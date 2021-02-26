Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis

ROME: An Italian MEP known as the “doctor of migrants” has blamed EU inaction for the situation in the Mediterranean at a speech in the city of Florence.
Pietro Bartolo, who sits in the European Parliament for the Solidarity Democracy party, said: “I believe that Europe has the biggest responsibility for what is still happening in the Mediterranean and in Libya.
“When I speak of Europe, I am of course talking about member states, but I’m also talking about the European Commission in Brussels,” he said. “It doesn’t do what it should do; that is, telling (members) to respect accords — human rights that are systematically violated across Europe — I have to say, including by (Italy).”
Bartolo is known for spending his weekends at his home on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, which is closer to the coast of North Africa than to the Italian mainland, and which has become a prominent landing site for migrants and refugees traveling to Europe.
As well as serving as an MEP in Brussels, Bartolo is also the director of Lampedusa’s health services, and he oversees the provision of first aid and other medical services to the migrants who land there.
Bartolo added that Europe’s policies on migrants were, in his opinion, “a failure,” and that the migratory phenomenon “cannot be faced like we have faced it so far, which has taken us all to a failure.
“Facts clearly certify that the so-called ‘Dublin 3’ Agreement has been a failure so far. It is a pact that talks about repatriations, along with strengthening the EU borders, creating a European fortress. This isn’t good,” he said. “That pact talks about pre-screening, it talks about loading more and more burden on the shoulders of countries of first entrance and first landing, including Greece, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Spain, and now I’d also say Croatia.
“We therefore have to ensure that the solidarity which is talked about in article 80 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU is put in place,” he added.
Bartolo called on politicians “at every level” to find solutions to the migratory issue. “Politicians must decide in Europe whether to close or open doors, on whether to let these people die in the middle of the Mediterranean or in the detention camps on Libya, or save them.
“It is up to politicians to decide whether to pay Libya or Turkey to block migrants or not. The point is that we need answers and we need them soon. As the phenomenon of migration was born with man, it will always exist, no one can stop it,” he added. “It must be dealt with differently: Not with barbed wire and walls. We need to give the right answers, based on solidarity, respect for human rights and for the right to life.”
Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis
https://arab.news/wnewb
Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis
- As well as serving as an MEP in Brussels, Bartolo is also the director of Lampedusa’s health services
- Calls on Europe to give “the right answers” to solve humanitarian disaster on its doorstep
ROME: An Italian MEP known as the “doctor of migrants” has blamed EU inaction for the situation in the Mediterranean at a speech in the city of Florence.