Houthis fire ballistic missile towards neighborhood in Yemen's Marib

Houthis fire ballistic missile towards neighborhood in Yemen's Marib
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh(File: AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Houthis fire ballistic missile towards neighborhood in Yemen's Marib

Houthis fire ballistic missile towards neighborhood in Yemen's Marib
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militants have fired a ballistic missile towards a district in Yemen's Marib province killing one person and injuring two others, Al Arabiya TV reported Monday. 

The channel quoted a security source who said the attack targeted the Al-Rawda neighborhood.  

On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, according to the official SPA news agency. 

Topics: Yemen

UAE records 2,526 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

UAE records 2,526 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

UAE records 2,526 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

UAE records 2,526 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE's Ministry of Health announced 2,526 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 394,050.

The ministry said the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care, in a statement released on state-run news agency WAM.

It also announced 17 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,238.

An additional 1,107 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 382,332.

The ministry said it conducted 175,033 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties

Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties

Syria and Israel: secret negotiations over Golan for severing Iranian, Hezbollah ties
  • Officials involved in the negotiations confirmed to that the agreement "went further than any previous document"
  • Syria has not made any official statements regarding the talks
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Syria and Israel were on the brink of signing a peace agreement in February 2011, right before the Arab Spring protests broke out in several states, newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
Officials involved in the negotiations confirmed to the outlet that the agreement “went further than any previous document,” and included Syria’s pledge to sever “military ties” with Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon and “neutralizing” any Israeli threat so they could reclaim the Golan heights after Israel occupied them in the 1967 war.
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiations were mediated by American envoy Frederic Hof, the report added. The late Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Muallem and legal advisor Riad Daoudi and former US Ambassador to Damascus Robert Ford joined at least two meetings.
Asharq Al-Awsat reported that at the time the then US President Barack Obama and his then former Vice President Joe Biden, current president, were aware of these secret negotiations, and that ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was heavily involved in them too. 
Syria has not made any official statements regarding the talks, but has repeatedly expressed commitment to restoring sovereignty over Golan heights while maintaining the “strategic relationship with Iran.”

Topics: Syria Israel Golan Golan Heights

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal

Russian warship enters Sudan port in new military deal
  • The Admiral Grigorovich is the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan
  • Under the deal Russia will also be given the right to transport weapons, ammunition and equipment via Sudan's ports and airports
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Russian warship has entered a Sudanese port where Moscow plans to build a naval base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast.

The Admiral Grigorovich is the first Russian warship to enter Port Sudan, state news agency Interfax reported citing the Russian fleet on Sunday.

Russia previously announced a deal in November which outlined the creation of a logistical support center in Sudan where repairs and resupply operations would take place, as well as providing rest for crew members.

The facility’s capacity will be capped at 300 military and civilian personnel, as well as four ships – including nuclear-powered vessels and the deal will stand for 25 years.

Under the deal Russia will also be given the right to transport weapons, ammunition and equipment via Sudan’s ports and airports.

Moscow has been exploring Africa for this purpose as it enhances its geopolitical standing.

Russia signed a deal in May, 2019, with Sudan, outlining military and civilian nuclear cooperation, which is set to last seven years.

Topics: Sudan Russia Africa Military

Iran tensions at heart of UN nuclear watchdog meeting

Iran tensions at heart of UN nuclear watchdog meeting
Updated 21 min 34 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Iran tensions at heart of UN nuclear watchdog meeting

Iran tensions at heart of UN nuclear watchdog meeting
Updated 21 min 34 sec ago
AFP Reuters

VIENNA: The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog appealed Monday for its inspection work in Iran not to become a "bargaining chip" as world powers mull negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
"The inspection work of the IAEA must be preserved... (it) should not be put in the middle of a negotiating table as a bargaining chip," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told a press conference at the start of the agency's quarterly meeting of its board of governors. 

Iran's recent decision to limit inspections by the UN's nuclear watchdog was at the heart of a meeting of its board of governors on Monday, with some members mulling a formal rebuke to Tehran.
Western countries will be trying to find a way of censuring Iran without jeopardising fragile efforts to revive the 2015 deal between Tehran and major powers on its nuclear programme.
The possibility of a resolution criticising Iran being passed at the board attracted sharp diplomatic comment in the run-up to the meeting.
"The Europeans have started a wrong move by supporting the US in the board of governors," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.
"We think this move will lead to the situation becoming disorganised," he said, according to the official Irna agency.
While President Joe Biden has said he is willing to bring the United States back to the 2015 deal, on Sunday Iran said the time was "not suitable" to hold an informal meeting with the US and the remaining parties to the accord -- France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia.
Diplomatic sources say that no decision has yet been taken by European states on whether or not to put forward a resolution as Iran will only be discussed later in the week at the meeting, being held via videoconference.
Also on Monday, Iran said the United States should lift sanctions first if it wants to hold talks with Tehran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned.
Biden has said Washington is ready for talks about both nations resuming compliance with the pact. But each side wants the other to move first.
The West fears Iran wants to build nuclear weapons, while Tehran says that has never been its goal.
"President Joe Biden's administration should change Trump's maximum pressure policy towards Tehran ... If they want talks with Iran, first they should lift sanctions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

RUSSIA DISAGREES
Russia has made clear its opposition to the prospect of a resolution criticising Iran.
Russian ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on Monday that such a move would be an "unfortunate miscalculation".
Earlier he had said that "the common responsibility of all 35 Governors is to ensure that the debates (even heated) do not negatively affect diplomatic efforts aimed at full restoration of #JCPOA," using the formal name for the 2015 deal.
Russia's deputy foreign minister also blasted Washington for US strikes on Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria last week, saying the move threatened to scupper talks.
"There is no doubt that influential forces in Washington have taken steps in order to derail this meeting," Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by Russian state news agency TASS as saying.
The JCPOA was sent into disarray when former US President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from it in 2018 and went on to impose swingeing economic sanctions on Iran.
"We are running against time," Ulyanov said.
Zarif said that Iran hoped "that reason will prevail" at this week's meeting.
"If it does not we do have solutions," he said, without specifying what these were.
In a document circulated to IAEA member states ahead of this week's meeting, the Iranian mission to the organisation said a critical resolution would be "counterproductive and destructive".
The document also said the introduction of such a resolution would mark the "end" of the agreement reached with the IAEA last month to mitigate the impact of reduced inspections.
Under that temporary three-month arrangement, Iran has pledged to keep recordings "of some activities and monitoring equipment" and hand them over to the IAEA when US sanctions are lifted.
If a resolution censuring Iran is passed, it would be the first such resolution since June, which was itself the first in eight years.


Diplomatic sources say the Iranian attempt at "blackmail" over a possible resolution has gone down badly among European states.
The latest tensions come after weeks in which Iran has continued breaking the limits laid down in the 2015 deal, for example by enriching uranium to 20 percent and producing uranium metal.
Tehran insists it has the right to take these steps in retaliation for American sanctions, and that the measures can be reversed as soon as sanctions are lifted.
According to Kelsey Davenport, director for Nonproliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association think-tank, "the US would be foolish to waste the time bought" by the temporary agreement hammered out between Iran and the IAEA.
"It would be positive to have a concrete reciprocal action from the US acknowledging that Iran showed some restraint by negotiating this technical understanding," she said.
"It is manageable in the short term but if drags on too long, it will start impacting the future of the nuclear deal and it will erode confidence in the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," Davenport told AFP.

Topics: Iran US nuclear deal

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March

Dubai tourists get free visa extension till end of March
  • Tourists reported that their visas have been automatically extended after they had checked their e-visa status online
Updated 01 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Tourists visiting Dubai have had their visas extended for free until the end of March, according to various local reports.
Tourists reported that their visas have been automatically extended after they had checked their e-visa status online, local daily Khaleej Times said on Sunday
Travel agents also confirmed to the daily that the validity of Dubai visas they applied for on behalf of their clients have been automatically extended to March 31.
A source from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs told the local paper that visas been extended to those with expired one-month and three-month visit and tourist visas.
UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had announced on Dec. 27 a free one-month visa extension to all tourists. The announcement came when several countries-imposed lockdowns and restrictions on movement and air travel due to the new, and more infectious, COVID-19 strain.
The embassies of Pakistan and India has also released statements stating that the UAE government had extended the validity of visit visas issued before Dec. 28 till March 31.
However, travel agents warn tourists to check their visas as the extension may not apply to all, with some having to pay fines for over staying.

Topics: Coroanvirus

