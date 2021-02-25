Saddam Hussein ‘acted like Hitler’ during Kuwait invasion, former UK PM Thatcher said

You are here

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher compared Saddam Hussein to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler when Iraq invaded Kuwait. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • This week marks the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War, which concluded when a US-led military coalition liberated Kuwait
  • British government papers declassified in the past few years reveal Thatcher also described the Iraqi leader as a “selfish, despotic dictator”
LONDON: As the 30th anniversary of the end of the Gulf War approaches, much interesting historical detail and context can be found by reviewing official UK government documents that were only made public in the past few years.

For example, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher compared Saddam Hussein to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler when Iraq invaded Kuwait. She also described him as a “selfish, despotic dictator” who engaged in “psychological warfare,” according to papers that were declassified and released in 2017.

Feb. 28 marks 30 years since the end of the Gulf War. It concluded when US-led coalition forces liberated Kuwait from the Iraqi dictator’s invasion and occupation that began in August the previous year.

One of Thatcher’s aides sent a memo to a Foreign Office colleague detailing a conversation between the prime minister and Douglas Hurd, who was the UK foreign secretary at the time.

The memo said: “Both the prime minister and the foreign secretary agreed that it now seemed highly likely that foreign nationals would be detained at key installations.

“Saddam Hussein was behaving like Hitler and using psychological warfare. His aim might well be to provoke hostile action. The prime minister stressed the importance of the UK studying his psychological warfare tactics carefully and responding in a suitable way.”

The note also said Thatcher and Hurd, in reference to the eight-year Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s during which hundreds of thousands of people died, described Saddam as “a selfish, despotic dictator.”

Iraq invaded small, but oil-rich, neighbor Kuwait in 1990, two years after the conclusion of the economically devastating Iran-Iraq War. Not only did the invasion provide a much-needed financial boost to Iraq’s oil supplies, it also posed a serious and imminent military threat to Saudi Arabia and its smaller Gulf neighbors.

The invasion and occupation of Kuwait prompted a response by a 35-state military coalition, led by the US, UK, and Saudi Arabia, that quickly forced Saddam’s forces to withdraw.

The end of the Gulf War heralded an era of economic hardship, sanctions and diplomatic isolation for Iraq, which only ended with his overthrow during the US-led invasion of the country in 2003.

Topics: UK Iraq Saddam hussein Margaret Thatcher

  • The group claimed that the trend was especially common in the east and southeast region to provide information about congregation members and churches themselves
  • Other violations summarized in the report include more than 100 foreign Protestants being denied entry into the country, leaving several posts in their churches vacant
ISTANBUL: The Association of Protestant Churches in Turkey has released their annual report, highlighting the challenges and violations of religious freedom they faced over the past year. Chief among these violations are allegations that members of the community have been offered work as spies and informants.

The group claimed that the trend was especially common in the east and southeast region to provide information about congregation members and churches themselves. The association described the allegations as “alarming” and that it shows the extent of state intrusion and suspicion of their activities. 

Dr. Mine Yildirim, head of the Freedom of Belief Initiative and Eurasia Civil Society Program at Norwegian Helsinki Committee, said reports of requests for spying from persons who introduce themselves as civilian police or intelligence services are alarming but not necessarily new.

“If these are public officials, it is alarming that the authorities approach their citizens whose worship places are public with such suspicion. If these are not public officials, again, the situation is alarming because it would indicate that some people are ‘playing the role of the state’ to monitor and intimidate the Protestant community,” she told Arab News. 

Experts emphasized the need for an urgent explanation from public authorities and a rise in protection of churches.

Other violations summarized in the report include more than 100 foreign Protestants being denied entry into the country, leaving several posts in their churches vacant. 

“The denial of visas to foreign religious workers has become a policy for the Turkish government in recent years. Considering the obstacles before training religious teachers and leaders for non-Muslim communities, it is understandable that the Protestant community partly relies on foreign religious workers. Not allowing foreign religious workers to remain in Turkey means that Turkish citizens are impacted,” Yildirim said. 

Turkey does not have a procedure whereby foreign religious workers can apply for a religious worker visa, similar to systems in place in other countries where Turkish religious workers can appeal to work. 

“In some of these cases, the petitioners were accused of jeopardizing Turkey’s national interest and being missionaries, and their attendance to our foundation’s events was presented as criminal evidence,” the report said.

The entry bans, denial of residency permit extensions and deportations of foreigners affiliated with Protestant churches in Turkey have been a trend since 2019. 

This pattern has pushed Protestant communities to train clergy from indigenous groups because it was increasingly difficult to host foreign-born pastors, but it is legally impossible to open religious schools to train teachers and religious workers. 

Ankara’s pastor immigration restrictions is seen as an attempt to deprive the churches of pastors, pressuring the Protestant community. 

Protestant churches are public institutions that operate under international law and transparency standards, the report noted. 

Protestant churches lacked physical space available for their worship, especially under coronavirus restrictions.

It is estimated that there are about 7,000 members of Protestant denominations with six foundations and about 170 churches and communities around the country. 

US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was the pastor of a Protestant church in the western city of Izmir, was arrested in October 2016 on terror charges before being freed after two years following a major spat between Ankara and Washington. Since the Brunson incident, foreign clergy in the country have been mostly treated with suspicion and as a danger to Turkey’s public order.  

Yildirim thinks that the common features of both practices against foreign religious workers and intelligence gathering are suspicion and an inability to address what is suspected within Turkey’s legal framework. 

“In the case of foreign religious workers, we know that none of these workers have been convicted of any crime in Turkey. Whatever their actions in terms of religious activity, there has not been any court case where these individuals have been found to violate Turkey’s law or anyone’s human rights including freedom of religion or belief,” she said. 

Similarly, Yildirim added, if public authorities are seeking to infiltrate Protestant communities, this shows that they cannot address whatever they suspect within the framework of the law. 

“Turkey’s laws relating to associative rights, as well as many provisions of the Turkish Civil Code and Turkish Criminal Code provide a legal basis whereby activities that are unlawful can be prosecuted. We do not see any investigation that has led to a court case against churches or associations or individuals affiliated with the Protestant community,” she noted. 

According to Yildirim, Turkish authorities must examine the way they approach Protestants, including foreign religious workers, and adopt a human rights-based approach.

“Starting an open dialogue between the authorities and the community would be a good step forward. These acts of suspicion unfortunately deeply hurt the Protestant community or anyone who values the rule of law being upheld in Turkey,” she said. 

Topics: Association of Protestant Churches in Turkey Dr. Mine Yildirim Andrew Brunson

Iran policeman killed amid unrest in southeast

Iran policeman killed amid unrest in southeast
Sistan-Baluchistan has a large ethnic Baluch population, that straddles the border and mainly follows the Sunni branch of Islam, not the Shiite branch followed by most Iranians. (File/Reuters)
  • The policeman's death follows days of violence in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan region bordering Pakistan
  • The Islamic Republic has long been critiqued for the plight of minorities in the country
TEHRAN: An officer has been killed in an attack on a police station in southeastern Iran, state media reported Thursday, as unrest in Sistan-Baluchistan province spread to provincial capital Zahedan.
The violence began earlier this week when a clash involving fuel smugglers at the Pakistani border triggered attacks on government buildings in the nearby city of Saravan, 270 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Zahedan, in which at least one person was fatally wounded.
Sistan-Baluchistan has a large ethnic Baluch population, that straddles the border and mainly follows the Sunni branch of Islam, not the Shiite branch followed by most Iranians.
The province has long been a flashpoint for cross-border attacks by separatists and Sunni extremists.
Zahedan county governor Abouzarmahdi Nakahei said the latest violence was fueled by “fake” reports of deaths in the unrest in Saravan.
“Following the propaganda and rumors by foreign media, criminal elements attacked Kurin police station in Zahedan with light weapons and grenade launchers,” Nakahei told state news agency IRNA, without saying when the attack took place.
He said the assailants had acted on the “excuse of showing solidarity for the fake deaths at Saravan’s Shamsar police station.”
Police returned fire and the attackers eventually fled, but one officer was killed in the firefight, Nakahei said.
Provincial deputy governor Mohammad-Hadi Marashi said several people had been wounded, one of them fatally, when officers at the Shamsar police station opened fire on a crowd on Monday.
He said the crowd had attacked the police station after an incident at the border in which Pakistani soldiers opened fire on fuel smugglers attempting to cross into Iran, killing one person and wounding four.
On Tuesday, angry protesters attacked the county governor’s office in Saravan, damaging property before being dispersed, Marashi said.
Provincial police chief Ahmad Taheri told the Tasnim news agency that hundreds had taken part in the Tuesday attack but the situation was now “under control.”

Topics: Iran Balochistan

Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to bring together several faiths — and hopefully lure more visitors

An Iraqi policeman walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis on the outer walls of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) Church, in Baghdad on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
An Iraqi policeman walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis on the outer walls of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) Church, in Baghdad on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
  • Roads around the site are being rennovated and powerlines extended ahead of the pope’s visit
  • The inter-religious prayer service will be attended by Christians, Muslims, Mandaean-Sabaean, Yazidi and other religious minorities in Iraq
BAGHDAD: Pope Francis is due to hold an inter-religious prayer service at the ancient Mesopotamian site of Ur when he visits Iraq next week — an event local archaeologists hope will draw renewed attention to the place revered as the birthplace of Abraham.

Popular with Western visitors in the 1970s and 1980s, Ur is scarcely visited today after decades of war and political instability shattered Iraq’s international tourism industry. The coronavirus crisis now also keeps local tourists away.

Located about 300 km (200 miles) south of the capital Baghdad, the site comprises a pyramid-style Ziggurat and an adjacent residential complex as well as temples and palaces.

 

It was excavated about 100 years ago by Leonard Woolley, a Briton who recovered treasures rivalling those found in Tutankhamen’s tomb in Egypt. But little work has since been done on one of the world’s oldest cities, where urban dwelling, writing and central state power began.

According to the State Board for Antiquities and Heritage director for Ur, Ali Kadhim Ghanim, the complex next to the Ziggurat dates back to about 1900 BC.

The father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, Abraham is described in the biblical book of Genesis as living in the city before God called upon him to create a new nation in a land he later learned was Canaan.

“This is why it is believed that this building, or house, was the house of the prophet Abraham,” Ghanim said, pointing at the residential complex.

According to Ghanim, the housing settlement was restored in 1999, after Pope Francis’ predecessor, Pope John Paul II, announced a trip to Iraq. But his visit was canceled when negotiations with the government of then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein broke down.

This time, Ghanim hopes that Pope Francis’ visit will attract international attention to the site, which he says is badly needed to fund restoration works on its palaces and temples.

“Not only tourism, but we believe that there will be a Christian pilgrimage season,” Ghanim said.

Pope Francis’ visit, his first foreign trip since the coronavirus pandemic and the first ever by a pope to Iraq, is a sign that “You’re not alone,” said Monsignor Segundo Tejado Muñoz. More here.

 

Un Ponte Per, an Italian-based organization, is working with the United Nations Development Programme on infrastructure works such as paths, rest areas and signposts to help visitors.

Roads around the site are being rennovated and powerlines extended ahead of the pope’s visit.

But without adequate funding, Ghanim says his administration has been limited to containing further damage to the site, such as digging trenches to divert rainwater from the ruins.

Basra’s Archbishop Habib Al-Naufaly stressed the symbolic importance of the pope’s March 5-8 visit as Iraq is still recovering from the war against Islamic State that destroyed scores of Christian heritage sites.

The inter-religious prayer service will be attended by Christians, Muslims, Mandaean-Sabaean, Yazidi and other religious minorities present in Iraq.

The focus will be on harmony between religious groups in a service the Vatican has named “Prayer for the sons and daughters of Abraham.”

Topics: Iraq Vatican City pope Pope Francis Pope Francis in Iraq

Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis

Libyan PM-designate to propose unified cabinet under UN aegis
  • The new government is intended to replace Libya’s two rival administrations
  • Dbeibeh’s proposed cabinet will be put for approval to the House of Representatives
TRIPOLI: Libya’s designated prime minister, chosen via a UN-facilitated process last month, will on Thursday propose a unified government to the country’s divided parliament as part of a peace plan.
The new government is intended to replace Libya’s two rival administrations and oversee the run-up to national elections planned for December in a roadmap to end years of chronic chaos and violence.
However, designated premier Abdulhamid Dbeibeh is not expected to announce the names of ministers after a process of intense negotiations over recent weeks to form a government that could win acceptance across front lines.
Libya, a major North African oil and gas producer, has enjoyed little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, and the sprawling country has been split since 2014 between rival factions.
One is the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli in Libya’s west, while the east is controlled by an administration backed by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA).
Dbeibeh’s new interim government is intended to replace both existing administrations.
Last month, participants in a UN dialogue in Geneva selected Dbeibeh as prime minister along with a three-member presidency council to act as head of state. All four men have pledged not to stand for office in December’s election.
Dbeibeh’s proposed cabinet will be put for approval to the House of Representatives, a body that has been divided for years after some of its members broke off to form a rival assembly.
House of Representative members have been negotiating in recent days for a meeting to discuss the proposed government that could take place in the frontline city of Sirte.
Located in the eastern city of Tobruk, the eastern-based House of Representatives is headed by Aguila Saleh, one of the losing candidates in last month’s Geneva selection process.
He, along with other prominent losers in that vote such as GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and GNA Defense Minister Saleh Namroush, have promised to abide by the process.
Both Dbeibeh and the new presidency council head Mohammed Al-Menfi have traveled inside Libya and met representatives from major foreign powers outside the country.

Topics: Libya UN Abdulhamid Dbeibeh

UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years

UN Secretary-General extends mandate of Special Tribunal for Lebanon for two years
  • The mandate of the tribunal is to try those accused of carrying out the Feb. 14, 2005, attack in Beirut
  • The attack killed 22 people including former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri
NEW YORK: The UN Secretary-General has extended the mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon from March 1 for a further two years, “or until the completion of the cases before the Special Tribunal, if sooner, or the exhaustion of available funds, if sooner,” the secretary-general’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric announced on Thursday.

The mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which is based near The Hague in the Netherlands, is to try those accused of carrying out the Feb. 14, 2005, attack in Beirut, which killed 22 people — including former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri — and injured 226 more, Dujarric explained.

“The trial in absentia of four individuals indicted over the killing began in January 2014. On Aug. 18, 2020, Salim Jamil Ayyash was convicted on five counts related to the attack. In the same judgment, the three other accused, Hassan Habib Merhi, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra were found not guilty,” he continued. 

“On Dec. 11, 2020, Ayyash received five concurrent sentences of life imprisonment. On Jan. 13, 2021, the Prosecution, Defense and Legal Representative of Participating Victims filed notices of appeal. Appeals proceedings are currently ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon also has jurisdiction over attacks carried out in Lebanon between Oct. 1, 2004, and Dec. 12, 2005, if they are connected to the attack of Feb. 14, 2005, and are of a similar nature. Pre-trial proceedings began in 2019 against Ayyash in relation to three attacks against Marwan Hamade, Georges Hawi and Elias El-Murr that occurred during that time period. 

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the work of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in the fight against impunity for such major crimes, in order to bring those responsible to justice,” Dujarric said. “The United Nations looks forward to the completion of the mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in a timely manner. The United Nations also looks forward to the continued support and cooperation of the Government of Lebanon. "

Topics: Lebanon Rafic Hariri Special Tribunal for Lebanon

