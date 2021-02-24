You are here

Iraq’s southern oil exports average 2.7 million bpd so far in February

Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday. (File/AFP)
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil exports from its southern ports are stable at 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in February, Basra Oil Company chief Khalid Hamza said in a statement.
Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday.

Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to US interests: Treasury nominee

Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to US interests: Treasury nominee
Updated 42 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to US interests: Treasury nominee

Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to US interests: Treasury nominee
  • Biden was urged to back a $3 trillion issuance of the IMF’s currency to help poor countries devastated by the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 42 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 2 job at the US Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries.
Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund’s own currency, or Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), that would allow rich countries to provide additional resources to poorer countries.
“Providing financial resources to some of the most poorest countries in the world is going to be critical to our national security if we seek to make sure that COVID-19 isn’t something that continues to affect us,” Adeyemo said.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told Adeyemo it was no surprise that the Trump administration had blocked issuance of new SDRs, a move akin to a central bank printing money, but she hoped the Biden administration would reverse that position.
“I hope Treasury will commit to delivering this crucial support,” she said. “This pandemic won’t be over for us until it’s over for everyone, and our economy won’t fully recover until other countries’ economies are back on their feet as well.”
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops and an alliance of faith groups urged Biden in a letter on Tuesday to back a $3 trillion issuance of the IMF’s currency to help poor countries devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Italy, which is leading the Group of 20 major economies this year, is pushing for a more moderate $500 billion allocation, a move backed by France, Germany and other big countries.
Adeyemo gave no details of how the aid should be provided, and US officials have not communicated a firm position on a new SDR allocation. Treasury declined to comment.
It was not clear if Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would back an SDR allocation when she meets virtually with other G20 finance officials on Friday.
Yellen assured Italy’s top central banker on Tuesday that Washington would work closely with Italy during its G20 presidency on shared priorities such as ending the pandemic and improving support for low-income countries, Treasury said in a statement that did not address the SDR issue.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva first proposed an SDR allocation early in the pandemic but faced resistance from the United States, the IMF’s biggest shareholder, which argued such a move would provide little aid to the countries that needed it most.
Republicans also worry that it could provide funds to countries like Iran and Venezuela that are under US sanctions.
Civil society groups and religious leaders are urging Washington to drop its opposition, arguing that an SDR issuance would help provide urgently needed resources for smaller countries at virtually no cost.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Christopher Cushing)

Hong Kong plans HK$101.6bn budget deficit in 2021/22 fiscal year

Hong Kong plans HK$101.6bn budget deficit in 2021/22 fiscal year
Updated 22 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Hong Kong plans HK$101.6bn budget deficit in 2021/22 fiscal year

Hong Kong plans HK$101.6bn budget deficit in 2021/22 fiscal year
  • Pandemic relief measures include cash handouts to residents and tax breaks and other benefits to businesses
Updated 22 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong expects a budget deficit of HK$101.6 billion ($13.10 billion) for the 2021/22 fiscal year, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday.
Pandemic relief measures, including cash handouts to residents and tax breaks and other benefits to businesses, left the city with a much deeper deficit last year than the initially planned HK$139.1 billion.
Hong Kong usually runs balanced budgets or surpluses, since its pegged currency system commits it to fiscal prudence.

Brazil’s Petrobras rebounds partly from stock plunge

Brazil’s Petrobras rebounds partly from stock plunge
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Brazil’s Petrobras rebounds partly from stock plunge

Brazil’s Petrobras rebounds partly from stock plunge
  • The company’s ordinary shares closed up nine percent, while preferential shares gained back 12.2 percent
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
AFP

SAU PAULO: Shares in Brazil’s state-run oil company, Petrobras, partly regained their losses Tuesday after diving by more than 20 percent on news that President Jair Bolsonaro was changing the firm’s chief executive.
The company’s ordinary shares closed up nine percent, while preferential shares gained back 12.2 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.
Those shares plunged by 20.5 percent and 21.5 percent respectively Monday, erasing 74 billion reais ($13.5 billion) off the company’s market value.
Bolsonaro on Friday named army reserve general Joaquim Silva e Luna, a former defense minister, as the new president of Petrobras, replacing Roberto Castello Branco, an economist well-regarded by the business sector.
The move fueled fears the far-right leader would try to intervene in energy prices as he eyes re-election next year.
It also appeared to widen a growing rift between Bolsonaro and the business sector, which helped him win election in 2018 thanks to his promises — many still unfulfilled — of investor-friendly reforms and free-market policies.
Bolsonaro said shortly before the change was announced that Petrobras, Brazil’s biggest company, should not be constantly “surprising people” with price increases, and lashed out at Castello Branco’s management.
He hinted Tuesday at more shake-ups to come at Petrobras.
“Whatever changes we have to make, we’ll make them,” he told supporters outside the presidential palace in Brasilia.
He later downplayed the turmoil around the company.
“We’re not fighting with Petrobras. We just want them to be more transparent and predictable. There’s no need to hide increases or what the impact will be on the final price of fuel,” he said.
Traders had been watching for news on a closed-door meeting Tuesday of the Petrobras board, which must decide whether to accept Silva e Luna’s appointment.
However, there was no word on the meeting by the close of the Sao Paulo stock exchange, whose Ibovespa index gained 2.3 percent overall.
Shortly afterwards, the board meeting ended with authorization for an extraordinary general assembly to be convened on a date yet to be determined, in order to remove Castello Branco and analyze Bolsonaro’s new appointee, the company said in a statement.
Petrobras has increased fuel prices four times so far in 2021 — a cumulative rise of nearly 35 percent — as global oil prices have climbed back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
The price hikes have triggered backlash in Brazil, a top 10 oil producer with output of 3.67 million barrels per day in 2019.
In an attempt to ease jitters and show his commitment to his promised reforms, Bolsonaro went to Congress on Tuesday to deliver a provisional decree with which he intends to accelerate the discussion of the privatization of Eletrobras, the state-owned electricity company.
“Our privatization agenda continues at full steam,” he said. “We do want to reduce the size of the state, so that our economy can provide the response that society needs.”
The president also reiterated his support for the minister of the economy, the liberal Paulo Guedes, a key figure for the markets.

Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates

Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates
Updated 45 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates

Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates
  • Hong Kong led the decline, losing 2 percent to 30,015.49
Updated 45 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Shares fell Wednesday in Asia as investors weighed the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies.
Hong Kong led the decline, losing 2 percent to 30,015.49. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.8 percent to 29,923.82, In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2 percent lower, to 3,065.56. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 percent to 6,778.40. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 1.1 percent to 3,596.04.
Investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and how it affects stock valuations.
The large amount of stimulus being pumped into economies has been a factor in pushing bond yields higher, giving some investors pause as it revives worries about inflation that have been nearly nonexistent for more than a decade.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which has climbed recently, was steady at 1.34 percent on Wednesday.
When bond yields rise, stock prices tend to be negatively impacted because investors turn an increasingly larger portion of their money toward the steadier stream of income that bonds provide.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell told Congress Tuesday the Fed didn’t see a need to alter its policy of keeping interest rates ultra-low, noting that the economic recovery “remains uneven and far from complete.”
The message seemed to be muted in Asia.
“Rising borrowing costs remain the prevalent issue on hand though Fed Powell’s dovish remarks had helped to arrest the fall for US equities on Tuesday," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
However, “Despite reassuring comments on lower rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Asia markets continued to look to concerns with regards to the rising bond yields," Pan said.
A late-afternoon burst of buying on Wall Street on Tuesday helped reverse most of a tech-focused sell-off, nudging the S&P 500 to its first gain after a five-day losing streak.
The benchmark index eked out a 0.1 percent gain, to 3,881.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.1 percent, to 31,537.35. The Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent to 13,465.20. The indexes were at all-time highs less than two weeks ago.
Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 small-cap index slid 0.9 percent, to 2,231.21. The index, the biggest gainer so far this year, clawed back from a 3.6 percent slide.
The wave of selling in Big Tech stocks nearly reversed entirely as traders seized the opportunity to pick up cheaper shares in Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and other big gainers over the past year at a more attractive price. Tesla, which joined the S&P 500 at the end of last year, ended 2.2 percent lower after being down as much as 13.4 percent.
Since the pandemic began, investors consistently pushed the prices of Big Tech stocks to stratospheric heights, betting that quarantined consumers would do most of their shopping online and spend more on devices and services for entertainment.
The bet mostly paid off, as big tech companies reported big profits last year. But the pandemic may be reaching its end stages, with millions of vaccines being administered each week in the U.S. and across the globe now. It may cause consumers to return to their pre-pandemic habits.
More broadly, investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix them. The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.
In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 52 cents to $61.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 3 cents on Tuesday to $61.67 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 39 cents to $64.09 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar rose to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.24 yen late Tuesday. The euro climbed to $1.2158 from $1.2150.

Number of businesses in Saudi military industries sector grows to 70

Number of businesses in Saudi military industries sector grows to 70
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

Number of businesses in Saudi military industries sector grows to 70

Number of businesses in Saudi military industries sector grows to 70
  • General Authority for Military Industries says that this represents a total investment of $6.4 billion
Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The number of local and international companies operating in Saudi Arabia’s military industries sector grew to 70 by the end of 2020, representing estimated investment of SR24 billion ($6.4 billion).

The figures were announced on Tuesday, during the 2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, by the Kingdom’s pavilion, which is organized and led by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

The authority said it had issued 114 licenses to 70 local and international companies by the end of last year, allowing them to operate in the sector. Of those, 57 percent were manufacturing licenses, 25 percent were for military services, and 18 percent were supply licenses. National companies accounted for 81 percent of the licenses, and foreign and mixed-ownership companies for the remaining 19 percent.

GAMI said it aims to support investors and facilitate their entry into the Saudi military and security industries market, as part of its strategy to increase localization in the defense sector to more than 50 percent of government spending on military equipment and services by 2030.

The authority added that investors can apply through its online licensing portal, licensing.gami.gov.sa, for permits and military licenses covering six areas in the sector: military equipment, military services, military electronics, military electronic services, ammunition and the manufacture of explosives.

GAMI is responsible for organizing, enabling and licensing military industries in the Kingdom. It is also tasked with developing a sustainable sector for the defense and security industries that enhances the Kingdom’s strategic independence, strengthens the foundations of its national security, and supports its economic and social prosperity. The authority also plays a pivotal role in regulating the sector.

IDEX 2021 began on Sunday and continues until Thursday at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Center.

