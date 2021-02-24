German court convicts radical imam of membership in Daesh

You are here

Iraqi defendant Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah Abdullah, known as Abu Walaa, accused of being “Daesh representative in Germany” arrives in a courtroom in Celle, Germany, Feb. 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 24 February 2021
AP

  • Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years
  • German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017
BERLIN: A former imam at a radical mosque in Germany was convicted Wednesday of being a member of Daesh and sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison.
The state court in Celle in northern Germany convicted Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A., who goes by the alias Abu Walaa, of membership in and support for a terrorist organization, the dpa news agency reported.
The court found that Abu Walaa and his network radicalized young people in northern and western Germany and sent them to areas controlled by Daesh. Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years.
The verdict against the 37-year-old Iraqi citizen ended a trial that began in September 2017.
Abu Walaa was the imam at a prominent radical mosque in the northern city of Hildesheim and also organized “Islam seminars” at mosques elsewhere in Germany.
German authorities banned the organization that ran the mosque in March 2017.

Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

  • Palestine, Tunisia close behind, according to Oxford University analysis
LONDON: Britons and Lebanese are enduring some of the strictest lockdown conditions in the world, an analysis by Oxford University has found.

Only Eritrea’s and Venezuela’s lockdowns are stricter, according to a tracker compiled by Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government. Lebanon’s lockdown policies are marginally tougher than Britain’s.

The analysis, which looked at measures to restrict COVID-19 taken by 180 countries and scored them out of 100, gave Lebanon a score of 87.04 and the UK 86.11. Palestine and Tunisia were close behind with a score of 83.33 and 80.56, respectively.

Lebanon’s lockdown easing started on Monday, with supermarkets and grocery stores allowed to reopen during the first phase.

Banks have also been cleared for reopening, but they have been limited to operating at 20 percent capacity.

Lebanon’s state of medical emergency has been extended until March 31, giving the government powers to implement other measures such as curfews and travel restrictions to combat COVID-19. 

Facemasks remain mandatory in public, and violations of the country’s social distancing and safety guidelines are punishable by fines.

Updated 24 February 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

  • Participants include representatives of Libya’s defense, interior, justice and labor ministries, as well as other key national institutions
ROME: A course in “migrant and refugee protection” for Libyan authorities has been organized by the Sovereign Order of Malta, a Catholic religious order founded in Jerusalem in the 11th century, in cooperation with the British think tank Forward Thinking.

Participants include representatives of Libya’s defense, interior, justice and labor ministries, as well as other key national institutions.

The Sovereign Order of Malta said the course, which is being carried out online due to the coronavirus pandemic, “stems from the ongoing social and political instability Libya has been experiencing, with the many challenges posed by the migration and refugee crisis.”

The order’s Grand Chancellor Albrecht Boeselager said during the opening session: “Libya is facing a global challenge, with regional implications, driven by factors beyond its borders.”

The order has diplomatic relations with over 100 states and the EU, and has permanent observer status at the UN.

It is neutral, impartial and apolitical, and is active in 120 countries, providing medical, social and humanitarian aid for people in need.

“In the many meetings held starting from 2015 with a group of Libyan policymakers, representatives of government and institutions, as well as international stakeholders, what emerged is that the only way forward is to engage the many actors involved in the region in a capacity-building process to enable the country to address multiple urgent matters,” Boeselager said.

The course is being held over five days, with sessions facilitated by the International Institute of Humanitarian Law based in Sanremo, Italy.

Updated 24 February 2021
AP

  • Eyad Al-Gharib was convicted of accessory to crimes against humanity
  • He was sentenced by the Koblenz state court to 4 1/2 years in prison
BERLIN: A former member of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s secret police was convicted Wednesday by a German court of facilitating the torture of prisoners in a landmark ruling that human rights activists hope will set a precedent for other cases.
Eyad Al-Gharib was convicted of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz state court to 4 1/2 years in prison, the dpa news agency reported.
It was the first time that a court outside Syria ruled in a case alleging Syrian government officials committed crimes against humanity. German prosecutors invoked the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes to bring the case that involved victims and defendants who were in Germany.
Details of the ruling were not immediately available, but Al-Gharib could have been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. However judges were able to consider his defection and court testimony as mitigating factors.
Al-Gharib was accused of being part of a unit that arrested people following anti-government protests in the Syrian city of Douma and took them to a detention center known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where they were tortured.
The 44-year-old went on trial last year with Anwar Raslan, a more senior Syrian ex-official who is accused of overseeing the abuse of detainees at the same jail near Damascus.
Raslan is accused of supervising the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people. A verdict in his case is expected later this year.
Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said the conviction of Al-Gharib “gives Syrians some hope that this may be the beginning of a path to fuller justice.”
“Germany’s trial of two former Syrian officials for atrocities shows that it’s possible with drive and perseverance and determined prosecutors for victims to have their day in court,” she said.
Evidence reviewed during the trial included photographs of thousands of alleged victims of torture by the Syrian government. The images were smuggled out of Syria by a police officer.
Syrian government officials did not testify during the trial.
“Over the last ten months, courageous survivors have provided testimony about horrific abuses committed in Syria’s ghastly archipelago of prisons,” Jarrah said. “This case not only speaks to the role of the two suspects but also lays bare the Syrian government’s systemic torture and killing of tens of thousands of people.”
Al-Gharib was one of Raslan’s subordinates. When he was a sergeant major, his unit was allegedly involved in chasing down and detaining at least 30 people following a demonstration in Douma, and then bringing them to the detention center where they were tortured.
Al-Gharib left Syria in 2013 and came to Germany in 2018. Both men were arrested a year later.

Updated 24 February 2021
AP

  • ‘The current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue is at a critical point, with both opportunities and challenges’
BEIJING: Developments surrounding Iran’s nuclear program are at a “critical point” and lifting sanctions on the country is key to breaking the deadlock, China’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s comments came a day after Iran officially began restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities in a bid to pressure European countries and the US into lifting crippling economic sanctions and restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.
As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China is a party to the agreement known as the JCPOA, while also maintaining friendly relations and close economic ties with Tehran.
That has long set China against sanctions, and Beijing worked with Germany, France, Britain and Russia to maintain the deal after former President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US unilaterally out in 2018.
The new administration of President Joe Biden has sought to reverse that decision, although Iran’s violations of the JCPOA and the move Tuesday to limit international inspections underscore how difficult that task is.
“The current situation on the Iranian nuclear issue is at a critical point, with both opportunities and challenges,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.
“We have always believed that the return of the US to the comprehensive agreement and the lifting of sanctions against Iran are the keys to breaking the deadlock in the Iranian nuclear issue,” Wang said.

Updated 24 February 2021
Arab News

  • Rouhani called for “vigilance in the current sensitive situation” in response to the attacks made on the government
  • Rouhani said that Iran has remained “committed to the principle of the agreement and its preservation”
DUBAI: Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the nuclear agreement was “alive” despite backing away from the deal.

Iran had officially started restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities on Tuesday, a bid to pressure European countries and US President Joe Biden’s administration to lift crippling economic sanctions and restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rouhani said that Iran has remained “committed to the principle of the agreement and its preservation, and if there is no patience and resistance of the Iranian people, the agreement collapses.”

The president’s remarks came after Iran’s hardliners, who had passed a bill that would reduce Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), criticized his actions.

Mojtaba Zolnour, the head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Rouhani’s promise that Iran will return to its full commitments whenever the United States reenters the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) “shows weakness.”

Zolnour added that Rouhani going behind the scenes to make a deal with the IAEA is “an insult to parliament” and also “a clear violation of the bill.”

He said there should be a legal case opened against the president and anyone else who was involved in the decision with the IAEA.

However, Rouhani called for “vigilance in the current sensitive situation” in response to the attacks made on the government. He stated that these attacks were creating more problems for a country that was already facing hardship due to the economic sanctions amid a deadly global pandemic.

The president stressed the need for “unity and cohesion.”

“We should not face each other, we must stand together, we must not fight and know that what can defeat the enemy is not the law, but unity and integrity,” he said.

Rouhani also called on the US administration to stop its sanctions “immediately.”

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Iran would not require the US to rejoin the deal before lifting its sanctions, but would need some kind of assurance that once it has rejoined, the Biden administration would not simply leave the deal again in the same way former President Donald Trump did.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador in Geneva told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that it was up to the United States to make the first move in saving the Iran nuclear deal.
“The onus is on the offending party to return, restart and compensate for the damages as well as to reassure that they would not renege again,” Ambassador Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said.
“There is a path forward with a logical sequence as (Iranian Foreign) Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif recently outlined.”

