Saudi and US air forces begin joint training exercise

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force began the Dragon joint training exercise in western Saudi Arabia.
  • The exercise is a continuation of joint cooperation between the two air forces to maintain regional security and stability
LONDON: The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force on Sunday began a joint training exercise in the west of the Kingdom, the Ministry of Defense said.
The “Dragon” exercise focuses on tactical interception training, combat training, counterattack, and suppressing enemy air defenses.

It is considered a continuation of joint cooperation between both air forces to maintain regional security and stability, the ministry said, adding: “The exercise also contributes to achieving compatibility and operational integration.”

 

  • The celebration aims to highlight the importance of consumer safety, strengthen the role of authorities in raising awareness, promote a culture of standardization among consumers, and develop legislation
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Standardization Organization (GSO) is joining national consumer protection bodies and authorities to celebrate “Gulf Consumer Protection Day.”

Celebrated on March 1 every year, GSO Secretary-General Saud bin Nasser Al-Khusaibi stressed the vital role that standardization bodies and their activities play in ensuring consumer safety, which improves the quality of living and welfare of society.

A total of 23,500 GCC standards and technical regulations cover commodities and products.

The celebration aims to highlight the importance of consumer safety, strengthen the role of authorities in raising awareness, promote a culture of standardization among consumers, and develop legislation, regulations and technical procedures that protect people from fraud and commercial misinformation. This ensures that consumers have access to quality products and full information to make the right decisions about the goods and services available on the market.

The GSO, Al-Khusaibi said, contributes to educating consumers about the damage that results from using materials and products that do not conform to standard specifications.

Al-Khusaibi said that the GSO attached great importance to consumer protection in the GCC countries. This was reflected in the preparation and development of GCC standard specifications and technical regulations for commodities, products and systems, and relevant legislation in cooperation with the national standardization bodies in the member states.

The goal is to serve the needs of the trade and industry sectors in GCC countries, in addition to serving consumers by ensuring quality and safety requirements.

Celebrating Gulf Consumer Protection Day is at the recommendation of the Consumer Protection Committee of the GCC General Secretariat. The occasion was approved by the GCC Trade Cooperation Committee in its 32nd meeting in 2005 and celebrated for the first time on March 1, 2006, under the slogan “Consumer protection is everyone’s responsibility.”

 

Who’s Who: Nabil Khojah, secretary-general of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority

Who’s Who: Nabil Khojah, secretary-general of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority
A royal order has recently approved Nabil Khojah as the secretary-general of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.

Khojah received a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the College of Industrial Management of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 1996.

Nearly three years ago, he attended a leadership program designed for senior executives, Harvard Business School (HBS).

Khojah, who has served as CEO of Mosanada Logistics Services since 2019, brings extensive experience in the logistics industry to his role.

For four years beginning in 2008, he worked as the managing director at Exel, a joint venture business between DHL and Al-Olayan Group, a multinational enterprise with an actively managed portfolio of global investments.

Between 2012 and 2018, he served as the chief executive officer of Saudia Cargo, one of the Middle East’s leading air cargo carrier and cargo ground handling companies. His responsibilities included reporting to the company’s board of directors and overseeing a business with an extensive global network.

He has also held leadership positions with Unilever KSA and the Royal Saudi Air Force, among others.

From 2001 to 2003, he worked for Unilever, where he occupied a series of more senior positions, including manager of business systems, manager of the supply chain and logistics department, and manager of market demand planning. For three years beginning in 2003, he served as the regional manager for logistics and imported products in Dubai.

Khojah then moved to DHL as the general manager for transport and logistics, later becoming general manager of the company at its headquarters in Saudi Arabia.

More countries condemn Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

More countries condemn Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia
  • The Houthis in Yemen launched six drones at the south of the Kingdom, all of which were shot down
  • The coalition also intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh
LONDON: Jordan, the UK, the EU and Qatar joined the widespread global condemnation of attacks by an Iran-backed militia on Saudi Arabia.
The Houthis in Yemen launched six drones at the south of the Kingdom, all of which were shot down by the Arab coalition.
The coalition also intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh.
“The UK condemns the latest Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted at Saudi Arabia and Marib,” foreign minister Dominic Raab said. “These put innocent lives at risk, and show that those responsible are not serious about peace, let alone protecting the Yemeni people.”


Jordan also condemned the “continued targeting of cities in Saudi Arabia” by the Houthis.
Jordan “condemns these cowardly terrorist acts and the targeting of innocent civilians which constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” a foreign ministry statement said.
The statement said that Jordan stands with the Kingdom in the face of anything that “threatens its safety or the safety of the Saudi people.”
Qatar strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile attack that targeted Riyadh and said it was “a dangerous act against civilians which contravenes all international norms and laws.”
In a statement, Qatar’s foreign ministry reiterated the state’s firm position on rejecting violence, criminal and subversive acts regardless of the motives behind them.


The EU’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman also condemned the attacks against the Kingdom.
“Such attacks which are endangering civilians, increasing regional instability and delaying the prospect of a solution to the Yemen conflict must stop,” Patrick Simonnet said.

Saudi crown prince receives calls from Qatar emir, Kuwaiti counterpart

Saudi crown prince receives calls from Qatar emir, Kuwaiti counterpart
  • Mohammed bin Salman reassured them of his health
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
During the call, Prince Mohammed reassured Sheikh Tamin of his health, and the Qatari emir “wished him continued health and wellness.”
Sheikh Tamim also “affirmed Qatar’s support for all that would enhance the security, stability and sovereignty of the Kingdom,” the statement said.
The two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, and underlined their keenness to promote joint Arab and Gulf action, Qatar News Agency reported, adding that Doha considers the Kingdom’s stability as an integral part of the stability of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Prince Mohammed also received a similar phone call from his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday, SPA said.
He thanked Sheikh Tamin and Sheikh Meshaal for their sincere sentiments.

Saudi and Malian foreign ministers discuss strengthening ties

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Malian counterpart Zeini Moulaye, and his accompanying delegation, in Riyadh on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Malian counterpart Zeini Moulaye, and his accompanying delegation, in Riyadh on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Malian counterpart Zeini Moulaye, and his accompanying delegation, in Riyadh on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
  • Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan awarded Moulaye with the Order of King Abdul Aziz
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Zeini Moulaye and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them for the benefit of joint interests. 
Both sides also exchanged opinions and views on regional and international issues of common interest.
Prince Faisal presented the Order of King Abdul Aziz with Distinguished First Class to Moulaye, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.
The reception was attended by the Saudi assistant minister of state for African affairs, Dr. Sami Abdullah Al-Saleh, and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Mali, Khaled bin Mabrouk Al-Khaled.
Also on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and Mali’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Worship signed a memorandum of understanding.
It was signed by the Saudi minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, and Moulaye.
Al-Asheikh said the agreement aimed to communicate with Muslims around the globe, and tender much-needed help and support, especially with regards to understanding Islamic teachings, and tolerance based on moderation and balance.
He noted the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen joint cooperation with all countries to deepen the value of moderation.
Moulaye praised the Kingdom’s efforts to help people without discrimination as this approach raised the banner of Islam, and the mission of peace and security, all over the world.
He said the agreement would strengthen joint action for the benefit of the two countries.

