You are here

  • Home
  • Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley

Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley

Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley
Russian diplomats and family members use a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions while crossing the demarcation line between North Korea and Russia, February 25, 2021. Picture taken February 25, 2021. (AP)
Updated 26 February 2021
AP

Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley

Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley
  • The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus
  • Interfax news agency reported on Friday morning that the group later took a flight to Moscow from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok
Updated 26 February 2021
AP

MOSCOW: A group of Russian diplomats and their family members returned to Russia from North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley on Thursday because of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post.
“Since the borders have been closed for over a year and passenger traffic has been halted,” staff members of the Russian embassy in North Korea and their family members embarked on “a long and difficult journey to get home,” the ministry said.
The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus. They then boarded a rail trolley and pushed themselves for about a kilometer (half a mile) across the border into Russia.
A video posted by the ministry showed embassy staff with their children and suitcases on a trolley, cheering as two people pushed it across a railway bridge. The Interfax news agency reported on Friday morning that the group later took a flight to Moscow from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries. Outside experts are highly skeptical of the North’s zero-virus case claim.

Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker

Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker

Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker
  • Vessel was seized along with Panamanian ship in January
  • Crew members face charges including violation of the right to innocent passage
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities said on Friday that firearms and ammunition have been found on an Iranian supertanker, one of the two vessels seized in the country’s waters over a suspected illegal oil transfer last month.
The Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya were impounded by the Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) in waters bordering the South China Sea off Pontianak, West Kalimantan province, on Jan. 24, over suspicions of illegal fuel transfer between ships, polluting the water with oil, violation of the right of innocent passage, turning off their identification systems, illegal anchorage, and not flying their national flags.
On Friday, authorities said they had also found weapons on the Iranian tanker. “Investigators found a sniper rifle, three assault rifles, two pistols, and ammunition on the Iranian-flagged tanker MT Horse,” Bakamla spokesperson Col. Wisnu Pramandita told Arab News.
Earlier on Friday, Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said during a joint press conference with Bakamla that all other suspicions had also been confirmed.
“We concluded they deliberately did all those violations, and they were caught doing them in tandem,” he said, as Bakamla chief Vice Admiral Aan Kurnia told reporters that the two tankers had trespassed 25 nautical miles into Indonesia’s territorial waters when the agency caught them.
The tankers were impounded after a patrol ship detected an idle signal indicating that the automatic identification system of the vessels was turned off. When Bakamala personnel arrived at the location they caught the tankers conducting a ship-to-ship fuel transfer from MT Horse to MT Freya, with their hulls covered to conceal their identities.
The vessels have been anchored at Bakamla’s base in Batam, Riau Islands province near Singapore, since their seizure.
Investigators are still questioning 25 crew from the MT Horse and 36 Chinese crew members of the MT Freya, which is managed by a Shanghai-based company.
Deputy Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Sugeng Purnomo said the inter-departmental task force investigating the case will soon press charges against the suspects. 
In the wake of the incident, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has ordered stricter law enforcement in the country’s waters, ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati told Arab News.
“We are committed to enforcing the law on Indonesia’s territorial waters, in accordance also with the international law as enforced by the International Maritime Organization,” Irawati said.

Topics: Indonesia Iran MT Horse MT Freya

Related

Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released
Middle-East
Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released
Vehicle-carrier ship hit by explosion in Gulf of Oman
Middle-East
Vehicle-carrier ship hit by explosion in Gulf of Oman

Cases of vaccine easing long COVID reported

Britain has put millions of pounds into studying the long term effects of COVID-19. (Reuters/File Photo)
Britain has put millions of pounds into studying the long term effects of COVID-19. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

Cases of vaccine easing long COVID reported

Britain has put millions of pounds into studying the long term effects of COVID-19. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Doctors call for formal studies of what is currently anecdotal evidence
  • Expert: ‘This is a very interesting and potentially important observation’
Updated 26 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Anecdotal reports that people with long COVID are making dramatic recoveries after being vaccinated are intriguing and should be followed up with formal studies, according to scientists.

While most people recover quickly from COVID-19, roughly one in 10 people experience symptoms that include fatigue, headaches and shortness of breath three months later — a phenomenon known as long COVID.

But some of these patients are reporting rapid improvements to their health after receiving the vaccine, doctors have said.

“This is a very interesting and potentially important observation,” said Charles Bangham, who holds the chair in immunology at Imperial College London. “At present these are just anecdotes, and systematic studies would be needed, but anecdotes can sometimes point the way to important discoveries.”

Prof. Ian Hall, who runs a long COVID clinic in Nottingham, said he has been contacted by several patients who told him their symptoms improved dramatically after a jab.

It is possible, he said, that being vaccinated gives some people a “psychological boost” that causes them to feel better.

“But I think, anecdotally, that there is enough here to suggest that there might be some interesting consequences of the vaccine, presumably altering the immunological balance, which is contributing to resolution of low-grade inflammation, which is making people feel better,” he added.

“I would not go as far as to say it proves a connection, but science is based upon following up interesting observations.”

The World Health Organization has warned that the burden of long COVID is “real” and “significant.”

King’s College London is running a project tracking 600,000 people who have received COVID-19 vaccines.

The study’s lead scientist Tim Spector said he hopes to have data on how vaccines affect long COVID within weeks.

Topics: UK Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine ‘Long COVID’

Related

Special Scientists liken ‘long COVID’ symptoms to those of Ebola survivors
World
Scientists liken ‘long COVID’ symptoms to those of Ebola survivors
The speed at which a person’s immune system responds to infection with COVID-19 plays a key role in determining the disease’s long-term severity, according to a new UK study. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Long COVID could depend on severity of early infection: Study

UN rights chief cites ‘need’ to assess rights in Xinjiang

UN rights chief cites ‘need’ to assess rights in Xinjiang
Updated 26 February 2021
AP

UN rights chief cites ‘need’ to assess rights in Xinjiang

UN rights chief cites ‘need’ to assess rights in Xinjiang
  • Concerns about detention centers for Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang have provoked human rights concerns
  • Bachelet’s office and Chinese authorities have so far failed to arrange a visit for her to the region
Updated 26 February 2021
AP

GENEVA: The United Nations’ human rights chief on Friday cited the need for an “independent and comprehensive assessment” of the rights situation in China’s Xinjiang region, while emphasizing that activists, lawyers and rights defenders face unfair charges, detention and trials in China.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said her office is working to find “mutually agreeable parameters” for her to visit China, including Xinjiang. Efforts to arrange such a visit for the human rights commissioner date to before she took office in September 2018.
Bachelet discussed China while giving the UN’s Human Rights Council her regular update on the rights situation worldwide, this time involving some 50 countries.
Bachelet credited China’s progress in curbing COVID-19 but said “fundamental rights and civic freedoms continue to be curtailed in the name of national security and the COVID-19 response.” She said over 600 people are being investigated for participating in protests in Hong Kong.
Concerns about detention centers — which China calls training centers — for Muslim Uyghurs and others in Xinjiang have provoked human rights concerns for many months, and Bachelet’s office and Chinese authorities have so far failed to arrange a visit for her to the region.
“In the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, information that is in the public domain indicates the need for independent and comprehensive assessment of the human rights situation,” Bachelet said, adding that her office was looking into reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and sexual violence in institutions, among other rights issues.
Rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said discussions were continuing for a “preparatory technical mission” that could pave the way for Bachelet to visit China. Shamdasani said such a mission was needed before a Bachelet visit “to ensure meaningful access.”
Bachelet’s address ran through an array of rights concerns and issues, including “the growing expansion of the definition of ‘foreign agent’” in Russia; a “serious contraction of civic space” in several countries in southeast Asia; “excessive use of force” against demonstrators in some South American countries, and “charges of sedition against journalists and activists” in India for reporting or commenting on protests by farmers there.
She noted several European governments restricted the work of groups that defend migrants’ rights, and cited some 50 cases opened in Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands and Spain over the last five years involving humanitarian search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean Sea.
The comments were separate from other Bachelet speeches and council discussions on “major country situations” about places that included Belarus, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Venezuela
Overall, Bachelet cautioned about the impact of COVID-19 on human rights.
“Today, in every region of the world, people are being left behind — or pushed even further behind — as the coronavirus pandemic continues to gather pace,” she said.

Topics: UN Xinjiang

Related

US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang
World
US says China committed ‘genocide’ against Uighur, minority groups in Xinjiang
Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China’s Xinjiang
World
Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China’s Xinjiang

Sri Lanka lifts ban on Muslim burial of coronavirus victims

Sri Lanka lifts ban on Muslim burial of coronavirus victims
Updated 26 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka lifts ban on Muslim burial of coronavirus victims

Sri Lanka lifts ban on Muslim burial of coronavirus victims
  • Mandatory cremation of all deceased, regardless of faith, was introduced in April
  • New guidelines permit burial under supervision of health authorities at designated cemeteries 
Updated 26 February 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Friday lifted a controversial order to cremate the bodies of people who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), after months of protests by Muslim groups and international pleas.

Mandatory cremation of all COVID-19-related deceased, regardless of their faith, was introduced in April as a safe option to prevent further spread. It sparked an outcry among members of the country’s Muslim minority as it barred them from burying their dead according to Islamic rites.

Muslims make up nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist. Many say the forced cremation policy was discriminatory,  and international groups, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, EU, Amnesty International and the UN had sent repeated requests to Colombo to reconsider its decision.

On Friday, the government released a notification permitting burial at designated cemeteries under the supervision of health authorities and “in accordance with the directions issued by the director general of health services.”

Sri Lankan Muslims welcomed the decision. Justice Minister Ali Sabry said he was grateful to the government’s special committee which, after having studied the issue, recommended allowing burial.

“Eventually, sanity has prevailed,” he told Arab News.

Sheikh M. S. Mohammed Thassim, acting secretary of All-Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), a top body of Islamic scholars, said this was the best news a Sri Lankan Muslim could hear.

“This is the end of our mental agony and we will be able to fulfil our last rites to our dear after their deaths,” he said.

Rights activist Shreen Saroor, co-founder of the Women’s Action Network, who in December petitioned with the Supreme Court for the amendment of the cremation policy, said she wanted to thank the families of those whose remains had been forcibly cremated for their resistance.

“There were two tipping points in our advocacy on getting the burial rights for COVID-19 victims. First, 20-day-old baby Shaykh’s cremation and (her) father Faheem’s plea to the world, and his tireless efforts giving interviews to the media on the tragedy. It is not easy to repeatedly share these painful stories of this nature,” she said, referring to a Muslim baby whose forced cremation in December intensified the public debate.

She also mentioned an incident from September, when a families of Muslims who died of COVID-19 decided to leave their bodies at hospitals, refusing to pay for coffins and cremation.

“These courageous acts caught the world’s attention and ultimately resulted in the rescinding of the gazette that made cremation mandatory, which has now possibly made every Sri Lankan Muslims’ nightmares go away,” Saroor told Arab News.

According to lawmaker Mujibur Rahman, who has advocated against forced cremation, the government reversed its guidelines due to mounting international pressure.

“The government could not face the international and local pressure against its cremation policy; finally, they gave in,” he said.

Topics: Sri Lanka Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Hong Kong kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations with Sinovac jab
World
Hong Kong kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations with Sinovac jab

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis
Updated 26 February 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis
  • As well as serving as an MEP in Brussels, Bartolo is also the director of Lampedusa’s health services
  • Calls on Europe to give “the right answers” to solve humanitarian disaster on its doorstep
Updated 26 February 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: An Italian MEP known as the “doctor of migrants” has blamed EU inaction for the situation in the Mediterranean at a speech in the city of Florence. 
Pietro Bartolo, who sits in the European Parliament for the Solidarity Democracy party, said: “I believe that Europe has the biggest responsibility for what is still happening in the Mediterranean and in Libya.
“When I speak of Europe, I am of course talking about member states, but I’m also talking about the European Commission in Brussels,” he said. “It doesn’t do what it should do; that is, telling (members) to respect accords — human rights that are systematically violated across Europe — I have to say, including by (Italy).”
Bartolo is known for spending his weekends at his home on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, which is closer to the coast of North Africa than to the Italian mainland, and which has become a prominent landing site for migrants and refugees traveling to Europe.
As well as serving as an MEP in Brussels, Bartolo is also the director of Lampedusa’s health services, and he oversees the provision of first aid and other medical services to the migrants who land there.
Bartolo added that Europe’s policies on migrants were, in his opinion, “a failure,” and that the migratory phenomenon “cannot be faced like we have faced it so far, which has taken us all to a failure.
“Facts clearly certify that the so-called ‘Dublin 3’ Agreement has been a failure so far. It is a pact that talks about repatriations, along with strengthening the EU borders, creating a European fortress. This isn’t good,” he said. “That pact talks about pre-screening, it talks about loading more and more burden on the shoulders of countries of first entrance and first landing, including Greece, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Spain, and now I’d also say Croatia.
“We therefore have to ensure that the solidarity which is talked about in article 80 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU is put in place,” he added.
Bartolo called on politicians “at every level” to find solutions to the migratory issue. “Politicians must decide in Europe whether to close or open doors, on whether to let these people die in the middle of the Mediterranean or in the detention camps on Libya, or save them.
“It is up to politicians to decide whether to pay Libya or Turkey to block migrants or not. The point is that we need answers and we need them soon. As the phenomenon of migration was born with man, it will always exist, no one can stop it,” he added. “It must be dealt with differently: Not with barbed wire and walls. We need to give the right answers, based on solidarity, respect for human rights and for the right to life.”

Topics: Italy migrants Mediterranean

Related

Update Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order
World
Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order
UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants drown in Mediterranean
World
UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants drown in Mediterranean

Latest updates

Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker
Indonesia finds weapons on impounded Iranian tanker
Dubai extends COVID-19 precautionary measures to beginning of Ramadan
Dubai extends COVID-19 precautionary measures to beginning of Ramadan
Vehicle-carrier ship hit by explosion in Gulf of Oman
Vehicle-carrier ship hit by explosion in Gulf of Oman
Cases of vaccine easing long COVID reported
Britain has put millions of pounds into studying the long term effects of COVID-19. (Reuters/File Photo)
Online privacy fears mount as India sets tougher social media controls
Online privacy fears mount as India sets tougher social media controls

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.