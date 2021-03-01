You are here

  Tehran hard-liners admit Iran attacked Israeli ship off Oman

Tehran hard-liners admit Iran attacked Israeli ship off Oman

The Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship arrived on Sunday at Port Rashid in Dubai for damage assessment. (AFP)
The Israeli-owned Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray cargo ship arrived on Sunday at Port Rashid in Dubai for damage assessment. (AFP)
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Tehran hard-liners admit Iran attacked Israeli ship off Oman

Tehran hard-liners admit Iran attacked Israeli ship off Oman
  • Kayhan, Iran’s leading ultraconservative daily, claimed the vessel was “a military ship belonging to the Israeli army”
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: An Israeli ship hit by an explosion off the coast of Oman was “a legitimate target” attacked by Iran and its allies, a hard-line Iranian media outlet claimed on Sunday.

The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier, was traveling from the Gulf to Singapore on Thursday when the blast blew two holes in its hull.

Kayhan, Iran’s leading ultraconservative daily, claimed the vessel was “a military ship belonging to the Israeli army” and was “gathering information” about the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman when it was targeted.

According to unnamed “military experts,” the newspaper said: “This spy ship, although it was sailing secretly, may have fallen into the ambush of one of the branches of the resistance axis,” a phrase used by the Tehran regime to describe Iran and its allies.

Israel’s “attacks and crimes in the region, which have been going on publicly for some time, seem to have finally made it a legitimate target,” Kayhan said.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also said Israel’s initial assessment was that Iran was responsible for the explosion aboard the vessel. “This ... takes into account the proximity to Iran and the context,” he said. “This is what I believe.”

The US and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for a number of attacks on shipping in Gulf waters in mid-2019, using limpet mines to blow holes in two Saudi oil tankers, and former US President Donald Trump came close to ordering an attack on Iran in retaliation.

The Helios Ray arrived on Sunday at Port Rashid in Dubai, where it will be assessed in dry dock, and an Israeli delegation traveled to Dubai to investigate the attack.

Rami Ungar, the Israeli businessman who owns the vessel, said the explosion caused two holes above the waterline about a meter and a half in diameter. It was not yet clear if the damage was caused by missiles or mines attached to the ship, he said.

Topics: Iranian terrorism MV HELIOS RAY Arabian Gulf Sea of Oman

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
Updated 39 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
  • The Admiral Grigorovich is the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan
  • Under the deal Russia will also be given the right to transport weapons, ammunition and equipment via Sudan’s ports and airports
Updated 39 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Russian warship has entered a Sudanese port where Moscow plans to build a naval base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast.

The Admiral Grigorovich is the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan, state news agency Interfax reported citing the Russian fleet on Sunday.

Russia previously announced a deal in November which outlined the creation of a logistical support center in Sudan where repairs and resupply operations would take place, as well as providing rest for crew members.

The facility’s capacity will be capped at 300 military and civilian personnel, as well as four ships – including nuclear-powered vessels and the deal will stand for 25 years.

Under the deal Russia will also be given the right to transport weapons, ammunition and equipment via Sudan’s ports and airports.

Moscow has been exploring Africa for this purpose as it enhances its geopolitical standing.

Russia signed a deal in May, 2019, with Sudan, outlining military and civilian nuclear cooperation, which is set to last seven years.

Topics: Sudan Russia Africa Military

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic first, if Washington wants to hold talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.
“President Joe Biden's administration should change Trump's maximum pressure policy towards Tehran ... If they want talks with Iran, first they should lift sanctions,” said Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
He also added that Tehran will continue to work with the UN nuclear watchdog despite scaling back cooperation.

Topics: Iran US nuclear deal

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March
  • Tourists reported that their visas have been automatically extended after they had checked their e-visa status online
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Tourists visiting Dubai have had their visas extended for free until the end of March, according to various local reports.
Tourists reported that their visas have been automatically extended after they had checked their e-visa status online, local daily Khaleej Times said on Sunday
Travel agents also confirmed to the daily that the validity of Dubai visas they applied for on behalf of their clients have been automatically extended to March 31.
A source from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs told the local paper that visas been extended to those with expired one-month and three-month visit and tourist visas.
UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had announced on Dec. 27 a free one-month visa extension to all tourists. The announcement came when several countries-imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement and air travel due to the new, and more infectious, COVID-19 strain.
The embassies of Pakistan and India has also released statements stating that the UAE government had extended the validity of visit visas issued before Dec. 28 till March 31.
However, travel agents warn tourists to check their visas as the extension may not apply to all, with some having to pay fines for over staying.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally

Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally

Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally
  • Ennahda apologized for “the abuses committed against journalists” during the march
  • The National Union of Tunisian Journalists, SNJT, condemned the “recurrent” violence against journalists committed by Ennahdha’s supporters in Saturday’s rally
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisia’s biggest political party apologized Sunday for violence against journalists during Saturday’s rally, state news agency TAP reported.
Ennahda apologized for “the abuses committed against journalists” during the march in the capital Tunis, that had been organized by the party, the report added.
“The abuses committed by participants in the march against a number of journalists by no means represent the party’s position in dealing with media professionals,” TAP quoted Ennahda.
The National Union of Tunisian Journalists, SNJT, condemned the “recurrent” violence against journalists committed by Ennahdha’s supporters in Saturday’s rally, the report added.
“The apathy shown by Ennahdha’s leaders in the face of the acts of violence unveils their tacit approval of these practices and their willingness to exercise control over the Fourth Estate,” TAP quoted SNJT.
The union said they will prosecute assaulters and the organizing committee over violating “the laws guaranteeing the freedom of work of journalists,” the report added.
The party organized one of the biggest demonstrations since the 2011 revolution on Saturday, where tens of thousands supporters marched through central Tunis chanting “The people want to protect institutions!” and “The people want national unity.”
The dispute has played out against a grim backdrop of economic anxiety, disillusionment with democracy and competing reform demands from foreign lenders and the Tunisian General Labour Union, UGTT, as debt repayments loom.
Ennahda is a moderate Islamist party led by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and has backed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in a standoff with President Kais Saied over a cabinet reshuffle.
It was banned before the revolution, but has been a member of most governing coalitions since then and although its share of the vote has fallen in recent years, it still holds the most seats in parliament.
“Nationalists, Islamists, democrats and communists,” Ghannouchi told the crowd, “we were gathered together during the dictatorship ... and we must unite again.”
(with wires)

Topics: Tunisia

Iran rejects Netanyahu accusations that Tehran is ‘clearly’ behind Israeli ship blast

Iran rejects Netanyahu accusations that Tehran is ‘clearly’ behind Israeli ship blast
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Iran rejects Netanyahu accusations that Tehran is ‘clearly’ behind Israeli ship blast

Iran rejects Netanyahu accusations that Tehran is ‘clearly’ behind Israeli ship blast
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran on Monday for a blast aboard an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman last week, but Iran rejected the charge.

The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle-carrier ship, was hit overnight by a blast above the water line that a US official said ripped holes in both sides of its hull.

“This was indeed an operation by Iran. That is clear,” Netanyahu told Kan radio.

Asked if Israel would retaliate, he repeated previous statements about his determination to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capacity and added: “We are striking at it (Iran) all over the region.”

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry on Monday “strongly” rejected accusations by Netanyahu that Tehran was behind the attack on the Israeli-owned ship.

“We strongly deny this accusation,” spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, adding that “the source of this accusation itself shows how invalid (the claim) is.”

 

(with Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Israel Iran Oman Ship

