areas in which man appeared.
He said that the return of archaeological surveys highlighted the Kingdom’s success in dealing with the pandemic as well as the high level of expertise achieved by Saudi antiquities specialists.
Alotaibi, author of “Language, Writing and Identity in the Arabian Peninsula Before Islam,” said that Saudi Arabia, with its huge archaeological remnants, is a magnet for scholars from around the world.
“The archaeological surveys will yield a lot of archaeological and historical results that will contribute to filling the gap in information about the Kingdom’s national history, or correcting some previous information,” he added.
Alotaibi said that Saudi antiquities researchers’ partnership with international experts through joint surveys, and the Saudi Heritage Authority’s keenness to deal with archaeology departments in local universities, will deliver field training opportunities for students’ and localize experiences related to antiquities.

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program
Nuran Al-Youssef (L) and Fatma Al-Abdullah. (Supplied)
Updated 24 February 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program

Saudi students among winners of UAE space pioneers program
  • Within two weeks of its launch, the program received 37,000 applications from talented researchers and inventors from Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 February 2021
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: The UAE’s inaugural spacecraft, the Hope Probe, entered orbit round Mars last week and the country wants future generations in the Arab world to continue to have an impact on space exploration.

It all starts with the Arab Space Pioneers Program, which is an intensive science training program launched in July by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE vice president and ruler of Dubai. The program comes on the heels of the Hope Probe mission and aims to build Arab expertise in space science and technologies, while also empowering the region’s talents.
Within two weeks of its launch, the program received 37,000 applications from talented researchers and inventors from Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Morocco, the UAE, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia.
The program, overseen by the UAE Space Agency, then selected 10 winners to participate in the inaugural edition.
“I knew I had to apply because it would allow me to explore my love for space at an advanced level,” said Saudi national Nuran Al-Youssef, 16, one of the future astronomers selected for the program.
“There’s only so much a person can learn from online research papers and books and I wanted to have real-world experiences in the field that I love.”
Joining Al-Youssef in the program’s talent track will be Muhammad Al-Sayed Subai,17, Salah El-Din Jalal, 17, and Nuran Al-Sayed, 16, from Egypt; Fatima Al-Abdullah, 16, from Saudi Arabia; Muhammad Zakaria, 15, from Algeria; and Muhammad Al-Jroub, 16, from Jordan.

It would allow me to explore my love for space at an advanced level.

Nuran Al-Youssef

The talent track offers training that will assist participants in entering the scientific field.
Maria Muhammad from the Comoros, Muhammad Abdel Jawad from Syria, and Asmaa Al-Mismari from Saudi Arabia were selected for the program’s student track, which will assist participants in earning college scholarships.
Participants in both tracks will receive training in the UAE’s space research and development centers.
Al-Youssef became interested in space exploration when she was 7 while living in Texas as her parents pursued their graduate degrees. After borrowing a simple astronomy book from the library, her curiosity peaked. Al-Youssef then visited NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston when she was in the sixth grade, which solidified her goal to learn more about the skies above.
After she returned to the Kingdom, Al-Youssef started a small club called the Saudi Youth Space Association where the main goal was to encourage youth to pursue careers in space-related fields.
“The majority of students who would come into these webinars have an interest in astronomy, but don’t know if they want to pursue it as a career,” she said. “Seeing someone who has done it before and succeeded can inspire them to turn their dreams into a reality.”

My ultimate goal is to eventually work in the Saudi Space Commission.

Fatma Al-Abdullah

Saudi Fatma Al-Abdullah, 16, said she discovered her love for science during summer programs hosted by the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
The 11th grader from Al-Ahsa has a passion for modern physics and mathematics and she has also participated in various olympiads.
“Throughout the application and vetting process, I was trying my best to show how passionate I am about space science, technology and mathematics and how driven I am to achieve my goals,” Al-Abdullah said.
Both students have high aspirations for the future. Al-Youssef wants to become an astronaut and she plans to study astronomy and aerospace engineering in college.
“My ultimate goal is to eventually work in the Saudi Space Commission and play a part in shaping Saudi Arabia’s space future,” she said.

