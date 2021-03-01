You are here

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
The Russian Navy frigate RFS Admiral Grigorovich (494), was seen here anchored in Port Sudan on Feb. 28, 2021. (AFP)
Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
  • The Admiral Grigorovich is the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan
  • Under the deal Russia will also be given the right to transport weapons, ammunition and equipment via Sudan’s ports and airports
DUBAI: A Russian warship has entered a Sudanese port where Moscow plans to build a naval base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast.

The Admiral Grigorovich is the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan, state news agency Interfax reported citing the Russian fleet on Sunday.

Russia previously announced a deal in November which outlined the creation of a logistical support center in Sudan where repairs and resupply operations would take place, as well as providing rest for crew members.

The facility’s capacity will be capped at 300 military and civilian personnel, as well as four ships – including nuclear-powered vessels and the deal will stand for 25 years.

Under the deal Russia will also be given the right to transport weapons, ammunition and equipment via Sudan’s ports and airports.

Moscow has been exploring Africa for this purpose as it enhances its geopolitical standing.

Russia signed a deal in May, 2019, with Sudan, outlining military and civilian nuclear cooperation, which is set to last seven years.

Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties

Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties
Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties

Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties
  • Officials involved in the negotiations confirmed to that the agreement “went further than any previous document”
  • Syria has not made any official statements regarding the talks
DUBAI: Syria and Israel were on the brink of signing a peace agreement in February 2011, right before the Arab Spring protests broke out in several states, newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
Officials involved in the negotiations confirmed to the outlet that the agreement “went further than any previous document,” and included Syria’s pledge to sever “military ties” with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon and “neutralizing” any Israeli threat so they could reclaim the Golan heights after Israel occupied them in the 1967 war.
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiations were mediated by American envoy Frederic Hof, the report added. The late Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Muallem and legal advisor Riad Daoudi and former US Ambassador to Damascus Robert Ford joined at least two meetings.
Asharq Al-Awsat reported that at the time the then US President Barack Obama and his then former Vice President Joe Biden, current president, were aware of these secret negotiations, and that ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was heavily involved in them too. 
Syria has not made any official statements regarding the talks, but has repeatedly expressed commitment to restoring sovereignty over Golan heights while maintaining the “strategic relationship with Iran.”

Topics: Syria Israel Golan Golan Heights

Houthi militants fire ballistic missile towards village in Yemen's Marib: Al Arabiya

Houthi militants fire ballistic missile towards village in Yemen's Marib: Al Arabiya
Houthi militants fire ballistic missile towards village in Yemen's Marib: Al Arabiya

Houthi militants fire ballistic missile towards village in Yemen's Marib: Al Arabiya
DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militants have fired a ballistic missile towards Al-Rawda village in Yemen's Marib province, Al Arabiya TV reported Monday. 

On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, according to the official SPA news agency. 

Topics: Yemen

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Iran says US should lift sanctions before talks to revive 2015 nuclear deal
DUBAI: Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic first, if Washington wants to hold talks to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.
“President Joe Biden's administration should change Trump's maximum pressure policy towards Tehran ... If they want talks with Iran, first they should lift sanctions,” said Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
He also added that Tehran will continue to work with the UN nuclear watchdog despite scaling back cooperation.

Topics: Iran US nuclear deal

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March
Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March
  • Tourists reported that their visas have been automatically extended after they had checked their e-visa status online
DUBAI: Tourists visiting Dubai have had their visas extended for free until the end of March, according to various local reports.
Tourists reported that their visas have been automatically extended after they had checked their e-visa status online, local daily Khaleej Times said on Sunday
Travel agents also confirmed to the daily that the validity of Dubai visas they applied for on behalf of their clients have been automatically extended to March 31.
A source from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs told the local paper that visas been extended to those with expired one-month and three-month visit and tourist visas.
UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had announced on Dec. 27 a free one-month visa extension to all tourists. The announcement came when several countries-imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement and air travel due to the new, and more infectious, COVID-19 strain.
The embassies of Pakistan and India has also released statements stating that the UAE government had extended the validity of visit visas issued before Dec. 28 till March 31.
However, travel agents warn tourists to check their visas as the extension may not apply to all, with some having to pay fines for over staying.

Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally

Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally
Tunisia's main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally

Tunisia’s main party apologizes for attacks against journalists during rally
  • Ennahda apologized for “the abuses committed against journalists” during the march
  • The National Union of Tunisian Journalists, SNJT, condemned the “recurrent” violence against journalists committed by Ennahdha’s supporters in Saturday’s rally
DUBAI: Tunisia’s biggest political party apologized Sunday for violence against journalists during Saturday’s rally, state news agency TAP reported.
Ennahda apologized for “the abuses committed against journalists” during the march in the capital Tunis, that had been organized by the party, the report added.
“The abuses committed by participants in the march against a number of journalists by no means represent the party’s position in dealing with media professionals,” TAP quoted Ennahda.
The National Union of Tunisian Journalists, SNJT, condemned the “recurrent” violence against journalists committed by Ennahdha’s supporters in Saturday’s rally, the report added.
“The apathy shown by Ennahdha’s leaders in the face of the acts of violence unveils their tacit approval of these practices and their willingness to exercise control over the Fourth Estate,” TAP quoted SNJT.
The union said they will prosecute assaulters and the organizing committee over violating “the laws guaranteeing the freedom of work of journalists,” the report added.
The party organized one of the biggest demonstrations since the 2011 revolution on Saturday, where tens of thousands supporters marched through central Tunis chanting “The people want to protect institutions!” and “The people want national unity.”
The dispute has played out against a grim backdrop of economic anxiety, disillusionment with democracy and competing reform demands from foreign lenders and the Tunisian General Labour Union, UGTT, as debt repayments loom.
Ennahda is a moderate Islamist party led by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi and has backed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi in a standoff with President Kais Saied over a cabinet reshuffle.
It was banned before the revolution, but has been a member of most governing coalitions since then and although its share of the vote has fallen in recent years, it still holds the most seats in parliament.
“Nationalists, Islamists, democrats and communists,” Ghannouchi told the crowd, “we were gathered together during the dictatorship ... and we must unite again.”
(with wires)

Topics: Tunisia

