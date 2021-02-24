Hong Kong plans HK$101.6bn budget deficit in 2021/22 fiscal year

You are here

Hong Kong usually runs balanced budgets or surpluses, since its pegged currency system commits it to fiscal prudence. (File/AFP)
  • Pandemic relief measures include cash handouts to residents and tax breaks and other benefits to businesses
HONG KONG: Hong Kong expects a budget deficit of HK$101.6 billion ($13.10 billion) for the 2021/22 fiscal year, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.
Pandemic relief measures, including cash handouts to residents and tax breaks and other benefits to businesses, left the city with a much deeper deficit last year than the initially planned HK$139.1 billion.
Hong Kong usually runs balanced budgets or surpluses, since its pegged currency system commits it to fiscal prudence.

  • Biden was urged to back a $3 trillion issuance of the IMF’s currency to help poor countries devastated by the coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON: Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 2 job at the US Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries.
Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund’s own currency, or Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), that would allow rich countries to provide additional resources to poorer countries.
“Providing financial resources to some of the most poorest countries in the world is going to be critical to our national security if we seek to make sure that COVID-19 isn’t something that continues to affect us,” Adeyemo said.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told Adeyemo it was no surprise that the Trump administration had blocked issuance of new SDRs, a move akin to a central bank printing money, but she hoped the Biden administration would reverse that position.
“I hope Treasury will commit to delivering this crucial support,” she said. “This pandemic won’t be over for us until it’s over for everyone, and our economy won’t fully recover until other countries’ economies are back on their feet as well.”
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops and an alliance of faith groups urged Biden in a letter on Tuesday to back a $3 trillion issuance of the IMF’s currency to help poor countries devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy, which is leading the Group of 20 major economies this year, is pushing for a more moderate $500 billion allocation, a move backed by France, Germany and other big countries.
Adeyemo gave no details of how the aid should be provided, and US officials have not communicated a firm position on a new SDR allocation. Treasury declined to comment.
It was not clear if Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would back an SDR allocation when she meets virtually with other G20 finance officials on Friday.
Yellen assured Italy’s top central banker on Tuesday that Washington would work closely with Italy during its G20 presidency on shared priorities such as ending the pandemic and improving support for low-income countries, Treasury said in a statement that did not address the SDR issue.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva first proposed an SDR allocation early in the pandemic but faced resistance from the United States, the IMF’s biggest shareholder, which argued such a move would provide little aid to the countries that needed it most.
Republicans also worry that it could provide funds to countries like Iran and Venezuela that are under US sanctions.
Civil society groups and religious leaders are urging Washington to drop its opposition, arguing that an SDR issuance would help provide urgently needed resources for smaller countries at virtually no cost.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Christopher Cushing)

  • The company’s ordinary shares closed up nine percent, while preferential shares gained back 12.2 percent
SAU PAULO: Shares in Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petrobras, partly regained their losses Tuesday after diving by more than 20 percent on news that President Jair Bolsonaro was changing the firm’s chief executive.
The company’s ordinary shares closed up nine percent, while preferential shares gained back 12.2 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
Those shares plunged by 20.5 percent and 21.5 percent respectively Monday, erasing 74 billion reais ($13.5 billion) off the company’s market value.
Bolsonaro on Friday named army reserve general Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former defense minister, as the new president of Petrobras, replacing Roberto Castello Branco, an economist well-regarded by the business sector.
The move fueled fears the far-right leader would try to intervene in energy prices as he eyes re-election next year.
It also appeared to widen a growing rift between Bolsonaro and the business sector, which helped him win election in 2018 thanks to his promises — many still unfulfilled — of investor-friendly reforms and free-market policies.
Bolsonaro said shortly before the change was announced that Petrobras, Brazil’s biggest company, should not be constantly “surprising people” with price increases, and lashed out at Castello Branco’s management.
He hinted Tuesday at more shake-ups to come at Petrobras.
“Whatever changes we have to make, we’ll make them,” he told supporters outside the presidential palace in Brasilia.
He later downplayed the turmoil around the company.
“We’re not fighting with Petrobras. We just want them to be more transparent and predictable. There’s no need to hide increases or what the impact will be on the final price of fuel,” he said.
Traders had been watching for news on a closed-door meeting Tuesday of the Petrobras board, which must decide whether to accept Silva e Luna’s appointment.
However, there was no word on the meeting by the close of the Sao Paulo stock exchange, whose Ibovespa index gained 2.3 percent overall.
Shortly afterwards, the board meeting ended with authorization for an extraordinary general assembly to be convened on a date yet to be determined, in order to remove Castello Branco and analyze Bolsonaro’s new appointee, the company said in a statement.
Petrobras has increased fuel prices four times so far in 2021 — a cumulative rise of nearly 35 percent — as global oil prices have climbed back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
The price hikes have triggered backlash in Brazil, a top 10 oil producer with output of 3.67 million barrels per day in 2019.
In an attempt to ease jitters and show his commitment to his promised reforms, Bolsonaro went to Congress on Tuesday to deliver a provisional decree with which he intends to accelerate the discussion of the privatization of Eletrobras, the state-owned electricity company.
“Our privatization agenda continues at full steam,” he said. “We do want to reduce the size of the state, so that our economy can provide the response that society needs.”
The president also reiterated his support for the minister of the economy, the liberal Paulo Guedes, a key figure for the markets.

  • Hong Kong led the decline, losing 2 percent to 30,015.49
BANGKOK: Shares fell Wednesday in Asia as investors weighed the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies.
Hong Kong led the decline, losing 2 percent to 30,015.49. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.8 percent to 29,923.82, In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2 percent lower, to 3,065.56. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 percent to 6,778.40. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 1.1 percent to 3,596.04.
Investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and how it affects stock valuations.
The large amount of stimulus being pumped into economies has been a factor in pushing bond yields higher, giving some investors pause as it revives worries about inflation that have been nearly nonexistent for more than a decade.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which has climbed recently, was steady at 1.34 percent on Wednesday.
When bond yields rise, stock prices tend to be negatively impacted because investors turn an increasingly larger portion of their money toward the steadier stream of income that bonds provide.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell told Congress Tuesday the Fed didn’t see a need to alter its policy of keeping interest rates ultra-low, noting that the economic recovery “remains uneven and far from complete.”
The message seemed to be muted in Asia.
“Rising borrowing costs remain the prevalent issue on hand though Fed Powell’s dovish remarks had helped to arrest the fall for US equities on Tuesday," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
However, “Despite reassuring comments on lower rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Asia markets continued to look to concerns with regards to the rising bond yields," Pan said.
A late-afternoon burst of buying on Wall Street on Tuesday helped reverse most of a tech-focused sell-off, nudging the S&P 500 to its first gain after a five-day losing streak.
The benchmark index eked out a 0.1 percent gain, to 3,881.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.1 percent, to 31,537.35. The Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent to 13,465.20. The indexes were at all-time highs less than two weeks ago.
Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 small-cap index slid 0.9 percent, to 2,231.21. The index, the biggest gainer so far this year, clawed back from a 3.6 percent slide.
The wave of selling in Big Tech stocks nearly reversed entirely as traders seized the opportunity to pick up cheaper shares in Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and other big gainers over the past year at a more attractive price. Tesla, which joined the S&P 500 at the end of last year, ended 2.2 percent lower after being down as much as 13.4 percent.
Since the pandemic began, investors consistently pushed the prices of Big Tech stocks to stratospheric heights, betting that quarantined consumers would do most of their shopping online and spend more on devices and services for entertainment.
The bet mostly paid off, as big tech companies reported big profits last year. But the pandemic may be reaching its end stages, with millions of vaccines being administered each week in the U.S. and across the globe now. It may cause consumers to return to their pre-pandemic habits.
More broadly, investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix them. The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.
In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 52 cents to $61.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 3 cents on Tuesday to $61.67 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 39 cents to $64.09 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar rose to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.24 yen late Tuesday. The euro climbed to $1.2158 from $1.2150.

  • General Authority for Military Industries says that this represents a total investment of $6.4 billion
ABU DHABI: The number of local and international companies operating in Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector grew to 70 by the end of 2020, representing estimated investment of SR24 billion ($6.4 billion).

The figures were announced on Tuesday, during the 2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, by the Kingdom’s pavilion, which is organized and led by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

The authority said it had issued 114 licenses to 70 local and international companies by the end of last year, allowing them to operate in the sector. Of those, 57 percent were manufacturing licenses, 25 percent were for military services, and 18 percent were supply licenses. National companies accounted for 81 percent of the licenses, and foreign and mixed-ownership companies for the remaining 19 percent.

GAMI said it aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market, as part of its strategy to increase localization in the defense sector to more than 50 percent of government spending on military equipment and services by 2030.

The authority added that investors can apply through its online licensing portal, licensing.gami.gov.sa, for permits and military licenses covering six areas in the sector: military equipment, military services, military electronics, military electronic services, ammunition and the manufacture of explosives.

GAMI is responsible for organizing, enabling and licensing military industries in the Kingdom. It is also tasked with developing a sustainable sector for the defense and security industries that enhances the Kingdom’s strategic independence, strengthens the foundations of its national security, and supports its economic and social prosperity. The authority also plays a pivotal role in regulating the sector.

IDEX 2021 began on Sunday and continues until Thursday at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Center.

  • Indian hospitality chain operates more than 200 hotels across 22 cities in Kingdom
RIYADH: Indian hotel and hospitality chain OYO Hotels and Homes is on track to return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels, with 15 percent of the company’s properties already hitting that mark, a spokesperson told Arab News.

A hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces, OYO has had a presence in Saudi Arabia since September 2019, when an agreement was signed with the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority to invest SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) developing its portfolio across the Kingdom.

Today, OYO accounts for more than 18,000 rooms in about 200 hotels across 22 Saudi cities and provinces.

Despite periods of “very low” revenue during the lockdown last year, Bader Saidan, head of OYO’s Saudi operation, told Arab News that business was now on an upward trajectory.

“The journey we have experienced in Saudi Arabia provides us with some key learnings, including how to further strengthen our foundation by better using our resources, as well as the technology we have, to deliver better value to our partners and customers in the country. Our supply is growing, and occupancy is coming back, with 15 percent of properties already at pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

While some of the chain’s properties remain closed, Saidan said that he expects “a significant proportion of the properties that are temporarily shut today to resume business over the next three months as the markets reopen.”

He added that the company’s primary method of booking, the OYO app, has rebounded faster than any other of their digital channels.

“We have also invested in revamping our technology platforms to more seamlessly integrate our customers and our partners, with improvements on the app for searches, contactless check-ins, and customized CRM (customer relationship management) based on properties the customer has stayed at,” he said.

However, the possibility of another lockdown or travel ban remains, but Saidan said that while he believed the government will do what is best to keep people safe and the economy running, the hospitality industry must also actively work on defining “Hospitality 2.0” in a new normal.

“We believe that technology combined with human commitment is the key in making all of this possible. We are seeing pent-up demand from travelers, fueling travel demand around the region in the next few months, as more countries lift domestic and international travel restrictions. The affordable hotel segment will recover quicker than the premium and luxury segment as people have less disposable income and are concerned about the economy. Businesses have also reduced the need for corporate travel,” he said.

Our supply is growing, and occupancy is coming back, with 15 percent of properties already at pre-pandemic levels.

Bader Saidan, Head of OYO’s Saudi operation

However, beyond just travel restrictions, Saidan said that one of the key challenges hotel owners are facing is a shortage of manpower needed to keep properties operational. In OYO’s case, he said technological solutions meant the company needed fewer personnel to manage front offices, customer support, and pricing, among other things.

“What is important to note is that right through the pandemic, OYO has continued to add properties to our network. Our network will continue to grow in the next quarter,” he said, adding that the OYO brand has a “healthy” business in the Kingdom.

“Due to the investments we made during the pandemic, in fixing operational issues, the availability of vaccines in the Kingdom, the return of Hajj pilgrims and building out our next generation technology platforms, we expect 2021 to be far stronger operationally than when we entered 2020,” he said.

However, going into 2021, with the pandemic still affecting the hospitality industry on a global scale, plans for the brand’s future expansions will have to wait until things become more clear.

“It’s difficult to commit to a number right now as the pandemic has made the future very unpredictable,” Saidan told Arab News. “Perhaps when we see the market stabilizing, whenever that may be, we can be in a better position to provide more concrete answers. Once the vaccine becomes available and is administered to a sizable population in the Kingdom, things will be clearer.”

He added that the company is not raising capital at the moment, and is instead opting to focus on improving operations and partner services.

“We are blessed to have liquidity, and our balance sheet gives us the necessary runway and confidence to navigate the business through these unprecedented times. We have a runway to tide through the various scenarios that may emerge as a result of the pandemic. However, if there are inbounds, we continue to engage.”

