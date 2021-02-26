You are here

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis
Migrants and refugees from different African nationalities wait for assistance aboard a rubber boat as a rescue vessel approaches them in the Mediterranean Sea. (File/AP)
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis

Italian MEP blames EU inaction for Med migrant crisis
  • As well as serving as an MEP in Brussels, Bartolo is also the director of Lampedusa’s health services
  • Calls on Europe to give “the right answers” to solve humanitarian disaster on its doorstep
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: An Italian MEP known as the “doctor of migrants” has blamed EU inaction for the situation in the Mediterranean at a speech in the city of Florence. 
Pietro Bartolo, who sits in the European Parliament for the Solidarity Democracy party, said: “I believe that Europe has the biggest responsibility for what is still happening in the Mediterranean and in Libya.
“When I speak of Europe, I am of course talking about member states, but I’m also talking about the European Commission in Brussels,” he said. “It doesn’t do what it should do; that is, telling (members) to respect accords — human rights that are systematically violated across Europe — I have to say, including by (Italy).”
Bartolo is known for spending his weekends at his home on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, which is closer to the coast of North Africa than to the Italian mainland, and which has become a prominent landing site for migrants and refugees traveling to Europe.
As well as serving as an MEP in Brussels, Bartolo is also the director of Lampedusa’s health services, and he oversees the provision of first aid and other medical services to the migrants who land there.
Bartolo added that Europe’s policies on migrants were, in his opinion, “a failure,” and that the migratory phenomenon “cannot be faced like we have faced it so far, which has taken us all to a failure.
“Facts clearly certify that the so-called ‘Dublin 3’ Agreement has been a failure so far. It is a pact that talks about repatriations, along with strengthening the EU borders, creating a European fortress. This isn’t good,” he said. “That pact talks about pre-screening, it talks about loading more and more burden on the shoulders of countries of first entrance and first landing, including Greece, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Spain, and now I’d also say Croatia.
“We therefore have to ensure that the solidarity which is talked about in article 80 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU is put in place,” he added.
Bartolo called on politicians “at every level” to find solutions to the migratory issue. “Politicians must decide in Europe whether to close or open doors, on whether to let these people die in the middle of the Mediterranean or in the detention camps on Libya, or save them.
“It is up to politicians to decide whether to pay Libya or Turkey to block migrants or not. The point is that we need answers and we need them soon. As the phenomenon of migration was born with man, it will always exist, no one can stop it,” he added. “It must be dealt with differently: Not with barbed wire and walls. We need to give the right answers, based on solidarity, respect for human rights and for the right to life.”

Topics: Italy migrants Mediterranean

Sharp drop in refugees granted British asylum in 2020

Sharp drop in refugees granted British asylum in 2020
  • Pandemic meant significantly fewer applications were received, processed
  • Iranians made up highest proportion of people seeking humanitarian protection in UK
LONDON: The UK granted asylum or some other form of protection to 9,936 people last year, a 52 percent drop compared to 2019 and the lowest figure since 2014, according to data from the Home Office.

That figure means that roughly a third of the 29,456 applications submitted in 2020 were successful.

The Home Office said the fall in 2020 resettlements was due to fewer decisions being made on asylum applications — 14,365 in 2020 compared to 20,766 in 2019 — and a result of the pause on resettlement activity since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vast majority of those who were resettled had their applications processed in the first quarter of the year, when resettlement activity was not paused.

The Home Office resumed resettlement activity in December 2020, granting eight refugees asylum.

Figures showed that the most asylum applications for both 2019 and 2020 came from people fleeing Iran.

Roughly 4,500 Iranians applied for asylum in 2019, around 600 people more than in 2020, and 54 percent of those applications were accepted.

Other countries with high numbers of asylum applications included Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

While applications from most countries dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, those from Syria increased by around 500 — up roughly 50 percent.

With an acceptance rate of 74 percent, Syrians were the most likely nationality to be granted asylum.

According to charity Right To Remain, most asylum applications take more than six months to reach any decision, and those that are unsuccessful are at risk of being indefinitely detained or deported to their home country.

Topics: Britain

Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony

Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony
Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony

Russian prisons chief confirm Putin critic Navalny in penal colony
  • Russian president’s most prominent opponent was this month sentenced to two years and six months in a penal colony
  • Alexei Navalny spent months recovering in Germany from the poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok
MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony where he will serve more than two years, the head of Russia’s prison service said on Friday.
President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent opponent was this month sentenced to two years and six months in a penal colony for breaching parole terms while recovering in Germany from a poisoning attack.
“He has been transferred to where he is supposed to be under the court ruling,” state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, the head of the Federal Prison Service, as saying.
Kalashnikov did not disclose the name of the prison but insisted that Navalny would serve his sentence in “absolutely normal conditions.”
“I guarantee that there exists no threat to his life and health,” he added.
Last week the European Court of Human Rights had ordered Russia to release Navalny, saying his life was in danger in prison, but Moscow swiftly rejected the call.
A spokeswoman for the Federal Prison Service said she could not provide further details and was not at liberty to release personal data about convicts.
Navalny’s lawyer Vadim Kobzev said on Friday he was still unaware of his client’s whereabouts.
On Thursday afternoon the opposition politician’s defense team said Navalny had been transferred from a Moscow jail to an unknown location, possibly to a penal colony.
Navalny spent months recovering in Germany from the poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok that saw him fall ill on a flight in Siberia in August.
Russia has denied involvement but Navalny has said it was ordered by Putin.
Navalny was immediately arrested on return to Moscow in mid-January, and Amnesty International declared him a prisoner of conscience.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny

UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return

UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum's legal bid to return

UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
  • ‘The appropriate response to the problem in the present case is for the deprivation appeal to be stayed’
  • Britain revoked Shamima Begum’s citizenship in 2019 on national security grounds
LONDON: Britain’s highest court on Friday rejected a bid by a woman who was stripped of her UK citizenship for joining the Daesh group to return to challenge the decision.
Five judges at the Supreme Court gave a unanimous decision in the case of Shamima Begum, whose legal battles have come to be seen as a test of how countries treat nationals who joined the extremists.
“Ms Begum’s appeal against the leave to enter decision is dismissed,” the head of the Supreme Court, judge Robert Reed, said in a written judgment.
The judges said the right to a fair hearing did not override other considerations such as the safety of the public.
“The appropriate response to the problem in the present case is for the deprivation appeal to be stayed until Ms Begum is in a position to play an effective part in it without the safety of the public being compromised,” they added.
“That is not a perfect solution, as it is not known how long it may be before that is possible. But there is no perfect solution to a dilemma of the present kind.”
Now 21, Begum left her home in east London at the age of 15 to travel to Syria with two school friends, and married a Daesh fighter.
In 2019 she told The Times newspaper that she did not regret traveling to Syria and had not been “fazed” by seeing a severed head dumped in a bin.
Britain revoked her citizenship in 2019 on national security grounds amid an outcry led by right-wing newspapers.
Begum is being held in a camp in poor conditions, while her husband is reportedly in jail in Syria, and her three children have died.
She appealed to be allowed back into the UK so that she can legally challenge her loss of citizenship.
She argued that the decision was unlawful as it has made her stateless and exposed her to the risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment.
Begum is of Bangladeshi heritage but the country’s foreign minister has said he will not consider granting her citizenship.
The Court of Appeal ruled in July last year that Begum needed to come back to mount a fair and effective appeal.
But the interior ministry in turn appealed against this decision, insisting she remained “aligned” with the proscribed terrorist organization.
A government lawyer told the Supreme Court in November her return would create “an increased risk of terrorism.”
Her legal team argued that this did not override the need for a fair hearing.
Rights groups have argued human rights principles are at stake and Begum should answer for any crimes in her home country.
The tabloid newspaper The Sun has called her a “vile fanatic” who has “no place on our soil.”
Begum claims she married a Dutch convert soon after arriving in Daesh-held territory. She was discovered, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.
Her newborn baby died soon after she gave birth. Her two other children also died in infancy under Daesh rule.

Topics: Daesh Shamima Begum UK

Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley

Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley
Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley

Russian diplomats return from North Korea on rail trolley
  • The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus
  • Interfax news agency reported on Friday morning that the group later took a flight to Moscow from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok
MOSCOW: A group of Russian diplomats and their family members returned to Russia from North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley on Thursday because of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a Facebook post.
“Since the borders have been closed for over a year and passenger traffic has been halted,” staff members of the Russian embassy in North Korea and their family members embarked on “a long and difficult journey to get home,” the ministry said.
The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus. They then boarded a rail trolley and pushed themselves for about a kilometer (half a mile) across the border into Russia.
A video posted by the ministry showed embassy staff with their children and suitcases on a trolley, cheering as two people pushed it across a railway bridge. The Interfax news agency reported on Friday morning that the group later took a flight to Moscow from the far-eastern city of Vladivostok.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but has sealed its borders and halted passenger traffic with other countries. Outside experts are highly skeptical of the North’s zero-virus case claim.

Kidnappers abduct schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria: State governor spokesman

Kidnappers abduct schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria: State governor spokesman
Kidnappers abduct schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria: State governor spokesman

Kidnappers abduct schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria: State governor spokesman
  • Police have not yet confirmed the incident
ABUJA: Kidnappers have abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria’s Zamfara state, the state governor’s spokesman said on Friday, the second such kidnapping in little over a week.

It was not clear how many children had been seized.

Zailani Bappa, a spokesman for Zamfara’s state governor, said he saw reports of the attack on social media and checked with a police official who told him there had been abductions at a school in the state. He was unable to provide further details.

A police spokesman for the state did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

A surge in armed militancy in the northwest has led to a breakdown of security in the north of Africa’s most populous country.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central state of Niger and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students. The hostages are yet to be released.

Hundreds of people have been killed in northern Nigeria by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings. The country is also struggling to contain Islamist insurgencies in the northeast and communal violence over grazing rights in central states.

President Muhammadu Buhari replaced his long-standing military chiefs earlier this month amid worsening violence, with the armed forces fighting to reclaim northeastern towns overrun by insurgents.

Topics: Nigeria

